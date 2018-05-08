Sprint: Still Telling The Wrong Story

Sprint (S) shareholders need the merger with T-Mobile USA (TMUS) to reduce the competitive landscape to makes the stock more valuable. The wireless company though continues proving the opposite case to one where consolidation in the industry is needed in order to compete. The stock is stuck in the $5 range for this reason and reinforces the negative investment thesis following the merger announcement.

Source: Sprint FQ4'18 presentation

Wrong Headlines

Sprint is stuck in a point of wanting to convince the market that the stock is worth more while proving to regulators that the market needs consolidation. The following headlines are what shareholders want to hear, but these aren't the statements that will convince regulators to approve a merger.

Oddly, Sprint chose to double down on the claims of the best financial results in corporate history with numerous charts and further statements in the FQ4 presentation. A company making a claims that adjusted EBITDA was the highest in 11 years and operating income was the highest in company history usually isn't in the need of consolidation.

Source: Sprint FQ4'18 presentation

The odd part was the decision to report the net income of $7.4 billion that included a roughly $7.1 billion benefit from tax reform. The market knows this isn't real income so the better option is to clearly point out the adjusted net income figure that shows a meager profit.

What one won't find from this presentation is the massive debt load and interest expenses that eat up all of the improving profit metrics. Not to mention, the pressure on wireless service revenues provide limited confidence in the market that Sprint can turn some improving metrics into enough positive free cash flow to turnaround the prospects of the company and allow enough money to invest in 5G.

Sprint apparently needs T-Mobile to handle marketing for the firm. The merger presentation did a much better job of showing that the combination would help the U.S. move towards 5G.

Competitive Pricing

The FCC recently stated that 2017 was the first year since 2009 that "effective competition" existed in the domestic wireless market.

The Economist provided this handy chart regarding the cost of wireless services per the Bureau of Labour Statistics in comparison to consumer prices basically since the AT&T (T) attempted buyout of T-Mobile was blocked.

Domestic wireless prices are one of the few items declining in price over the last seven years. The data points highlighted by Sprint and these market pricing statistics aren't supportive of a market needing a merger.

The FCC has the market where it wants from a competitive point of view. One can easily argue that the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile would help usher in better 5G networks, but one can't argue that pricing for consumers will be better off with one less competitor.

The new T-Mobile wouldn't have the incentive to compete on price if the company has the best 5G network. The company makes a compelling case that the combined spectrum will provide the best nationwide 5G network, but the company had to tell a complete story to attract shareholder interest.

Source: T-Mobile/Sprint merger presentation

The discussion quickly shifted from the benefits of spectrum combination to margin improvements which is where regulators are going to raise questions. The capital spending to get the network built quickly turns into reduced levels in out years and higher margins. EBITDA margins are expected to double over time as spending doesn't keep up with growth.

In essence, the new T-Mobile plans to get fat and lazy once the deal is done and the 5G network is implemented. Great for shareholders if the deal gets done, but bad for consumers once the network is implemented and the need to compete is gone.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprint continues telling the wrong story because the shareholder base can't handle the real story of high debt and lack of capital to build out a competitive 5G network. The real story would crash the stock, but until this story is effectively told Sprint will have a difficult time getting a merger approved with T-Mobile.

The latest results and corporate spin continue to show why investors must avoid the stock unless regulatory approval of the T-Mobile merger becomes certain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.