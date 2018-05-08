18 Dividend Increases: April 30-May 4, 2018

Last week, 18 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in David Fish's CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, 18 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLAC is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. KLAC’s products are used in a number of high technology industries, including the light emitting diode and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

On May 3, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 59¢ per share to 75¢ per share, an increase of 27.12%. All shareholders of record on May 15 will receive the new dividend on June 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

ABR is a real estate investment trust that invests in structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 19.05% to 25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 31 to shareholders of record on May 15.

Apple (AAPL)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, AAPL designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. The company also sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. AAPL was founded in 1977.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 15.87% to 73¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record on May 14. AAPL will trade ex-dividend on May 11.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On Tuesday, May 1, PEP increased its quarterly dividend to 92.75¢ per share, an increase of 15.22%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 29 to shareholders of record on June 1. The ex-dividend date is May 31.

Paccar (PCAR)

PCAR designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The company also supplies aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. Its Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products. PCAR was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Recently, the board of directors of PCAR declared a quarterly dividend of 28.¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 12.00%. All shareholders of record on May 15 will receive the new dividend on June 5.

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

MAN provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company’s recruitment services include permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment. It also offers career management, training and development, and outsourcing of human resources functions. MAN was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Friday, May 4, the company increased its semi-annual dividend by 8.60% to $1.01 per share. MAN will trade ex-dividend on May 31. The dividend is payable on June 15, to shareholders of record on June 1.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

RBC designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Products are sold directly and through independent sales representatives and distributors. RBC was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Recently, the board of directors of RBC declared a quarterly dividend of 28.¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.69%. All shareholders of record on June 29 will receive the new dividend on July 13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, California, BMRC operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin, providing a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations. BMRC has offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties.

On Wednesday, May 2, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.90% to 31¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 11 to shareholders of record on May 4. The ex-dividend date is May 3.

RLI (RLI)

RLI is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It operates in the Casualty, Property, and Surety segments, and markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

On May 3, the company declared a dividend of 22¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 4.76% increase. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 20 to shareholders of record on May 31. The ex-dividend date is May 30.

American Campus Communities (ACC)

ACC is the largest owner, manager, and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management, and operational management of student housing properties.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.55% to 46¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 25 to shareholders of record on May 14.

National Healthcare (NHC)

NHC is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities with associated assisted living and independent living centers in the USA. The company provides sub-acute skilled and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services, and home healthcare services. NHC was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The board of directors of NHC has declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.17% above the prior dividend of 48¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on June 29. The ex-dividend date is June 28.

Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

Recently, CCOI increased its quarterly dividend to 52¢ per share, an increase of 4.00% over the prior dividend of 50¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is May 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 17.

NRG Yield (NYLD)

NYLD acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation as well as thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NYLD was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

On May 3, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 29.8¢ per share to 30.8¢ per share, an increase of 3.36%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1. The ex-dividend date is May 31.

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

WLKP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties. WLKP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly distribution of 2.87% to 39.75¢ per unit. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 9, and unitholders can expect to receive the new distribution on May 24.

Sprague Resources (SRLP)

SRLP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. SRLP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 2.35% to 65.25¢ per unit. The distribution is payable May 18, with an ex-dividend date of May 11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

APTS is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The company invests in real estate markets of the United States by acquiring and operating multifamily apartment properties. APTS was formed on September 18, 2009, and is based in the United States.

On Monday, April 30, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.00% to 25.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on July 16 to shareholders of record on June 15, with an ex-dividend date of June 14.

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, PFG is a leading provider of retirement services, insurance solutions, and asset management services. In addition, the company offers individual life and disability insurance, group life and health insurance, and residential mortgage loan origination and servicing products in the United States. PFG was founded in 1879.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 1.96% to 52¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 1, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 29.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

PBFX owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. PBFX was founded in 2012 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Recently, PBFX increased its quarterly distribution by 1.03% to 49¢ per unit. All unitholders of record on May 15 will receive the new distribution on May 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AAPL, PEP, and MAN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AAPL's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in AAPL in January 2008 would have returned 20.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PEP's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PEP in January 2008 would have returned 4.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MAN's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MAN in January 2008 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 8-21, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

