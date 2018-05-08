Energen (EGN) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Charles W. Porter, Jr. - Energen Corp.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital (NYSE:USA), Inc.

Greetings and welcome to the Energen First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Julie Ryland, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Diego, and good morning. Today's conference call is being held in conjunction with Energen Corporation's announcement this morning of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The slide deck to be used in today's call can be found on Energen's homepage at www.energen.com.

Today's conference call will include comments expressing expectations of future plans, objectives and performance. Such comments constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements based on future expectations are forward-looking statements that are dependent on certain events, risks and uncertainties that may be outside the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect Energen's future results.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Energen Chairman and CEO, James McManus. James?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Julie. Energen is off to an excellent start in the first quarter of 2018. Our total production was 92.9 mboe per day, which surpassed our guidance by 4% primarily due to well outperformance. Oil production was 55.4 mboe per day exceeding the top end of our guidance midpoint by 5%. Also per unit net SG&A expense was $2.66 per barrel, which beat the guidance midpoint by 11% and adjusted EBITDAX totaled $240.6 million exceeding internal expectations by 10%. We'd also point out that the company is 70% hedged for the remainder of the year and importantly 58% of the Mid-Cush differential for the remainder of 2018 is hedged at $1.29. We also completed some accretive bolt-on acquisitions in the first quarter, 1,100 net lease acres for $18 million again primarily extending lateral lengths.

We also brought several wells on during the quarter continuing to showcase strong execution. We have 23 net wells turned to production in the first quarter of 2018. As efficiencies help drive above budget pace, although many of those wells had no impact on production in the quarter, they were just turned on a little earlier in the first quarter as opposed to early in the second – I mean, late in the first quarter as opposed to early in the second quarter. Importantly, we had eight new Gen 3 Wolfcamp wells with just outstanding results, IP rates in excess of 440 boe per day per 1,000-foot, truly outstanding wells continue to be the case in the Delaware. And our performance on new Gen 3 Wolfcamp wells in the central Midland Basin were basically in line with the type curve. We also had our first two Gen 3 Cline tests, which provided excellent results in both the north and the central Midland Basin.

I'm going to move to slide 4 of the presentation, if you're following along. Again, as I mentioned, first quarter beat by 4% on the midpoint and oil beat by 5%, importantly production is up over the first quarter of 2017 by 76%, first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2017 and oil production is up 66% first quarter 2017 versus first quarter of 2018. I think they just continues to show the company's ability to ramp and to perform even when it has a ramp and our ability to deliver on the ramp that we expect in 2018 we feel very good about.

If we then move to slide 5, just showing you expenses here. LOE essentially where we thought it would be and then a decline in SG&A as I mentioned earlier of about 11%.

Flipping to slide 6, we got lot of information on this slide, broken down on the Delaware we show you the – if you go to the first quarter 2018 well performance, again, we've talked about the primary targets here being the Wolfcamp A and B. We had 10 net wells turned to production in first quarter of 2018 averaged about three to four rigs, two frac crews during the quarter would give you our estimated DC&E cost per lateral foot range for a 10,000-foot lateral. And then dropping down into the well performance, you can see that the average completed lateral length of the quarter 5,529, three Wolfcamp As, four Bs, one BC with a very strong 441 boe per day per 1,000 foot, a 53% oil and then at the 30-day rate kind of right at the mark that we typically would have in Texas since we didn't have a lot of New Mexico mixed in here of 58% oil and a boe per day per 1,000 foot of 392, really, really strong wells continue for us in the Delaware and continue, as we flip to slide 7, to outperform the type curve.

Now what you're seeing here on slide 7, obviously, is the dotted line is a Ryder Scott Composite Curve that we use for the 2018 program. We have updated the red slide to include all of the data on the Gen 3 wells that we completed in 2017 and then the blue line is the early results that we have from the seven wells that were ABs that we bought on in 2018. You can see that they are performing right there on the red line, again, ahead of the type curve, we're very pleased with that.

Flip to slide 8, we'll talk about the Midland Basin. And on the map, you can see there we sort of circled where the activity is taking place. Primary targets here have been the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and the Spraberry package. We have 13 wells turned to production in first quarter of 2018. Again, over here we utilized an average of three rigs and two frac crews during the quarter. 67% of these wells were pattern wells, and we give you our DC&E cost per 1,000 foot for a 10,000-foot lateral at $790 to $875. If you kind of look down at the first quarter well performance you see we had a Wolfcamp B brought on in the north, but importantly, at Northern Midland Basin, a Cline was brought on in the north, this well is performing extremely well, it's an early well, but we like what we see 212 boe per day per 1,000 foot, 87% oil right now. It'll be interesting to follow this well along and see how oily it is, it is in the north, we would expect it to be more oily than the central part.

And then you've got the central Midland Basin where we brought on most of our wells in the Wolfcamp A and B, and then we had a Central Midland Basin Cline, again that formed extremely well with 353 boe per day per 1,000 foot and at 30 days 188, very encouraged by those two wells which I'll talk about here in just a minute.

So, if we then flip to slide 9, take a look at a minute at the Wolfcamp A/B wells, again, at or above the type curve. You can see there in the north, we only had one. It's early, but it's doing extremely well. And then, we had 11 wells in the center that tend to be sort of right where they need to be.

So, if we then flip to slide 10, the only reason we have this slide on here is because again we updated the red lines for all the performance of the 2017 wells. We don't really have any performance right now to talk about in the 2018 program for the Middle Jo Mill and Lower Spraberry, although we will. But you can see that the 2017 program continues to outperform the type curve quite nicely.

If we then go to slide 11, again, we did drill a couple of Cline wells. One of the reasons we drilled was we needed to hold in the areas where we don't have a lot of vertical penetrations. We will occasionally drill a Cline well. We wanted to see how these wells would perform on the Gen 3 frac design and they performed really, really well. You can see the previous sort of type curve we had on previous generations there. If you look in the North, we had it estimated at 0.8 mmboe or 800,000 barrels with 0.5 mmbo being oil at this point. We've drawn our own internal curve at 1.2 mmboe or 800,000 barrels of oil and these look extremely economic, even though they're a little bit more cost – they're obviously more cost to drill because it's a little deeper. If these kind of production rates and type curves hold up, these would be really economic wells for us as we move forward in the future.

So, if we then look at the Central Midland Basin, you can see the Foxtrot 405H on the right hand side of the slide, is outperforming an internal curve that we have at 1.5 mmboe. And as you might expect since it's in the Central Basin – Midland Basin, we project it to have a lower oil percentage but still 700,000 mmboe of oil. So, very excited about these results in the Cline.

If we then go to the topic (10:18) which is something we've been asked about, I guess, in every conference that we participated in and is – what kind of flow assurance do we have in the basin, we feel very good about our flow assurance. Company currently has 85% of its Permian Basin oil production on pipe, 80% of the Midland and Delaware oil is sold to Plains All American, Energen is a top five customer with them. We've never had any trouble moving our oil in the past and they have told us that we should not have trouble in the future. As it relates to gas, particularly in the Delaware, we are an anchor tenant with the Vaquero Midstream. We have firm transportation and plant capacity in the Delaware Basin to meet our needs and we have no concerns about moving gas. We also have excellent access to extensive gas gathering and processing in the Midland Basin, where as you know – many of you know there's a spider web network over there and you don't tend to have the bottlenecking problems.

Additionally, the company is hedged, as I mentioned on the first slide, we've got 58% of the remainder, Mid Cush hedged at $1.37 and we have 6.8 million bo hedged in 2019 at $1.11, and gas, we do have a gas hedge in place of 24% for the remainder of the year. Also importantly, I would point out 95% of all produced water is on pipe. The company has permitted disposal capacity of 1.4 mmbwpd or barrels per day by year-end 2018. We don't anticipate any problem in the three-year plan or beyond for that matter with salt water disposal. So we feel like we've got a good hedge on the Mid-Cush differential and we feel like the company is strongly positioned to deliver flow assurance.

If we then move to slide 13, it shows our production guidance range. We did pick up what we were over in the first quarter and included it to the end of the year left the rest of the guidance the same. If you look at the right-hand side of the slide, you'll see the completion cadence for the company has not changed that dramatically. We still have a pretty good ramp going into the third and fourth quarter. Feel very confident with that ramp though. We currently have all 10 rigs we plan to utilize working, four the frac crews and the fifth one comes in July, are all under contract. And so services have been accounted for, for everything that we need to complete this plan for this particular year.

We then move to slide 14, capital guidance remains unchanged at $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. Down at the bottom we give you a little color of the lateral lengths. As you know, this year was going to be a little bit shorter for us at 8,000 feet because we had some drill the hole wells in the Delaware. They're a little shorter than the program was last year. But as you can see our year-end 2018 DUCs move back up to 8,900 and we would expect that in 2019 and 2020 we would average much closer to 9,000 feet again as we move through some of those drill the hole wells that we've got to complete in this particular year. Also, I'd point out on this slide on the pie chart in the upper right-hand side, you can see that the Central Midland Basin even though that's where we had a number of wells coming on this year just because of the way we did the work, that is only 10% of our overall capital budget with a full 90% going to the North Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin. You can see the split there 50/40 respectively.

If we then go to slide 15, expense guidance updated. We had a little bit of change in DD&A. And then over on the lower left side while we didn't change the overall LOE range, we did make some changes within each basin to adjust for how things stacked up in the first quarter. We also gave you on the right hand side of the bottom of the slide obviously our G&A expenses which as most of you know have been on extreme downward trend for the last couple of years.

If we then move to slide 16, we did factor in some of the increased cash flow due to pricing in production and our net debt-to-EBITDAX we've adjusted down at the end of the year to 0.9 to 1.1, I think, previously we made an upper range of 1.2. No real additional changes there to that particular slide.

So then I would take you to slide 17 where we highlight the hedge position by quarter, obviously, I'm not going to run through this. But I would point out kind of in the middle of the slide over on the right, again you can see in cal-2018 11.9 million barrels at the Mid Cush hedged at $1.29 for 2018 and then 2019 6.840 million barrels at a $1.11.

If we then go on to 18, I do want to highlight a little bit of what we did in 2017 again. Proved reserves were up 40% on the right hand side of the slide. Daily production was up 39%. Adjusted EBITDAX was up 123%. LOE was down 16% on a unit basis. And SG&A was down 29%. We plan to continue this performance moving into 2018.

But also on slide 19, if you look at kind of where the company was in 2017, peer leading drill bit economics. This is from Seaport Global and you can see that Energen was number one having the lowest among our peers adjusted PDP finding cost per boe. And you can see that we were number two in the recycle ratio for 2017, really highlighting the kind of year that we had overall in 2017.

If we then go to slide 20, our three-year outlook remains the same. We really didn't adjust the prices in that. But we do add one metric that points out that the company would achieve cash flow neutrality in 2020 at a $57 oil price. For those of you who are familiar with this outlook, it projects extremely strong growth over the next three years at 28%. We feel like we've got excellent returns, good inventory to drill and with our balance sheet, we should continue to bring value forward. We have extremely high exit rates as well and we think that the exit rate approximates 170 mboe per day in 2020 and importantly, the three-year CAGR growth for EBITDAX exceeds 35% and we do all that while maintaining a debt to EBITDAX ratio between 1 and 1.5.

Then go to slide 21, really just sums up why we think Energen is a compelling investment. Again, we're moving to move NAV forward. We've got an extremely strong balance sheet. We think we've got top tier assets in the basin, very good strong three-year outlook. We've been a leader in pattern development, which we think reduces degragation (17:37) of the parent/child well issue, current Gen 3 frac design is achieving standalone performance on pattern wells. We've also done a good job of unlocking new formations. I think these two Cline wells continue to demonstrate our ability to do that. But the company also again has good takeaway capacity as well.

So, with that, I will wrap up the presentation and turn it over to Diego at this time if anybody has any questions, I'm going to turn over to you, Diego.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. Our first question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please state your question.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning. Nice quarter, James. James, I think on your prior call, I forgot, either the last call or call before that, you suggested that given the prices continue to be quite positive and your free cash continues to be as good that you would think about potentially taking spending up a bit. Just wondering what do you sort of said, I know you've reiterated guidance here as on slide – looking at slide 14, obviously you've a very active program this year. But given as well as you all have on the financial position and prices, maybe if you could just talk about the potential for boosting that a bit?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, Neal. I think it's a little early right now in those terms. I don't think we had plans of really accelerating a tremendous amount. We're kind of pleased with the plan we've got out there for the three years. It's just something we'll constantly look at and revaluate, but at this point, I wouldn't signal anything that says we're going to up capital this time.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. And then just...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Operating (19:43). Yeah, go ahead.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay, I'm sorry, finish it.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, go ahead.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And then just lastly on a great side on that slide 12, I'm sure just typical questions you are getting on the takeaway, for you , how do you think about potential for 2019 or I mean, are you looking at, at today's levels would you think about further basis diffs or potential FT for 2019 or what's your thought as far as if these spreads were to continue? What you would do as we get towards the end of the year?

Charles W. Porter, Jr. - Energen Corp.

Yeah, I think, our position Neal has been, again, not necessarily to contract for FT and pay for that and be sort of in the take or pay situation. We wanted to maintain flexibility. And so the way we've dealt with it classically it's been to hedge, but also be sure that we feel like we have flow assurance, I mean, we'll be looking at all of those issues to see what we think the best way to deal with it is. Our practice has been basically to hedge and we'll just have to look at when there are opportune times potentially to do that.

I think we feel good about our flow assurance going forward really throughout the next three years. We don't have a problem with that, obviously it does hurt us, when there is basis (21:02) flow out, and we have volumes unhedged, but that's been the way we have typically dealt with that, because the problem you run into is synergy you'd be able to contract for FT and oil price goes down, and you come back to your activity, you're paying for that, I mean it's not free. And so it's a balancing act and we've always wanted to maintain flexibility.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great answer. Thanks, James.

Operator

Our next question comes from Leon Mariani (sic) [Leo Mariani] (21:30) with National Alliance. Please state your question.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Just wanted to follow up on the oil price exposure question here, just trying to understand where outside of your basis hedges, if I sort of ignore those, what the main price points are for your oil here, you're pretty much effectively getting WTI Midland, I know you have the agreement with Plains, but I wasn't sure if that allows you to access other markets contractually and might give you some better pricing, can you just talk a little bit more about the oil price dynamics?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, it doesn't. We get WTI Midland.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Okay. And I guess just looking at production here in 2018, obviously you guys have some pretty specific quarterly guidance, but when I sort of look at some of the well cadences, you obviously brought on a fair number of wells this quarter, you're bringing out a lot of wells in the third quarter as well, but when I kind of look at your guidance, you're kind of expecting production not to really move up too much until a big fourth quarter surge, can you maybe just provide a little color around that just given, especially given the higher number of completions in 3Q, I would have thought third quarter production might be a little better?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Well, we're bringing also some very large developments third quarter, which contributes in the fourth quarter, but a lot of those wells will flow into third quarter, but they won't impact production materially to the fourth quarter, and therefore the reasons you ramp up as you get a full quarter of production. So, it's just the timing issue as the way our patterns are working out for us later in the year.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I think in terms of outperformance profitabilities (23:19), I mean, those are certainly there. I mean the wells hold up or continue to outperform the type curves, there is certainly possibilities for outperformance. I've really talked about that being later in the year because the more wells you bring on, the cumulative effect of outperformance can be felt more when you have more wells as opposed to fewer wells even though we did relatively well this quarter.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And I guess just lastly on your acquisition of some of the acreage you picked up 1,100 acres, I guess, in the first quarter. Can you give us a little bit more color in terms of where those were?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. About 70% of that was in the Delaware. So, it tends to be Delaware weighted about 30% in the Midland Basin, and again we continue to try to lengthen the laterals our bolt-on acreage that's right next to ours it gives us a little bit more size and scale. But, in this case I think it's primarily lengthening laterals, which is really good business for everybody.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

All right. Thanks, guys.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global Securities. Please state your question.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Good morning.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hey, Mike.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hey, congrats on the continued positive operational momentum, these Delaware wells look real good this quarter. James, I was hoping you could maybe kind of pick that part a little bit and differentiate between the results you saw in the Wolfcamp A, B and C, and I'm just curious what you're the most encouraged with and really what your current thoughts on how you sequence the development of each – one of these drilling units in the Delaware, what zones you target, how that all looks right now? Thanks.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Let me get – Mike, I'm going to ask John to you comment on that. I would say that our program is going to continue to be heavy Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, occasionally we drill Wolfcamp C to hole, the Wolfcamp Cs do tend to be a little bit gassier. So we're going to focus on the higher rate of return formations. But, I might ask John to give you a little bit more color on how we're thinking about that particular development.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Hey, James, you're exactly right. I mean, we're very pleased with our Wolfcamp As and Bs. They continue to produce very well, and they're holding up very well. We're very pleased with our late 2017 wells, their contribution in the first quarter as far as our performance goes, I'm just holding up and what can you say about them, they're phenomenal wells. We – James is right, we do every now and then drill a deeper well at Wolfcamp BC and Wolfcamp C mainly to hold acreage where that's necessary. Our focus is on the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B, we see that we should develop those together. We continue to learn about that area. We're not quite as far along in Delaware as we are in Midland as far as interaction between wells, but we're figuring that out rapidly. And other people are beginning to devour in that (26:15), so we're getting a lot of outside data on that.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah – go ahead, James.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

No, I was just going to say, Mike, I think one of the things we did one of the first, I think, it was five or six cross in the Wolfcamp A and that performance was really, really good. That was in the 2017 program and in the 2017 results and we'll continue to look at that although this year we're hopping around a little bit because, as I said, we've got a little bit more drill the hole work, which is kind of shortening our lateral lengths. So we don't have as much pattern work this year although we'll have some, but I don't think anybody's as far along in the Delaware in terms of determining what the patterns are.

I think we're still in the early stages of that. I do think in the Midland Basin, we feel really comfortable with the patterns we've got. And as you know the Cline is not really, if I mention the Cline here for a second, those are some pretty good looking wells in the Cline. And while it's a little bit costlier to go down to the Cline in terms of drilling those EURs were looking competitive with the other formations and we don't feel that that has to be developed at necessarily the same time. So we've got some flexibility on the Cline since it's got enough separation that we don't really feel the parent/child issue, I know you didn't ask that, but I just thought I'd throw that in.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. You stole my second question, James, that I was (27:37) going to go to the Cline.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Oh, I'm sorry, Mike.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. That's great. That's a good lead-in. I just really...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

The thing about the Cline well in the north that I think, we're hoping that it's going to performance oil wise. On our curve we project it to be much more oily than the central part. So even though it has a lower projected EUR, when we look at strip pricing returns on those wells they're attractive.

And I think, what it gives you more comfort about is it kind of expands our overall inventory, I mean, at one time we were talking about the Jo Mill, the Middle and everybody is like, I don't know about those, and I think, people have gotten comfortable, and we obviously were comfortable early on. Those are going to be good formations for us, and we've proven that to be true. And certainly, we're early stages in the Cline, but these are some encouraging wells on Gen 3.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

But I will add that this is – we've got other Cline wells in the area, which we base some of our analysis on. There is a marked difference between their – and they're very close by between their performance in this particular well and it's due to the different frac procedure.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. That's great. Maybe just...

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

(28:53).

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

On that Cline well, how much exposure do you think you have in Midland? How much of your (29:00).

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. We got our inventory between the two areas it's over 500. Let me just give it to you here. So, in North, we've got 290 net locations. On slide 25 of the presentation and by the way the EURs that we have in there the old ones that we had previous generations, we've not updated those yet to the new ones. And then in the central we've got 269 wells, so you're talking about 550 locations in total between those two that – frankly, I don't think we get a lot of credit for in our NAV, I'd suggest people we look at that as an economic formation now. I used to always comment that it took a higher oil price to get there, but Gen 3 makes it economic today.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Great. And any more tests slated for the Cline this year?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, we've got one more, and again, it's a drill the hole situation. So where we've got lower vertical penetrations that aren't in the Cline, that's what prompted us to drill the one in the north and plus we had a curiosity about how would the Cline be (30:12) on Gen 3, and we're just delighted that its performance has been so much better.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Great. Appreciate all the color. Thank you.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please state your question.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Good morning, and congratulations on the quarter.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Since we just sort of discussed the Cline in really good detail, I'll just ask one question, from the press release, it mentioned that some of the wells were placed on production ahead of schedule.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

I was wondering if this implied any compression of your previously expected cycle times or was there some other reason why the wells got on right (30:49).

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

There was an overall compression. I'll get John to add a little color to that, I think, it was a lot of small things in a lot of good places.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah, we were – our frac crews, we brought four new crews in. They performed very well. We also – our drilling rigs performed well. And our facilities are ready to go and we were just a few days early on some of these wells, but everything lined up for us and operationally, we performed very well with very few glitches and we're ready to go, so we brought them on.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, if I could add this, Jeffrey, I think some people said our overage in production was all due to bringing them on early, that's not really the case here. About 60% of the overage was performance and about 40% roughly was being a little bit ahead of schedule due to efficiencies.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Well, let me follow that up, I mean, I appreciate that last point. I guess, kind of where I'm going here is, I think you said 40% of the production in the quarter was on the...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

40% of the Wolfcamp B.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

The multi-zone, 40% of the Wolfcamp B was multi-zone, so I guess what I'm really getting at is, A, do you – are you seeing a line of sight that because of this pad organization and as you increase the amount of pads and your workload over time you're going to be able to drive cost down with the kind of efficiencies you showed in this quarter? And I guess, B, separately because we've got some questions about CapEx, is there the possibility that maybe some 2019 wells might get pulled into the late 2018 program again because of the efficiencies?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think, on your latter point, let me comment, too soon to know right now, a lot can happen in year. But we did see efficiencies in the first quarter. On the first one, I'll let Johnny comment.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I think, overall, we will continue to get more efficient and we will continue to be more economic and get cheaper as we drill and particularly our pad work is a very economic approach, however, there are other pressures out there that could cause you to not see those savings, but we will mitigate, there are cost increases that we never know that are coming down the road, sometimes a sort of disguise what we're doing on the efficiency side, but yeah left in a static world, with cost we would definitely see those costs come down with efficiencies.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay, Johnny, and I'll finish that last point that you made, another way we could think of it maybe is that because of the efficiencies over time is going to give you potentially a little bit more of a buffer or a little bit more leeway if we see continued service cost inflation in the area?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yes.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Jeff.

Operator

Our next question comes from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Please state your question.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, James, to you and your team there.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Good morning.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I wanted to go back to the Cline results and see if you guys could perhaps elaborate a little bit more on how you pick the locations, and not just I guess the locations, but also as I understand the Cline particularly in Glasscock can be a pretty fixed. And James I know, you touched on some of this in your prepared comments, talked about some of these were kind of lease retention wells, but my understanding is most of the offset Cline activity has been in Glasscock and there's been relatively glass up in Martin, and so can you talk about why you picked each of these locations kind of in the X, Y? And...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Sure. Sure. I...

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I'd pick the landing (34:36) zone inside there.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Well, I'll give you the generalities and then Johnny can comment. But effectively, a unit we call the Tiger Unit is where we drill the Cline in the north, which sort of offsets our Jones Holton lease up there. And again it was a drill the hole situation in the north, and we were also curious to see how Gen 3 might perform, so it kind of worked perfectly for us up there.

In Glasscock County, another peer operator had a relatively good well in the Cline. And so, we wanted to see how our modern generation frac would perform not too far away from that well, and that's why we decided to do one in Glasscock. So those are the generalities and then...

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Again...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

(35:22) specifically.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah, Charles. James is right. We're playing a little close-ology in Glasscock, we saw a good trend, we thought we wanted to extend that trend on our – on to our acreage and we wanted to look at the new frac design. And again really encouraging there, and in the Martin County area, that was a drill to hole deeper acreage. And – but, as far as we have drilled some very nice Cline wells or some encouraging Cline wells in Martin County prior we thought we could improve upon that with the new frac generation. It turns out to be true, and we'll – we still got a long way to go with the Cline, that's the encouraging thing, I think we've got landing zones, we've got more to understand about exactly where to target these wells, particularly in Martin County, because there have been so few completions, we are sort of the leader up there again. But we think we've got a long way to go to make these wells better to improve them to get them economically competitive and I think we'll see as we learn about the nuances of drilling there, we'll see the capital costs also come more in line with what we're doing in the Wolfcamp.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, Charles, it's James. I think there's a lot to work with here. I mean, they are more expensive to drill, because it's deeper, but as Johnny said, I think that costs can be worked down and I think with the results that we're seeing, again, we're encouraged that this is a very economic formation, which I would not have said 12 months ago on a non-modern Gen 3 frac. And so we're excited about them, we think they enhance our inventory.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Yeah, it's up (37:06). Now, thank you for all that color, I know it's kind of an elaborate question. But there's – it's really interesting stuff you guys are doing here. And if I could just push on one aspect of that in my second question. How many different landing zones in the D or in the Cline did you evaluate and is there a chance that there will be kind of a Chevron kind of development somewhere down the line where you have like an upper D, middle D, lower D kind of thing?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

I think, definitely so, Charles. We see several opportunities to – you target these petrophysically and you look at them. You also look at the stresses within that rock and try to find a good drillable repeatable zone. But also gives you good production and we're figuring that out, you can't tell everything just looking at logs. You need some experience. We don't have a lot of experience with it. We'll need to invest that in the future. But as – you're right this is very thick zone. We see more than one landing zone. We see several zones to develop, but we think that it'll be a good healthy way to develop that sort of like we do in the Wolfcamp A and B.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

So, Charles, I'll toot our horn a little bit again. I think we were the leader in the Jo Mill and the Midland in the north. And I think we may be the leader for the Cline in the north.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Well, it's looking that way. Thanks for all that detail, James.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Please state your question.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yes, more on the Cline. Congratulations on these wells. And my question is the Martin County well, is it towards the eastern part of the county and generally the Cline footprint, is it still confined to the eastern part of the Midland Basin. Is it sort of a discrete sweet spot or more blanket like in the way it's deposited?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Irene, let me refer you to – I'm looking for the page that's got the Midland County map on it here just for a second, and hopefully. So slide 8, if you were to go – if everybody can – I don't know if you-all can all (39:11) get there slide 8. If you were to look at the circle to the west, there's two circles in Martin County. Do you see them...?

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yeah.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

...Irene?

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yeah.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

So, the circle to the left is where that Cline well is.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Wow.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

So it's sort of right there in Martin County, kind of in the center Northern portion of Martin County. Is that helpful?

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yes. So to follow up really how extensive is the Cline formation? Does it kind of extend, now sort of mid of the basin Eastward and is it like more discrete sweet spots or sort of blanket like in nature?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

So, our experience with the Cline we've been doing this three, four years. Most of our experience is right here at sort of Central and Northern Martin (40:00), our personal experience. We do map it, though both east and west, I mean we see the Cline as being a rather extensive zone. We don't have enough data right now to really start to parse it down, or where the real opportunities are, but we think it's a good blanket zone much like the Wolfcamp, maybe not as quite as extensive as the Wolfcamp and where it will be productive, but it's got a lot of running room.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

And if I may ask one more question, the gross interval signals, what are the ranges for the Cline?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Irene, I'll have to – I don't recall right off, but I'll find it back here, if you'd give me a moment.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Okay.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

We were up the 400 feet particularly down in the Central Basin area and that thick or thicker maybe 450 feet up in the North Midland Basin.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please state your question.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Hi, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning, all. Congrats on a strong start to 2018.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

James, on the gas marketing side, could you confirm that you have FT for your residual gas through Vaquero and if so where to?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. So the gas is wet gas, and it's got FT to the processing plants, which they've got a Caymus I & II, and then that residual gas has moved through contracts that they have with six or seven different people.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Should we think about that as firm sales type contracts or...

(41:45)

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

We are getting – we're subject to the differential, okay. So, I think what you need to – the way to think about it is we've got flow assurance, but we're getting the price of natural gas in the Midland Basin. We're still subject to the differential in the price, but we got FT – we're not marketing the gas, we're selling the gas at the delivery point. And then, they are – it's a liquids wet gas and then they have processing plants that process it. And we get a net of proceeds on that and then the dry gas is sold on residual contracts that they have. Does that make sense?

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

It does. Very helpful. As a quick follow up, could you provide an update as to where you guys stand with regard to the Howard County litigation?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Great question. So, as many of you know we won the lower court verdict in Howard County and it was appealed by the other party in the lawsuit to the appeals court in Texas, which is a three-judge panel. Oral arguments were held back, I think, towards the end of the year and we await ruling at this point. And we suspect that we get that ruling in the next three months.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. That's fantastic. And then lastly referencing page 14, how should we think about lateral length progression for the Midland and Delaware individually for the balance of the year?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

We don't give you that for the balance of the year, I don't have that information. I think, in total, obviously, we're talking about an average of 8,000 between the two. I think, in general, the Midland Basin is longer and the Delaware is shorter. As I pointed out because we've got a lot more drill the hole wells in this particular year due to some leasing activity and some traits that we did. But we'll be back up importantly to 9,000 feet in 2019 and 2020. So it's an unusually, it's not a bad number, but it's unusually a little bit lower than what we would – than what we had in 2017 what we plan to have in 2019 and 2020.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Okay, sure. Absolutely.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson with KLR Group. Please state your question.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. I'm just looking at your DC&E costs, it's about a 10% spread between the low and the high end of your range is about to both the Midland and the Delaware. What's the biggest driver there, is it the amount of profit loading that you're using, because there is a range in the Gen 3 design or is there something else kind of driving that spread between the low and the high end of our DC&E costs range?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, we generally have sort of tied that a little bit to the total capital range and we're just giving a range in there to handle cost inflation or efficiencies that we might experience. And I don't have any other color than that, Johnny, unless you – I think that's basically the guess (44:39)...

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. And just to give you sort of a view of how we perform it sort of in those parameters.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I mean, at this point, we're sticking to the midpoint of the capital guide that we have right now, but we do give a range. We haven't seen. I would give you this comment, Gail, we haven't seen any cost inflation so far in any kind of significant way. It's early in the year, but so far things have been pretty stable.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Right. And then – excuse me, looking at increase in the commodity price environment, I know you guys had a process in regards to the Central Basin platform asset late last year and nothing materialized because no bids to your – what do you guys wanted to see, but have you had any renewed interest from third parties with the increase in the commodity in regards to the Central Basin platform asset?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think the thought process there – the answer is, we've always got some folks interested. And the real question is can we get to a number that we think is the appropriate value. I think, it's still difficult tale, because of the backwardation of the strip. We've always thought that to get the right value to that property, it needs to be priced in more of a $60-ish outlook and when you have the strip in the fifth year and the fourth year going down into the low-50s, it's just hard for people to get there. I think I commented last time we didn't feel like we were getting paid for the upside in the bids that we got. We will continue to look at it, evaluate it, obviously if we get to something that we like, it's an asset we've talked about monetizing. But at this point, we don't have a number that we like right now on the table.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay, great. And then, (46:22) slide one more in with the Cline. I'm looking at the prior curve versus the new Gen 3 type curve that you put out, there's really no change in the oil compositional mix in the Central Basin platform, but in the Northern Basin acreage, it went up by about 4%. Is that all just due to the completion design or is that also driven by maybe landing in a different zone within the formation?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Well, it may just be due to rounding. I don't think we would see – did you say 4%?

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Yes.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

I think that's just due to the rounding the numbers that we've put down here. We're basing this off – we're basing the whole percentage off actual data from our historic Cline wells. So there should be no material difference here. We're not looking for the frac generation to really increase that oil percent.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, everyone. Earlier in the call you mentioned that, 60% of the outperformance this quarter is from well performance. Just wondering, if you could dig in a little bit on that, what's creating the well outperformance. And kind of the angle I'm coming at it from is, you've had the Gen 3 frac design for a while now and so is it still further tweaks to that design? Is it better well targeting? Is it just the type curve you're using isn't necessarily accurately reflecting sort of the leading edge Gen 3 performance? Any color you could get there.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, I think, we're doing a little bit better than the type curve and in particular in the Delaware. And as I mentioned, we were at 440 IP 24 per thousand. So, those wells were a little bit better than the ones last quarter. Some of it could have to do with the mix, but in general, the Delaware just continues to outperform and you can see that the Midland basin was pretty much on track, a little bit up above the type curve, but where (48:27) the significant outperformance was the Delaware. I kick it to Johnny, if you have anything (48:30).

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Exactly right. I mean, and like I mentioned, again getting back to outperformance, some of our late 2017 wells are performing very, very well and they contributed a good bit in the first quarter.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, I mean, really throughout if you – when you go back to those curves, you're going to see that for the most part, the red curves or the 2017 Gen 3 performance is beating the type curve. And so that is – that could be a potential theme for us we hope throughout the year.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate that. And then I guess you guys have always been in the camp of pulling value forward as long as you can keep the balance sheet in good shape. I'm just wondering if we see commodity prices continue to stay strong like this you guys are already running 10 rigs. Is there any sort of constraint that you think about in terms of the surface footprint or just organizational sort of horsepower that would keep you from running a lot more rigs or do you think that there's a lot – there's not much of a limit on that front?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, we've been actually surprised that the general availability of services, it's gotten a lot better. In fact, we had multiple bidders on this 5th frac crew that we've signed up for July. So I think at this point there would not be constraints to moving that program up. Now I'm not committing to doing that. You're just asking are there constraints? And doubling to 20? No, but adding a few rigs and a few frac crews for the market that's out there right now, I don't think that would be impossible at all.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate the answers. Thanks.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Grigel with Macquarie. Please state your question.

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi, good morning. Digging in a little bit more on differentials, the press release notes 2Q at 93% of WTI before hedges and at $4.60 WTI Midland assumption with pricing seemingly materially widened (50:36) that, can you provide some color on the basis for those assumptions?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I'm going to let Chuck do that.

Charles W. Porter, Jr. - Energen Corp.

So on the gas side, we used a recent strip, we increased our gas basis differential from – I think, the budget was $1, it went up to $1.40. And then on the oil side, we've got our Mid-Cush differential somewhere around the $4 to $5 range on the sweet side that's probably a little bit light at this point in time. When we put the information together, that loss (51:13) of the strip at the time, as you know that has moved against us here rapidly. From a sensitivity perspective, we estimate that every dollar may be between say $4.5 million to $5 million of EBITDAX. So if it were to remain wide for the rest of the year, let's assume say $10 or another $5, you're looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of less EBTIDAX of about $25 million to $30 million. I think that shows the power of the hedges that we have in place for 2018.

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. No, [Technical Difficulty] (51:53) one follow-up on the gas side, as your Permian Basin specific hedging roll off, what's the price points that you guys are generally getting on those? Is that a Waha, is that a Perm, is that just kind of depends where in the basin, still a little color there would be helpful?

Charles W. Porter, Jr. - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Our production is going to be priced either at in El Paso Permian or a Waha index. And so, as we move forward and layering hedges, we typically will try to obviously not just do a NYMEX hedge, but do the NYMEX hedge along with the basis differential and we're just going to continue to look at that as we go through the rest of 2018.

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. Thank you. That's very hopeful.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please state your question.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Thanks for the follow-up. I just want to go back to the Cline real quick, because of something that Johnny said earlier on the call. Referring to the 235 Cline locations that are estimated on slides 25 and 26. And as Johnny said that Energen's client data is still evolving, I just want to be really specific, is there the potential for client location outside or should we think of the client is mainly a potential EUR uplift story based on these outstanding wells.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think that Jeffrey, we've got actually it's 290 net locations in the North and 269 in the Central. I'm not sure you said that. So it's total of 559 locations. We basically identified where client is present under our acreage in totality. So what's the upside is, the EUR and the economics as opposed to what we have stated in these inventory slides now, not the number of locations.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will turn it back to management for closing remarks.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, thanks for joining us today. Everybody have a great day. Thanks. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. All parties may disconnect. Have a great day.

