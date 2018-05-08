Facebook: Still A Cash Generating Machine

Warren Buffet once said that as an investor "be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful". Facebook (FB) was a classic case of this recently. It may sound so simple yet so profound to execute in the face of reading such negative headlines.

Facebook has been one of the largest growing technology companies since its inception in 2004 and IPO in 2012. Facebook (FB) took a massive hit with overblown fears published on the Cambridge Analytica saga. Facebook's stock price came off its recent all time high of $195 and plunging 20% to $151. The headlines reported sounded as though Facebook's moat was evaporating quickly.

Facebook remains one of the great growth stocks that investors carry that "I wish I had bought this earlier" feeling. However, the recent saga had given many investors the huge buying opportunity to pull the trigger that many had been waiting for. The recent pullback was a huge mispricing for such a high quality company with a robust balance sheet and strong revenue and earnings growth. Facebook's stock price always had a pretty steady ascend to the top, but the recent plunge was the biggest in recent years.

Facebook, which has Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus under its umbrella, is one of the outstanding examples that exemplifies the meaning of network effect. Mark Zuckerberg commented that “Over the next five years we're focused on building out the business ecosystems around our apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger”. This should further extend its network reach to users and advertisers with reflected in the increasing number of business users for WhatsApp Business.

In addition, the recent announcement at the annual F8 conference that a dating feature will be added to Facebook is a logical next step to connect more users. It is worth noting that a huge differentiator that Facebook's dating app has over other dating apps is the ability to connect people through shared events. Even though there are plenty of dating apps around like Tinder, Match and Bumble, Facebook holds two advantages that many of these apps don't have: It has currently 1.45 billion daily active users (DAU), and it plans to offer the dating service feature for free. Moreover, there will be no ads planned to be shown on the service.

Still The Best Platform For Advertisers

Facebook is probably still the ultimate advertising platform for advertisers right now with its huge user database of 1.45 billion daily active users and 2.2 billion monthly active users. The fears that investors had was that advertisers would abandon Facebook in response to the data leak. But do consider this from the perspective of advertisers and small business owners.

With the rise of the gig economy and the huge rise of small business owners, advertising online has greatly reduced customer acquisition costs, social media plays a key role in driving their brands to direct online sales. It is important to recognize the trend of where businesses are heading towards in advertising - social media advertising. I do not expect this trend to reverse. The biggest advantage for advertisers in using Facebook advertising is its audience targeting system. Advertisers can ensure that their ads are placed in front of their target market which enables a higher conversion rate. That is a massive advantage. With huge cost savings as compared to traditional advertising, they can generate a higher return on investment, which in turn reflects a higher reinvestment rate into businesses. From a value perspective, expect advertisers to stay on.

Effective advertising is also critical to helping businesses grow. This is especially important for small businesses who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to buy broad reach media. As Mark shared, we now have more than 80 million small businesses around the world using Facebook Pages, and many of them are building their businesses on Facebook. Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and create a majority of jobs around the world, and their growth creates millions of new 5 jobs. We surveyed small businesses in 18 countries, and more than half of SMBs on Facebook say they’ve been able to hire more people due to growth in demand since joining our platform. " - Sheryl Sandberg, during Facebook 1Q18 Earnings Call.

"First, in the immediate days of the concern, we heard from a handful of advertisers who paused spend, one of whom has already come back. And we haven't seen a meaningful trend or anything much since then." - Sheryl Sandberg, during Facebook 1Q18 Earnings Call.

Growth of Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is essential in any business as it gives the the company ability to reinvest the cash, make acquisitions, buy back shares etc. Facebook is truly a cash generating machine. The CAGR of Facebook's free cash flow from 2013 to 2017 is a whopping 49% growth rate. In addition, its free cash flow margins are very high. There is also pricing power in Facebook's business. In the last two quarters alone, the average price per ad has increased 43% in 4Q17 and increased 39% in the recent 1Q18.

Source: Facebook 10-K

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Free Cash Flow 17,483 11,617 7,797 5,495 3,458 Free cash flow y-o-y growth rate 50.5% 49.0% 41.9% 58.9%

Presently, the TTM Enterprise value to Free cash flow is about 24.9. That is a reasonable valuation considering that the free cash flow CAGR is almost 50%. Modifying PEG, TTM EV/FCF/G is less than 1 and still is even if we use a slightly more conservative 30% growth rate.

In addition, the current EV/EBIT valuation of 20.6 is the lowest in recent years. There is still room for EV/EBIT expansion. Assuming a 30x multiple valuation, that will compute today’s share price to be worth about $240; while a conservative 25x multiple will compute today’s share price to be about $200. Based on that and Facebook cash generation powers, I believe there is still significant upside left.

While Facebook (FB) continues to invest aggressive to enhance security, safety and privacy and long term innovation, full year 2018 total expenses was expected to grow 50-60% as announced during the recent 1Q18 earnings call.

However, with more than $43 billion in cash and marketable securities in addition to the the strong free cash flow growth and pricing power ability should ease any worries on increases in capital investments. Also its large cash position will allow for potential acquisitions should the opportunity arise. Current net cash per share is around $11 based on the recent first quarter balance sheet. So based on the current share price of $177, we’re effectively paying about $166 per share for the business after deducting the $11 net cash per share.

Conclusion

With all the media hype around the Cambridge Analytica saga, Facebook looks to be affected due to growing concerns about increased regulations. However, the key things to focus on are the business fundamentals and potential growth runway ahead and forget about what goes on with the stock price. Facebook is still pretty dominant in the social media space and an amazing company with a strong balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation.

The second quarter results might be a better reflection on the extent to which Facebook has been affected by the Cambridge Analytica saga as well as how the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) kicks in. However, I don't believe it will rock the business fundamentals. It is unfortunate that media has made Facebook the pantomime villain over politics and societal issues.

However, Facebook still remains on a strong growth trajectory. Huge earnings growth in the company coupled with the increasing trend that many businesses shifting their marketing expense allocation towards e-commerce and digital marketing will continue to support its strong growth.

I still believe that Facebook (FB) shares are still at a reasonable valuation when taking a long term perspective.

The question we should ask is will we regret not having invested in Facebook today? During every price crash, looking forward can be a scary prospect - the fear of a greater plunge is top of mind. However, after every price crash there might be opportunity...

