Nutrien: I Remain Bullish

Back at the beginning of April, I wrote that shares of Nutrien (NTR) presented a great opportunity at the bottom of the $44-54 range. Now that the company has published its first-quarter report, it's high time to check the thesis.

Nutrien reported adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts' estimates. However, the company increased its full-year earnings guidance from $2.10-2.60 to $2.20-2.60. The company commented that first quarter performance was affected by a late start to the spring season across North America and west coast rail performance issues. At the same time, positive market fundamentals allowed Nutrien to raise guidance, which is surely more important than the headline earnings miss.

Another positive factor is the increase in the global potash shipment forecast to 64.5-66.5 million, which highlights the strength of the potash market. Continuing the slow road to the upside, average potash realized price increased from $182 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $184 per ton in the first quarter of 2018.

I expect that this slow upside will continue on the back of the strong demand and despite the new production slowly ramping up. On the nitrogen front, the average realized price increased from $207 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $242 per ton in the first quarter of 2018. The cost of goods sold per ton increased as well, but the increase was not big enough to fully offset the increase in price, so the gross margin grew by $17 per ton. Positive price dynamics was also seen on the phosphate side, where average realized price increased from $385 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $404 per ton in the first quarter of 2018.

Put simply, agricultural markets were in the recovery mode in the first quarter of this year. Certainly, this is good for Nutrien, which continues to trade at a rather conservative valuation. At current prices, Nutrien trades at less than 16 forward P/E - a timid valuation for one of the few investable options in the potash space and one of the leaders on the recovering fertilizer market. It's a bit hard to tell what exactly concerns the market at this point. The renewed strength of the dollar may make fertilizers less affordable to non-dollar countries? Maybe. On the other hand, the recent weakness in the Canadian dollar helps on the cost side.

The world is growing at almost 4% per year - together with population growth. More importantly, the growth is happening in places where people used to have a standard of food consumption that is nowhere close to the standard enjoyed by the West. At some point, this will create a significant growth for fertilizers due to the necessity to grow more crops for both humans and animals (that will be later eaten by humans who can now afford meat on the table). In my opinion, the longer-term case for Nutrien appears very solid.

In the short term, I continue to expect to see Nutrien shares closer to the high end of the $44-54 range. Fundamentals are sound, fertilizer demand is growing, prices are slowly (but positively) responding, and the valuation remains cheap for a company of Nutrien's position. At current levels, I remain bullish on Nutrien.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.