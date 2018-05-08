Markel Q1: Market May Be Underestimating

A closer look at the numbers shows a promising start of the year for Markel, which the market is probably underestimating.

The new accounting method negatively affected its results, due to a negative start of the year for equity and bonds.

This was the first quarter after the introduction of the new accounting rule ASU No. 2016-01.

Despite numerous warnings, it seems that investors have not well understood the extent of the changes introduced by the new accounting rules ASU No. 2016-01 in January 1, 2018.And yet, in his last letter to shareholders, even Warren Buffett had warned:

I must first tell you about a new accounting rule – a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) – that in future quarterly and annual reports will severely distort Berkshire’s net income figures and very often mislead commentators and investors. The new rule says that the net change in unrealized investment gains and losses in stocks we hold must be included in all net income figures we report to you. That requirement will produce some truly wild and capricious swings in our GAAP bottom-line.

Accordingly, as required by the new accounting standard, Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) recognized a pre-tax loss of $122.1 million as a result of the decline in the fair value of its equity securities since December 31, 2017.

The market has probably overreacted to this posted loss and has punished the company’s stocks, which have dropped considerably more than the rest of the market since the date of the 2018 first quarter report.

Markel’s results in the first three months of 2018

The main highlights to consider for the quarter are the following:

Insurance combined ratio: 90% (against 100% one year ago and ten-year average combined ratio for the company of 96.8%), for a total insurance operation profit of over $111M against a loss of $3M one year ago. Investment dividends and yield $108M (against $100M one year ago). Markel Ventures profit: $24M. Foreign exchange loss of around $22M (against a fractional profit one year ago). Non-recurring tax expense of $99.5M. Net investment losses of $123M. Net loss for shareholders of $64M ($4.25 x share).

The first 3 points are definitely positive, showing a robust start of the year for the company’s main business sectors. The insurance sector has had a particularly extraordinary year and Markel Ventures is showing very promising signs, while becoming increasingly important each quarter.

The 8% increase in the company’s investment yields and dividends is partly resulting in a rise in the fixed income interest returns throughout their duration, clearly due to the Fed’s recent rate increases. Points 4 and 5 account for a total of $122 million, to be subtracted from Markel's quarter profits. Losing money is never pleasant, but, most importantly, these types of losses are not recurrent.

In 2017, the balance of the foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalent has been positive amounting to around $45M, in 2016 negative amounting to $33M. However, Markel just decided to slightly change its accounting methods, including the foreign currency movements of the majority of its foreign underwriting operations in net income, rather than in other comprehensive income. This change will probably bring more volatility in future net income, even though, in the long run, the total effect will be hardly relevant.

The losses recorded in point 5 have to do with management's decision to change the status of two of its own UK insurance subsidiaries to domestic corporations for U.S tax purposes, in order to take advantage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This decision resulted in a one-time tax expense of $99.5M, equivalent to 232% of the effective tax rate.

Thus, without considering items 4 and 5, the quarter would have recorded a gain of $3.9 x share.

The losses in point 6, as mentioned before, are due to the change in accounting rules of January 1, 2018, according to the ASU No. 2016-01.

As a result, equity securities are no longer classified as available-for-sale, with unrealized gains and losses recognized in other comprehensive income. Instead, all the changes in the fair value of equity securities are now recognized in net income.

The disappointing performance of this quarter’s book value growth (decreased by 2%) can be easily explained if we consider that net investment gains and change in net unrealized investment gains on available for-sale securities for the quarter ending on 03/31/2018 was 1.5% and that the company held over $20B in investing assets as of 12/31/2017.

Besides, last quarter was quite difficult for all the investing securities worldwide and investors could not have expected anything better than the results Markel reported (as CEO Tom Gayner said during the conference call: -1.3 in their equity portfolio and -0.8 in fixed income operation).

Q1 2018 Vs. Q1 2017

Below, I have compared the most significant figures from last quarter with the ones from the same period of last year:



Book Value Investment Leverage Markel Ventures Assets Equities Bonds Cash and Short-Term Investments 3 months ending 05/31/17 $8.65B 1.73 $1.1B $5B $10B $4.3B 3 months ending 05/31/18 $9.3B* 1.72 $1.89B $6B $10B $4.5B % Var 7.5% / 72% 20% / 5%

*During the period the Company repurchased 0.6% of its outstanding shares

The trends, as we see, are all set in the right direction.

In particular, what stands out is the increase in the size of the Markel Venture business, as well as the increase in the equity portfolio percentage, which still has a lot of room to grow.

It is also worth mentioning that Markel’s other operations, State National’s Program Services and Markel CATCo, both appear in good shape and ready to bring their contribution in the upcoming quarters.

The acquisition of State National in November of last year, in fact, let Markel add a fronting platform to their insurance operations, allowing them to provide insurance products such as insurance licenses, rated paper and services for a fee across the United States. State National also offers collateral protection insurance (CPI) to credit unions and regional banks. Results due to the CPI business are included in the Insurance segment. Instead, the results that stem from the fee-based service (fronting) operations are reported separately, within Markel’s other operations, with the name of program services. This business contributed $22 million in ceding commission income related to the gross written premiums funded during the course of quarter.

As far as Markel CATCo business is concerned (the Bermuda based insurance asset management business Markel acquired in 2015), AUM reached $6.2B at the end of the quarter.

On February 26, 2018, CATCo payed a dividend of roughly $22M to its ordinary shareholders for the year 2017. Since its inception in 2010, the company has returned a capital of $234M to its shareholders.

Despite large losses in 2017, the demand for Markel CATCo’s products has increased and it is now at its highest point since the Company’s inception.

I will keep monitoring the progress of this segment in the upcoming quarters.

Conclusions

Markel Corp.’s last quarter raised eyebrows among investors, who reacted very coldly to the numbers reported.

However, after a more objective analysis, the release appears solid and Markel's business looks strengthened rather than weakened.

The reported loss is due to changes in both internal and ex lege (ASU No. 2016-01) accounting rules, as well as a single non-recurring tax expense which will be, among other things, probably recovered in future quarters.

The fractional decline in Book Value for the share was widely expected, given the performance of the stock and bond market over the three months in question. Indeed, the company's investment performance was less negative than what could have been realistically expected, considering the general market trend.

The bottom line is that MKL is a compelling long-term value play, with solid growth perspectives in all its business sectors.

Long-term value investors should seriously consider this company if they have not yet.

