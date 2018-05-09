Strength In Distillates Are A Reflection Of Economic Conditions

Processing spreads in commodities can tell us a lot about supply and demand fundamentals. In the world of crude oil, consumers rarely buy the raw energy commodity; they purchase petroleum products in their day-to-day lives. Therefore, demand often shows up in the prices of gasoline and distillate products.

Crude oil is a fossil fuel that is a mixture of hydrocarbons. Fractional distillation separates oil into oil products. The demand for short hydrocarbon molecules is greater than their supply in crude oil, so a reaction called cracking is used in the refining process. There are three stages of the refining process that process crude oil into oil products; separation, conversion, and treatment. During the refining products for crude oil, the energy commodity is heated to temperatures where it evaporates, and its vapors are then condensed at different temperatures in a fractioning column. The different temperatures and treatment result in the oil products we consume on a daily basis. The demand for oil products drives the refining process as refineries are in business to make money by exploiting their capital investment to produce the products that offer the greatest return. Heating oil is a distillate product that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME.

Crude oil marks a new high

Crude oil is the primary input in the refining process, and this week the energy commodity rose to a new peak at the highest price since November 2014.

As the daily chart highlights, the price of crude oil traded to a peak of $70.84 per barrel on Monday, May 7. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market stands at 2.687 million contracts, just shy of the all-time peak in the metric at 2.691 last November. On Tuesday, before President Trump announced that the U.S. would leave the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and put sanctions back on the theocracy in Teheran, the price of the energy commodity became extremely volatile, trading in a range from $67.63 to $70.35 per barrel on the active month June futures contract.

One of the most supportive factors for the price of crude oil has been the strength in the heating oil crack spread.

The heating oil crack spread is a proxy for all distillate fuels

The similar chemical composition between heating oil and other fuels makes the heating oil crack spread a proxy for other distillate petroleum products. If we drive or are a passenger in a car, we are gasoline consumers. When we fly on an airplane, we consume jet fuel. During cold winters, heating oil or natural gas warms our surroundings. When shopping, the goods we purchase or order online travel to market or our homes via trucks that are powered by diesel fuels. Therefore, each day we are consuming oil products in some fashion.

Like oil, the price of heating oil has been rising steadily since early 2016.

As the weekly chart of NYMEX heating oil futures illustrates, the price has appreciated from lows of 84.87 cents per gallon during the week of January 19, 2016, to its most recent high at $2.1918 per gallon during the final week of April. The price of heating oil has moved over 158% higher over the period. Open interest has moved higher with the price of the oil product which provides technical validation for the rally in the price of heating oil futures.

While gasoline is a seasonal oil product that tends to peak during the summer and move lower during the winter season. When it comes to heating oil, its use as a proxy for other distillate fuels makes it a year-round oil product that does not display the same seasonality as gasoline.

The heat crack has been the most bullish part of market structure since early March

Over the past two months, at the end of the winter heating season, the heating oil processing spread has been rising.

As the daily chart of the NYMEX heating oil crack spread shows, the differential for refining a barrel of crude oil into distillate products has risen from $17.20 per barrel on March 12 to its most recent high at $22.05 on April 27. On Tuesday, May 8 the heating oil crack spread was trading at $21.44 per barrel not far off the recent peak. The rise in the distillate crack spread has been great news for those companies that refine crude oil into products. In many ways, crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of refiners. At the same time, the prices of oil products are a barometer for demand which provides insight into the strength of the U.S. and global economies.

The heat crack is a commentary on the state of the economy

The U.S. central bank has been telling markets that the U.S. economy is growing at a solid pace over past months. After years of monetary stimulus, the Fed pivoted from accommodation to tightening credit in December 2015. Short-term interest rates are rising gradually, and the legacy of quantitative easing is now rolling off the Fed's balance sheet on a monthly basis. Moreover, while monetary stimulus has turned to a more hawkish approach over recent years, tax reform in the United States provided fiscal stimulus for the economy that has kept the economic recovery on course and strong.

The rise in the heating oil crack, as well as the gasoline processing spread, is a sign of stealth demand for oil products because of improving economic conditions.

Heating oil could continue to outperform raw crude oil

Last year, during the second week of May, the heating oil crack spread traded in a range from $10.47 to $12.88 per barrel at almost $21.50 per barrel the refining spread is almost double the level last year at this time. At the same time, the NYMEX June gasoline crack spread is currently trading at $19.40 per barrel, and last year during this week the range was from $16.86 to $20.67 per barrel. This year, the gasoline spread is closer to the highs of last year at this time than the lows.

Given the rising tensions in the Middle East and the continuation of economic strength in the U.S. and other countries around the world, it is likely that the price of oil and oil products will continue to exhibit strength and increased volatility.

As the chart of the United States Diesel-Heating Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UHN) shows, since 2008, the ETF has traded in a range from $9.47 to $67.25 per share. On May 8 UHN was at the $20.54 per share level. UHN invests in futures contracts for diesel-heating oil, crude oil, gasoline, natural gas, and other petroleum-based fuels that trade on the NYMEX according to its disclosure documents. The ETF has limited liquidity with only $8.14 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 4,768 shares. However, the ETF offers an alternative to those investors and traders who chose not to trade in the volatile and highly leveraged futures contracts offered by the New York Mercantile Exchange.

I believe that energy prices have not yet reached their peak, and heating oil continues to be one of the strongest products in the sector.

