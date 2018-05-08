Gold Fights To Keep Intermediate Trend Intact

As investment demand falls to pre-credit crisis lows, gold faces a major struggle. The yellow metal needs to attract fresh blood to keep its longer-term trend afloat. Meanwhile gold bulls are fighting to keep the intermediate-term trend (as exemplified by the 200-day moving average) intact. In today’s report we’ll look at the immediate factors which are weighing against the gold price as I continue to recommend a defensive stance until gold’s internal problems are fully corrected.

Gold prices were essentially unchanged on Monday following three days of gains despite strength in the U.S. dollar index. Continued concern over higher interest rates in the U.S. have kept the dollar buoyant in recent weeks, which in turn is keeping pressure on the gold market and preventing a rally from taking place. Spot gold was last seen at $1,314.08 an ounce Monday, after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,318.85. June gold futures settled most recently at $1,314.10.

It’s not just the U.S. interest rate outlook which is keeping the pressure on gold, however. Dollar strength recently has also been driven by a less hawkish European Central Bank and a disparity in bond yields between the U.S. and the euro zone. Consequently, large speculators have cut their net long positions on Comex gold contracts to the lowest level since July 2017 in recent weeks, according to CFTC commitments of traders (NYSE:COT) data.

On the demand front, the bad news for precious metal investors also continues to mount. According to a World Gold Council report, gold demand hit its lowest level in the last 10 years during the first quarter of 2018. This was partly the result of lower demand both for physical bars and for gold-backed ETFs. Only 32.4 tons of gold flowed into gold-backed ETFs in the first quarter, a 66% decline from last year. Total gold investment demand fell to 973 metric tons, down 7% year-over-year, according to the report.

Demand for gold on the numismatic level has also seen a significant fall. U.S. Mint data showed that April sales of American Eagle gold coins totaled 4,500 ounces, which is a 25% drop from last April. Overall Eagle sales for Q1 fell 59% year-over-year which represents their weakest April since 2007, according to the Mint. Analysts blamed the drop in gold coin sales on the buoyant stock market of the past year, which has offered a tempting alternative for retail investors. This in turn has resulted in more coins being sold back onto the market, further eroding demand for newly minted products.

Turning our attention to the technical picture, let’s start with an analysis of gold’s currency component. Shown below is the daily graph of the U.S. dollar index (DXY). The dollar’s performance since April is the main reason behind gold’s immediate-term weakness. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as DXY remains above its rising 15-day moving average the gold price will likely continue to experience headwinds.

Source: BigCharts

Another way of expressing this is the weakness in the euro currency. Shown here is the CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) which reflects the euro’s recent trend. A declining FXE tends to presage, or at least coincide with, gold price weakness. FXI needs to recover above its 15-day MA in order to snap its immediate-term losing streak, which would bode well for the gold price.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold trading vehicle, has found temporary support above its 200-day moving average as can be seen in the following graph. With IAU still very close to its 200-day MA and threatening to break under it, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook is still in question for gold and the gold ETF. Accordingly, I don’t recommend any new gold purchases until IAU rallies enough to put a healthy distance between the price line and the 200-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

Also of concern is the fact that IAU remains under its dominant immediate-term trend line, the 15-day moving average. Under the rules of my technical trading discipline, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed for the gold ETF to confirm a bottom, along with a reversal of the dollar’s immediate-term uptrend. Until that happens investors should remain defensive since the immediate-term trend still technically favors the bears.

