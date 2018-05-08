Mispriced Midstream MLP With 15% Yield Plus Upside

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) is a curious contender for investors in the MLP space. On one hand, the company's yield is attractive for high-yield income investors. On the other, that yield has been driven up for a reason: the market is concerned about SMLP's ability to sustain its distribution and is pricing in a potential reduction to its payout. So investors must evaluate that risk ahead of any other consideration.

Prior to their most recent earnings call Summit had already been trading with an yield above 10%, elevated vs its peers, most likely due to concerns over the company's obligation to pay its parent company some ~$800 million for a prior drop-down transaction in 2016.

Then on February 22nd, SMLP released Q417 earnings and gave their forecast for 2018. The market, to say the least, was not pleased. The next day began a dramatic 35% slide, with a low of $13.10 hit on April 9th. It has since recovered slightly, but significant risk remains priced into the stock.

I believe the sell-off has been overdone, and that the reward is attractive at these levels for income investors with above-average risk tolerance. In this article I'll touch briefly on Summit's background, dig a little into the drop-down transaction, and analyze the future outlook based on recent operating results and management's discussion on the most recent conference call.

Quick background

Summit Midstream describe themselves as "A Growth Oriented Midstream Energy Company." They are a relatively small operator, with approximately 2,600 miles of pipeline. Market cap sits currently at just over $1 billion.

Since Summit's IPO in 2013, they have notched an impressive EBITDA CAGR of 18%. They boast a large and diversified customer base and 95% of gross margin is fee-based, supported by long-term contracts. They are well diversified geographically with a focus on unconventional (shale) resource plays, currently transporting gas and liquids in 6 basins: Utica, Williston, DJ, Barnett, Marcellus, and N. Delaware.

Summit targets long-term financial metrics of 3.5x - 4.x leverage ratio and >1.1x coverage ratio. They exited 2017 with leverage of 3.62x and coverage of 1.09x, and averaged 1.14 coverage for the full year. In November, Summit issued $300 million of preferred shares to finance expansion projects, which contributed to pushing the coverage ratio below the company's long term target.

Despite their history of growing EBITDA and growing their distribution while maintaining a conservative leverage target, Summit's stock has performed poorly, down 35% in the past 12 months. However practically all of that decline occurred in a 6 week period after Q4 results were published. This period has coincided with underperformance across the MLP landscape, so some of this decline may be attributed to sector-related sentiment along with negative reaction to Q4 results.

Also, On March 15 the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that it will no longer allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service-based rates. That spooked the market, and MLPs sold off across the board. The next day Summit issued a press release stating that the company is entirely unaffected by the FERC ruling, however investor sentiment remains negative.

The drop-down deal

In 2016 the company acquired several assets from its parent company in a drop-down deal, paying $360 million up front with the balance of ~$800 million due in the form of a deferred payment in March 2020. This deferred purchase price obligation (DPPO) is a risk factor that had elevated SMLP's yield even prior to the most recent quarter.

However many investors have anchored on the original $800 million amount while failing to account for the variable payment calculation and the implications it has on both the actual payment required (much lower) and on future cash flows.

The DPPO will flex up or down based on the actual performance of the 2016 drop down assets. SMLP is required to pay a 6.5x multiple of average adjusted EBITDA in 2018/2019. Summit currently estimates the remaining consideration under the DPPO to be $475 million, a far cry from the original $800m.

As producer drilling delays in areas where Summit operates have shifted growth into 2019 and beyond, Summit will get to benefit from the upside of these projects while the obligation under the DPPO is reduced. Effectively the structure of the DPPO serves to have the parent company absorb project timing risk, with that future growth coming at lower incremental cost to Summit.

Further, although the full obligation is due in 2020 the company can elect to pay up to 100% of the balance owed in equity. This gives Summit a lot of time and flexibility to position the balance sheet over time to prepare for the DPPO. They have an At-the-Money program in place if they choose to issue equity. If they finance a portion of the payment with debt they can do so while still maintaining a strong leverage ratio, and if debt markets look unattractive they have lots of borrowing room under their revolver which has a due date of 2022.

So while the market appears worried that the DPPO could significantly affect the company's financial metrics, Summit can use a mix of debt and equity over time to make the payment while still remaining within its financial targets.

Further, Summit CEO Steve Newby has addressed the DPPO issue with these comments to an analyst on their most recent earnings call:

"We did this deal with the ultimate amount of flexibility in financing it. So, this deal is going to be accretive, there is no doubt about that to the partnership and we gave ourselves four years to finance the transaction. So, I agree with you the market is not understanding it, we are not giving it any credit for and I think that's a mistake."

Recent results and 2018 outlook

When Summit released their Q4-2017 earnings results, they also presented their financial and operating guidance for 2018.

Notably this guidance targets a coverage ratio of only 1.0 for 2018, with a range of 0.95x to 1.05x. The fact that SMLP might not generate sufficient DCF to cover its distribution added to the overhang from the DPPO, and sent investors heading for the exits. A 1.0x coverage ratio is not sustainable in the long-term and is often a sign that a company may be forced to reduce its payout. The market appears to be pricing in just such a scenario with Summit.

The 1.0x coverage comes from the decision in November to issue $300 million of preferred equity, which reduced leverage and strengthened the balance sheet but negatively affects DCF by approximately $29 million per year.

However management made this move with clear visibility to expanded EBITDA in 2019 that will return Summit to its targeted long-term coverage of 1.1x. Key projects coming online are illustrated below:

Summit's CEO Steve Newby noted that, "we are forecasting significant volume and adjusted EBITDA growth resuming in 2019 driven by our Delaware and DJ expansion projects." However, while those project will be completed this year they won't be contributing meaningful cash flow due to timing. Newby again: "Expansion projects in the Northern Delaware Basin and DJ Basin will be a big focus of ours in 2018 and will represent a majority of our capital programs but will provide little EBITDA contribution in 2018, given the expected timing of project commissioning and associated volume ramp. So our guidance range includes very little contribution from two big projects that are coming on in 2018."

So, the Q4 results announced in February introduced the outlook of reduced coverage for 2018 that caused the stock to sell off. We now have another quarter of operating results, with Q1-2018 results announced last week, giving investors some visibility into how the strategy is playing out. And the results were right in line with guidance, with coverage ratio of 0.98x and leverage ratio at 3.6x, and key projects progressing on time and on budget. Yet it is evident that the market remains concerned, and on that topic here is the relevant discussion from CEO Steve Newby from the conference call transcript:

"As a result of a number of recent conversations with investors and sell-side analysts, I would like to make one thing clear, our distribution is secure and sustainable and at this time, there is no need for us to reconsider our current distribution payout. Our leverage is moderate, our CapEx is fully funded and we have visible and accretive EBITDA growth...we now feel stronger than ever that this approach will be beneficial to our unit holders over the next 12 to 18 months, as organic growth kicks in, our coverage expands and our balance sheet remains strong.

Get paid handsomely to wait for market to re-price this MLP

The market seems quite skeptical of Summit Midstream Partners' ability to maintain its current distribution of $2.30 per share. In addition to worry about the DPPO and the current coverage ratio, investors may also be concerned about Summit's small size and the resulting higher cost of capital versus larger MLPs (the preferreds in November were priced at 9.5%, based on 3-month LIBOR plus 7.43%). A yield approaching 16% would typically be a big red flag for an MLP, implying that a distribution cut is extremely likely.

However my assessment is that this significant risk premium is unwarranted. Summit is attractively valued on both an absolute basis, with P/B at 1.0, and a relative basis with yield nearly double that of the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP). The company has visible 2019 catalysts with the startup of their big Delaware and DJ projects, and more growth coming at the Bakken and other basins easily projected based on well completions from their current customers. In fact, Summit's significant coverage in the Utica, Bakken, and growing N. Delaware give it significant potential upside in future. The company is highly-levered to in-fill drilling by its existing customers, with hundreds of future wells to be drilled at pads currently serviced by Summit, requiring no additional pipeline capex. Downside is mitigated by those long-term, fee-based contracts and minimum volume commitments.

Investors with a high risk tolerance can receive a healthy income stream during 2018 as growth projects come online. The strong visibility into future EBITDA from these projects mitigates near-term coverage risk. As that growth materializes, the market should realize that this little MLP has been severely mispriced and is likely to quickly re-price it higher to correct that mismatch. This could quickly propel SMLP back over the $20 price it enjoyed in the months prior to their Q4 earnings announcement, representing upside of over 40% from here. The combination of income and capital appreciation make for a compelling combined return that more than justifies the current risk.

