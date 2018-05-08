Glu Mobile: Next Phase

The recent rally to $5 was only the initial phase of the rebound due to cash fears that depressed the stock.

The Q1 results for Glu Mobile (GLUU) should lay to rest the concept that mobile games can't have a predictable revenue stream. The unpredictable hit rate of new games has left mobile focused gaming stocks trading at substantial discounts to the industry leaders. The home run potential now exists for a new title to take the stock to the next level beyond $5 as the current slate of games are turning the company into a cash machine.

Source: Glu Mobile website

Avoiding Seasonality

In Q1, Glu Mobile produced record bookings of $86.3 million by growing existing games from Q4 levels. Games that have been around for years now actually grew bookings during the seasonally weak quarter.

Source: Glu Mobile Q1'18 presentation

Games like Covet Fashion and Kim Kardashian Hollywood were expected to fade into obscurity, yet both games generated revenues in excess of $10 million in the quarter. The games grew revenue by a combined $4.7 million sequentially due to strong user acquisition moves and ongoing game updates.

The industry has shifted towards live operations and updates to maintain revenues versus a constant need for hit games to drive revenues. Part of the reason being how Apple (AAPL) ranks the top games based on downloads that include updates. New games have a more difficult time garnering top rankings.

Glu Mobile guided towards Q2 bookings of $91 million or nearly a $5 million sequential boost almost entirely focused on existing games. The company expects upside from releasing Racing Rivals 7.0, but new titles like WWE: Universe won't impact results until Q3.

The Racing Rivals update should be interesting as the game only generated $2.4 million in Q4 bookings. The Q1 levels dipped due to the anticipation of the big game update so a key sign for the stock from the new plan is whether a game fading into obscurity can produce a sizable rebound in bookings. This car racing franchise has the potential for $10 million in quarterly bookings.

The additional question is whether Glu Mobile can finally produce another hit game internally. Most of the top games in the quarterly bookings list came from acquisitions. The mobile-game developer has long failed with new games since Kim Kardashian Hollywood. The current stock valuation is based solely on existing games with only 10% of bookings guidance coming from new titles.

Upside

My thesis has long held that Glu Mobile should trade at significantly higher multiples due to the growth opportunity led by stable revenues from existing franchises combined with upside to bookings estimates from new games. The company didn't always help with this thesis, but 25% bookings growth in the last quarter should help alleviate the disconnect.

The company is now discussing free cash flow generation and the potential to grow beyond the rates of Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision (ATVI) that should push the stock to higher multiples. The $500 million bookings target is more legitimate now based on reaching up to $370 million this year. A reasonable path to EBITDA margins of 20% changes the investment equation.

Source: Glu Mobile Q1'18 presentation

Based on the full-year 2018 guidance, Glu Mobile is targeting $25 million in non-GAAP profits. Excluding the non-cash charges like stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and amortization of intangible assets, the mobile-game developer is spinning an impressive cash generation plan with significant leverage occurring with growth. A hit game such as WWE: Universe would speed up realization of those long-term targets.

Source: Glu Mobile Q1'18 earnings release

For this reason, the cash balance is forecast to rise from $63.8 million to start the year to $85.0 million by year end. Due to this progression to FCF generation, the PS multiple discrepancies with the industry giants will converge over the next year.

GLUU PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

No way should Glu Mobile still trade at a multiple of less than 2x sales estimates when the likes of EA with limited growth trades at over 6x forward sales. The stock rally from sub $2 last year to $5 now is impressive, but the upside is at least to the previous highs from 2014 and 2015 around $7.

The key investor takeaway is that the next phase for Glu Mobile is a shift to predictable profit growth and cash generation. The stock is already cheap and a big hit game could provide further upside.

