Insys Earnings Preview

Does it have enough in the till to cover opioid-related fines and penalties?

Insys (INSY) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $25.66 million and EPS of -$0.18. The revenue estimate implies an 18% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

When Will The Revenue Slide Subside?

Insys is a specialty pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets two main drugs - subsys and syndros. Subsys delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic offered in mcg doses ranging from 100 to 1,600. Fentanyl is offered for the treatment of breakthrough pain caused by cancer ("BTCP") in opioid-tolerant patients.

Syndros oral solution is approved for the second-line treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting ("CINV") and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Subsys is the company's main drug and represents 98% of total revenue. Previous sales of the drug had been in free fall due to concerns over the opioid crisis. Its annual sales had peaked at $329 million, which equated to a quarterly run-rate of over $80 million. Its Q4 2017 quarterly sales of $32 million paled in comparison. Subsys became synonymous with the opioid crisis after its prescriptions for non-critical care cancer patients mushroomed.

The government's attempts to tamp down opioid prescriptions have hurt sales of drug. Its Q3 2017 sales were down substantially, but appeared to have stabilized last quarter. If Q1 2018 revenue is off Q/Q by double digits, then the lost sales will likely come from Subsys. In Q4, the company had EBITDA of $-14 million. It could worsen this quarter due to a loss of scale. The question remains, "When will the sales decline subside?" It could be difficult to recommend the stock unless the company can generate consistent top line growth, and stem cash burn.

Liquidity

Recent operating losses have hurt the company's liquidity. If revenue declines this quarter, then it could amplify those losses. At Q4 2017, Insys had cash and long-term investments of $163 million, down from $237 million in the year earlier period. The company is burning about $14 million per quarter so its cash could slowly dwindle until it launches new drugs from its pipeline.

The Department of Justice ("DOJ") is investigating Insys for its role in the opiod crisis. The company has a $150 million reserve for a potential settlement with the DOJ which it expects to pay out over five years. The timing and the amount of any settlement is uncertain. Whether future DOJ findings will increase its legal exposure is also uncertain.

In March, five doctors were charged with writing fentanyl prescriptions in exchange for kickbacks from Insys. One doctor admitted to taking kickbacks from the company and was sentenced to four years in prison. If other doctors implicate the company, it could lead to fines from the DOJ or fines related to an investigation led by Senator Claire McCaskill. INSY bulls have to decide whether its $163 million in cash is enough to cover its cash burn and growing legal exposures.

Conclusion

I believe if the government was going to shut down Insys, it would have done so by now. It has drugs in late-stage clinical trials that could potentially treat opioid addiction and infantile spasms. If one of these drugs is approved, it could help stabilize the company's top line. I rate INSY a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.