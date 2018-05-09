Gold's Pattern At Fed Meetings Repeats

Gold traded to a low in December 2015 which was the month that the U.S. Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate from zero percent after accommodative monetary policy that had been in place since 2008. The second interest rate hike came in December 2016, and gold once again traded to what turned out to be a higher low. The pattern of price weakness in gold coming into a meeting of the FOMC has dominated market action since late 2015, and once again in early May, the yellow metal fell in anticipation of a hawkish statement by the U.S. central bank.

Gold is a commodity that is highly sensitive to interest rates and the U.S. dollar. When it comes to rates, increases in short-term yields for the dollar tends to support the price of the currency against other foreign exchange instruments which is typically bearish for gold. Additionally, a rise in real interest rates increases the cost of carrying gold inventories or long positions which tends to weigh on the price of the yellow metal. However, if rates move higher on the back of increasing inflationary pressures, gold is likely to move higher as the precious metal has a long history as a barometer for the economic conditions.

History tends to repeat in commodities markets, and when it comes to the gold market, the price action around Fed meeting has developed a pattern of falling as the meeting approaches and rallying in its aftermath.

An ugly move to test the bottom end of the range

The Fed meeting occurred at the very beginning of this month on May 1 and 2, and the statement came after the conclusion of the gathering.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June COMEX gold futures highlights, the price of the yellow metal dropped to a low of $1302.30 per ounce on May 1 which was the lowest level of 2018. The previous low on the June contract came on March 1 and took the price to $1309.30. Gold made a lower low as the market prepared for the statement from a more hawkish Fed with Jerome Powell at the head of the table at the FOMC meeting.

Gold survives and holds the $1300 level in a sign of strength

The central bank left the Fed Funds unchanged at the 1.50-1.75% level at their May meeting and stated that gradual increases would continue. The statement indicated that the U.S. economy continues to grow at a solid pace, employment levels are the strongest in years, and that inflation is approaching their 2% target rate. However, the Fed went out of its way to tell markets that 2% is not a line in the sand for inflation and that the rate could move a bit above that level without triggering an immediate response from the committee.

I viewed the Fed's shift on inflation as a slightly dovish surprise. As the daily chart illustrates, gold has moved marginally higher since the Fed meeting reaching a high of $1320.10 on May 7. The yellow metal held the $1300 per ounce level and had not traded below the psychological level since back on December 27. Gold was trading at the $1316 level on May 8, and below $1300, the next level of technical support stands at $1247.20 on the June contract which was the December 12, 2017 low.

Another trip to the top end is in the cards

So far in 2018, gold has traded in a narrow range of 73.20 on the June futures contract, and $63.10 on the continuous futures contract. The longer the yellow metal sits around its current price, the more the odds will favor a move back to the top end of the trading range. Gold has tried the downside three times so far this year, and it ventured towards the highs on four occasions. As the daily chart shows, price momentum has shifted to the upside once again as the slow stochastic crossed higher in oversold territory after its most recent bounce from the May 1 low. Open interest is stable at around the 495,000-contract level on COMEX futures, and daily historical volatility declined below 8%. Things are very tranquil these days in the gold market, but there are events on the horizon that could change that quickly.

Three issues that support a rally in gold

On Tuesday, May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump refused to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement which is likely to increase the political tension in the Middle East. The proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia continues to threaten to spill over into other countries in the region. The blockade of Qatar by KSA and their allies in the area is another manifestation of the problems between Iran and the Saudi Royal Family.

Later this month, President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented gathering that could result in peace on the Korean Peninsula or lead to conflict. The geopolitical state of the world is the first factor that could cause the price of gold to rally.

The second issue facing markets that could create fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes and lead to a rally in the price of the yellow metal is the ongoing investigations of the special prosecutor in Washington DC. Robert Mueller continues to plow through issues about collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election, but there are other issues on the table that could cause problems for the current administration. Any indictments or news from the office of the special prosecutor over coming days and weeks could result in buying in the gold market.

Finally, at their most recent meeting, the FOMC appears to have moved the goalposts a bit when it comes to inflation. Gold is highly sensitive to inflationary pressures as it has a long history as a hedge against the economic conditions as the yellow metal is a store of value. Moreover, on the economic front, the dollar has risen to a level where it is in overbought territory.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the index displays an overbought condition, and while it continues to make higher highs, it seems to be running out of steam. The next level of technical resistance is just above the 95 level, and the index was trading at just under the 93 on May 8 after reaching a high of 93.135.

Waiting and positioning for $1400 to give way

There is another sign that gold could be preparing for a move to the upper end of its trading range.

Source: Barchart

While gold declined to its lowest level of 2018 on May 1, GDX the gold miner's index remained above its bottom for this year.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the junior gold mining companies, GDXJ, shows that this product did not make a lower low in 2018 when the yellow metal fell to its lowest price of this year on May 1.

I believe that it is only a matter of time before gold makes a move and challenges its level of critical technical resistance at the 2016 high.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures displays, the line in the sand on the upside for gold stands at $1377.50, the post-Brexit high. The pattern of price action in the gold futures market remains bullish, as the yellow metal has made higher lows since December 2015.

There are many issues facing the world these days that could launch the price of gold above its resistance level which would likely cause a herd of buying that would take the yellow metal above the $1400 per ounce mark.

