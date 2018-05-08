Weekly Cannabis Report: MedReleaf Sell, TGOD IPO, Loblaw Wins

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for cannabis investors to receive the latest developments and analysis.

Weekly Note to Readers

There are three things that cannabis investors need to know from last week. Fourth-largest Canadian cannabis company MedReleaf is reportedly seeking a buyer for the company and has engaged in discussions with Aurora. The rumor has sparked a discussion about the future of the cannabis sector. Some view the sale as a sign that insiders are rushing to cash out on the "green rush" in anticipation of a major correction post-legalization. Others have argued that it is common for early-stage investors to want an out after a few years into the investment. Our view is that the MedReleaf insiders are clearly not as bullish on the sector in the near-term as some investors might have expected. They probably think the execution and market risks are high and would rather team up with another company and cash out to the extent possible. On another note, Canadian pre-sale licensed producer Green Organic Dutchman has completed its IPO and the stock began trading on May 2nd. We found the lack of operational facility and the absence of sales makes the investment very speculative in nature. Aurora's investment in TGOD has helped raise the profile for the IPO but will likely haunt the stock later if execution at TGOD fails to live up to its $720 million market capitalization. Lastly, we will discuss the announcement from Cannabis NL (Newfoundland and Labrador) regarding the list of approved applicants for its provincial retail licenses. Canada's largest grocer Loblaw surprisingly scored 10 out of the 24 locations, beating Canopy and other smaller applicants. We think implications from the Loblaw win is profound for cannabis companies as they will likely face serious competition from grocers (Loblaw) and existing liquor retailers (Liquor Stores) in the upcoming Alberta and BC auctions for retail licenses.

Sector Update

MedReleaf Up for Sale

The Globe and Mail first reported on Wednesday that Canadian licensed producer MedReleaf has been seeking a buyer for its business. We published a timely piece with our views on the rumor here "Why Would MedReleaf Sell To Aurora Now?" Both Aurora and MedReleaf has confirmed that they are in talks but reiterated that no deal is in place at the moment. After trading resumed on Friday, MedReleaf's shares traded up another 4.67% to end the week at $23.29. The chart below shows that MedReleaf has separated itself from the smaller cannabis companies and saw its share price rising over 50% over the past month. We think the sale announcement will fuel further speculations amongst investors especially given the premium that Aurora paid on CanniMed and more recently Hiku paid for WeedMD. We think the likelihood of a deal is high given that we sensed some urgency amongst MedReleaf shareholders for a liquidation event to happen soon. I think MedReleaf shareholders are probably less confident on the prospect of their company post-legalization and would rather catch the bird in hand, removing the high degree of uncertainty for the nascent cannabis industry. It is understandably tempting for shareholders to rush to cash out at this time, especially after MedReleaf share price reached levels that probably exceeded their wildest dreams. We would recommend existing MedReleaf shareholders to hold and believe that there could more juice in the tank for a premium if Aurora decides to bid, or a bidding war develops among the largest players (less likely in our view).

Green Organic Dutchman

Green Organic Dutchman completed its IPO on the TSX and began trading on May 2nd under "TGOD". The shares were priced at $3.65 per share and closed at $3.82 on Monday, up 5% after the first week of trading. Major shareholder Aurora also participated in the offering by subscribing to 6.3 million shares at the offering price for a total investment of $23 million, with a goal to maintain its ownership in the newly listed company at 17.5%. Aurora also owns two tranches of warrants exercisable at $3.0 and $7.0 each and it has the option to increase its take to over 50% should it chooses to.

Our take: At a market capitalization of over $720 million, TGOD has become a major player in the cannabis market only behind a few larger rivals such as Canopy, Aphria, MedReleaf (trying to sell itself now), and Cronos. We note that the company expects to use most of the proceeds from its IPO to fund facility buildout and R&D spend. The proceeds will be used to bring to finish the Quebec facility that will be built by Aurora's subsidiary Larssen with an expected annual capacity of over 100,000 kg. So far, we haven't been able to convince ourselves why TGOD deserves such a premium market capitalization. The company has no revenue and no production in place. Facilities are still being built and it feels like the company was just formed not too long ago as a subsidiary of Aurora. Now all of sudden Aurora is spinning off one of its facilities and the market gave it a market capitalization of three-quarters of a billion dollars. If Aurora tomorrow decides to spin out its Aurora Sky facility along with the announcement of some R&D initiatives, how would that be different from what TGOD has achieved so far? In our view, the close relationship with Aurora has helped pump up the IPO valuation but could prove detrimental in the future if TGOD cannot prove its worth on a standalone basis given the huge amount of uncertainties surrounding its yet-to-complete facilities and yet-to-come sales. We think the key to TGOD's future success is to differentiate itself from Aurora and have a standalone business strategy because frankly, we haven't seen much achievements despite the grand plans around being organic and focus on R&D. We are cautious on the stock.

(Prospectus)

Newfoundland and Labrador Retail Licenses RFP

On May 7, 2018, Cannabis NL announced the list of successful applicants for its cannabis retail licenses. Cannabis NL is the provincial body that governs the cannabis business, operating as a subsidiary of Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. The list of 24 approved applicants will now enter the next phase of the licensing process and will likely become the final winners as they are approved for each location (some locations received no bid so will be awarded in another RFP). Our take: The first thing that jumped out at us is the appearance of Canada's largest grocer, Loblaw (OTC:LBLCF). Loblaw managed to score 10 out of the 24 locations, dominating the industry giant Canopy Growth who only had 2 locations. Other major cannabis companies were absent on the list. Loblaw acquired Shoppers in a C$12 billion blockbuster deal back in 2013 which gave it access to one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country. Shoppers has announced several cannabis supply agreements with various LPs and has applied for a sale and distribution license. We think the success of Loblaw in NL is a worrying sign for cannabis companies that plan to compete in cannabis retail.

A few months ago, Manitoba announced its RFP results for the retail licenses which included 4 master agreements. We would expect other provinces to announce their RFP results shortly. Specifically, we will be watching for provinces that allow private retailing which include:

Alberta (to be announced)

British Columbia (to be announced)

Saskatchewan (to be announced)

Manitoba (announced)

Newfoundland Labrador (announced)

Note that Alberta government will control all online cannabis sales while leaving physical retailing to the private sector. Aurora has moved to take ownership in a Western Canadian liquor retailer anticipating the shift of some liquor retailers to cannabis. Overall, we think the remaining retail market in Canada will become very limited after BC and Alberta announced their RFP results given the Saskatchewan is limited in size and growth potential. The implications of this competitive landscape are that companies that place a heavy focus on the retail cannabis market will have to execute flawlessly on the BC and Alberta RFPs in order to become a relevant player in the sector. Names that come to mind include Hiku which has a heavy focus on retailing. If Hiku fails to score big in these two RFPs, we see limited room for its retailing strategy to play out in a meaningful way. The competition just got a lot tougher for cannabis companies.

Cannabis Index

Here is a list of the cannabis companies we track.

Name Currency Ticker Canopy Growth Corp CAD (OTCPK:TWMJF) Aurora Cannabis Inc CAD (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aphria Inc CAD (OTCQB:APHQF) MedReleaf Corp CAD (OTCPK:MEDFF) Green Organic Dutchman CAD TBD... Cronos Group Inc CAD (CRON) CannTrust CAD (OTC:CNTTF) Hydropothecary Corp/The CAD (OTC:HYYDF) Cannabis Wheaton Income CAD (OTCQB:CBWTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc CAD (OTCQX:EMHTF) Organigram Holdings Inc CAD (OTCQB:OGRMF) Terrascend Corp CAD (OTC:TRSSF) Supreme Cannabis Co Inc/The CAD (OTCPK:SPRWF) Insys Therapeutics Inc USD (INSY) Auscann Group Holdings Ltd AUD (OTCPK:ACNNF) Cann Group Ltd AUD (OTCPK:CNGGF) Hiku Brands CAD (OTC:DJACF) ABcann Global Corp CAD (OTCQB:ABCCF) Radient Technologies Inc CAD (OTC:RDDTF) Liberty Health Sciences Inc CAD (OTCQX:LHSIF) 22Nd Century Group Inc USD (XXII) Village Farms International Inc CAD (OTCQX:VFFIF) MPX Bioceutical Corp CAD (OTCQB:MPXEF) Sunniva CAD (OTCQX:SNNVF) MYM Nutraceuticals Inc CAD (OTCQB:MYMMF) Maricann Group Inc CAD (OTCQB:MRRCF) Cannabix Technologies Inc CAD (OTCPK:BLOZF) THC Biomed INTL. Ltd CAD (OTCQB:THCBF) Icc Labs Inc CAD (OTC:ICCLF) Weedmd Inc CAD (OTC:WDDMF) Innovative Industrial Properties USD (IIPR) CannaRoyalty Corp CAD (OTCQX:CNNRF) InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc CAD (OTCQB:IMLFF) Harvest One Cannabis Inc CAD (OTC:HRVOF) Golden Leaf Holdings Inc CAD (OTCQB:GLDFF) Benchmark Botanics Inc CAD (OTCPK:BHHKF) Friday Night Inc CAD (OTCQB:TGIFF) Valens Groworks Corp CAD (OTC:MYMSF) Invictus MD CAD (OTCPK:IVITF) Emblem Corp CAD (OTCPK:EMMBF) Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc CAD (OTCQB:TBPMF) Maple Leaf Green World Inc CAD (OTCQB:MGWFF) Delta 9 Cannabis Inc CAD (OTC:VRNDF) Nutritional High International Inc CAD (OTCQB:SPLIF) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc USD (ZYNE) Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd AUD (OTCPK:MGCLF) Beleave Inc CAD (OTCQX:BLEVF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc CAD (OTCQX:LDSYF) Marapharm Ventures Inc CAD (OTCQX:MRPHF) Wildflower Marijuana Inc CAD (OTC:WLDFF) Hydroponic Co Ltd AUD (OTCPK:HDRPF) Indiva Ltd CAD (OTC:RMKXD) Hempco Food And Fiber Inc CAD (OTC:HMPPF) PUF Ventures Inc CAD (OTCPK:PUFXF) Liberty Leaf Holdings CAD (OTCQB:LIBFF) Canada House Wellness Group Inc CAD (OTC:SARSD) Veritas Pharma Inc CAD (OTCPK:VRTHF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd CAD (OTCQB:NSPDF) Canadian Cannabis Corp USD (OTCPK:CCAN) Horizons Life Sciences ETF CAD (OTC:HMLSF) Horizons Junior Growers ETF CAD (OTCPK:HZEMF) ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF USD (MJ) Evolve Marijuana ETF CAD (SEED.TO) Redwood Marijuana Opportunities Fund CAD (MJJ.TO)

Author's note: Follow us to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide one of the most frequent and in-depth analyses on dozens of cannabis companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.