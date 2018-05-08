Don't Invest In This Auto Retailer Before Earnings

Overview

Carvana (CVNA) is one of many examples in today's market that shows you need to be quick. Finding the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) means placing your bet long before the crowds learn the name. The moment it's believed that a new company may swipe an industry, the market will glorify rapid sales growth and push the stock to extreme valuations regardless of balance sheets. Other examples in today's market include Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon, and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). However, when the rapid growth disappoints or slows, the pot settles and you end up with stocks like GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), and Pandora (NYSE:P).

Last year, Carvana's sales were up 135% to 44,000 cars with a net loss of $164 million, but thanks to a new approach on car sales and rapid growth, the market has glorified the used car dealer. With just six percent the sales volume of CarMax (KMX), Carvana has earned an impressive $4 billion valuation. That's one-third of CarMax, the country's biggest used car retailer. Investors believe that Carvana will dominate the used car market and deter shoppers from making those grueling visits to dealerships. Today, this has already been priced into the stock. If investors are right, some money could be made. However, if wrong, the downside is very unpleasant. With earnings approaching, I recommend that investors deter themselves from this stock and maybe even consider cashing in on some of their profits.

Carvana

Simply put, Carvana is an online dealership that allows you to search, select, buy, sign, and accept delivery of a used car without visiting a dealer. Carvana uses haggle-free pricing and provides shoppers a close look at its inventory through its patented 360-degree view of the interior and exterior. If that's not enough to ensure customers, they're allowed a 7-day, 400-mile return policy. While CarMax also has haggle-free pricing and a return policy, it's still a brick-and-motor that needs to be visited. I sold brand new Honda's alongside used cars and have encountered many shoppers who would rather do everything via the internet.

Rapid Growth & Promising Goals

Carvana's explosive growth and big goals show that it's determined to change car sales. Units were up 135% YOY reaching 44,000 cars and gross profit was up 50%, surpassing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) with a $1,500 pop per car. However, Carvana has its eyes set on an average of $3,000 per car. That's known as a 3-pounder in the auto business and many dealerships will reward a salesman up to $750 in commissions for such a sale. With an online platform and commission-free sales, Carvana is running a Sales Manager's dream, but without the need for multiple six-figure Sales Managers per store.

Even with big commissions, big car retailers aren't even close to the $3,000 mark. AutoNation known for aggressive pricing and a friendly return policy averages $1,300 per car while Lithia Motors' (LAD) all sales final policy brings it just over $2,000. Dominating the bunch is CarMax. Even with a return policy and haggle-free pricing, CarMax is averaging an impressive $2,200 per car. This just shows that size and influence are important factors in reaching and sustaining such goals. CarMax's brand and size allow it to obtain majority of its inventory directly from its customers while Carvana relies almost entirely on auctions.

Thanks to CarMax's vast selection of cars, it doesn't have problems selling Toyotas, Hondas, Chevrolets, or Volvos alongside each other as a franchise dealer would. Carvana is years away from reaching such a goal. Even if it did obtain the same influence as CarMax, the price war between the two would make the $3,000 mark an even bigger dream. Even CarMax's last earnings report noted that its own prices were too high.

Source: CarMax

Can CarMax incorporate Carvana's selling method?

With the rise of e-commerce, it's only natural that consumers are finding it more acceptable to buy a car online, even if it's used. CarMax's recent earnings report showed that the used car market was soft and that its comparable store sales were down 8% due to lower foot traffic and higher prices. It is tough to be a used car retailer when car shoppers can lease a brand new Civic for $200 per month, with no money out of pocket. Financing a $15,000 car for 60 months with zero interest is $250 per month. However, this method is unsustainable. Cars depreciate and flooding the market with new cars will lower resale (residual) value in the future, a factor that's considered on a lease. This means that the costs of leases will go up, and the cost of used cars will go down. This is an attractive opportunity in the future for used car retailers like CarMax and Carvana.

Since consumers look towards buying newer used cars due to safety and reliability concerns, it is possible that they will be more open to making their purchase over the internet. The differences between Carvana and CarMax is small when it comes to pricing and viewing online inventory. All CarMax is missing is home delivery and online appraisals, which it is already testing on a small scale.

CarMax's home delivery approach in the NC city of Charlotte allows customers to select, set up financing, and receive an online appraisal of their trade-in without visiting a store. The only difference is that CarMax allows the customer to test drive and examine their car before signing the final documents through their mobile office. This is a comforting and quick experience for customers as test driving and seeing a car in person is an important step in buying a car. Most shoppers know what car they want when they walk into a store, they just need to confirm it in person. With Carvana, customers must sign the dotted line before seeing their car, relying on a return policy to test drive their car.

Conclusion

With earnings coming on May 9th, investors should take extreme caution before opening a position. With a valuation that's one-third the size of CarMax despite having sixteen times less sales, this stock is priced for perfection. Wall Street isn't being very pleased with growth companies this earnings season. Regardless of beats, stocks like Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, and Google beat estimates but their stocks didn't move very much. Yesterday, Zillow's (NASDAQ:Z) earnings were in-line and its stock is down 7% after hours as of writing.

Carvana has a great idea with solid execution and is likely to continue its rapid growth. However, I believe that investors are overvaluing the company at its current levels making Carvana rather risky. Carvana would need to do more than blow estimates away to impress investors. If it does, there is a likelihood of a small gain as the short interest in this Carvana is 66% or 26 days to cover. It's not worth the risk in my book. Investors looking to buy Carvana should wait until after earnings.

