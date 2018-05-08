Words Of Wisdom From Warren Buffett During His Partnership Years

Despite compounding capital at around 25% during the partnership years, Warren decided to close up the fund which eventually led him to Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett’s Ground Rules is a book written by Jeremy C. Miller on the wisdom of Warren Buffett from his early partnership letters. Warren worked for his mentor, Benjamin Graham, at his investment partnership called Graham-Newman Corp. for a year until in 1955 when Ben told Warren that he was going to retire. Ben Graham offered Warren the opportunity to replace him and remain at the partnership as a partner but Warren declined the offer and moved back to Omaha, Nebraska - the town he grew up in.

When he was back in Omaha, Warren was asked by some of his friends and family to manage their money so Warren set up an investment partnership called the Buffett Partnership Limited. Here is a very brief story of how it began from Warren Buffett himself:

“I had no plans to start a partnership, or even have a job. I had no worries so long as I could operate on my own. I certainly did not want to sell securities to other people again. But by pure accident, seven people, including a few of my relatives, said to me, "You used to sell stocks, and we want you to tell us what to do with our money." I replied, "I'm not going to do that again, but I'll form a partnership like Ben and Jerry had, and if you want to join me, you can." My father-in-law, my college roommate, his mother, my aunt Alice, my sister, my brother-in-law, and my lawyer all signed on. I also had my hundred dollars. That was the beginning - totally accidental.”

This investment partnership that Warren started was essentially a hedge fund but it was very different from most of the hedge funds that we are familiar with today. Lots of hedge funds today charge approximately a 2% management fee and take around 20% of the profits. Warren didn’t have any fixed management fee each year. He only got a fee when he outperformed a 6% hurdle rate. This structure aligned Warren much better with the partners who were invested with him in his fund. If his fund was down for the year, he wouldn’t receive a management fee and he wouldn’t get any percentage of the profits because there were none.

A hurdle rate is a minimum rate of return that an investor must beat before he can realize a percentage of the gains. For example, if Warren returned 10% for the year and his incentive fee was 20% with a 6% hurdle rate, he wouldn’t receive 20% of the profits on that 10%. He would only receive 20% of the profits on 4% which was the amount that is above the 6% hurdle rate.

Why did Warren choose 6% as his hurdle rate? It is likely because that is what he felt was a very likely compounded return that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would achieve. As a matter of fact, in one of his partnership letters dated January 24, 1962, Warren estimated that the Dow Jones would likely produce only 5%-7% returns (including dividends). Warren likely got that 6% hurdle rate from the average of 5% and 7%.

“Over any long period of years, I think it is likely that the Dow will probably produce something like 5% to 7% per year compounded from a combination of dividends and market value gain. Despite the experience of recent years, anyone expecting substantially better than that from the general market probably faces disappointment.”

As his fund grew in assets under management, he gave the limited partners (also known as the investors in his fund) an option of three different arrangements shown below of how the profits would be distributed.

Interest Provision Excess to General Partner Excess to Limited Partners Option 1 6% 1/3 2/3 Option 2 4% 1/4 3/4 Option 3 None 1/6 5/6

Source: Warren Buffett’s Ground Rules; page 65

The higher the interest rate provision (hurdle rate), the higher the percentage of the profits that Warren would take. This make sense since the higher the hurdle rate is, the harder it becomes for the General Partner (Warren in this case) to earn incentive income. Therefore, Warren’s fee structure was a very fair and favorable fee structure for himself as well as his partners.

He repeatedly criticized other investment managers for their lavish fees despite not being able to outperform the Dow. Here is Warren’s theory of why he believes so many investment managers underperform their benchmark:

“In the great majority of cases the lack of performance exceeding or even matching and unmanaged index in no way reflects lack of their intellectual capacity or integrity. I think it is much more the product of: (1) group decisions - my perhaps jaundiced view is that it is close to impossible for outstanding investment management to come from a group of any size with all parties really participating in decisions; (2) a desire to conform to the policies and (to an extent) the portfolios of other large well-regarded organizations; (3) an institutional framework whereby average is "safe" and the personal rewards for independent action are in no way commensurate with the general risk attached to such action; (4) and adherence to certain diversification practices which are irrational; and finally and importantly, (5) inertia.”

In addition to doing a good job explaining the structure of Warren’ fund, Jeremy also does a good job explaining Warren’s investment principles and mindset. Here is how Jeremy sums up Warren’s principles:

“Buffett’s lessons from the letters have revolved around six key ideas for all investors: Think of stocks (1) as fractional claims on entire businesses, (2) that swing somewhat erratically in the short-term but (3) behave more in line with their gains in intrinsic business value over the longer term, which, when (4) viewed through the lens of a long-term compounding program (5) tend to produce pretty good results, which, with (6) an index product, can be captured officially in a low-cost, easy-to-implement way.”

Warren has repeatedly said that investing is best when it is most businesslike. In other words, investing is not best when you are thinking of investing in stocks as trading pieces of paper, but when you are thinking of investing as if you were an actual owner in the business and you are evaluating what operational decisions you would make to run and improve the business, and how you would allocate the company’s capital.

“Buffett teaches investors to think of stocks as a conduit through which they can own their shares of the assets that make up a business. The value of that business will be determined by one of two methods: (1) what the assets are worth if sold, or (2) the level of profits in relation to the value of assets required in producing them.”

And as a manager of the business, one should always be thinking about how to improve the value in that business over time. In Warren Buffett’s Ground Rules, Jeremy Miller explains the five different ways that a business can make itself more valuable.

“Operationally, a business can be improved in only three ways: (1) increase the level of sales; (2) reduce costs as a percent of sales; (3) reduce assets as a percentage of sales. The other factors, (4) increase leverage or (5) lower the tax rate, are the financial drivers of business value. These are the only ways a business can make itself more valuable.”

Warren has been very open, honest, and transparent about his investment process. He has shared a lot of wisdom throughout his lifetime whether it be through interviews, books, letters, TV appearances, and even his actions. (Check out the Warren Buffett archive that CNBC just created: The definitive collection|||Buffett in his own words)

If you are just starting out as an investor then you may find it surprising that Warren doesn’t like to see a stock go up in price right after he buys it. Yes, you read that correctly. Right after he buys a stock he wants it to stay at the same price rather than go down. This is very counter intuitive since most people want the stock price to go up immediately after they buy it. Here is a quote from Warren himself regarding this:

“It is to our advantage to have securities do nothing price-wise for months, or perhaps years, why [sic] we are buying them. This points up the need to measure our results over an adequate period of time. We suggest three years as a minimum.”

The reason for this is so that Warren can continue buying shares and increase his ownership stake in the company. Warren is spending billions and if he buys all at once then the share price is likely to see an increase just off of his buying alone. A quick increase in price may attract other momentum investors to buy and increase the price even more. Therefore, Warren has to buy slowly over a long period of time. This is also why he always avoids telling the media what securities he is buying. He is afraid others will coattail off his ideas and make it harder for himself to buy shares of a company at an attractive price.

This book also discussed the three different categories that Warren grouped his investments into during his partnership years. One should understand that when he was running his partnership he was a different investor than he is today. The amount of capital that he was managing back then was far less so he was able to find a lot more of a variety of opportunities to invest in. He also wasn’t fully sold on Charlie Munger’s method of buying good companies for a fair price yet. He was still utilizing the strategy he learned from Ben Graham which focused a lot more on buying fair companies at a good price.

This strategy was a result of Ben Graham being ultra-conservative by paying lots of attention to the debt level and also looking individually at each line item on the balance sheet to try and determine the market value of what each line item was worth. If there wasn’t a wide margin of safety between price and liquidation value then he would most likely pass on the opportunity. This conservatism likely resulted from Ben’s experience of living through the Great Depression.

With that being said, the three categories that Warren grouped his investments into were as follows:

1. Generals - This category represented securities that are undervalued based on quantitative and qualitative analysis. Jeremy describes this category as follows, “For Buffett, the Generals were a highly secretive, highly concentrated portfolio of undervalued common stocks that produced the majority of the Partnership’s overall gains.”

An example that comes to mind for this category is Warren’s investment in American Express following the salad oil scandal.

2. Workouts - These investments have a time table and the payoff can be reasonably estimated. The payoff depends on corporate action such as the decision of one company to acquire another. A good example of a workout would be merger arbitrage.

3. Controls - These were investments where Warren took a very large position to establish an influence on the company’s decision making. An example was his investment in the Sanborn Map Company where he bought up a large number of shares to help the company realize the earnings value of the map business which was deteriorating at the time, and to separate the portfolio of underlying securities that the company had. The market value of the underlying securities appreciated over time and went unnoticed by other investors.

Despite how easy Warren makes investing look, it actually isn’t easy at all. Even Warren Buffett’s business partner, Charlie Munger, who has had an enormous amount of success in investing as well says, “[Investing is] not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid.”

And when investing eventually got difficult for Warren because he couldn’t find any opportunities available to allocate his capital to, he announced in the partnership’s May 1969 letter that he would be closing up the partnership.

“I just don't see anything available that gives any reasonable hope of delivering such a good year and I have no desire to grope around, hoping to "get lucky" with other people's money. I am not attuned to this market environment and I don't want to spoil a decent record by trying to play a game I don't understand just so I can go out a hero.”

Warren kept his shares in Berkshire Hathaway which he was buying before he closed up his partnership. He built up a controlling stake which allowed him to have influence on capital allocation and operations. He saw the deteriorating value of the business and did what he did best which was allocate capital to companies with better earning power such as See’s Candy, Wesco Financial and Blue-Chip Stamps which I discuss further in my article titled, “Mohnish Pabrai: ‘Few Bets, Big Bets, Infrequent Bets.’"

At the end of 2017, Warren compounded capital at a rate of 19.1% based on Berkshire’s book value and 20.9% based on Berkshire’s per share market value. Investing money has had a tremendous payoff for Warren and although he makes it look a lot easier than it is, he certainly understands that it isn’t as easy as he is making it look.

Warren doesn’t recommend to the average investor that they manage money on their own if they aren’t willing to put in the effort and time to do the analysis. He doesn’t recommend allocating it to other active investment managers either due to the high fees they charge on top of the difficult endeavor that beating the market is. Here is a quote directly from Warren himself on how he is directing his money to be managed once he dies.

“My money, I should add, is where my mouth is: What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I’ve laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit. (I have to use cash for individual bequests, because all of my Berkshire shares will be fully distributed to certain philanthropic organizations over the ten years following the closing of my estate.) My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors - whether pension funds, institutions or individuals - who employ high-fee managers.”

Ironically though, his advice still isn’t stopping me from looking for the next great capital-compounding companies that are out there in the investable universe. It also isn’t stopping me from finding other great investing resources like this book to continue to expand my knowledge on the subject. If you are looking to expand your knowledge on the topic of investing as well, Warren is of course a great resource as so many of us already know, and this book, as well as the actual letters from Warren’s partnership years which are linked below, is another great resource also.

Buffett Partnership Letters



