Keeping Up With Casella: Q1-18

We look at the first quarter 10-Q and Conference call for Casella Waste.

When my attention is not focused on witty titles I occasionally read quarterly filings. While I generally summarize volume and price trends in conjunction with qualitative commentary for almost the entire sector, two waste companies pique my interest on a deeper analytical level for different reasons. Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) which I have previously covered here and Casella Waste Systems (NYSE:CWST) which I have previously covered in this article.

My interest in Casella Waste Systems originates from two simple circumstances.



1. The well-outlined 2021 plan makes it easy to compare current performance to what is required for adequate return (given the set of assumptions outlined in my original article).



2. The unique disposal supply-demand imbalance induced through landfill-hostile policies in conjunction with a moderate debt load creates a highly binary situation worth further analysis than usually required.

Whereas Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) largely follow the industry development nationally and therefore economic trends, the smaller players often offer more idiosyncratic risks and idiosyncratic rewards.



Quick Catch-Up



To quickly reiterate the main goals of the 2021-plan:

Organic Revenue Growth of 3-4% 20-40 million acquisition CapEx. FCF-growth of 10-15% annually. Reducing leverage (to net 3-3.25x of EBITDA)

While the first priority is simply checking the performance in relation to stated goals, certain qualitative allowances must be made when considering point 4 in relation to point 2 and how tax-reform opens potential for performance in excess of point 3.



In addition I believe it is also central to keep an eye on:

Whether landfill volumes are negatively impacted by recycling policies; and

To which degree the projected landfill shortage results in above-average price hikes.

Q1-18 Performance.

In Q1 CWST managed to drive price increases of 4.8% and had a 0.5% volume increase. Landfill showed great strength with prices up 4.9% and volumes up 19%. Debt grew 16 million as two acquisitions were completed for a total price of 18 million USD. Landfill prices 4.9% and landfill volumes 19%.

The Easy Comparison; Revenue and Free Cash Flow.

Casella managed to grow revenues 5.3% organically which is in excess of stated goals.

The organic growth was not exceptional considering the performance of peer companies, but a large percentage was core-price which is almost always preferable to volume.

According to management the “Normalized” free-cash flow generation was 7.2 million USD. The normalization is the removal of roughly 4 million in non-recurring charges (southbridge landfill, contract settlement charge) and an adjustment for CapEx. It can be slightly difficult to adjust free-cash flow generation over time given that the new acquisitions are still being integrated. The normalized free-cash flow measure that management uses is also fairly "vulnerable" to working capital fluctuations, especially in a seasonally weak quarter such as Q1.

The majority of free-cash flow is not generated in Q1. The first quarter holds some importance in terms of pricing and volume remaining consistent, but due to both construction and tourism experiencing reduced volume the quarter is seasonally weak. Still it is important to keep an eye on profitability. While I outline a guesstimate for free cash flow generation in Q1 below, the results are largely inconsequential.

Using an EBITDA-based approach the “underlying” FCF can be roughly approximated:

Underlying Earnings power based on the Income Statement.

While FCF-generation grew ~5.5% (below target levels due to recycling), free cash flow in Q1 is not a primary indicator due to the seasonal weakness. The primary use of attention related to profitability should be keeping an eye on cost inflation. It is not worrisome that CWST "only" generated ~5mm FCF.

Debt and Growth CapEx.

Debt increased 16 million so the deleveraging process saw negative progress, but the proceeds were used to acquire companies.



The "deleveraging versus acquisition activity" is a timing issue and whilst CWST have decided to add a slight layer of extra risk, the timing amends the decision.



The post tax-cut was touted as a material liquidity event for the M&A pipeline. There is a tendency for waste operator acquisition opportunities to be largely random, often originating through family deaths.



If CWST has access to a solid pipeline of deals at fair multiples the timing of leverage versus acquisition activity can be seen as largely inconsequential from an investor perspective. It would have been preferable for the deleveraging to occur beforehand when considering cost-of-capital, but a well-executed acquisition can accelerate a deleveraging through cost-cutting, working capital realizations, and synergies that enhance cash flow production.

The Landfill Thesis Gains Traction

Landfills saw impressive volume increases and price hikes. Both are great data points relating to the central hypothesis underlying CWST; the projection that a decreasing landfill supply will result in positive price and volume trends.



Given the strength of the current economic environment in combination with the short time-span it is too early to reliably posit whether the supply-demand projections are accurate, but the hypothesis remains congruent with the price & volume data currently being reported.

Costs; Solid Waste is Solid, but keep an eye on the rest.

There was a slight cost expansion along the margin chain. Costs of operations grew 0.9% as a percentage of sales and G&A costs increased 0.2% as well. A lot of this drag was the result of “non-core” operations unrelated to solid waste. According to management "Solid Waste" margins were up 250 bps year-over-year.

However the quantitative reality is that costs are up and margins are down. There can be a multitude of reasons for this and given the timing of acquisitions and the seasonal weakness I see no reason for current alarm, but it would be advisable to keep an eye on the variable cost lines in the coming quarters.



On a positive note related to costs, G&A costs are set to decline as the new ERP-system has been implemented during Q1.

Recycling: The Current Hot Topic.

In similar fashion to every other conference call in recent memory there was a plethora of questions related to recycling and China.

While it is always important for sell-side analyst to be able to answer questions related to the hot topic of the day, I find it increasingly irrelevant in relation to Casella (at least with a negative spin). While Casella faces pressure to increase recycling quality they have a well-structured recycling program with limited downside. To quote from the Q1-conference call last year:

Our transition to a new pricing structure a few years ago has given us a business model that shift commodity risk to the customer and allows us to generate a fair return on invested capital irrespective of commodity prices. - Ed Johnson, Q1-17 Conference Call.

In spite of above statement Casella Waste did face material headwinds from recycling, but I believe it to be a minor issue for Casella - especially considering that the bulk of investor attention should be focused on landfill utilization, landfill prices, and hauling efficiency/costs.

A quick comment is that the SRA fee (a key component of the compensation scheme outlined above) slightly lags commodity prices. In due time the contractual model should kick in and turn the temporal headwinds slightly.

Acquisitions = Headline News

While many are focused on the recycling movements it would ultimately seem that the recent investments are of higher importance.

The 2021-plan was an inflection point in terms of capital allocation. Previously CWST was focused on deleveraging, but as mentioned they took on debt to complete acquisitions this quarter. M&A is an essential component of the solid waste industry in the United States and Casella Waste wouldn’t have existed without it.

If acquisitions are successfully integrated they promise great returns on equity. Ned Coletta said, on the Q1-18 conference call, that Casella was looking at +20% after-tax unlevered returns if the tuck-ins work out. At a discount rate of ~8%, capital deployed at 20% should more than double in value. At 20-40 million spent per year, the results of said acquisitions far outweigh any recycling headwinds.

The current acquisitions are composed of Complete Disposal and several small tuck-in acquisitions. The total acquired revenue were ~20 million. At roughly 1x sales, the multiple is comparable to most industry-acquisitions, but there should be ample room for synergies.

Conclusion

Core solid waste collection & disposal is operating splendidly, while the rest of the business is experiencing slight headwinds. Given the recycling contract structure of Casella Waste and the small scale of recycling operations, the core solid waste operations should determine long-term profitability.

Landfill price and volume trends affirmed the central thesis, but there was cost inflation across the board that investors should keep an eye on for now. The G&A cost reduction promises have yet to materialize.

The start of the “new” capital allocation program has been initiated and the multiples/capital allocation looks initially promising. Slight heed should be paid to the fact that CWST will have to keep an eye on their leverage levels if activity continues at the current pace.



The first quarter is usually slow, but a lot of different balls started rolling in the quarter. No inflection points were hit and no definitive signals received, but a lot of potential issues and opportunities appeared.



I believe that CWST is still too expensive given the risks, but a potential deleveraging or an overreaction on an earnings glitch could result in an advantageous buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.