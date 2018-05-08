Fabrinet's Cash Flow Bonanza Is Underappreciated

The company has accelerated its cash flow generation and we are quite impressed with that, so we think there is upside in the shares still.

Telecom revenue was up significantly for the quarter, and there are another couple of businesses that are performing well, but datacom is suffering from price erosion.

The company is diversifying revenue sources based on its capabilities, a sensible approach.

The shares of Fabrinet (FN) are only recently recovering from a considerable slump:

As you can see, in both cases, the impulse was given by quarterly figures which exceeded expectations, both in February (Q2) and now early May (Q3).

Business wise, some things have gone pretty well

FN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The Q3 figures, just as the Q2 figures surprised on the upside:

Revenue came in at $332.2M, compared to revenue of $366.8M in Q3 2017. This was $13M above expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS at $0.71 (no surprise here, although there was a $0.06 loss due to the strength of the Thai baht).

The company has two sectors:

Optical networking (72% of revenue), consisting of telecom (64% of optical networking revenue) and datacom (36%).

Non-optical (28% of revenue).

From the earnings deck:

One thing we particularly like is the following (from Q3CC):

Over the years, we have reinforced this focus on optical communications while also leveraging as to enter adjacent markets such as optical sensing, commercial lasers and medical. New business, which again represents a 35% of revenue in the third quarter continues reflect this diversification.

This is the right way to approach strategy, to start with the company's capabilities and then figure out in which markets these can be applied profitably.

A few highlights from the third quarter:

Strength: telecom (+6% sequentially), optical sensors (up nearly 20% sequentially), and commercial lasers

Datacom weak with price declines trumping still strong volume growth

Revenues are not directly affected by the ZTE ban but indirectly (through their customers) to the tune of $7M for Q4.

Huge increase in cash flow (see below).

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $334 million to $342 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.59, based on approximately 37.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.73 to $0.77, based on approximately 37.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Margins

FN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GAAP gross margin has come down a bit but it's not to any worrying level, whilst operating margin is holding steady.

Cash

FN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Here is a substantial uptrend taking place in 2017 which is actually more driven by rising cash from operations.

In Q1, there is more of this, but the company also produced significant operating and free cash flow as a result of a decline in CapEx to $8.5M for the quarter and an estimated $35M for the fiscal year. Here is the Q3CC:

This strong profitability is also reflected in cash flows with year-to-date operating cash flow increasing 49% to nearly $90 million and year-to-date free cash flow of $61.5 million compared to a little over $3 million a year ago.

Whether it remains this low depends mostly on revenue growth, but if these grow moderately, CapEx can remain in the $35-40M range, and we'll likely have another strong year of free cash flow.

With strong revenue growth, they might have to commission the construction of a second building, which would drive up CapEx significantly.

But anyone looking at the graph above will come away impressed, the increase in cash flow is by no means the sole effect of low CapEx, the rise in operational cash flow is every bit as impressive.

What are they doing with that cash, well this for instance (earnings PR):

Fabrinet repurchased approximately 422,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $29.58 during the third quarter.

There is $37.6M remaining in their share buyback program.

Balance sheet

FN Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And the cash doesn't cover all of it, there are $169M in marketable securities as well, from the Q3CC:

cash and investments were $315.4 million. This represents an increase of $27.8 million from the end of the second quarter primarily from operating cash flow of $52.7 million, which increased 31% from the second quarter offset by a CapEx of $6.9 million, share repurchases of $12.5 million and repayments of long-term loans from bank of $3.4 million.

There is $52M in bank borrowings on the books.

Valuation

FN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These are GAAP and backward-looking figures. Low multiples are to be expected as the company is a contract manufacturer operating on low margins.

Analyst expects an EPS of $2.92 this year (which finishes in June), rising to $3.26 next year.

Conclusion

We think the market is coming around to the fact that Fabrinet is once again on the upturn and especially the fact that the company has accelerated its cash flow production in a rather emphatic way. We think valuation metrics provide further room for upside here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.