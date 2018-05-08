PetroQuest Energy's (PQ) CEO Charles Goodson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PetroQuest Energy Inc. (NYSE:PQ) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Matt Quantz – Manager of Investor Relations

Charles Goodson – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Bond Clement – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ron Mills – Johnson Rice

John Aschenbeck – Seaport Global

Richard Tullis – Capital One Securities

Matt Quantz

Thank you, Danielle. Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to our first quarter conference call and webcast. Participating with me today on the call are Charles Goodson, Chairman, CEO and President; Bond Clement, CFO; and Art Mixon, EVP of Operations and Production.

Before we get started, we would like to make our Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made today regarding PetroQuest's business, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which would cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors on our annual and quarterly SEC filings and in the forward-looking statements in our press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Please also note that on today's call, we'll be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including discretionary cash flow. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our press release included in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

With that, Charlie will get it started with an overview of the quarter.

Charles Goodson

Good morning. During the first quarter, we produced 6.1 Bcfe or approximately 68 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day. The 68 million cubic feet equivalent per day was comprised of approximately 51 million cubic feet of gas, 1,100 barrels of oil and 1,700 barrels of NGLs. On January 31, 2018, we sold our Gulf of Mexico properties, which contributed approximately 5 million cubic feet equivalent per day to the first quarter volumes.

Our production profile reduces results of the sale, we did however eliminate approximately $35 million of an undiscounted abandonment liability from our long-term obligations. We expect to receive a refund of approximately $11 million in cash related to a depository account that served to collateralize a portion of our offshore bonds. Once the buyers replace the bonds or accepted by the BOEM. But we're unsure of the exact timing of this refund, we expect this to occur during the next 60 days to 90 days. Once these funds have been received, we will contribute $3.75 million to the buyer for future abandonment costs. With our Gulf of Mexico divestiture goal now accomplished. We can focus our complete retention on our onshore Cotton Valley and Austin Chalk development programs.

Now turning to our operations where we continue to plan for our initial Austin Chalk well in Pointe Coupee Parish. We're in a permitting process in current plans call for our drilling program to commence during the third quarter of 2018. In addition we're monitoring our other industry activity in this reemerging trend and are encouraged by the fact at several new large cap companies have established significant leasehold positions and are planning near-term drilling programs. One of these companies, ConocoPhillips recently announced that they acquired over 200,000 acres and they’re permitting several exploratory wells.

The company stated during the first quarter conference call that they expect to start their drilling program late third quarter early fourth quarter. With the increased interest in the trend, we're considering various partnerships that could provide additional liquidity or lower our future drilling capital lease evaluate our acreage position.

Lastly, quickly touching on East Texas, we’re continuing to evaluate various joint venture structures in connection with our 2018 Cotton Valley drilling program. Since we are actively engaged in proper discussions with various parties I respectively request you refrain from asking questions on this topic during our Q&A.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Bond to go through our financial results.

Bond Clement

All right. Thanks, Charlie. As I’m sure, most of you saw yesterday, we began trading on the OTC market under the ticker PQUE. This move as a result of compliance actions taken by the New York Stock Exchange, relative to our market cap crossing below the $15 million requirement.

As some of you may remember over the last couple of year, we’ve secured two other NYSE compliance notifications and we’re evaluating what options we may have on this particular issue.

Looking at CapEx for the quarter, we invested about $4.5 million, which is net of $2.3 million in proceeds that we receive from the final buy-in payments relative to our initial Cotton Valley joint venture. The break out of capital for the quarter was approximately $2.7 million of direct CapEx and $1.8 million of capitalized overhead and interest. The bulk of the CapEx during the quarter from a direct basis was attributable to the recompletions that we performed on our last two Cotton Valley wells, which we announced earlier in the first quarter.

With the exact restart timing of our East Texas drilling program currently unknown, right now we're going to hold off on providing full year guidance at this time. We do expect that over the second quarter that our CapEx would be flat or slightly down compared to the spending that we had during the first quarter. Once we know our plans, we’ll be able to inform the market about our 2018 capital budget once all the work is finalized.

Turning to expenses for the first quarter, LOE totaled about $7 million or $1.15 per Mcfe, that was slightly above our guidance range due primarily to higher than expected cost associated with our Gulf of Mexico properties during the month of January. Regarding down to $1.05 to $1.15 per Mcfe for the second quarter, to account for that Gulf of Mexico divestitures, as those properties carried a high LOE burden relative to our existing onshore assets. The sales expected to be very beneficial to our lifting cost on a go forward basis.

G&A for the first quarter totaled $3.3 million, which was slightly below our guidance range. For the second quarter, we're guiding to $3.5 million to $3.9 million for G&A, which includes some limited non-cash stock comp costs.

Interest expense during the first quarter totaled $7.5 million, which was within our range. For the second quarter, we’re guiding interest expense to $7.6 million to $7.8 million. As many of you know, in February, we exercised the final PIK option under our 2021 PIK notes. And so the interest payment in August of 2008 will revert back to 10% cash.

Finally on the hedging front, we have 250 barrels per day hedged for 2018 at $55 per barrel, after the exploration of our first quarter gas hedges, we’re currently unhedged on the gas side for the remainder of 2018. However, we look for opportunities to build our gas book for 2018 and slightly beyond that as we get pass the current shoulder season and into the summer.

With that, I'll turn it back to Charlie to wrap up.

Charles Goodson

Thank you. We’ve temporarily pass the drilling program, we’re an outstanding still. We’re currently actively engage in discussions with potential joint venture partners in Cotton Valley, focusing efforts on reducing cost and improving efficiencies in a finalizing the steps necessary despite our initial Austin Chalk well in the third quarter. Precise the execution on all of these items are essentially rebuilding our production profile and driving future value and for our team and are looking forward to the back half of this year.

With that, turn it back to Matt and we’ll open up for questions.

Ron Mills

Good morning Charlie, just on the Austin Chalk, curios if you can provide an update with any other recent industry activity. I know that Eagles Ranch well has been producing for quite a few months now. Just curios if you have been getting any field reports of how that flow back has been going relative to state data and any new drilling activity or is the industry is in the process of permitting lot of wells.

Charles Goodson

Well, regarding the Eagles Ranch well, we do – are getting some intel but since they are not releasing that information, I’d really to like to stay away from talking about it. There is another well that is currently in early stages of flowback that was drilled by BlackBrush. They – soon will start getting some information fairly quick, I think the fracs were completed last week and drilled out and they are flown back now.

And there again we know that they are – we talked to other people who are – we have not formally announced plans but are working towards getting wells drilled. So I’ll look at – there is going to be a very active 2019 and in the trend there will be certainly be things that will start in the second half, to the towards the more towards the end of the third quarter, early fourth quarter of 2018.

Ron Mills

Okay, and can you provide a little color in terms of what has happened from a leasing standpoint. We know Conoco talked about theirs that you mentioned, EOG had been more to the west of you with BlackBrush kind of to the north. How is the leasing going relative – as you look to the Eastern and Southeast and are you becoming a donut hole in some of the bigger companies acreage.

Charles Goodson

Well. As you move we're very positioned in point of where we – there is a lot of control and lot of really good type of porosity wells that we’ve seen as – that is the reason we focus in that area. We've crossed the river into West Louisiana and further to the East, certainly we heard that certainly Conoco continues to be active, the EOG and then there is another company that is not announcing anything that I'll refrain to discussions

We are active in Livingston Parish. So the trend continuous on further to the east and talk to people that are knowledgeable that they’re actually people who are leasing up into Wilkinson county Mississippi. So I mean the size and scope with this thing is very large as we’ve talked about we’ve say south is a lower productive self edge for specific reason but they’re clearly other companies, several very large companies that are leasing north of that – directly north of us. And again, that company has not announced anything. So I am going to refrain to really talking about who they are, but safer to say everybody out there is still better than we are and it’s amazing to see how quick one well has really spurn this activity to this re-embarking trend.

Ron Mills

I know you still set that same 24,000 gross acre position.

Charles Goodson

Yes.

Ron Mills

Okay, great. Let me let someone else jump on. Thank you.

Charles Goodson

Thanks Ron.

Hey good morning and thanks for taking my questions. My first question here is just a follow-up on Austin Chalk in terms of your test here. I think originally you guys had talked kind of loosely about the timing of that test being in the second quarter some time and now it sounds like it’s getting pushed out just a little bit to the third quarter. So I was hoping you could possibly expand a little bit on that decision, are you guys just simply waiting for a little more time to perhaps get some more industry results, or are there perhaps other factors driving that decision?

Charles Goodson

No, we're not waiting on industry results it’s really more focused on having to dissolve units and then reestablish units in the area, tidal work, things like that. These are maybe a high jump the gun little bit on that I wasn’t really aware how much of this had to be done before. It’s been awhile since we've really been active in drilling with a lot of Houston and things like that and a trend like this in Louisiana.

And so it is certainly – there's we would love to see other issue activity, but we've now moved on to where we know our projects very well, we've gotten pretty much all the information, we are trading for some additional [indiscernible] information from our existing wells, it will be helpful. But we really are comfortable with what we’ve seen geologically, geo physically, engineering wise from wells that are in and around where we drilled. And so we're really kind of on our own timeframe as opposed to waiting on others.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, got it. That's helpful, I appreciate that. And then my second question is just a follow-up on liquidity in general. It seems like you guys have quite a few options here to potentially boost your position and Charlie and Bond you guys kind of – you both hinted at some of these in your prepared remarks whether it be the BOEM refines or exploring options for partnerships in the Austin Chalk.

So I guess what I'm trying to really get a feel for is just kind of bring those all together and get a feel for your guys comfort around liquidity currently and then – and with that the options you have to expand that position?

Bond Clement

Yes hey John this is Bond. I mean certainly we've got the $20 million available in our term loans currently out there. We’ve got as we talked about roughly net of what we have to pay to the buyer for the Gulf of Mexico assets, just call it $8 million to $9 million of cash that we would expect to come in, in the next 60 to 90 days. Although I will tell it's very uncertain as to the exact timing just because we're dealing with a lot of government bureaucracy relative to getting these bonds release. So that's sort of an uncertainty there.

And then obviously, anything that we’re able to bring forward relative to a joint venture not only on the Chalk, but also in the Cotton Valley could provide some upfront capital and a disproportionate cost sharing arrangement, which would be favorable for getting wells drilled. So those are kind of the pillars of the liquidity position that we have today. Do you have any follow-up on that?

John Aschenbeck

No, no that was that was exactly what I was looking for Bond. I appreciate the detail and that's it for me.

Bond Clement

All right, John.

Hey thanks, good morning. Charlie when you look at that first Austin Chalk well, what are your well cost expectations for that when given the current environment? And say on a go-forward basis, what – could you get well cost down to using the same current environment?

Charles Goodson

Well, I think we are looking at probably somewhere in the range of $9 million to $10 million, we are probably not going to meet the core of the well because of access to other downhaul information. And then once we have that first well down drill, we feel like we can bring this cost down to let’s just say $7.5 million. And so with that, we are very comfortable that the economics of this trend will work very well.

Richard Tullis

Assuming success there, what sort of pace do you think you might go at over the subsequent say six, nine, 12 months on a drilling basis in the Austin Chalk?

Charles Goodson

Well, I think you’ve seen how we’ve approached these resource plays, whether its in the Cotton Valley or in the Woodford, early along the first 10 wells or so – you certainly want to learn a lot. And so I’d say, you drill the first well and you let it produced for probably four to six months to see what the decline rates are in our first project area. It is net to us, around 7,500 acres, so there is room there for 20 to 40 wells which in and itself is significant development program, where these tend to cross, yet on the other side it provides a huge amount of production.

So you are starting to look at what’s your long-term production rate, what’s your long-term salt water rate and just takeaway things like that. I would say at a minimum, drill the first well complete it and then basically try to focus on starting the second well within six months.

Richard Tullis

Thank you. That’s helpful. And just lastly for me, Charlie, looking at the existing DrillCo JV in the Cotton Valley, what remaining commitments are there related to that?

Charles Goodson

Well, we basically – when we got into that, I think we had like 6,500 acres for that partners in 47 locations, we have now we’re up to close to 9,000 acres with our partners in 47 locations, if you back nine out of that, let it be 39 but we’ve increased that location count across the success of those wells in 92 locations. So those partners in PetroQuest together have approximately 92 wells to drill on that joint venture acreage at this point in time.

Richard Tullis

Okay. Thanks so much. Appreciate it.

Charles Goodson

Thanks Richard.

Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Is there anything that would prevent at this point Insiders from buying stock in the open market, I mean the stock is trading obviously at a 52-week well, $14 million market cap, it would certainly send a vote of confidence of the markets if we saw something in the way of Insider buying?

Bond Clement

I’ll take that question, that’s an obvious question, people always tend to ask unfortunately when you are on this side of the table, there is a lot of things we know, and it’s always very difficult to do that. Over the years I’ve bought a lot of stock in this company, and it’s a – but that’s an individual decision that we as investors have to make, we have a lot of concentration. So I think that’s really more of an individual decision to make as opposed to trying to go out and make a statement in the market. So I think that’s why I’m sure.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you.

Ron Mills

Charlie, did you – in your response to Richard talk about having 7,500 net acres off of the 24000, 25000 gross or was that just in the direct vicinity of where you’re going to drove your first well?

Charles Goodson

Yes, that’s in the first project area. We have four project areas that each are net to us somewhere around 6,000 to 8,000 acres. So each of those areas we look at as 20 to 40 and maybe more wells to drill, where we can operate and control the density. So first we’re going to – we’re planning on drilling or at least we’re targeting right now is around that 7,500 acres. And we’re looking at unit sizes of around 1,600 to 1,800 acres and with multiple wells in those units. So it’s obviously that itself is a very large project for PetroQuest and obviously we’re very excited about it.

Ron Mills

And so are you still at plus or minus that 24,000, 25,000 acres? Have you built it? I mean, I’m just trying to get a sense as to what’s happened with, of course, the past three months?

Charles Goodson

That’s where we’re right now. We basically have the ability to pick up through trades and through additional cleanup operations. Still more acreage out there, but at this point in time these are relatively short-term leases, three-year for the kicker or four years. And so there’s not really a large desire to plan a lot more capital in this when you have to. So I think that we will, as I’ve said, control our density in those four areas, and that’s goal number one for our right now.

Ron Mills

Great, thank you for the clarification.

Charles Goodson

Sure.

Matt Quantz

Yes, thank you everybody for their time this morning. And please follow-up if you have any additional questions.

