Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Bob Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Karey L. Witty - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Analysts

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Operator

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Bob Kneeley, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, April, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Envision's earnings conference call for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Our presenters today are Chris Holden, our Chief Executive Officer and President; Karey Witty, Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Eastridge, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Brian Jackson, President of Envision Physician Services and Phil Clendenin, President of AMSURG are available for the question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations.

We encourage you to carefully review the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed earlier this year, in addition to the risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, expected to be filed in the coming days.

Forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon, along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, May 8, 2018, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. You can find a reconciliation of these measures in the tables included with our press release issued yesterday afternoon, which is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.evhc.net. We encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website regularly, which we use to communicate important information regarding Envision Healthcare to investors.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO and President, Chris Holden. Chris?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report our first quarter 2018 results exceeded the top end of our guided ranges. Revenue of $2.08 billion grew by 10.6% led by Physician Services and at a pace beyond the anticipated contribution from an active flu season.

An adjusted EBITDA of $207.6 million beat consensus and was $2.5 million over the high end of our range. Adjusted EPS was $0.71, which exceeded the top end of our range by $0.04. Physician Services revenue growth of 13.2% included organic revenue growth of 5%, in line with our outlook for the year. Ambulatory surgery revenue declined slightly year-over-year, impacted by weather and flu-related procedure cancellations.

As you may recall from our last earnings call, our budget for this year incorporates our operational improvement plan. Our focus is on expanding our margins for the year. Our first quarter results reflect significant progress towards that goal in sync with our 2018 plan of $50 million of realized operational improvements, ending the year at run rate efficiencies of $100 million. Karey Witty, our Chief Operating Officer, will provide additional detail on improvements that are currently underway.

All in, this was a solid quarter; building on the momentum, we established with our results for last quarter and we maintain our confidence in our forecast for 2018. We continue to have strong new contract sales. We started 44 new contracts in the first quarter of the year, including starts of contracts that were awarded in 2017. About two-thirds of the contracts we sold during the quarter are to existing health system partners. Approximately two-thirds of the new contracts started were in the emergency medicine and hospital medicine service line.

Our M&A pipeline is strong, and we continue to evaluate opportunities for growth. Through April, we invested approximately $128 million in acquisitions or about 30% of our annual goal. Of that, about $91 million was in Physician Services, which included two radiology groups and an anesthesia group completed in April. We invested $37 million in Ambulatory Services and expanded our footprint in Phoenix to include a large ophthalmology acquisition.

On the managed care contracting front, we continue to make progress in negotiating our out-of-network revenue to in-network. In 2017, we migrated nearly $500 million of out-of-network revenue to in-network status. For 2018, we've targeted the migration of another $250 million of out-of-network revenue and have achieved approximately $100 million of that goal for the year.

By year-end, we expect less than 5% of our total revenue will be out-of-network. And we expect the negotiations currently under way to be neutral to revenue and margin. And while we're on the topic of managed care, allow me to spend a minute to discuss our recently launched Patients First initiative. We continue to educate and influence the public narrative on the issue of surprise coverage. We use the term surprise coverage rather than surprise billing because, given the proliferation of high deductible plans, patients are often surprised by their financial responsibility, whether they visit an in-network or out-of-network provider. We're shining a bright light on an increasingly dysfunctional system and offering productive solutions to better serve all constituents with patients always being the top priority.

Over the past year, Envision has led the charge in shaping solutions and boldly announced our strategic commitment to a comprehensive in-network strategy. We remain fully committed to that strategy and believe it has been and will continue to be a positive differentiator for Envision. So, why is solving this issue so important to us? Our primary mission is providing the highest quality patient care. We dedicate ourselves each day to working with our physician colleagues and health system partners to create the best possible experience for the patient. But patients want a more seamless and integrated system of care. Our vision is to align our large suite of high-performing clinical solutions with our health system and payor stakeholders to advance that integration.

We feel strongly that better integration across clinical networks will allow us to improve the quality, transparency, and efficiency of the healthcare system. I encourage you to visit our website at www.evhc.net to review our Patients First initiative, and in particular, a recently published position paper that outlines many of the current challenges facing providers, along with the solutions we support. Those solutions include a strategic commitment to in-network status whenever possible; statutory clarity around payment resolution at the state and federal level; a minimum benefit standard for safety net services such as emergency care; and the appropriate use of an independent and transparent charge database.

We strongly believe payors, regulators, and providers must work collaboratively. We object to many of the current payor tactics that fuel conflict and adversely impact unique relationship between the patient and the physician. For example, challenges to the prudent layperson standard, capricious withholding or denial of payments by payors after services are rendered by the provider, health plan benefit design that shifts too much of the financial burden away from the insurer or the employer to the patient.

We're in a unique position to bring a voice for change on behalf of our physician partners and colleagues. Our resolve is strong, and in certain circumstances formal disputes are necessary to preserve contractual rights and remedies.

And as you are aware, we are involved in a known dispute with a large national payor. And recently the court found our contract's arbitration clause to be enforceable and transitioned the matter to arbitration, a positive indication regarding the overall enforceability of our contract. But for obvious reasons, we do not publicly discuss the details of ongoing litigation, dispute resolutions, or negotiations with payors, and we intend to adhere to that rule on this call today.

Understand that such disputes are common in the payor/provider world and often advance the dialogue in a very positive manner. And it should come as no surprise that in the ordinary course of business we are in numerous active payor negotiations for a portion of our revenue each year. And this year is no different. We have a team of experts who provide great leadership and management of that process. We have a strong track record of productive negotiation and dispute resolution, spanning several decades. We remain confident in our ability to draw from that success in our current contracting cycle.

Our guidance reflects an informed view on the collective outcome of those pending negotiations. We understand that change often evokes criticism from skeptics and those with competing agendas; however, the most interesting observation from all that is that we seem to agree that surprise coverage is the key issue that must be addressed. And for those who doubt our commitment to being part of the solution, we ask you to consider our progress over the past year. We will continue our market leadership and welcome all support in creating a broader movement to drive positive change on this societal issue.

And with that, this is a good time to turn the call over to Karey Witty, our Chief Operating Officer, for an update on our operational improvement program. Karey?

Karey L. Witty - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I will provide an update of our progress on the operational improvement initiatives we began in the fourth quarter of 2017, which are primarily focused on our Physician Services segment.

Our actions contributed to Physician Services adjusted EBITDA growth and drove a 50 basis point margin expansion on a sequential basis. This is a significant accomplishment, considering the impact of the first quarter's seasonal payroll tax expense. We were successful in managing to the key metrics that drove clinical and administrative efficiencies, and I'm encouraged by our progress towards achieving our performance targets for 2018.

As Chris stated in his opening remarks, our plan to realize $50 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA from improvements for fiscal 2018 equates to a $100 million run rate plan for 2019. I'll remind you of our three areas of focus. They are revenue cycle management, clinical labor management, and operational efficiencies from support costs.

Let me first discuss revenue cycle management. Our stated goal is to consolidate RCM by service line into a center of excellence model. After a period of transition, it is our intent that we will improve our DSOs, optimize yield from all payment sources, and reduce our total cost per bill. While some of these efforts began in late 2017, during the first quarter we continued and accelerated the transition of our revenue cycle functions. We transitioned 1.5 million emergency medicine and hospital medicine charts at more than 25 sites during the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

Additionally, we began transitioning our radiology billing to our selected third-party partner in Q4. These transitions continued into Q1 of 2018 and currently total 3 million radiology charts. This migration is a factor in the slight increase in Physician Services DSOs during the first quarter of 2018. We also launched an important initiative to deploy new front-end technologies to improve overall chart capture and chart acquisition processes.

Regarding clinical labor, we saw a marked improvement on several fronts. Our short-term objective was to shift an additional 10% of temporary clinical staffing to our internal solutions. In the first quarter, we moved 4 percentage points of our total 2018 target. We also improved clinical productivity by applying greater disciplines to staffing and adjusting schedules at the margin to reflect current-period volume. Under our plan, we expect further improvements in labor management in the latter part of 2018.

Finally, last quarter I committed to provide an update on our efforts to improve our cost structure as a percent of revenue. In the first quarter of 2018, these items were 10.9% of revenue, which is 20 basis points ahead of our expectations. We realized $8 million of improvement across all aspects of our support structure with focused attention to personnel costs, consulting costs, and general overhead costs.

At the end of the first quarter, we are at an annualized run rate of $27 million of operational improvements and well on our way towards our $100 million target. Overall, in a short period of time, we have been successful in reducing our support costs, decelerating the rate of growth of other expenses, and successfully challenging ourselves to find efficiencies. Importantly, we were ahead of our expectations on these items in the first quarter, which contributed to the results that exceeded our guidance.

With that, I will turn the call over to Kevin Eastridge for a more detailed discussion of our financial results and an update on our 2018 guidance. Kevin?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Karey, and good morning, everyone. As both Chris and Karey have mentioned, our results from operations for the first quarter of 2018 were solid and slightly ahead of our guidance. For Envision, revenues were $2.08 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $207.6 million for consolidated margin of 10%.

Adjusted net earnings were $86.6 million or $0.71 per share. Envision's results reflect strong expense management across each of our business units, Physician Services, Ambulatory Services, and Evolution Health, which is a component of the Physician Services segment.

Now, looking at our segments, Physician Services' net revenue was $1.77 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 13.2% over the prior year period. Revenue growth was balanced with 8.2% coming from acquisitions and 5% revenue growth from organic sources. Same contract revenue growth contributed 2.7% to total revenue growth, while net new contract growth added 2.3%, a slight improvement to the prior quarter.

Organic growth drivers in the first quarter were consistent with, though, at the high end of our expected contribution for 2018 budget. Same contract revenue growth was 3.1% and that consisted of patient volume growth of 2.3% and 0.8% rate growth. Segment volume growth of 2.3% was driven by growth across all service line with emergency medicine and hospitalist volume growth the most meaningful contributor.

Overall, rate growth of 0.8% was impacted by an expected shift in emergency medicine acuity related to the flu volume. Blended emergency medicine and hospitalist rate was slightly negative because of lower hospitalist medicine rate per encounter. All other service lines had positive rate increases.

Adjusted EBITDA for Physician Services was $150.1 million or 8.5% of revenue. While Physician Services' margins appear to have declined from the prior-year period they were actually consistent after adjusting for specific items including incentive compensation accruals that were lower at levels in the 2017 first quarter than in the 2018 period by approximately $4 million, positive settlement in 2017 primarily for 2016 claims that were related to in-network migration in the first quarter of 2017 accounting to approximately $5 million, and Physician Services malpractice expense in the first quarter of 2018, which was $8 million higher than we expected due to the settlement of claims from prior years.

Evolution Health also contributed to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter as a result of operating improvement efforts I just mentioned; reversing from a loss in the first quarter and contributing to sequential adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2018.

Our Ambulatory Services segment was impacted by weather-related cancellations during the quarter, reducing revenue and affecting same-center volume. In addition, while hard to quantify with precision, we had a number of procedures that were canceled because of flu-related symptoms affecting both patients and care teams.

For the first quarter of 2018, revenue was $307.6 million, which declined by 2.6% from the prior year. First quarter revenue was impacted by $9.7 million related to center de-consolidations and disposals that were included in the prior-year period. Same-center revenue declined by 0.7%, as a result of a 1.3% volume decline. Same-center rate per procedure grew by 0.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57.5 million or 18.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 and this compares with $60.2 million or 19.1% of revenue for the prior-year period. Despite the impact of weather and flu, operating results at our ASC business benefited from effective management of other operating expenses.

Turning to the balance sheet, we had several changes to our balance sheet in the first quarter of 2018, largely as a result of the completion of the AMR divestiture, and this is reflected in the significant increase in cash at the end of the period and a reduction in total debt of $1.7 billion.

The AMR transaction resulted in the receipt of gross proceeds of roughly $2.3 billion and we used $1.7 billion of that to initially pay down a portion of our Term Loan B facility, with more expected to be paid in the following quarters.

At the end of the quarter, total debt was approximately $4.7 billion. We have held on to some of the proceeds from the transaction, in part, to pay related taxes that are due next month. In addition, we maintained slightly higher than normal cash balances based on estimated timing of acquisition closing. In fact, as Chris mentioned, we completed one physician group practice in an ASC acquisition in April.

We ended the quarter with $767.4 million in cash, resulting in net debt of approximately $3.9 billion at March 31. Our leverage ratio as defined under our credit agreement is currently 4.2 times, down from 4.6 times at December 31, and that degree of de-levering is consistent with what we stated on our fourth quarter call.

Envision's Physician Services DSO increased by 1 day sequentially and ambulatory surgery centers DSO increased by 2 days sequentially. Accounts receivable grew at a rate faster than revenue, principally as a result of several factors including; strong revenue growth in the quarter, including acquisitions, which leads to an accounts receivable build; revenue cycle migration, as Karey previously discussed; and a lag in onboarding both new in-network relationships, as well as new contract activity.

First quarter cash flow from operations was $20.4 million when excluding distributions to non-controlling interest and transaction cost. This compares with $64 million for the prior-year period. All of the difference in cash flow year-over-year can be attributed to a tax strategy prompted by changes in deductibility of expense that resulted from the tax law passed last year. By accelerating approximately $45 million of incentive compensation payments from the second quarter to the first quarter, we were able to benefit from higher tax deductions on those payments. Maintenance CapEx in the first quarter of 2018 was $45.3 million and included $23.2 million for AMR. Finally, we spent $70.2 million to acquire two physician groups during the quarter.

Now, turning to guidance, with yesterday's press release, we made minor modifications to the guidance we issued in late February. Essentially, we've moved up the low end of our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA by $5 million, reflecting the strong first quarter performance relative to the original guide. There's no change to our revenue guidance for the year. As a result, we continue to expect to generate revenue of $8.3 billion (sic) [8.35 billion] to $8.53 billion in 2018. We now expect adjusted EBITDA of $965 million to $1 billion for all of 2018, or adjusted EPS of $3.49 to $3.70.

We are also introducing guidance for the second quarter of 2018. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $234 million to $246 million. As we stated on our last call when we provided our initial guidance, our forecast for all of 2018 anticipates the realization of a greater percentage of our operating improvement initiatives during the second half of the year. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter is expected to be in a range of $0.83 to $0.90.

At this point, I'm going to turn the call back over to Chris for some closing comments, Chris?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Kevin. Before we open the call for questions, I want to speak briefly about our strategic review process. As we stated in the press release last night, our board of directors continues to conduct a full review of a broad range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. We are considering a number of options including execution of the company's strategic plan, portfolio rationalization, and a potential sale of the company. While we have not set a definitive timetable for completion of this review, the board is moving toward identification of the optimal outcome for our shareholders during the current quarter. As you're all aware, we can provide no assurance that this review will result in a transaction or alternative of any kind.

So, with that, operator, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our first question from John Ransom with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi, good morning. What do you think, when you're fully loaded – I mean, obviously the margins have declined from the peak about 700 basis points? In your kind of intermediate term view, where can you claw that back to? Probably not 17 (26:13), but is there an interim target that makes sense?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Hey, John, good morning. We have an aspirational goal to move the margins to the low teens. And when we think about it on a blended basis, obviously it breaks down by the different segments. In the current year, I think we're modeling somewhere in the low-double digits, somewhere around in that zone, and that's our goal, to try to drive progress each and every quarter.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then, my last question would be, I think – you've said in the past that you've had some success going back to some of your hospital partners with the ER hospitalists in getting maybe some relief on subsidies. I'm also curious about the anesthesia. We calculated that was about $100 million hit, I think you took from the peak ebb. Over the intermediate term, how much can you, if any, get back in terms of recontracting some those deals toward more variable comp?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

John, I'm not sure I'm not recalling the back – your anesthesia question, let me speak to the subsidy question.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Well, we had it at about $2 billion in revenue and about a 500 basis point hit from the peak. That was our guess, so, it was around a – but it's been kind of mysterious, you and your public partner, kind of the process of getting – is that just permanently gone? Is all the relief going to be on the ER side or there's some potential relief on the anesthesiology, assuming the mix change doesn't revert, is there any future relief from more variable contracting?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Let me answer your subsidy question first. I think the biggest positive in the quarter and coming out of the back half of the year, is the positive reception we've had in actually what I would call rescuing contracts. We had contemplated in our guidance that we may have had more terminations than we – given that we've now set a target threshold, we're going through a portfolio rationalization or a contract portfolio rationalization, but as we sat down with those customers and they began to do – began to consider switching costs, they considered the benefit of losing a high-performing partner to potentially a weaker alternative, we were able to salvage far more than we thought we could, so that's been a real positive in the quarter. I'm going to probably ask Kevin to weigh in, I don't know, Kevin, on the anesthesia question, if we can give some color to that one.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, I think, John, I think what you're referring to is where we reduced some of the rate expectation on the anesthesia in the back half of last year. And we're seeing consistent rate growth in the anesthesia moving into 2018.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, as – I recall, there was a lot of misunderstanding about the anesthesia issue in the back half of last year. There was not a systemic change in our contract rates or any type of recontracting. What we really saw was a payor mix impact really from losing Florida in the back half of the year. And as you know – since you live there, John, you know the migration patterns into that state in the winter months, with the storms that we saw in Q3 and the recovery that lasted into Q4, you didn't have those same patterns in the state of Florida, which is a big concentration for us. So, it created, I would argue, as an artificial view that distorted or I guess created the belief that there was something systemic happening and that's really not the case.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

And Chris, let me just jump in real quick, (30:25) correct – statement that I made. When we were talking about our guidance for the revenue, I think I quoted $8.3 billion at the low end of the range, and its $8.35 billion to $8.53 billion. So, just to clarify.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right, thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, can you hear me?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, Gary.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Just a few quick questions. One on the med-mal. You didn't really call it out as a one-timer versus EBITDA. So, what is your thought, as the year progresses, could this be a elevated run rate or how are you thinking about the impact going forward?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

No, I think what we saw in this quarter was settlements of prior years, which was a little bit unusual for within one quarter. So, I don't think that we would expect that this is the new run rate going forward, and that's not what we're anticipating. So, I think it would come back down to similar percentages of revenue in prior years.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Second question: Given the AMR sale's complete, all that kind of funky excess overhead allocation, that's all normalized in these reported numbers, right?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

That's correct. So, last year, as you recall, we had what we kind of refer to as trapped overhead. So, that was about $10 million. So, we'll continue to work through absorbing that. But the rest of that overhead allocation that came back from AMR, we were able to specifically identify those individuals and those people went straight with AMR.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Both net new contracts and the terminations both running a little higher than we had thought. It sounds like the terminations are running a little lower than you had thought. As we get towards the end of this year, do you feel like those numbers kind of normalize into something like a plus-5 new, minus 2 to 3 term, plus 2 to 3 net new (32:35), is that kind of where we're normalizing to or will we get to that sort of level by year-end?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Candidly, Gary, it can be a choppy process. I think last year in our – when we published the outlook document, I think I said that new sales is in 1 to 3 (32:57) range, and I'd stand by that.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Net – last question; given your comments around the strategic process contemplate potentially portfolio rationalization, wondered if you could just review for us your thoughts on the strategic fit between Physician Services and ASC, and kind of going back to when you first bought Sheridan back in 2012 or 2013, if I recall, is the strategic synergy that you envisioned have been realized.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I would think I would tell you absolutely, yes, they have been. I think probably the most telling observation is Patrick Solomon, who heads up our sales and strategic efforts, came from – originally came out of the legacy Sheridan company; spends significant amount of time, he and his team, in the C suite talking to executives about our suite of solutions. And I think he's been impressed by the number of times that the surgery centers have bubbled up to the top of the conversation as an opportunity to – alongside our Physician Services solutions. And also, our ability to comingle our anesthesia inside of our ambulatory surgery platform has been another opportunity for us. So, all in, I think it's been – they've been very synergistic with one another.

As I've said and talked about in the opening comments, I think we've done a good job of identifying a suite of clinical solutions that help health systems and payors build out high-performing networks. I think we're thinking about it in a very differentiated way, not only in terms of the scope and breadth of what we offer and their relevance to the pain points that health systems feel today, but also in trying to get those services to work together in ways that others haven't done. So, I believe that our strategy is correct, and I think we're still early in that evolution, but I feel very confident, we've made the right decision there.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Kevin Fischbeck from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thanks. Want to go back to the commercial pricing question. Obviously, makes sense that you wouldn't want to talk about specific contract negotiation, but it does feel, at least from the outside looking in, that to some degree contracting has gotten a bit more, I guess, difficult, broadly, for the industry, and I just wanted to maybe get a little more color about what you're seeing broadly. Sounds like you're saying that this isn't an unusual year on average, but I guess it does feel a little bit more difficult now. So, I just wanted to hear a little more thoughts about that.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I don't know that I would argue that it's any more difficult than any prior year. We can negotiate – well, Kevin, to put it in context, let's argue that half of our revenue is negotiated, and the other half is set by virtue of government programs and other mechanisms, and of the portion that is negotiated, half to two-thirds of that is on some sort of staggered renegotiation schedule. So, you're renegotiating somewhere between a fourth and a third of it every year.

I think maybe what's really different is that those negotiations historically have taken place at a very small localized level. So, if you have a relationship with a large payor, it's often that you have 30 to 40 negotiations ongoing with that particular payor in any given year, really driven by their organizational structure and the state level and those different things. What makes it different is if you have one contract that governs the entire relationship.

And I would tell you that where that happens, I think that will be revisited, whether that's the right way to do it long-term. But other than that, the process of negotiating with payors has always been just course of business and it's always had that type of magnitude. And we – I think the outside world looks at those types of interactions and it makes people nervous. If you do it every day, if you know if it's your – part of your normal course of business, you get used to it after a while and it's not different. So, that's how I would view it, Kevin.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, what kind of pricing increases are you expecting on the commercial side?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We look in generally in a – and I want to be careful here, not to get into negotiations, but the easiest way to think about it is that we've historically seen rate in the 2% to 4% range when we rolled up and reported our guidance and that's sort of the blended effect of how it fits into our overall revenue profile.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. So, that's total rate that includes acuity and government?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Right.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then you mentioned flu a couple times, but I guess I don't remember hearing a specific quantification. Do you have – how much you thought flu added to ER volumes and how much you thought it might have hurt Surgery volumes?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. So, I think on the Surgery center side, the quantification of the flu is a little more difficult, but the ASCs are really more affected on the weather side. And so, if you combine that with what we saw from the additional flu on the ED, I think we're looking at probably on a net about $2 million in net EBITDA across the spectrum that I think we benefited from the flu season this year over last, when you kind of net the combination of what the ASC experienced, as well as Physician Services.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, flu is a double-edged sword for us. It helps, obviously, on the emergency medicine side. It's not a helpful factor on the Surgery and anesthesia side.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then, I guess you did have a better quarter than you were expecting, but you seem to kept the rest of the year relatively stable or unchanged. Any thought process about what exactly was better this quarter, and why it doesn't necessarily flow through to the rest of the year?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, the flu is the biggest issue, obviously, and we did guide on information that we pulled together through February, so the guidance was pretty fresh.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then I guess maybe last question, any thoughts about labor costs? I guess hearing a little bit about, particularly, I guess on the ER side that there's some wage pressure there. What are you seeing?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I don't think we're seeing anything out of the ordinary. I mean, of course labor's going to rise year-to-year, but we're certainly not seeing anything concerning from our point – our standpoint.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

And Karey laid out in his comments, a number of initiatives, including our premium labor-management tactics and they – hat's off to the team, they've done a very good job over the last two quarters of getting their arms around that, and I think that you see the progress in the results.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Great, thank you.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi, thanks and hello, everybody. First question, you've obviously, in the last couple of quarters, but certainly this quarter, been dealing with public press reporting about the strategic review, also about the dispute you have with one of your large payors. I wonder – I could see that potentially having impact in a variety of areas, new contract wins, contract terminations, physician recruitment, physician turnover, acquisitions. Can you comment on whether you think that presses publicity (42:25), which probably you'd rather not have, is that having any impact on any of those areas of your business or anything else?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think our results for the Q1 suggest that we haven't felt any impact from that. Again, if you are a provider, if you've lived in this world for a long time, it's just another day at the office, it's not I think as meaningful as it is to the layperson who doesn't understand how the business works.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then on the capital structure, obviously now, with the AMR deal done, you're at 4.2 times debt-to-EBITDA, can we talk a little bit about where would you like to see that number go? Are you comfortable in the 4 times, 4.5 times range?

And what about the capital priorities, assuming you pursue your strategic plan? I think its $400 million of targeted acquisition spend, is there any other priorities and do you still think you'll do the $400 million of acquisition spend?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. A.J. I think we'll continue to pursue that $400 million in acquisition spend. Cash flow will certainly pick up; it always does in the back half of the year. We'll put that to work towards acquisition and de-levering. And so, our target is low-4s, trying to get it around that range and hopefully sub-4 (43:56) soon thereafter as we move into 2019.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

And A.J, with respect to the capital deployment, as I said, in my comments, the pipeline is still very robust. I had attended a large conference week or so ago, had over 550 private equity and other entities there that are interested in learning more about Physician Services and ASCs.

Clearly well attended, lot of interest in the space. It's just a hot topic right now. And I don't see that slowing down anytime soon. The good news for us is that we have – we're in a very enviable position to be very selective, to really focus on deploying our cash and our capital strategically, in line with the vision that we've outlined. So, we feel very good about that. We don't feel any pressure at all to do anything, but deploy the capital very efficiently.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And maybe one last question. You highlighted in the press release, and then, again, on your comments this morning the turnaround at Evolution Health. I know the focus has been first on stabilizing and get into a profitable state. Can you just tell us now that you have that, where do you think you're going to go with that business?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We do. We changed out the leadership middle of last year. Mike Parsons (45:37) is doing a great job of leading that organization. They've really improved their overall operating focus and controls, launched a sales process. They're working very closely with our partners, our not-for-profit and for-profit joint venture partners there, he has a great strategy and they're off to a great start in 2018.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great, thanks a lot.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. Chris, just going back to Gary's question earlier, as we think about new contract growth versus contract attrition, what are you seeing there? What are you expecting, especially on the attrition side, number one?

And then, what are the discussions like with the hospitals today considering the fairly public fight that you've had, so to speak, with United? How are hospitals viewing what's going on there in terms of the discussions you're having?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, probably – again, no surprise to anyone. We have a tremendous amount of support amongst our brethren on the provider side to bring a voice in – to the conversation and to try to create these reforms that we're talking about, everyone is – even on the payor side, we're all struggling with the same issues and we want it to be easier than it is today. So, really, we get a lot of support in those conversations. And probably more importantly, we get a lot of support for the drive to in-network. Because we all – I think we all share the same motivation. We want to do right by the patient. The patients today are not happy with the system, let's just – I'm being honest about it. It's too hard to navigate and the billing procedures and processes are too cumbersome. And they want a more seamless experience and that's what we're all trying to accomplish.

And with respect to the – what we think long-term – and I think I've said this from the beginning of the – since we announced the merger and then over the last several quarters, the goal is to reduce the attrition rate over time. And I believe that will happen, as we continue to build the trust in our solutions and also how those solutions work together. Also keep in mind now with MACRA/MIPS and other technology requirements, there's a little higher switching costs in today's market. So, for all those reasons, I think you'll see more stability and more longevity over the long haul. So, that's really my view on where that's headed.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Chris, just to be clear, in your contract to the hospitals, is there any specific language on your status with the payors that could put you in breach with any of these relationships or agreements?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

There can be. There's no one rule for all the contracts, but what's really important here, Brian, is that we always have those conversations, that is a team effort with your customer. You don't make those decisions in a vacuum. So, I think that sometimes gets lost in the translation.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Appreciate that, Chris. Last question for me, as we think about anesthesiology contracting, are you seeing any push from the hospitals to insource this or are you still seeing a push to outsource? Just because I think there's a (49:37) in North Carolina where they're saying that the hospital is looking to in-source. What are your views on that?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We really haven't seen a major trend towards insourcing. That's very difficult. You have to build – for the health system provider, they would have to build a whole new competency. And many have gone down that road before and have the scars to prove it. So, we don't see that happening very often.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Cool. Appreciate that. Thanks, guys.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Brian.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Ralph Giacobbe with Citi. Please go ahead.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, good morning. Just want to go back to new contracts. You can certainly understand the lumpiness of gross adds, but I'm assuming you have more visibility on the termination, since I believe some of it is self-inflicted. So, shouldn't that percentage just come down as you comp out some of those terms? And then, maybe can you help on how you see the margin profile around the new business wins coming on versus the margin profile of the business churning off.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, I think you raise a good point that we should bring out is that, again, Patrick and his team have done a great job over the past year of really focusing on the quality of the new contracts and the pro forma testing of those.

As – I like to tell the group internally, the most important part of the marriage is the engagement and making sure that we get it right on the front end. And they've done a very good job on that front, which should lend itself to the waterfall that you outlined, meaning we should have higher retention, we should have better quality contracts. Any of the attrition that might happen in 2018 and 2019 will flow from the work that Brian Jackson and Karey are working on to bring up the bottom of our contracts that are sub optimized right now. And they've already done a great job in just the last two quarters and making progress on that. So, I hope that answers your question, happy to answer any follow-on to that.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah, just with terminations again, (52:18) visibility, I think you had talked about yourselves sort of pushing some of the terms. And I think a bolus (52:23) of those last year. So, as you comp that out, shouldn't that drive down the termination percentage?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think you're already seeing that to some degree.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Right. And I think the terms that we'll be rolling through or anniversarying on the back half of the year, they did have a low margin profile. And so, I think we should improvement on the net new contract margins because of that.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, all right. That's helpful. And then I think you said you had 44 new contracts with about two-thirds to existing partners, so call around 30. Seems like the cross-sell is going pretty well. I was just hoping you can give us a little bit of sense of pipeline there. And has it been more success in getting anesthesia into your ER accounts or more ER into your legacy anesthesia contracts? Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, the reality is that (53:15) emergency medicine, hospital medicine has a higher churn in the marketplace. And so that's been the most successful within the suite of solutions. Anesthesia takes a little bit more, has a longer sales cycle, little trickier to turn that over as fast. So, I would say that it has – I think that it's happened – our trend has been consistent with what you would see overall in the mix of services in the marketplace.

That – and that – where we've had our success and why our growth rate's so much higher is that we've been able to sell into existing relationships, where we already have a trust with that customer. I've said also that while I like that statistic, the white space is gigantic. There's still a significant number of – larger health systems out there where we have a very small relationship today and that's another area that we'd really like to grow. So, I'd like to report that we grow internally with our existing customers, I'd be equally happy to report that we had a disproportionate growth in the white space as well.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Frank Morgan with RBC capital. Please go ahead.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. I was hoping – you referenced this in your last answer, but maybe if you could look back and when we think about guidance for the year and the ramp in the second half of the year, could you sort of walk us through some of the biggest drivers, the biggest needle-movers to actually achieving or maybe even exceeding that guidance. I think you just mentioned some of these contracts rolling off, some of these terminations, but maybe walk through the different pieces of synergies and any other factors that give you that confidence in that second half ramp? Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure. Obviously the biggest one is the – that we've spoken to many times is the cost initiative, that is back half loaded, and I think that's clear in the guidance in how we address that with this call. We obviously have M&A, is in our guidance, so we have – we've committed about one-third of our target so far this year. New sales we've talked about, off to a very good start there for the year. And then after that it really comes down to the organic growth rate, which we – I think we spoke to in the last call, we don't think we were heroic in those projections, and we obviously had a good start to the first quarter of this year.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And when you think about those costs, like, what are the biggest – if you had to prioritize some largest needle-moving items, is it the cost side? And if it is within the cost bucket, what are the critical areas that really give you the confidence in that ramp.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Frank. I think the way Karey and his team built the ramp is in terms of visibility, achievability, really control, beginning with the low-hanging fruit, obviously, the corporate overhead, then moving into the rev cycle. These are areas where we can clearly executive. I think the back half is more loaded around what Brian, Karey, Phillip need to do on the clinical labor side. We want to give ourselves the opportunity to get the processes and tools in place to make sure we can execute on that. And we didn't take any – again, we didn't try to accelerate that too aggressively in the ramp, in order to give us time to build to that in the back half.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got you. And then over on the DSO side, a little bit of a tick up that you described, but I'm just curious with this goal of in-network migration, should we really see much of a move in DSO over the balance of the year as this progression continues?

And then one, just a clarification, I just want to make sure I understood you correctly on this strategic review process. Did I hear you right to say that you would have some kind of announcement or resolution, whatever it is, by the end of the current quarter? Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think the words we said were second quarter, that we would identify something in the second quarter. I think, Frank, the press release is pretty explicit on that. Probably won't go much beyond what the press release says there for reasons that you well understand. And then, on the DSO side, Kevin did a good job of enumerating the three biggest drivers, but I appreciate the way you asked the question.

We are making some significant improvements and changes to our revenue cycle inside of the company, and that can take some time to really bear fruit in terms of your cash production and your DSOs and putting your tracking in place. I don't know that I would expect a significant move downward on the DSOs in the very near term. I am 100% confident that the moves that we're making around the revenue cycle are needed. They're the right thing to do and they're going to help differentiate us for the long term. Other question?

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Josh Raskin with Nephron Research. Please go ahead.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Hi, thanks, good morning. First question, just taking a step back on the ASCs and – in terms of the trends that you guys are seeing relative to what we're seeing in the industry, EBITDA's down, I understand there's weather and there's flu-related stuff, but revenue weakness, ASC count not really growing, were down a little bit with the de-consolidations. And I guess, I'm just curious is it more a factor of procedure mix and heavy GI? Or what do you think is causing that difference relative to what we're seeing in the market?

And then, sorry for the long question, but are you having more conversations with health systems? Are there any health plans out there that you're having conversations with? Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

On the ASC side, I think that the flu and the weather did matter in the quarter and does explain the trending there. And I also believe that you're going to see some recovery from that in the second quarter. I think we'll be able to reschedule some of that. But at the end of the day, the value proposition for the surgery centers is indisputable. They do a great job on providing high-quality care. I think they still have runway for growth and expansion, and I remain very bullish on that story.

On the last question, you asked me was around the – other conversations with health plans, and I think I've spoken to that in my comments to this point. We have numerous ongoing negotiations and discussions at any given time. So, the answer is, yes, we have a lot of that, and we always have a run rate of those discussions underway at any given moment.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Got you, Got you. On the Physician Services, is it possible to strip out flu and give us sort of a volume and rate number excluding the flu?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think it's somewhat difficult to do. I think probably, approximately maybe one-third of the overall Physician Services revenue could be attributable – of the growth itself could be attributable to the flu. So, we had good volumes and rate across the board, and also in specialties too. So, what we saw in same contract wasn't necessarily driven specifically just by the flu.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Got you. And obviously, would rate be 1 point or 2 points higher ex-flu? Is that the way to think about it?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think rate did have an impact. It's hard to say what it would be on a normalized basis without it though.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Got you. And then just last question on the acquisitions, I think it's still contributing north of 8% of your growth. You guys continue to talk about the $400 million and being acquisitive, so I'm curious, and it seems like it's mostly on the Physician Services. I'm curious valuations in that market, have they become more attractive? And then putting yourselves in the shoes of the sellers, what do you think is motivating the sellers in the market?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think the sellers are – are you speaking about Physician Services, Josh?

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Yeah, mostly on that side, that's accurate (01:03:28).

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

No, that's a great question. And I think, again, I spoke to this in the merger thesis. It's just very difficult – let me back up. Most of Physician Services today are small micro businesses, they're small business owners. And they recognize that the payors are consolidating, the health systems are consolidating, there's a lot of demand for IT, regulatory upkeep, HR, recruiting, there's just a long litany of things that are very difficult for them to sustain their businesses.

So, becoming part of something larger, again, to get that voice is very important, and I think that's what the seller see is the need to drive size and scale in order to survive. That's what I think is driving them and motivating them.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

All right. That's perfect. Thank you, Chris.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

All right. I think we're past the hour. I'm sorry I can't get to everyone's questions here, but would very much like to thank you all for joining us on the call today. And I hope you have a great day and great rest of the week. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

