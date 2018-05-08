Airbus: Hidden Investment Potential

In sharp contrast to Boeing's (NYSE:BA) first-quarter growth, Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) first-quarter revenue fell 12%, and profit fell 31%. Commercial aircraft deliveries of 121 were down 15 units from prior year and 66% of Boeing's rate. Airbus projects full year deliveries of 800, within 3% of Boeing's planned total, and a full-year profit increase of 22%. Can this be true? It can. Last year, Airbus exceeded their profit guidance. The stock increased 1.5% after the first quarter announcement. In future years, 320 production will increase, as will production of the new 350 model, which is coming down the cost curve, and should break even in 2019. The 320 has a backlog of 6100 aircraft. Continued increases in deliveries means continued profit growth, for the next five years, making it a buy.

First Quarter

To make sense of this, you need some background. Airbus December deliveries typically are huge. Last year they were plagued with missing 350 lavatory doors and "guilders" - planes without engines, but they caught up with most of the missing parts at year-end. In the first quarter, the assembly workers get time off to make up for December, and with the assembly lines clear of aircraft close to completion, deliveries were slow to resume.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) did not make their delivery commitments for the Leap engines to either manufacturer. Boeing switched to the older design 737 with the previous generation of engines. Airbus did the same, delivering only 30 aircraft with new engines. Airbus had an additional problem. Pratt & Whitney's new-geared turbofan experienced a design flaw so completed aircraft were parked awaiting engine fixes.

Pratt & Whitney is shipping good engines and fixing the problems on engines delivered to Airbus. GE expects to catch up with its production commitments in the third quarter. The single aisle aircraft have large backlogs while switching more fuel-efficient engines. Both Airbus and Boeing are likely to meet delivery plans by shipping older models with older engines in 2018.

2017 Airbus and Boeing Order Comparison

The table below demonstrates Airbus's larger single aisle share and Boeing's larger wide body share. Airbus pulled ahead of Boeing in single aisles because it launched the more fuel-efficient models before Boeing. Airbus does not have open production 320 slots until 2023. Airbus plans to increase 320, production to 60 per month mid-year and to 63 in 2019. They are exploring a further increase with their suppliers to 70 per month in 2020 or 2021.

Single aisle aircraft sell for $50 million. The wide bodies range from $140 to $ 200 million with much higher margins. Aircraft list prices are discounted by as much as 50%. These prices are estimates of the real sale prices.

Airbus designed the 350, with three different sized models to counter both the 787 and 777 - an overly optimistic objective. The smallest model went head to head with the 787-9. It was too expensive to operate so it was cancelled. The 350-900 is viable, but received only 37% as many orders as the 787. The 350-900 has longer range and wider seats but it is more expensive to operate than the 787. In 2017, the 350-1000 got one order to the 777's 60. It is not viable when compared to the redesigned 777 entering service in 2020.

Airbus redesigned the 330 with a 787 engine for better performance. The efficiency improvement is not enough. The launch customer for the smaller 330neo cancelled for a 787. Higher oil prices have hurt the 330, which got only 21 orders. Monthly production had to be cut from five to four. The A350 will be profitable in its niche. The wide body models did not meet expectations but with a 1000 order backlog will produce increased profits.

New Programs

Airbus continues to maintain that the Boeing New Midsized Aircraft (NMA) program likely to be unveiled this year will not have much effect on the upper end of the 320 line and the smaller 330s. That is posturing. They will probably compete with a derivative model, which will cause them to lose share in the most valuable part of the 320 market. The NMA program will not reach the market until 2025 so the immediate impact will be in lower orders in the early twenties.

This year Airbus will acquire majority control of the C series aircraft, an advanced design aircraft that is smaller than the A320. It is in low volume production. The Airbus sales force should make this project a success.

Management Change

A new CEO will arrive in 2019, so the long-term strategy might change. The current CEO, Tom Enders, made the company less dependent on the French and German governments and it became more market driven. The heritage of Government influence is why there is an A320 plant in Germany and another in France. Airbus is driving toward a more efficient manufacturing organization.

Conclusion

Airbus will grow at 20% to 25% this year. The key is that Airbus has a backlog of 6100 orders for the A320. They will be producing this at an increasing rate over the next four years so profits will probably grow at 20% annually. That would double earnings in four years. The stock is now selling at $97 with earnings of $3.75 per share. The market values the stock at a P/E of 26. Growth of 20% makes it a buy.

The price of the stock should increase with earnings. In four years, earnings should double, doubling the price. As long as the company has a huge backlog, it has high growth prospects. In four years new orders will continue. The backlog will probably be less than it is now, but not enough to drop the P/E rate.

