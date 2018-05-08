China's Aluminium Exports Flat, For Now

By Oliver Nugent, Commodities Strategist

Given that Rusal sanctions blew arbitrage bets (Shanghai Futures Exchange-London Metal Exchange) wide open in April, a flat month-on-month figure for aluminium exports (wrought and unwrought) is disappointing. But the May data could actually be much more telling

Aluminium semi export profits surge but the tonnage is flat ($/mt, '000mt)

Tracking the arbitrage

The impact of Rusal (OTC:RUALF) sanctions (announced 6 Apr) saw LME prices gain 13% last month compared to just 5.4% on Shanghai. Given the 13% rebate for semi-fabricated (semis) Chinese aluminium exports, we calculate that, on average, a Chinese semis producer/trader could have yielded profits up to $336/MT by exporting material into Asia.

If possible to lock in the spot prices on both exchanges (+ regional premiums) this arbitrage reached highs above $500/mt. The export profit in April was, on average, the highest since November 2014 but China's semi exports were flat month on month at 451,000mt. Although closely-watched, the primary metal export arbitrage did not manage to open last month (primary metal exports costs a 15% export tax without a VAT rebate).

Why no increase in exports?

Loss of US trade. The US section 232 measure has levied tariffs of 10% of aluminium imports on China effective 19 April, and if that wasn't enough to displace flows there is also section 301 (+25%) expected mid-May. Plus, the International Trade Centre has put anti-dumping on the foils and common alloy sheet that dominate the 670kt of Chinese aluminium imported into the US last year. Altogether, the US is closing as a market for China and based on last year's levels, this could cost around 55kt of exports per month that needs to find a new market. A month of two halves for the arbitrage. At the beginning of April, prior to the Rusal sanctions, the semis export arbitrage was actually closed. We had flagged this as a reason why aluminium prices might soon rebound, since semis exports from China were likely to fall. It's likely, therefore, that we are witnessing some delay in the more recently incentivised shipments and it will be May rather than April export data that will show a pick-up. This is especially true when we consider that the extremely high prices seen through April likely deterred many would-be buyers of semis who will have waited to see where prices stabilise. Likewise, any offers from exporters will have been fiercely negotiated away from spot to month -1 averages, or other lagged price formulas, which delays the apparent profitability of the arbitrage based on spot prices. Semis vs. a primary metal scramble. The potential loss of Rusal supply has set about a scramble first and foremost for a secure supply of primary metal and value-added products (billet/foundry/slab, etc.). These non-ingot value-added products do not earn the same export tax exemptions as semi-fabricated products. The effect on semi consumers will be delayed as the tightness filters through the supply chain. As per point #2, this would allow more semi consumers to wait for more stable prices. Fake semi exports (aka minimally fabricated coil to be re-melted) would be most prone to meet this need and it was indeed reported that offers into areas like South Korea were stepping up. This said, given the high profile closures of big extrusion fake semi trades into Vietnam/Mexico etc., we still doubt if the fake semi flow can surpass historical levels.

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.