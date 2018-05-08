VersaBank: This Small Bank Still Has Room To Run

Parts of this article first appeared to Subscribers of Loonie, Toonies & More in mid-November.

Investors looking for exposure to Canada’s banking system usually land on one of the big five. This is due in part to their steady performance and impressive dividends. However, investors looking for something different should take notice of this technological and digital banking small cap that has been impressing lately and is trading significantly below book value.

VersaBank (OTC:VRRKF) (TSX:VB) is a Schedule 1 Charted Bank with a market cap of only C$158 million.

Background

VersaBank started out as a subsidiary of Pacific Western Bank, and they were both publicly traded companies with a complicated structure. This all changed in 2017 when VersaBank became its own entity trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and PWC Capital went private. Of note, PWC Capital is still the majority shareholder of VersaBank with a 32 percent stake in the company.

VersaBank is a true fintech bank, and Canada’s first purely digital Schedule 1 Bank. It sources deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases electronically. The Bank also provides residential development and commercial mortgages through a network of brokers and direct contact with its lending staff. As a result of its branchless model, it has significantly less leverage than regular banks.

Valuation

Since I first brought this company to the attention of subscribers, it was trading at ridiculously cheap valuations. Since then, the company's share price went on a little run, hitting a 52-week high of C$8.36. This represented a return of 43%. It has since retreated and is now trading a C$7.51, approximately 30% higher than when it was first recommended. Its recent weakness has provided a new entry point for prospective investors.

It is fairly difficult to compare VersaBank to traditional banks simply because their model is very different. That being said, there are a couple basics that we can look at. For example, the company is trading below its book value with a price-to-book ratio of 0.87x and is significantly undervalued as compared to their banking peers who trade on average at 1.2x book value. On a forward P/E basis, they are trading at 9.1 times earnings which is still very cheap.

Impressive Performance

The company has posted impressive financials as of late and it starts with its growing Net Interest Margin ("NIM"). In 2017, Versabank's NIM was an industry-leading 2.57% and significantly above the big five bank average of approximately 1.76%.

Similarly, the company has been generating greater core cash earnings year after year, averaging 50% growth. Core cash earnings are pre-tax earnings adjusted for non-core operating income and expenses.

The company has a strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.76%, in-line with its banking peers and its provision for credit losses is minuscule, which is reflective of its high quality loan portfolio. This is one of the more attractive aspects of the bank. As Canadians are becoming more and more indebted, the risk of rising rates leading to greater loan impairments is very real. VersaBank’s high quality portfolio will position them better than most to navigate any potential negative side effects of rising interest rates. Furthermore, the company has limited residential mortgage exposure, which once again positions them to weather any potential retail housing crash.

Upcoming catalyst

The company has begun the process to apply for an Advanced Internal Rating-Based ("AIRB") approach to risk capitalization which would effectively ease capital ratio requirements and boost returns. The company's portfolio is scalable and any improved leverage flexibility will have a positive impact on ROE and overall growth of the company. As per David Tayler, President and CEO, "VB believes that the Standardized Approach results in its low risk loan portfolio being risk weighted much higher than the actual intrinsic risk that the portfolio warrants. This serves to depress VB’s return on common equity (“ROCE”) and balance sheet growth.” As it stands, the Standardized Approach to calculating-risk weighted assets requires the company to carry more capital requirements compared to the AIRB methodology.

At the moment, the bank is overcapitalized and if it can successfully transition to the AIRB approach, on top of greater returns, investors could see the company return more capital to shareholders, perhaps in the form of higher dividends.

On the cutting edge

One of the most recent developments at the company is the introduction of VersaVault. In June of 2018, the company is expected to launch the world's first blockchain-based safety deposit box. This has game-changing potential. Although blockchain is most often associated with Bitcoin, the technology has potential far beyond cryptocurrencies.

The VersaVault will enable customers to store not only cryptos, but other digital assets. The applications are almost limitless and customers can store anything from personal media to intellectual property and anything in-between. If its digital, it can be stored and secured in the VersaVault.

Low Volume Risk

Versabank is a thinly traded stock, and as such I would be remiss if I didn't touch on the risks associated with low-volume stocks. Investors should note that because of the low liquidity, stocks are harder to buy or sell at the market price. Likewise, these stocks are also more susceptible to manipulation.

It is not recommended that U.S investors purchase Versabank on the OTC market. Over the past year, there have been only three trades on the OTC market. Its liquidity is virtually non existent.

As such, U.S. investors looking to take a position in the bank are encouraged to buy the stock directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The majority of large brokerages in the U.S., such as TD Ameritrade or E-Trade, allow such transactions. Keep in mind there may be additional commission and/or currency exchange fees depending on the brokerage.

Great Value

It is rare to come across a smaller regional bank that's profitable and has such a high quality loan portfolio. The company is largely expected to be successful in receiving regulator approval in transitioning to the AIRB approach to capitalization. I believe this will be a significant catalyst for the stock. Since I last wrote about the company, it introduced its first ever dividend and has announced VersaVault, further positioning themselves as a digital leader. VersaBank remains a buy at current levels.

