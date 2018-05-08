Why Everyone Hates Bonds

Bonds are down -2.19% YTD through April according to the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate index.

May 1, 2018

The bond market is off to a rough start in 2018.

The Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Index lost -0.74% in April and is down -2.19% year to date. Of course the main driver of this performance has been the rise in interest rates. While much attention has been paid to the flattening yield curve, with many questioning whether or not the curve will invert, yields at all maturities have risen significantly.

US Treasury Bond Yields

12/31/18 4/30/18 Change

3 month 1.39 1.87 48

6 month 1.53 2.04 51

1 year 1.76 2.24 48

2 year 1.89 2.49 60

3 year 1.98 2.63 64

5 year 2.20 2.79 59

7 year 2.33 2.91 58

10 year 2.40 2.95 55

30 year 2.74 3.11 37

Source: US Treasury

Many of the luminaries of the bond market are bearish on bonds:

“A 1% rise in interest rates will produce the largest bear market in bonds since 1980-81.”

Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, World Economic Forum Davos, 1/24/18

“This is a hibernating global bear market, not a beast. That may come later.”

Bill Gross, Janus Henderson Monthly Outlook, March 2018

“Bonds are the most expensive they’ve ever been by virtually any metric… I see the 10 year at 3.75% by the end of 2018..and that’s a conservative target.”

Paul Tudor Jones, Tudor Investment Corp., Goldman Sachs Interview 3/1/18

“Long rates will move marginally higher in the medium term amid solid growth, a cyclical but modest uptick in inflation and broadly less accommodative monetary policy.”

Rick Reider, BlackRock , 4/20/18

“It’s a terrible mistake for investors with long term horizons …to measure their investment risk by their portfolio’s ratio of bonds to stocks. Often high grade bonds in an investment portfolio increase its risk.”

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, Annual Letter 2/24/18

The bearishness on bonds is due to many factors:

The economy is strong

GDP for the first quarter came in at an above consensus 2.3%. The current expansion is at 106 months through April, and is the second longest in the post war period. If it continues:

The expansion will set a new record for longevity in July 2019.

We are at full employment

Historically, a 4% unemployment rate has been viewed as full employment. We’ve been at 4.1% for the past six months. Businesses are having a hard time finding workers, and after a multi-year decline, the labor force participation rate is picking up. By another measure, looking at the following chart, the 4-week average of initial unemployment claims is at a 44-year low. With the recent improvements in employment we’ve begun to see an uptick in wages.

Inflation is increasing

Inflation is increasing as consumers are paying more for gasoline, housing and healthcare. Pressure is also building from the tightening labor markets. As seen in the following chart, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditure index (PCE) is at the critical 2% level. Any increases above that level will be very worrisome to the Fed.

The Fed is tightening

The Fed previously announced that they would normalize monetary policy through two components. The first part would be to raise their Fed Funds target, which they began in December 2015 with their first rate increase in 9 years. They then raised the Fed Funds rate again in December 2016, with an additional three increases in 2017. Having moved once already this year, the market is expecting another 2 or 3 hikes over the remainder of 2018. Forecasts suggest they will hit 3.0% by 2019.

The second part of the Fed’s normalization is to reduce their bloated $4.5 trillion balance sheet through maturity run-offs. This is a multi-year process, which began in October 2017. After starting with $10 billion per month in security reductions, they currently are cutting $30 billion per month.

Government borrowing is increasing due to the rising deficits

With the recent tax cuts and increase in spending from congress, the deficit will average over $1 trillion per year over the next ten years. To fund this, government borrowing will continue to rise. The Treasury just announced a first quarter record level borrowing of $488 billion, the most since the financial crisis in 2008.

Source: US Treasury and Bloomberg

Sentiment is overwhelmingly bearish

Hedge funds and other large speculators are extremely bearish on bonds. Their short bets on the 10-year Treasury Note futures contract hit a record high, according to the CFTC. Eurodollar futures bets are similarly bearish.

All the evidence, from the economy, to inflation, to monetary policy, to fiscal policy, to sentiment, is blowing bearish headwinds. The only logical conclusion is that interest rates are headed higher.

