Uncertainty In Stocks Gives Way To Stability In Yields

Uncertainty. As humans, we try and avoid it at all costs. Knowing the future and what it has in store for us predisposes us to a healthier survival. This is evident in our relationships, our health, and especially our finances. The natural propensity to avoid this inability to see in front of us is often what can drive us to act in a certain way. Uncertainty implies risk (though they are not equivalent) and risk implies loss which was proven by Daniel Kahneman to be a force stronger than gain.

Uncertainty. A word that could be used in multiple ways to define the thinking around the Trump Administration. While more ostentatious words have been used to describe his actions, most of those sentiments can be summed up in the word uncertainty. Deviation from normal behavior like using Twitter as a platform for communication hinders individuals who rely on the steadiness of political routine to forecast what is going to happen. Any example that can be thought of is an extension of this natural predisposition to be “uncertainty averse.”

The Trump Administration’s approval numbers across the international community are dropping quickly as Gallup’s Rating World Leaders: 2018 survey shows. In North America, the U.S.' neighbors in Canada and Mexico saw approval ratings drop 40 percent and 28 percent in 2017 respectively. In Europe, the continent with some of the U.S.’s most powerful allies saw approval ratings fall 19 percent in 2017. These countries have political and economic infrastructures that depend on the stability of U.S. policy and relations.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating can be and will be blamed on many of his actions. His legal trouble points to a shady nature that suggests he isn’t transparent enough to be president. Some of his comments on Twitter and in speeches suggest to others that he isn’t morally sound enough to represent the people of the United States. But in reality, the only thing that matters is uncertainty. Strip away everything that is offensive about Trump but keep the erratic nature of his politics, and his approval numbers would stay the same. It’s a loss aversion fundamental to human nature.

In financial markets, the predisposition is purer than most environments. Losing and gaining money is an obvious display of consequences that can be easily quantified. Uncertainty often leads to losses because we are less sure of securing a rate of return and less sure of avoiding losses. Therefore, it prompts an exit from markets where the uncertainty is.

From Finviz

Since 2009, the equity market had been a certain, and we saw capital flow to it faster than ever after all confidence had been lost in the financial crisis. However, 2018 has been a different year. After 5 months, the S&P 500 has barely reached its 2018 starting point and is stuck in a range much different from the years investors knew before. Single day movements are representative of the volatile days of the 1970’s and 1980’s when uncertainty in monetary policy and inflation haunted corporations and investors trying to make sufficient rates of return. Paul Volcker brought the certainty then, even though he was forced to induce a recession.

In 2018, corporate finances are not the issue. At the end of 2017, the Trump Administration introduced tax reform that cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Firms now have more cash on the table to spend reducing uncertainty on whether their capital expenditure programs are sustainable. In the first quarter of 2018, Factset reported that the S&P 500 companies reported the highest revenue growth since Q3 2011 with all eleven sectors reporting year-over-year growth in revenues. Fundamentals are not the issue.

Uncertainty is the issue. The performance of equities in 2018 is a result of the uncertainty that President Trump has brought to foreign and domestic policy. The Trump Administration has questioned trade relationships that have been rock solid for decades. The merry-go-round of cabinet members has observers unsure if leaders who are making major policy decisions will still be in charge in the next month. The newest president will even call out companies and organizations by name to try and damage reputation.

From Finviz

Through all of this, there seems to be one source of stability in U.S. governance. Despite a recent chairperson change, the Federal Reserve has adamantly stuck to its plan of gradual normalization through interest rate hikes. The process has been slow, but investors have not been surprised by the decisions the FOMC is making. Since the midpoint of 2016, bond yields (prices) have trended in one direction, up (down). That trend has been clear, but there’s something more interesting going on underneath the hood.

From Investing.com (Yields and S&P 500)

If you look at the standard deviation of the daily movements of the 10-year yield and S&P 500 futures, both securities that represent broader market movements, the effect of uncertainty becomes clear. On the left, the standard deviation of yield movement has slowed significantly with smaller spikes and calmer trading periods. On the right, the standard deviation in the daily movement of equities spiked around February and hasn’t gone down.

The fixed income market has calmed down because the Federal Reserve is following through on interest rate hikes which were discussed months beforehand and often reiterated weeks and days before the decision. Equities, despite strong fundamental earnings growth, are subject to the whims of Trump tweets as China and the U.S. walk on the edge of a trade war.

Uncertainty. Sometimes a trader invites it to capitalize on short-term fluctuations, but most investors want to be sure about their investments. While equities are stuck in a channel, waiting to break out in either direction, yields on corporate and government bonds trend higher and are starting to look like good investments. This isn’t a call to abandon equities for bonds because there is still bullish potential with good fundamentals, but a period like this suggests an investor take diversification seriously and consider its ability to bolster a portfolio in financial markets filled with uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.