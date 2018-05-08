Ensco: Not Yet

The stock trades at an exceptional price to book value discount, providing one of the highest risk/returns to deepwater drilling.

The slumping offshore drilling market is still looking for an inflection point for the stocks to rally. The Q1 results of Ensco plc (ESV) provide some positive indications on the bullish investment thesis, but the Atwood merger is still a noose around results. The stock has significant upside potential based on the surge in oil prices.

Source: Ensco presentation

Inflection Point

While the offshore market has probably hit an overall inflection, the difference between the shallow water and deepwater is striking as energy giants prefer the shorter cycle in the shallow water. The global fleet utilization continues bouncing off lows of the last 30 years.

Source: Ensco April presentation

The purchase of Atwood and some structural asset divestitures has left Ensco much more focused on the floater sector. Approximately 40% of the fleet is now focused on the floater segment with mostly modern deepwater rigs.

Source: Ensco April presentation

The company has vastly shifted from a jackup fleet that pre-dated 2002 vintages. Combine the shift towards floaters and the rig rates averaging 3x those of jackups and the revenue base is mostly focused on the floater segment that has rig utilization down at an incredibly low of only 44%.

An inflection point might be near has Ensco places the ultra-deepwater drillship ENSCO DS-10 into service. Along with 3 jackups going to work in Saudi Arabia, the offshore driller finally has some momentum on revenues.

Not Yet

A prime reason Ensco hasn't reached an inflection point yet is the expense absorption from Atwood Oceanics. Buying deepwater rigs at the depths of the market have plenty of positive outcome opportunities, but the company still isn't placing these rigs to work and only generated a meager $26 million of revenues from the Atwood rigs during Q1 while costing the company $39 million additional drilling expenses alone.

The additional costs from Atwood left Ensco going from operating income of $57.8 million last Q1 to a $51.3 million loss last quarter. The company saw revenues dip $54 million while costs surged $55 million.

The inflection point isn't going to occur until these numbers are better aligned. Ensco should see the jackup utilization bounce from 61% in Q1 to more respectable levels in Q2 as the ENSCO 108, ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 go to work. The problem remains that the key revenue driver is the floater segment that remains under pressure. According to the CEO on the Q1 earnings call, the floater segment might get worse before improving by 2019:

While the jackup market is showing visible signs of improvement, the floater market is less clear as utilization is still in the process of bottoming. Several rigs are expected to complete contracts later this year without follow-on work, particularly in Brazil which will put pressure on floater utilization. Since our last conference call, we have seen the slower pace to floater contracting than anticipated, and work that was expected to begin in the back half of this year has pushed into next year.

As well documented before, the inflection point will set up Ensco as the best stock to own on a turnaround in the sector. Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) have rallied towards multi-year highs on the promising turnaround in the sector and trade at higher multiples of book value.

ESV Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Ensco has been hampered by the Atwood Oceanics deal, but the timing of closing the deal last October with oil prices surging was actually near brilliant. The offshore driller only needs a couple of floaters to grab multi-year deals to change the equation from one that appears dire now with annual losses forecasted at $1 per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ensco has reached an inflection point with revenues likely starting in Q2, but the offshore driller still hasn't hit that point on bottom line due to Atwood. At $6, the stock is close to a breakout with the ideal scenario to purchase on any further dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.