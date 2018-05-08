Rowan Companies: Weak Quarter, But Future Looks Bright For Company

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies (RDC) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers were quite disappointing, with the company missing analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings. Admittedly, these results were exceptionally weak as Rowan has been affected much more negatively by the industry downturn than some of its other large peers such as Diamond Offshore (DO) and Ensco (ESV). Fortunately, Rowan does remain one of the strongest drilling companies financially and does boast impressive growth potential through its joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Rowan's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Rowan reported total revenues of $211.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 43.6% decline over the $374.3 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company's operating cash flow declined substantially year over year, going from $81.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 to a negative $11.1 million in the most recent one.

Rowan's jackup fleet achieved greater than 98% uptime. The company did not provide a figure for the floaters in its fleet.

The company was able to secure a rather surprising number of new contracts, particularly for its jackup rigs, in the first quarter of 2018.

Rowan reported a net loss of $112.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the $10.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing that someone perusing these results is likely to notice is that the company saw its revenue decline sharply year over year. It also declined somewhat quarter over quarter. There were two reasons for this. The first of these is that one of the company's ultra-deepwater drillship, the Rowan Reliance, completed its previous contract with Cobalt International Energy (CIE) during the fourth quarter of 2017, and it was not able to secure any work for the first quarter. The rig therefore contributed some money to Rowan's top line in the fourth quarter of 2017 (and first quarter of 2017), but none during the first quarter of 2018. This naturally caused the company's revenues to decline. Another reason why Rowan's revenues declined quarter over quarter is that Rowan sold three of its jackup rigs to ARO Drilling, its joint venture with oil giant Saudi Aramco. As these rigs were no longer owned by Rowan, they no longer contributed money to its top line. Of course, Rowan will still indirectly benefit from work performed by these rigs as it owns 50% of ARO Drilling.

ARO Drilling itself remains a major growth opportunity for Rowan. As I discussed in a recent article, ARO Drilling will eventually become one of the largest offshore drilling contractors in the world as it grows its fleet to 27 rigs, all with guaranteed contracts from Saudi Aramco for work in the Persian Gulf, by 2030. The company will achieve this by purchasing rigs from both Rowan and Saudi Aramco, as well as constructing new rigs on its own. What we are seeing here then is that, while Rowan may see its own revenues decline in the short term when it sells a rig, over the long term, Rowan will benefit significantly from this arrangement.

It appears that the coming quarters should prove to be better for Rowan than the first quarter of this year proved to be. As Rowan mentioned in its earnings conference call, tendering activity worldwide has been increasing, meaning that a greater number of contract awards are being made by exploration and production companies. Rowan has been able to take advantage of this fact and was able to secure several contract awards in the quarter. Here are a few of them:

The Rowan Viking jackup secured an eight month contract with Shell UK and the MOL Group for work in the North Sea.

The Gorilla VII received an 18-month contract in the North Sea from Chrysaor.

The Rowan Resolute ultra-deepwater drillship received an 85-day contract from LLOG.

These rigs should prove to have a positive impact on Rowan's revenue once they begin work on these new contracts and will hopefully be able to turn its declining revenues around as the year continues on.

Rowan managed to achieve excellent uptime performance in the quarter, helping the company maximize its revenues. An offshore contractor's uptime is important because of the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, a rig is only compensated for time that it actually spends working for a customer. It does not receive dayrate for that time that it spends out of commission receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, in an ideal world, an offshore drilling rig will have no downtime and will spend the entirety of its contract duration performing drilling operations for its customers. However, this is impractical due to the fact that an offshore drilling rig is a highly sophisticated machine that requires regular maintenance in order to perform at peak efficiency. Therefore, an offshore drilling contractor's goal is to minimize downtime while still ensuring that any given rig receives the maintenance that it needs to have optimum performance. Rowan did an admirable job of accomplishing this in the first quarter, achieving less than 2% downtime across its operating jackup fleet. The company thus came about as close as realistically possible to bringing in the maximum revenue that is available, given its current contracts.

In conclusion, Rowan was plagued by the challenging conditions in the first quarter of the year, with a large percentage of its fleet being out of work and thus unable to generate revenues for the company. However, it is seeing an increasing number of opportunities in the market, some of which it has been able to take advantage of. As the recovery continues, Rowan is likely to see its fortunes continue to improve. When we combine this with the growth that its stake in ARO Drilling will provide it, we can see that the company's future looks quite bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.