Shake Shack: A Reality Check

Valuation at ~83x forward earnings is just too high, and not justifiable in our eyes.

Operating margins, on the other hand, are below half the industry average; expansion prospects remain dim.

Revenue has grown at over 40% y/y since 2013, with plenty of upside remaining.

Shares of shake shack are up nearly 30% in the past month, despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan.

Shake Shack (SHAK) witnessed their stock skyrocket, as shorts raced to cover their positions after an upbeat earnings report was released. Despite the beat, and seemingly bright growth prospects for the stock, we fail to see any justification for Shake Shack's current valuation level.

Source: TheStreet

Along with J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe, we believe management has put forth a tremendous effort to grow the company - clearly visible in their 5-year CAGR of over 40%. Yet when comparing Shake Shack to peers, we believe the market is currently overvaluing the restaurant, and feel valuation levels are much too high to be justifiable.

Shake Shack - An Overview

Shake Shack ended the year with revenue of just under $359 million, after a period of tremendous revenue growth over the last several years. The company has grown at a blistering pace, with a 5-year CAGR of ~44%.

Source: Morningstar

With 95 locations as of March 31st, Shake Shack plans on rolling out new stores over the next few years to bring the total to 200 by the year 2020. New store openings are certainly going to drive revenue, with J.P. Morgan analyst Ivankoe stating that they could likely surpass this goal.

Other potential revenue drivers include increased foot traffic at existing locations, which we feel may be complimented by increased spending on promotions & marketing. Such spending would certainly drive operating expenses higher ("OpEx"), yet the value it could add to comparable store sales would be worth it.

Source: Morningstar

The company's operating margin has performed quite well over the past five years, expanding 236 basis points since 2013. In the last year however, this contracted by 78 bps. Guidance for OpEx remains flat, with J.P. Morgan's Ivankoe noting that:

Based on company commentary a large reduction in G&A [general and administrative expense] seems unlikely in the near term, Source: CNBC

Unless management plans on reducing any costs significantly, we believe OpEx will remain in the 10% range - and if our aforementioned strategy goes into play, OpEx may come in higher driven by increased promo & marketing expenses.

Relative Valuation

Despite all the seemingly good attributes of Shake Shack, one thing we cannot fathom is its current valuation. The company currently trades at ~83x forward earnings, which is roughly quadruple the peer average of ~23x.

Source: YahooFinance

Many point to its high P/S multiple of over ~5x LTM sales, versus the peer average of ~3.5x (nearly a 70% premium). We believe a premium is appropriate, but the current level is much too high for our comfort.

Factoring out Shake Shack's capital structure, the company trades an EV/EBITDA multiple of nearly 20x. Again, this is relatively higher than peers, who trade at a ~16.4x LTM EBITDA.

Comparing margins, Shake Shack's LTM operating margin ("OpMargin") of 9.6% in the LTM is less than half of the industry average OpMargin of ~22%. With little expansion prospects for margins, we believe this is certainly something not to be overlooked.

Many bulls attempt to justify Shake Shack's valuation by comparing it to large industry icons such as McDonald's (MCD), yet forget the intangible aspect of such companies, which support a substantial portion of their value. One example is McDonald's strong pricing power - if need be, they could offset any rising costs without any large consequences. Shake Shack does not share this luxury, and would be forced to carefully consider such a decision.

Conclusion

Shake Shack is a healthy company, and certainly poised for further revenue growth driven by store openings, and increased traffic. The potential for comps to continue growing is there, and could be sparked promotions and increased marketing. This may adversely impact margins in the short-term, yet over the long-term would drive value.

However, when compared to peers in the industry, the current valuation is just not justifiable. With operating margins less than half the industry average, and little room for margin expansion in the near-future, the bull case is largely formulated around the rapid revenue growth. Again, this is great, yet not enough to justify the current valuation.

We would not be buyers of Shake Shack at the moment, and would sit this out until the valuation is at a much more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHAK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.