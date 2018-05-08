Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thank you, Shauna, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's remarks include forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP measures. Please refer to yesterday's press release for the cautionary language about any forward-looking statements or reconciliations to most directly comparable GAAP measures. We have posted slides to go along with the webcast today. The slides can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.carrizo.com.

Joining me on the call this morning are Chip Johnson, President and CEO; David Pitts, VP and CFO; Brad Fisher, VP and COO; and other members of Carrizo's senior management team.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Chip.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thank you, Jeff. First quarter was an excellent start to the year for Carrizo as we delivered results that exceeded expectations and executed on our operational initiatives. Our total production during the first quarter was 51,257 Boe per day, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. Our crude oil production of 34,136 barrels of oil per day also exceeded expectations, and accounted for 67% of our total production during the quarter. We also delivered solid cost control with total unit operating expenses coming in below the guidance.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong during the first quarter as our Eagle Ford Shale production continued to benefit from strong LLS pricing. As a result of these items, we were again able to deliver adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA that exceeded the analyst consensus estimates.

During the quarter, we completed the divestitures of our DJ Basin, and downdip Eagle Ford assets and used the proceeds to help retire $370 million of debt and preferred stock. This leaves us with a portfolio focused on two high-quality assets that provide us with more than a decade's worth of drilling location from just the proven geological layers. We believe the assets are highly complementary as the Eagle Ford provides a higher-return free cash flow positive asset that helps fund the growth we expect to generate from our Delaware Basin position.

Additionally, the co-development of two positions allows us to maximize our returns while minimizing our risk. Their geographical proximity and operational similarities allow us to easily shift equipment and capital between the plays in order to avoid potential bottlenecks, take advantage of market opportunities or optimize development activity.

By focusing on the synergistic development of these assets, we believe we can deliver double-digit production growth, while improving our return on capital employed and moving toward a free cash flow positive program.

For 2018, we're maintaining our DC&I CapEx guidance of $750 million to $800 million, which should allow us to run an average of five to six rigs and two to three completion crews. We're also maintaining our 2018 production guidance of 58,500 to 60,100 Boe per day, which equates to more than 30% production growth at the midpoint pro forma for our A&D activity. Crude oil is still expected to account for 65% to 67% of our production during the year. For the second quarter of 2018, production is expected to increase to 53,800 to 54,800 Boe per day, driven by the startup of the Brown Trust multi-pad in the Eagle Ford Shale.

In the Eagle Ford, our operations continued to perform very well. In the first quarter, we drilled 11 gross or 9 net operated wells, and completed 31 gross or 26 net wells. Total production from the play was more than 35,600 Boe per day for the quarter.

As a result of the divestiture of our downdip assets as well as crude oil production from the play receiving LLS-based pricing, our operating margin expanded to approximately $42 per Boe during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had 20 gross or 17 net operated Eagle Ford Shale wells in progress or waiting on completion. We currently expect to drill 60 to 65 gross or 56 to 61 net operated wells and frac 80 to 85 gross or 71 to 76 net operated wells in the play during 2018.

During the first quarter, much of our Eagle Ford activity was on our initial large scale multi-pad development located in our Brown Trust project area. The initial wells began producing at the end of March and all 16 wells were online by early-April. We're very pleased with the results from the project. And as you can see, on slide 8 of the presentation, gross oil production has been running more than 12,000 barrels per day.

Multi-pad consists of 16 wells on 3 adjacent pads that were completed simultaneously with three frac crews to minimize parent-child interference and enhance fracture effectiveness. Given the strong results from our Brown Trust project, we expect to continue utilizing multi-pads to fill in gaps between wells whenever it's viable. Recently, we completed another multi-pad development this month in our Jasik area, which consisted of eight wells on two adjacent pads.

In the Delaware Basin, activity continued to focus on Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B. During the first quarter, we drilled 10 gross or 7 net operated wells and completed 3 gross or 2 net operated wells. Total production from the play was more than 15,200 Boe per day for the quarter. While this was roughly flat with the first quarter, we expect to see significant growth in the play over the remainder of the year due to more completions and alleviated water-handling constraints. We currently expect to drill 33 to 38 gross or 26 to 30 net operated wells and frac 33 to 38 gross or 25 to 29 net operated wells in the play during 2018.

During the first quarter, we continued to deliver strong well results in the Delaware Basin, bringing on one of our strongest Wolfcamp B wells to-date. The Griffin State 10H began production in March and has delivered a peak 30-day rate of approximately 2,150 Boe per day on a three-stream basis, with crude oil production of more than 1,150 bopd. Slide 10 shows the location of the Griffin State well as well as the performance of some of our other recent wells in the Phantom area.

Since our last quarterly update, we have made significant progress on our water initiatives. We have recently increased our piped water disposal capacity in the main Phantom area to approximately 125,000 barrels a day, which should provide us with ample capacity to achieve our forecast production ramp from the area. We also received permits for operated water disposal wells totaling 65,000 barrels a day of capacity, which, combined with other third-party contracts we have in place, should increase our piped water takeaway and disposal capacity to more than 250,000 barrels per day by mid-2019.

During the first quarter, we also completed our in-field water-handling and delivery system for the area, which has the capacity to handle these projected volumes. We've also been focused on the midstream side for oil-and-gas production in order to achieve certainty of flow as well as manage our exposure to the potential of wide Permian Basin basis differentials.

On the natural gas side, we recently executed a firm transportation agreement on ONEOK's Roadrunner pipeline. This provides us with certainty of flow on more than 90% of our current natural gas production from the Phantom area.

On the crude oil side, we currently have 13,500 barrels a day guaranteed capacity on Oryx's system, which increases to 25,000 barrels a day later this year. While our production on this system receives a Midland-based price, we have insulated ourselves against the recent weakening basis differential via basis swaps we put in place last year.

While David will elaborate on our hedge position, we currently have basis swaps locking in at $0.10 Midland-Cushing differential on 6,000 barrels of oil per day for 2018. As a result, less than 50% of our Delaware Basin crude oil production for the balance of the year is exposed to Permian differentials. Looking at the whole company, less than 15% of our expected 2018 oil production is exposed to Permian Basin differentials.

While our basis hedges and midstream contracts give us protection against potential Permian bottlenecks, our Eagle Ford Shale assets also provide us with an excellent hedge against this. Differentials stay depressed or widen further, we may evaluate shifting capital away from the Delaware Basin into the Eagle Ford Shale in order to avoid bringing on a substantial amount of production into a depressed local price environment. This would allow us to continue to generate strong growth in our crude oil production, while taking advantage of continued strong pricing in the Eagle Ford Shale and maximize our cash flow and return on capital employed metrics.

With that, I'll turn it over to David to discuss the financials.

David Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, Chip, and good morning, everyone. As Chip mentioned, oil production for the quarter was over 34,100 barrels per day, NGL production was over 8,200 barrels per day, and natural gas production was over 53,000 Mcf per day. Crude oil and total production both exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. During the quarter, we realized 101% of NYMEX for oil, 36% of NYMEX for NGLs, and 98% of NYMEX for natural gas. The realizations were either at or above the high-end of our guided realizations.

Natural gas realizations were higher in the first quarter than forecasted due to higher-than-expected realizations in the Eagle Ford. Operating cost and cash G&A for the quarter were $74.5 million or $16.15 per Boe, below the low-end of our guidance range.

For the first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $136 million, with adjusted net income of $39.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share, exceeding consensus earnings estimates of $0.34 per diluted share. With regard to dividends on preferred stock, during the first quarter, we elected to pay the $4.9 million dividends in cash.

Due to the first quarter redemption of $50 million of preferred stock, quarterly dividends have been reduced to $4.4 million to $4.5 million per quarter, with the quarterly non-cash expense related to accretion of the discount preferred stock expected to be $0.7 million to $0.8 million. We currently expect the dividends will continue to be paid in cash.

Drilling, completion, and infrastructure capital expenditures for the quarter were $210 million, in line with our expectations, with 65% in Eagle Ford and 35% in the Delaware Basin. At the end of the first quarter, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.6 times as calculated under the terms of our credit agreement. We had $422 million drawn on our revolver at the end of the quarter, with a total elected commitment of $800 million.

As a result of our recently completed spring borrowing base redetermination, our borrowing base was increased to $1 billion and our total elected commitment was increased to $900 million. In addition, our margin to LIBOR was reduced by 50 basis points to 1.5% to 2.5% based on the level of outstanding borrowings.

Included in the press release and earnings presentation is our second quarter and full year 2018 guidance. Chip's already discussed the guidance for production and capital expenditure, so I'll cover some of the other highlights. During the first quarter, the LLS premium to WTI began to narrow and the Midland discount to WTI began to widen.

As a result, while we still expect Eagle Ford realizations to be about 100% of NYMEX, we expect total crude oil realizations to be 97% to 99% of NYMEX in the second quarter. For natural gas, we expect second quarter realizations to be 75% to 77% of NYMEX. The decrease versus the first quarter of natural gas realizations is due to a greater percentage of our natural gas production coming from the Delaware Basin.

NGL realizations are expected to be 32% to 34% of NYMEX in the second quarter. Our LOE guidance for the second quarter is $7.50 to $8 per Boe, while our full year LOE guidance remains at $7.50 to $8.25 per Boe. We expect production taxes as a percentage of revenues to be 4.75% to 5% for the second quarter and have narrowed our annual production tax guidance range to 4.75% to 5%.

Cash G&A guidance for the year remains at $52.5 million to $54.5 million. For the second quarter, we expect cash G&A to be $9.5 million to $10 million. Second quarter guidance for DD&A is $13.75 to $14.75 per Boe and we are maintaining full year guidance of $13.50 to $14.50 per Boe.

Regarding guidance for interest, gross interest expense will be approximately $2 million lower in the second quarter, primarily due to the first quarter redemptions of $320 million of 7.5% senior notes. Net interest expense in the second quarter is expected to be $14.8 million to $15.8 million with interest capitalized expected to be $8.5 million to $9 million.

With respect to hedging, we currently have hedges covering 30,000 barrels per day for the balance of 2018, 24,000 barrels per day of three-way collars with $49 floors, $60 ceilings and $39 sub-floors. We also have 6,000 barrels per day of fixed price swaps with an average price of $50 per barrel. We also have crude oil hedges for 2019 covering 15,000 barrels per day, which consists of three-way collars with $50 floors, $62 ceilings, and $41 sub-floors.

As Chip mentioned, we've also used basis swaps to help manage our exposure to crude oil basis differentials. For the balance of 2018, we have Midland-Cushing basis swaps on 60,000 barrels per day locking in a discount to WTI of $0.10 per barrel. As a result, less than 50% of our estimated 2018 Delaware Basin crude oil production is exposed to Permian Basin differentials.

We've also entered into LLS-Cushing basis swaps on 6,000 barrels per day locking in a premium to WTI of nearly $3 per barrel for the balance of 2018. For 2019, we also have Midland-Cushing basis swaps on 3,000 barrels per day locking in a discount to WTI of less than $4 a barrel.

For the balance of 2018, we also have hedges in place for more than of 50% of estimated NGL production and 35% of our estimated natural gas production. Details regarding these derivative contracts can be found in the press release. Based on strip prices as of yesterday, we expect our derivative settlements during the second quarter to result in cash payments of $21.5 million to $25.5 million.

I'll turn the call back over to Chip.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, David. I think now we'll open it up to Q&A.

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Neal Dingerman (sic) [Neal Dingmann] (17:43) with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Can you hear me all right?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, now we can.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Oh, sorry about that. Chip, looking at your slide 8, could you talk a little bit about just when you see – it seems like that multi – the Brown Trust pad is holding up quite well. Is it something with the choke management? Is it just the rocks? I'm looking here after, I guess, 30 or more days, it looks like you have pretty flat production. Could you maybe talk a bit more on that?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, as you know, we have used choke management everywhere. And so, we have those wells set to just produce at a flat rate. I think we're averaging 750 barrels a day per well, and we'll try to maintain that as long as we can, which we think will be longer than they've done in the past because of the way we did these multi-pad fracs.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. And then, just lastly, just on – you've been good on just doing some tack-ons and bolt-ons. In the Delaware, are you seeing much of that as far as either just a bolt-on or I know, what was it, a year or so ago when you did a drilling carry. Is there any opportunities like that around?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

We look at every deal on the Delaware and there are some big ones we're looking, some little ones. But, mostly, we focus on bolt-ons that are adjacent to us or within our infrastructure.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Hey, guys. I was hoping you could expand a little bit on your comments regarding potential shifting of capital away from Delaware to Eagle Ford. Is there any kind of number you're looking at where if we're sustained $10 diff on Mid-Cush or something, where that will start to happen? Just can you kind of give us some sort of quantitative mechanism that may trigger that later this year?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

No, we're not going to say that. But we're monitoring it and we've seen the diffs grow over the last week to some pretty big numbers. So, we're starting to analyze that. It's very easy for us to move rigs back and forth, and frac crews. Right now, I think all of our frac crews we have from Halliburton in both basins are called San Antonio crews.

And so, as long as we have that flexibility and we're using the same size rigs and, basically, a lot of the frac designs are the same, it would be very easy for us to do that. But we're trying to get a handle on this market. If you've been watching the Mid-Cush differentials in the last two weeks, it changes drastically every day. So we're just trying to keep an eye on that.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess, you folks had also mentioned in the past about sort of a path to free cash flow neutrality or positivity. As we work our way into next year, I think, obviously, oil prices have been quite strong over the last handful of months. Just trying to see if that's still sort of a loose goal to work our way into in 2019 or now that oil prices are a lot higher, which obviously improves returns, is that not as important? I'm just trying to get your philosophical thoughts around that.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

At this point, that's still our goal. And I think with oil prices moving up now, they're moving up faster than service costs are, which is different than it was back in January and February. So, I think that goal is still attainable. But the basis hedges or the basis differentials are going to be a problem, I think, for a lot of people. I think, fortunately, we have a natural hedge against that.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess you guys also made some comments that you secured some gas takeaway to allow some flow assurance recently, but I think those deals are up, I think, around November this year. Are you guys looking at other deals to sort of extend that into 2019? Can you kind of tell us about the longer-term plans on the midstream?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. This is Andy Agosto. You hit the nail on the head. We're looking at that very thing right now, working with Caprock who's our partner out there. We're looking to both extend and expand those volumes to Waha. Another, on the gas front in the Permian, kind of a watershed event, our interconnect with El Paso off the Caprock system should be completed later this month, and that's going to give us additional flexibility to potentially access markets to the west in addition to moving gas to Waha.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys. A question first on – going back to the multi-pad, can you guys talk about, once you reach that plateau level, how you guys kind of model that progressing, given the restricted chokes before you start to get a more kind of traditional decline curve?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. This is Andy Agosto again. The average lateral length of those wells, Jeff, is about 9,000 feet. I would say, in that project area, the Brown Trust project area, we've typically been 6,500 to 7,000 feet. So, our expectation is that that flat period that you talk about that we call the choke managed period should last a little bit longer.

As Chip said, we also tried some different things on completion, stage length, et cetera, that hopefully will extend that. But as far as how long that lasts, I mean, in the Brown Trust area, we've seen anywhere from four to six months. So, I think something in that range is definitely achievable.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. And then, shifting over to the Delaware, it looks like you guys have the potential by mid-2019 to, it looks like, about quadruple your water capacity there relative to where you guys were at earlier in the year. Is it too simple to kind of pro rata that to think about how you guys can grow it in terms of your potential on the production front? And then just can you kind of remind us if there's any other larger infrastructure projects that are still kind of on the to-do list on the Delaware side?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Jeff, this is Brad Fisher. So, as far as allowing us to grow the 250,000 barrel a day capacity we have on our system is complemented by three different things. One, we have offtake to third parties, which right now we have 125,000 barrels a day. That's going to be accelerated or jumped up to another 60,000 barrels or 185,000 barrels a day by Q1 of next year.

Supplementing that we've got a deep Ellenberger disposal permit there for another 50,000 barrels a day. We've got 15,000 barrels a day in Delaware capacity. And then, the last thing but not least, is we're testing water recycling out there. We've got a couple of tests planned. That could add substantial volumes to our water-handling capability. So the long and short of all this is we've got a kind of a three-pronged approach that will allow us to develop out here quite freely for several years.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

All right, great. Appreciate the time, guys. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Good morning, everybody. Assuming you go forward with the Permian development, I think 2018 is probably more of a delineation year for you. But, as you look into 2019, after going through the experience with the Eagle Ford and the child-parent issues, just wondering do you have any thoughts on the Permian in terms of the optimal number of wells there you'd want to simultaneously drill and complete? And when would you need to start looking at that type of development on those properties?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Mike. This is Brad Fisher. So, I mean, that's a great question and there's a lot of things that are going to impact that. One of the things that we're looking at is, really, how we approach the Permian from a drilling reutilization standpoint. As you correctly said, 2018 for us is more of a delineation and test year.

But, going into the future, we're really looking at kind of a super-pad concept where we'll be able to bring multiple rigs and multiple frac crews onto a single pad. If you're drilling these wells about 30 days a piece, to drill three wells per rig right now to me looks like kind of an optimal scenario. By stacking additional rigs on the pad, we're able to test multiple zones or complete multiple zones at the same time without making our production extremely lumpy. So that's kind of where we're heading on that.

And as far as the parent-child relationship, so far, we've drilled five well sets that have had some sort of parent-child interaction; two in the same interval in the Wolfcamp and three kind of in different zones, and we go (28:01) A, B, B Lower, C and D. These tests are really in the A through the B Lower.

From a production separation standpoint, it's only been about 10 months for our longest test there. But all the wells we test so far, we haven't seen really any impact. The wells have come back to full rate after the frac interference.

We've got several tests planned for this year. We're actually testing parent-child relationships. We're drilling wells directly over each other from the A down to the B Lower. We've got 330-foot offsets in the same zone, and we've got 330-foot offsets in different zones. So that really give us a good look as we go through this year on what to expect from the different configurations of the parent-child.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

That's great. And have you seen any drilling and completion efficiencies in the Permian yet or is it still too early for that?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

It's pretty early. I mean we have only drilled 21 wells out there so far and fracked 14. We're definitely seeing some things where we can improve on and we have improved on. But, right now, for kind of a press release, we're keeping our costs the same, but I do fully expect those to come down, especially, as we move towards more pad drilling. A lot of what we've done right now has been single well tests. I think about 40% to 45% of what we're doing in 2018 is multi-pad tests, so haven't really seen efficiencies like we do in the Eagle Ford when we're drilling (29:40) three to six wells off a pad.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks. That's all for me.

Out next question comes from the line of Jie Yong with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jie Yong - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. I was wondering if you could provide a little bit more color on some of the Brown Trust wells, kind of the individual performance, if some of the more outside wells that are closer to the existing wells were performing better than some of the middle ones or any color you might be able to share there. Thanks.

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

This is Andy Agosto again. As I mentioned, our average lateral length is about 9,000 feet, but we have wells ranging from, I think, around 6,500 feet to almost 11,000 feet in length. And so there's a pretty widespread on how we're producing those wells as low as about 500 barrels a day, up to 900, 950 barrels a day. Other than the first child well on the most outside pad, we have not really seen any degradation of performance. So, we're pretty pleased with that.

Jie Yong - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Good morning.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I can certainly sympathize with the volatility that we're all kind of seeing in the Midland TI differential. By the same token, activity today impacts kind of where you are six to nine months down the road. So, I'm just curious if there is an expected timeline over which you guys would think about the pivot or is it something that, at the margin, you're already kind of working on, from – taking capital to the Permian and the Eagle Ford to be clear. Yeah.

(31:53)

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

We've just started analyzing and we made a little bit of a shift last December when LLS prices spiked, and we just put more frac capital into the Eagle Ford and the Permian for a couple of months and benefited from that. So, as long as we have the inventory, we can shift very quickly and just start fracking wells in the basin that has the best margins.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Chip, do you mind if I chime in? John, this is Brad Fisher. One thing that is important to understand on that pivot is the timing of how quickly we can drill wells in the Eagle Ford. In the time we can drill one well in the Permian, we can drill over three wells in the Eagle Ford. And by utilizing the frac crews that we have in the Permian, shipping them down. As Chip said, they're all San Antonio-based crews. We can bring on multiple three- to four-well pads in probably 45 to 60 days after we get started with the drilling. (33:00) three drilling rigs on one area, use kind of our gap management program where we come in and fill in a whole gap; multiple rigs, multiple frac crews. And the important thing there is how quickly we can turn that around and turn locations into production.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And on the driver of that, is it – would Permian margins have to be negative or just could it be that the Eagle Ford offers a better rate of return in the near term? Just trying to think through how you kind of work through that calculus.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, I don't think Permian margins are going to go negative, but they're going to keep dropping. I think, right now, they're something like $13 a Boe lower than the Eagle Ford. And we still have some Permian wells we need to drill to delineate hold acreage, although, that's pretty manageable. But if this basis blowout happens like the futures curve says then it's going to be pretty compelling to spend more capital in the Eagle Ford because the projected margins start looking more like $20 a Boe instead of $13.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That makes sense. And then, just moving onto some of the midstream disclosure, could you just remind us is Carrizo responsible for marketing its own natural gas post processing or can you explain why it's important for you guys to have the ONEOK firm capacity?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. This is Andy Agosto. We can kind of take it basin by basin. In the Permian, we are generally selling at the tailgate of the plant in terms of the price we get. We are managing the movement of that production to Waha and then, hopefully, markets beyond as we get some of these other interconnects live out there.

We do work with a third-party to manage all this. And in the Eagle Ford, we have four different providers there and we sell at the tailgate of four different plants and, fairly consistently there, we are selling at the tailgate. We have the option in all cases, both the Permian and the Eagle Ford, to take that all the way to the market if we choose, but we have – so far, we've generally stuck with tailgate sale.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's helpful. And if I could just sneak in one more housekeeping; just to the earlier question when Andy ran through the five parent-child combos to-date, could you just remind us what were the distance between those offsets between the parent and child for the five?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, John. This is Brad Fisher. So, the ones that we've done so far have generally been at 660-foot spacing. The tests that we have coming up are all the way from zero horizontal spacing. In other words, the wells are stacked directly on top of each other throughout the (36:18) 330 foot and 660 foot.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Perfect. Thanks again. Take care.

Our next question comes from the line of Marshall Carver with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Yes, thank you. So, you have lots of additional water-handling capacity coming on line over the next year or so. How should we think about the water cuts or the oil-water ratio over time from the wells in the Permian?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Marshall. This is Brad Fisher. Right now, we've kind of got the water ratios in two bins. We characterize it by the Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B generally. In the A, we're in the 4.5 to 5 barrels per barrel. And in the B, we're in the 7 to 8 barrels of water per barrel of oil. And that's been pretty consistent as long as we've had this property, so I think that's a reasonable way to forecast out into the future.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Thank you. And as a follow-up, parent-child tests in the Permian, when do you expect to have results on those tests? Is that – we have – it takes time to drill and complete and then get some production data. Would that be something we could get on the second quarter call or would that be more towards year-end? What's the timing of that going forward?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. That's going to be probably more towards year-end. The fracs are happening over various times and there is cycle time to get production to back up and make sure we've got a reasonable test data. So, it's going to be late this year, into early next year.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line – it's a follow-up actually coming from the line of Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Thanks. I just wanted to see if you had any thoughts on testing the Bone Spring on your acreage this year.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I don't think we do right now because Centennial is testing it for us. And I think we can prove up a lot of our acreage depending on how their well does that they announced, I think it was last quarter. So, I think in the Bone Spring, we'll watch their wells. We don't have to drill anything in the Bone Spring because we hold that acreage with deeper tests. And we might drill a Wolfcamp C towards the end of the year based on some of the results that have been announced this week that are on strike with us. The C looks like a very good potential zone if those wells will make 750 barrels of oil per day.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. And last quarter, you said you're contemplating selling your legacy Delaware acreage. Just wondered did you start a formal sale process there? Is that still kind of a wait and see?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

We don't talk about that on calls, but there is no formal process. But we talk to every company that is interested in buying pieces of our acreage and we're looking at every sales package out there at the same time.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And one last one for me. Can you just say where you are in terms of – it may have been in the release, I might have missed it, but in terms of where the rigs and frac crews are right now in terms of the two basins?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Mike, this is Brad Fisher. We currently have one rig and one frac crew running in the Eagle Ford – two frac crews running in the Eagle Ford and we've got four rigs and two frac crews running in the Permian.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. It's still the plan to drop down on the rig count in the Permian second half?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

That's...

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, Mike, let me just give you a few more details there. So we did a little kind of short-term sublet in the Eagle Ford for one of the rigs. So, that one comes back. So, we'll be right back with two rigs in the Eagle Ford here shortly. And then the budget we have discussed and provided you guys, the $750 million to $800 million budget does assume that one of the rigs running in the Permian is dropped later this year.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very good. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Philip Stuart with Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Philip Stuart - Scotia Howard Weil

Good morning, guys. Congrats on a great quarter. Looking out to Eagle Ford production in 2Q, it seems like it's going to be pretty strong with a full quarter from Brown Trust and then the additional pad that you talked about. Is there any material downtime planned in the Eagle Ford kind of baked into guidance?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Phil, this is Andy Agosto. Yeah. Every quarter when we forecast and guide on production, we have a substance built in on downtime. There's a couple of components to that, but the planned downtime from offset wells that have to be shut in when we're fracking, conversions to artificial lift, things like that. And then, we also have a component of an unplanned downtime that's more of a historical average on what we've seen. So, yeah, to answer your question, we absolutely built that into our forecast for both basins.

Philip Stuart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And then, in the Permian, I know you all talked about having 10 wells in progress or waiting on completion, just curious if you have a completion count for 2Q?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. Let me get that for you here. So, on a gross basis, probably low-teens.

Philip Stuart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. All right, guys, I appreciate the time.

Our next question is a follow-up from the line of Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

Talk to the cost savings that you see on the big Brown Trust multi-pad, is there any kind of per well number you can put on that by saying something like, hey, we save $200,000 a well by doing all these wells simultaneously, what can you say on that?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Leo, this is Brad Fisher. I don't know that I can say there's a $200,000 savings per well, but, really, where we see the impact is the parent-child relationship. So, by reducing the number of parents impacted by the frac, we're saving, for example, a sand cleanout with coil tubing on the parent well which can run $150,000, typically what we build into that. So, by fracking three pads rather than one, we can control those costs.

Additionally, there's a savings in having more production, right. We have less downtime on the impact of parents if we're fracking them all at once, the wells are shut in one time. I don't have a number on that right now, but it is significant if you shut these wells in for 30-plus days as you impact them with frac and wait for the wells, the pressure to come down in the parent wells to below fracking before you bring them on. So, it is substantial.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. Leo, we didn't work it out by well, but for the project, over a 16-month period, we did produce 2.5 million barrels instead of 2 million barrels. So that's how much acceleration we get by getting rid of the downtime.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities LLC

All right. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from the line of Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hey, folks. Good morning. If I could, Chip, just revisit the pivot question one more time, if you could maybe frame for us how likely is the scenario of the company producing to the 6,000 barrels a day that's hedged on basis and thinking that that should be enough to hold leases where you go full steam ahead where LLS pricing can be captured in the Eagle Ford?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, we need to go through our drilling plan and see what the minimum number of wells is. But, as I recall, it was like one-and-a-half rig years. The basis differentials through are basically just an asset at this point. We don't even have to produce those physical volumes. We could sell that hedge. So, that's just money in the bank. So, we're basically looking forward and just saying what are the real in-field margins we're going to get at both plays and how much capital would it make sense to shift, if any.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you.

There are no additional questions at this time, gentlemen.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Okay. Well, thank you, all for calling in. It was a very good quarter for us and I think we proved that operationally we can do what we say. In closing, we believe our current portfolio has us well-positioned to execute in the current environment. We are positioned to scale in two world-class basins that provide us with a long runway of high-return inventory.

As I mentioned earlier, we view these assets as entirely complementary. As the Eagle Ford Shale continues to deliver the strongest margins in the portfolio and is free cash flow positive at the field level today, this should help fund the strong growth we expect to deliver from the Delaware Basin over time. Additionally, having exposure to two nearby basins with operational similarities allows us more options to mitigate risk such as the widening basis differentials we are currently seeing in the Permian.

Thank you very much, and we'll talk again in another quarter.

