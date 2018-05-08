Societe Generale's Ongoing Stumbles And Struggles Explain The Value Gap

SocGen trades below even relatively conservative assumptions, but this could be a value trap without a more dynamic attempt to restructure and reposition the business.

French and international retail banking are getting better, but not fast enough, and it's tough to argue that SocGen is really notably good at anything in particular.

Savvy, attentive investors can find bargains in the market, but it is usually a good idea to stop and ask why a given stock appears undervalued, as not all cheap-looking stocks are bargains. France's Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) is a case in point. A turnaround story that just won't turn around, Societe Generale continues to produce "it's always something quarters" that leave the market and investors disappointed.

At this point, it is difficult to come up with compelling reasons to own Societe Generale beyond its low apparent valuation and the prospect that these ongoing struggles might prompt a more dramatic rethinking of the company's strategy. That said, the company's prominent position in France likely limits how much activist investors can accomplish, and likewise any M&A activity may be challenging if Societe Generale isn't in the driver's seat. While these shares do appear to have double-digit upside, the company has really done nothing to engender trust in its ability to meet even modest long-term growth expectations.

First Quarter Results Provide Another, Different Disappointment

In my opinion, the most important takeaway from Societe Generale's earnings last week was that the company once again came up short relative to expectations on revenue (missing by 2%), pre-provision profits (missing by 10%), and net profits (by around 3%).

Revenue declined 2% from the prior year, with the French retail banking business down slightly and the international retail banking business up in the low-to-mid single digits. While SocGen isn't seeing the same spread leverage that is helping U.S. banks, the overall tenor of the retail operations is okay. Provisioning was lower than expected and these businesses seem, overall, to be on a trend of slow improvement, though the international business is performing relatively better and SocGen's performance seems underwhelming next to BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).

The same cannot be said of the company's capital markets operations. SocGen is a significant player in global fixed income and equity trading, but the company has not been performing all that well in comparison to rivals like JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), or Bank of America (BAC), and that was particularly evident this quarter. While several other European banks underperformed relative to the U.S. banks (including Deutsche Bank (DB) and Credit Suisse (CS)), this is a longer-standing issue for SocGen, and I don't completely buy management's explanation that it was a geography/product mix issue.

Can SocGen Finally Put Some Regulatory Issues To Rest?

A recent report from Bloomberg suggested that SocGen was nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on its LIBOR rigging and sanctions violation cases, a couple of months after the company said that settlement talks with the U.S. government had entered a more active phase and after deputy CEO Didier Valet (formerly head of the bank's capital markets operations) resigned in connection with the LIBOR matter.

The good news is that if recent rumors are true, SocGen may be able to settle these issues for less than the company has reserved (and less than $1 billion). Not only would a lower settlement be an obvious net positive for the bank, it would allow the company to move on from a distressing prolonged series of legal/regulatory/compliance issues that have continued to chip away at the bank's standing.

But What Is SocGen Really Good At?

One of the more significant ongoing issues I see with SocGen is a lack of particular excellence. SocGen is big, yes, but what exactly are they especially good at? I think you could argue credibly that BNP Paribas is a better operator in the French retail banking sector, while Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) has built up a solid asset management business. Other banks, including Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), Erste Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY), Santander (SAN), and BBVA (BBVA) have meaningful operations outside of Western Europe and have generated better results from them. And likewise and so on with SocGen's capital markets business - a top-10 player in fixed income and a top-five player in equities, but not clearly a leader (or clearly not a leader, if you prefer a harsher evaluation).

A great many banks got themselves into trouble during the credit bubble and many of them used the opportunity (or were forced to take the opportunity) to meaningfully rethink and restructure their operations in the aftermath. Has SocGen really done that? Yes, they sold some businesses (like its Egyptian and Greek banking operations), but in many cases that was about raiding the couch cushions for the loose change and shoring up their capital.

Management has made some worthwhile strides in cost reduction, including accelerating branch closures in France and restructuring/consolidating back-office operations. Management has also done a pretty solid job of restructuring many of its international operations, including its Russian bank. Last and not least, management has made a recent commitment to more substantial investments in IT - a move that should reduce costs in the future and enhance customer engagement.

But at the end of the day, what is SocGen good at? A lot of SocGen's strategic plans revolve around revenue-driven growth tied to improving macro trends. Even a piece of driftwood can move along with the ocean currents, and despite the restructuring efforts, I don't think SocGen's operations in markets like Russia are still especially competitive.

The Opportunity

I've revised my expectations more in line with SocGen being a leveraged operator more or less drifting along with macro trends. Maybe I'm being too harsh and/or over-correcting, but I really need to see signs of superior execution and/or management-led execution driving better results before taking a more constructive approach. The net effect is that I expect SocGen's earnings growth to be in the mid-single-digits, supporting a fair value around $12/ADR, and honestly that may not be such a conservative outlook. SocGen likewise still looks undervalued on a ROTE-P/TBV basis, but it looks like the company's ROTE will once again come in under its cost of equity, and I don't see the P/TBV reaching/exceeding 1.0 until that changes.

The biggest upside I see relative to my expectations would be a significant M&A transaction. SocGen would like to acquire Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBY) ETF business and there were reports in March that the two companies were in exclusive talks. This would be a worthwhile deal (pending price), but not transformative. A more transformative deal would be a merger with a bank like Unicredit - a bank that would have a compelling footprint across France, Italy, Germany, and many Eastern European countries, but one that could create issues in France. Along similar lines, attempts by activists to stir the pot and/or get other acquirers/merger partners involved could be frustrated by the French government's past policy of protecting "national champions".

The Bottom Line

I'm definitely a frustrated/disappointed shareholder, and I will most likely exit my SocGen position and use the capital loss to offset gains elsewhere in my portfolio. I do feel like things really can't get much worse here, but I also don't see a spark that will lead to substantially better performance. If that's the case, SocGen could drift along as a value trap for some time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, SCGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.