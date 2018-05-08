Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the Resolute Energy Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Michael Stefanoudakis

Good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Stefanoudakis. I'm the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Resolute.

This investor conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, poised, believes, predicts, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call include matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied on the call. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. A listing of the material risk factors faced by Resolute appears in our Form 10-K and is updated periodically in our Form 10-Q and other public filings.

At this time, I’d like to turn over the call to Rick Betz.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael, and thank all of you for taking time this morning to discuss Resolute's first quarter results and the progress on our 2018 drilling program.

Our first quarter production information is detailed in the release we filed yesterday, so I will keep my remarks on this topic short. As anticipated, we saw flattening of our growth profile in the first part of 2018, as we made the shift in our development approach to pad drilling and batch completions. We remain confident in the significant growth this approach will provide in the second half of this year and reiterate our guidance for the full year.

While achieving internal targets for cumulative oil production in the first quarter, we did see a shift in overall composition of our production stream, as product from Mustang and Bronco areas with higher GORs, combined with production from newly completed Wolfcamp C wells to add more gas and natural gas liquids to the system. We expect this shift, this will shift back toward a more typical mix as we begin to bring our 9 well packs online and we remain confident in our full year guidance of 52% oil.

I'd now like to focus on our development program and the progress we have made to-date. On our year-end conference call in early March, we talked a good bit about our plans to transition to pad-based drilling and batch completion within our Delaware basin assets. The technical rationale for this shift was well understood. But we were early in the process and the question marks were mostly around our operational capacity to execute this program. I'm very proud to announce that our people have risen to the challenge and are off to an excellent start.

The 2018 program kicked off within the Ranger unit in our Appaloosa area, the side of our first nine pack. We've finished drilling in range in mid-March with all wells drilled consistent with our reasonable design, on-budget and within two weeks of our original target date. Completion operations on these wells commenced in late March. And as of today, we have the first two pads representing 6 wells completed and are well along the process of completing Pad number 3. The first two pads were completed simultaneously using two frac spreads from cut, and both jobs were completed ahead of schedule, allowing us to call back some of the early drilling delays.

Our completion process allows us to open up Pad number 1 prior to completing Pad number 3, keeping Pad 2 shut in as a pressure buffer between the two pads. In Ranger, Pad 1 was opened up on April 23, and we saw first oil from all three wells within a week. Early indications for this pad are positive, but we'll wait until we have all three pads on production before reporting any conclusions.

Let me provide some issued states about the Ranger nine pack. This job is complete. We well pumped more than 150 million pounds of sand and more than 3.5 million barrels of fluid into 9 wells. We completed wells using two different stage lengths and two different clusters basins to test the impact on well productivity. We also conducted a significant amount of science on these wells, including microsiesmic, downhole pressure monitoring and flowback traces. All the further advanced are understanding at the reservoir.

Our completions team was busy in Ranger. The drilling team was ramping up their activity well on the same module at Mustang. In February, we added Patterson rig 757 and Capstar rig 131 to the Resolute drilling team. The Capstar rig is a spud rig, a small rig which allows us to set intermediate casing in the wells ahead of the larger drilling rigs coming in to drill the curve and the lateral. The use of this rig allows us to cut time and expense from the bid rigs, remaining capital neutral while accelerating drilling times. For the Sandlot nine pack, the Capstar rig preset intermediate casing on six wells. This rig is now moved to the South Mitre unit in Appaloosa and is working ahead of the larger rigs there.

In addition of Patterson 757 marks the first time we have run three larger drilling rigs simultaneously. While our two legacy rigs, 756 and 769, have continued to perform at a high level, predictably there have been some growing pains with the new rig. Our people worked diligently to resolve these, and more recently the rig is performing quite well. As of today, we have five wells drilled to TD and only days away from TD well number 6, completing the first two pads in this nine package.

Drilling operations on the third pad are anticipated to be completed in late May, at which time we will commence our second nine-well batch completion. We continue to expect first production from at least two of the three pads in the Sandlot nine pack to come online as scheduled.

Nine pack drilling is not all we’ve been doing since the start of the year. Another point to emphasis for Resolute has been to continue to develop our understanding of the lower Wolfcamp benches. These includes the lower Wolfcamp B as well as the various zones within the Wolfcamp C. Towards that end, we completed two Wolfcamp C wells in Mustang during the first quarter. These are the Uinta C101H and the Thunder Canyon C208H, for those like to follow on with state filings. These are two very strong wells, both posting 24-hour IPs over 3,000 barrels equivalent per day. While the wells predictably have higher gas cuts than the upper Wolfcamp wells, it have both produced peak oil rates of more than 800 barrels per day.

In addition to these two wells, we have two lower Wolfcamp wells either flowing back or being completed. One well, the Ranger C205SL, was completed as part of the Pad 1 in the Ranger nine pack. And basement pressure data and early cuts look very promising. The second well, a lower B well in our North Elephant unit, is currently being completed and will be flowing back soon. We will continue to study the performance of these six lower Wolfcamp wells and consider how we may refine our pad scheme in 2019 and beyond to capture the value in this resource.

Before handing the call to Ted to cover the financial results, I would like to touch on the midstream elements of our operations. Not surprisingly, given the level of activity in the Permian basin, bottlenecks are developing in the infrastructure necessary to get production to market. And late, these bottlenecks are producing significant widening of basis differentials for both oil and gas produced in the basin.

First with respect to Resolute’s ability to transport its production out of the field and the Delaware basin. Over the nearly eight years we have been active in the Delaware. We have developed a very robust field infrastructure. First, our own, and more lately with our various industry partners, including Caprock Midstream, this infrastructure covers oil, gas and water disposal, along with high-voltage electrical system currently under construction.

On the GAAP side, downstream of our field. We have multiple interconnects with gas processing companies to make sure we can move gas out of the field and realize the high value in the NGLs extracted from this wet gas stream.

On the oil side, we sell our oil at the battery after a long-term commitment to Plains Marketing. The oil is transported first on the Caprock-owned gathering system and then deliver directly into the Plain’s pipeline system. As a customer of Plains Marketing, we have a high level of confidence that our barrels will flows.

Produced water is gathered on pipe and primarily disposed up into Caprock-owned disposal wells within our acreage block. Our contagious acreage position, combined with our past infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships, has resulted in the field with excellent takeaway capacity for oil, gas and produced water, all on pipeline, all at known costs.

With regard to realized prices, I don’t know what Ted handle the specific numbers, however, I will provide my views. Certainly during April and May we have seen significant widening of basis differentials to both gas and oil. Gas basis is less meaningful to our business as gas represents only about 8% of our revenue. What is important is that the gas moves to market, so we can realize the values in one of its stream.

In the oil side, we are taking steps to manage basis risk over the short- to medium-term derivatives. Longer term, we have had expensive conversations with the various marketing companies with whom we interact and with advisors we trust to make sure we understand the market fundamentals which will influence our business. The midstream companies are working diligently to address the bottlenecks in the system, which will provide longer-term release from this widening differentials.

While the market works to resolve the bottlenecks, the swung economics of our drilling program, higher underlying NYMEX prices, strong liquidity and much more competitive cost structure were all combined to ensure that we can deliver against the potential embedded in our very exciting development program.

I will now turn the call over to Theodore Gazulis to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Ted?

Theodore Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. A detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements is included in the 10-Q and the earnings release we filed last night, and further data is provided in the web, the Investor Relations deck that was posted yesterday on our website. So let me provide some color on those pieces of information.

This is the first time we've reported as a Permian Basin pure-play operator and it represents both the combination of a long-term strategy that we put into place years ago and the first step in reporting who we are and who we will be going forward. There remains some runout effect of Aneth sale, but the numbers show how we positioned the company for the future.

We produced 23,498 BOE per day in the first quarter 2018, all of it from the Permian Basin. That amount exceeded the high end of the guidance range of 22,000 to 23,000 BOE per day that we provided in February. Looking only at Permian Basin production and pro forma for the Aneth sale, first quarter 2018 production increased 70% year-over-year from 13,798 BOE per day we produced during the same quarter last year. Total company production was up 19% from the same quarter last year. As you know, first quarter 2017 production included approximately 5,900 barrels per day of Aneth Field oil production.

As we look at the financial results, the impact of our Permian Basin transformation is apparent. Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP measure in the first quarter was $41.1 million or 42% higher than the $28.9 million generated in the same quarter of last year. That resulted from higher production, higher oil and liquids pricing and lower lease operating expenses, offset by lower gas pricing and increased commodity derivative settlement costs. During the quarter, we have approximately $7 million of incremental hedge loss payments compared to the prior year quarter and sequentially.

On a per unit basis adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $19.42 a BOE as compared to $16.31 a BOE in the same quarter of last year, a 19% increase.

Reflecting on revenue mix, in the first quarter 2018 oil constituted 80% of company revenue, NGL was 12% and gas was 8%.

In terms of product mix, approximately 73% of volumes were liquids, about 46% of total production was oil, 27% was NGL, while 27% was gas.

We had significantly lower lease operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 than in the prior year period, with aggregate LOE declining to $11.7 million from $18.4 million. On a per-BOE basis, first quarter 2018 LOE was $5.52 a BOE, down 47% from the same quarter last year and 12% less sequentially.

We've now moved entirely to a lower-cost operating environment in the Delaware basin, and those results are being reflected in our financial statement. As we've told you before, most of our operating costs are variable. So you should anticipate that our per-unit cost will remain relatively constant through the year.

Production taxes in the first quarter decreased to $5.5 million, which was 7% of revenue, from $6 million in 2017 or 9% of revenue. On a BOE basis, production taxes decreased to $2.62 per BOE in 2018 from $3.37 a BOE in 2017. The lower production and add lower taxes as a percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to 2017 is reflective of operating entirely in the state of Texas, which is the lower tax environment that we’ve experienced in Utah, where Aneth Field is located.

It's worth spending a few minutes on our reported general and administrative expense, and I'll start with what it really costs to run the business. By that I mean the ongoing recurring cash costs of managing Resolute rather that looking simply at the GAAP presentation in our states of operations particularly as regards to presentation of non-recurring and non-cash items.

Cash-based G&A, a non-GAAP measure, was $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. That was $4.22 a BOE, slightly down from $4.28 per a BOE during the same quarter last year. We believe that this analysis to our overhead cost is the right one on which to focus, both from management and for investors. The $8.9 million in the first quarter 2018 compares to $7.5 million for first quarter 2017, and the increase resulted from two primary factors.

First, with the Aneth sale, we had a decrease of $1.6 million in COPAS overhead reimbursement. These COPAS reimbursements had the effect of reducing G&A in the first quarter of 2017. Also on the first quarter of 2018, we accrued approximately $600,000 related to 2018401(k) matching payments. There was no such 401(k) accrual in first quarter 2017. But even with these changes, cash-based G&A was relatively flat year-over-year, particularly when measured on a unit cost basis.

However, when you look at our statement of operations, you see our total G&A expense for the first quarter 2018 of $21.1 million, up from $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The primary differences following of couple of big categories. First, non-cash stock-based compensation expense for first quarter 2018 was $8.9 million. $2.9 million of this expense is consistent with the expense accrued in first quarter 2017. The remaining $6 million book charge is a residual effect of the Aneth Field sale. With the Aneth sale, there was accelerated invest in the stock-based compensation to the Aneth employee base during [indiscernible] or during the first quarter of 2018. Under GAAP, we’ll require to recognize the effect of that acceleration as a first quarter event. Also included in G&A was $3.3 million associated with stockholder activism.

The non-cash Aneth employee expense amounted to 56% of the increase in financial G&A. The stockholder activism-related expenses accounted for 31%, and together they represent a total of 87% of the increase.

Also, although not reported in the G&A line, I’d note the Aneth sale generated significant increase in the accrual for cash-settled incentive awards from $5.4 million in first quarter 2017 to $11.3 million in first quarter 2018. This non-cash charge is separate from stock-based compensation number mentioned there. Again, under GAAP, we were required to put $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 to reflect the acceleration of Aneth employee vesting. Of the total non-cash of $7.3 million charge, the portion associated with the ongoing business declined by $1.3 million to $4.1 million.

It is important to note that neither the increase in Aneth-related stock-based compensation expense nor the increase in accrual for Aneth-related cash-settled incentive awards has an impact of the dollar amount of compensation payments by the company. The only real impact was to accelerate vesting and potential payment of a portion of these awards from future periods into the first quarter of 2018. The effect on reported G&A and net income are truly an artifact of how the acceleration due to the Aneth sale has to be treated under GAAP.

The Aneth-related charges, combined with the stockholder activism, expenses together totaling $16.6 million, were directly responsible for the net loss of $12.9 million reported for first quarter 2018. Removing these expenses and other non-cash mark-to-market gains and losses, adjusted net income for first quarter of 2018, another non-GAAP measure but one that’s more talked [Indiscernible] company, was $3.3 million.

I’m pretty sure that’s the longest I’ve ever spent on an earnings call talking about G&A, but I hope the discussion has been helpful.

Turning to our capital program, we invested $96.5 million during the first quarter, exclusive of earnout payments from our midstream partner, Caprock Midstream. 60% of first quarter capital was funded by internally generated cash flow, exclusive of $2.2 million of earnout payments. The majority of capital expenditures were used to fund our drilling program in the Delaware Basin, where we’re now running series.

The timing of capital expenditures in the year follows the cadence of our drilling and activities, and as we bring online groups of wells scheduled in the second and third and fourth quarters, we expect the CapEx will ramp up. For the full year though, we still expect to spend between $365 million and $395 million in 2018, net of estimated earnout payments to $27 million to $29 million receivable for Caprock. As we’ve discussed before, although not accounted for as restricted capital, these earnout payments enhance our returns in capital efficiency, effectively reducing the total outlook required to develop our Permian Basin resources.

Moving in to balance sheet. In March 31, 2018, we had total outstanding debt of $565 million, which consisted of $40 million of borrowing on our revolving credit facility, which was an increases $10 million from year-end 2017, and $525 million of senior notes, In April 2018, we raised an additional $75 million from an add-on to our senior notes. The net proceeds of approximately $74 million were used to pay down the outstanding borrowings on our credit facility. Pro forma for the notes offering and the reducing in revolver debt, we would have had no borrowings outstanding under our credit facility, $34 million of cash in the bank, and our total net debt would have been approximately $566 million at quarter end. In due course, we expect that the add-on notes will be fully fungible with trade under the same piece of numbers in the existing notes. Also in April of this year, we completed our mid-year review with our bank group, which on a borrowing based reaffirmed a $210 million.

Resolute cap of 8,500 barrels a day of oil production hedged through the year using swaps with the weighted average price at $50.95 a barrel and call us with the weighted average for $52.24 a barrel, and weighted average price of $57.52 a barrel. Based on this point of guidance, approximately 70% of our anticipated second quarter oil production in hedged. As significant incremental production is added through the remainder of the year, the fraction of our production that’s covered by hedges declines materially. Rick has already mentioned that we believe we are in well position to ensure that our product gets to market.

We’ve also added oil and gas basis hedges through the year at a three-year end, that will help us manage volatility in these markets. We’ve hedged 18 million a day of gas basis, $0.69 per and mbtu through year end, and have volumes of mid-push basis for oil ranging from almost 4,500 barrels a day to 6,000 barrels a day, hedged at a weighted average price of around $6 per a barrel.

Hedging detail is available in our 10-Q, and there is a summary sheet in the IR deck that should give you a good picture of where we stand. We’ll continue to layer on product price and basis hedge protection that will carry us through year end 2018 and into 2019 as market opportunities present themselves.

I’ll finish with a few summary statements. The foundation of our financial plan is our high-quality asset base in the Permian Basin, which generates strong internal rates of return on our drilling activities. We have sufficient liquidity in financial resources to fully fund our 2018 capital plan, and as we bring online more groups of wells over the course second and third and fourth quarters, we expect to see a significant increase in production and cash flow. That leaves us to the expectation that would be cash flow positive for the fourth quarter of the year. We believe 2018 will be a good year for Resolute and its stakeholders.

Thank you again for your interest in Resolute. And Rick, with that, back to you.

Rick Betz

Thanks. Before I turn to the Q&A portion of today’s call, I would like to briefly address the ongoing conversations we’ve been having with certain of our larger shareholders.

As you are most likely all aware, back in February, we received notice from a Resolute stockholder, the nominated three individuals, including two of the employees, to stand for the election of the company’s Board of Directors at the 2018 annual meeting. We have a highly active and engaged Board of Directors. As part of its ongoing process and in consultation with outsides of financial advisors, the board and the management team regularly evaluate a wide range of strategies to further enhance value for all stockholders. Based on the many conversations which I’ve been party, and I’m convinced that all involved would prefer to see a constructive settlement rather than distracting an expensive proxy battle.

However, these discussions have also reinforced a view that there is significant support for our 2018 operating plan and the current trajectory on which Resolute is advancing. Towards the goal of avoiding a competitive election, if possible, we have been involved in active discussions with Monark and their legal representatives. I remain optimistic that a settlement can be achieved that is responsive to certain shareholder concerns and at the same time protect the long-term interest of all shareholders and a significant value that we all believe is embedded in our assets and our people.

We will have more to say on these discussions as developments weren’t. Or when we file our definite proxy statement, should the discussion ultimately prove beyond successful. Until then, the purpose of today’s call to discuss our first quarter financial and operational results. We ask that you please keep your questions focused on this, and we thank you in advance to your cooperation.

With that, we’ll now open it up for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Good details, Rick. Rick, my question is looking at that Slide 9 that shows that schematic of the ranger pads, how similar is that when you tackle like now the nine pack that you're doing on the Sandlot, how different are those target zone is going to be.

Rick Betz

So one significant difference between the two is that we had mixed or a Wolfcamp C well into the Ranger 9 cap, really for two reasons. One was holding lease hold. We depth clauses around leases in that area and wanted to make sure we held the depths. The other was sort to try to complete or round out our data picture around C wells in various areas of the fields. We now have C completion up in the northern part of Appaloosa, southern part of Appaloosa and over in the middle of Mustang. So kind of give us better coverage around the lower Wolfcamp. Going forward, internally [Indiscernible] and then as soon as we move up to the South Mitre after Sandlot, it’s be more traditional, again operated at lower A, upper B completion cadence.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. And then when you and Ted looked at as far as just how this basis going to continue, or it’s continues -- in your conversation, are you looking at potentially more basis hedge at further debt? Or would you consider FT? Or what are sort of the some alternatives as you intend to have conversation if the basis continues to get their life?

Rick Betz

Sure. So first to be clear, we've got a five-year contract with Plains Marketing. So we've dedicated the acreage in Appaloosa and Mustang, it doesn’t cover Bronco at the time currently, but we've got a five-year contract with Plains Marketing, whereby we sale two Plains at the battery. So Plains is responsible for transportation. We’re paid index minus effectively $1.75, which is the combined transportation tariff on both Caprock gathering system and the Plains pipeline system. Certainly one option for us is to buy the oil back in Midland, which we have opportunity to do, and then arrange our own transport from Midland. And we have had some conversations with Plains around different options they're working on to address sort of longer term [Indiscernible]. But in the short term, really what we have is effectively firm transportation out of the basin to the midland and beyond through Plains. I mean, Plains is buying the oil at battery, as I said, and they're responsible for the transport from there on. Certainly basis have been volatile. We saw -- the punitive point where we're seeing dollar entered moves on basis. And we'll look for opportunities to continue to strengthen the derivatives positions to protect. And what I also focus on is also beyond just basis, what is the netback in the field? What are we seeing at the well head? We developed our budget for this year around the subset of $55 NYMEX crude oil. And I mean yesterday I think we saw a cash basis of $12 range, but we also saw NYMEX of $70. So in terms of netback to the field, and we're still seeing reasonably strong netbacks, certainly a bit above our budgeted netbacks, but we're going to be able to intend to try to derisk, but again FT from our field is not really an option for us given the dedication to point.

Neal Dingmann

Makes sense. Thanks for the details.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Ron.

Ron Mills

Thanks for the color in the presentation, particularly the quarterly production build and via product mix. As we think going forward, are – is Sandlot also going to be more early than most of your other Mustang? And as you think about the upcoming nine well projects that you plan on bringing on, does that shift in oil from the mid-40s to the mid-50 percentage hit points? Is that imply that almost everything you're going to do is in the more oily areas?

Rick Betz

No, not really. I think, again, Sandlot on average is going to be a little bit a higher gas cut, if you will, than Ranger. Just said again, what hasn’t changed is the basic geology I hear, where we see shift in GORs as we go west, we shift in GORs as we deeper. Sandlot is sort of mid-Mustang as opposed to tell you Western Mustang. So it will be -- it’s oilier than the average Mustang well, which is spread across the field. We’re going to bring on nine wells in Ranger. We’ll bring on an additional eight wells in South Mitre, which were all typical Appaloosa wells are in that high-50% to low-60% crude oil cuts. So that will continue to pull the average upward. And so -- I mean also you’ve got sort of lateral length I think into play. The Sandlot wells are on average 6,300, 6,400 foot type laterals. That’s simply a function of the leasehold we have down there, while the Ranger Mitre wells will consistent be 10,000 foot laterals. So those stronger production out of the Appaloosa just to the longer lateral length. Oilier production just geologically. And again, Sandlot being skewed a little bit more to the Eastern Mustang rather than Western Mustang, it will be oilier than the average Mustang well. All that combines to drive the shift you see in the oil mix. And we’ve talked about this I think on earlier calls that we do have -- within a narrow band of mid-40s or high -- that 46, 47 up to 52, 53, we will see some variability quarter to quarter in that band, where we tend to look at here is over a longer period of time where we think that quantity averages out. It’s the cumulative barrels over the course of the year as opposed to the quarter-to-quarter fluctuations that we think drive the long-term economics and success of the program.

Ron Mills

Great. And then looking at Page 11, or you talk about that shows kind of completion efficiencies just even on the first 2 pad at Ranger, what’s allowed such significant improvement from Pad 1 to Pad 2? Not only in actual days, but also looks like you’d also already been playing for the stage count to increase on the second pad – upside as move forward?

Rick Betz

Yes. I mean, to be clear, a lot of what’s driving that difference in average stages per day between Pad 1, Pad 2 are the stage lengths. So in Pad 2, we are doing more shorter stages, something more along the line of a traditional completion. So if you look at Pad 2 and look at the stage lengths in Pad 2, they’re close to what we’ve traditionally done. Pad 1 was a test around using longer stage length, so obviously it’s taking longer time to complete each stage, which is driving that difference in stages per day. But the idea was the longer-stage lengths more per cluster, per stage and look at use microseismic to measure the efficiency of that completion as opposed to shorter stage and fewer clusters per stage in Pad 2. Pad 3, you’re seeing sort of a mix of those 2 designs. And so a lot of this is around gathering data to perform the longer-term development program and be able to have real side-by-side measurement of two different completion styles, again one more consistent with our traditional style 1 sort of and moving these longer stage lengths. And with the longer stage lengths prove to be effective, and we’ve seen some promising things out of the microseismic, it can really help managed the overall cost pressure or bring down completion costs over time and sort of making program more efficient. So we’ll see. I mean we need the proof ultimately is in the flowback hitting the production date over time, and we’ll be looking at that. But it’s really the sort of variations design that you see on Page 10, in that table at the bottom of Page 10, that are sort of driving that difference in efficiencies between the two pads. I think it’s impressive is, whether you’re talking about the longer stages or the shorter stages, both crew and guys in the cut did a phenomenal job and do these jobs pump. And in terms of cumulative days on location, we are able to share 3 to 4 days on each of these pads.

Ron Mills

And then the one more big picture just in terms of you developed net program. With the early success at least on first four low Wolfcamp tests as you think about this nine spot development program, how theoretically would you think about incorporating the development of the lower benches as well as I would have a significant increase on your total inventory set.

Rick Betz

Yeah, absolutely. Certainly with the oil cuts we’ve seen out of the Uinta and the Thunder Canyon and sort of some of the early promising results on the Ranger C well, yes, it certainly caught our interest in our eye. We need more data. We need to spend some time on the economics on these lower zones. But ultimately, as you think about the world going forward, and this is probably more of a 2019 and then beyond 2020 comment, the efficiencies out of pad drilling come from drilling vertical stacks. It comes from not from being able to skid the rig well head to well head to well head without demobing and mobbing. And so as we think about how the lower B and the C zones could factor into a pad development program, what you really start thinking about is not three well pads but four to five to six well pads. And we still are big believers in sort of the three rig program working that’s still creating these, the pressure buffers with the middle pad, and so it’s interested. It’s “Could we see the world evolving in 2019 and beyond into not nine 9 well pads, the 12 well pads, 15 well pads, that’s certainly a possibility. It sort of slows to a certain extent your pace across the acreage but you know it potentially more efficiently drain these block as you go through. Certainly the alternative is to progress on the three well pads we have, develop the upper Wolfcamp, come back let second path with the lower – but I think that brings into question a whole issue of vertical interference and may not be the most efficient way to do it. But we’re still in data gathering mode. Were in analytic mode. We’re looking at all these scenarios, and I then know that we’re preparing to see here today and say this is what we think 2019 will look like. We certainly have options as to how we do this. But what is encouraged is we are seeing strong oil cuts, really big gas rates and wet gas of a lot of the liquids coming out of these lower Wolfcamp wells, and that bodes well for the economics of that and then it bodes well for ultimately planning a way to blend these into larger development program.

Ron Mills

Great. Thank you for the color.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from John Nelson with Goldman Sachs.

John Nelson

Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions.

Rick Betz

Absolutely.

John Nelson

I just had a question as we pivot, I guess, to development progresses over the rest of year, can you speak to just how are your sizing facilities? And I guess if I’m trying to get out is should we think about as these wells come on, they might have maybe less steep peaks and shallower decline? Or are you citing some of your kind of facilities and off take such that that’s not necessarily the case.

Rick Betz

Yeah, that’s – we’re not sort of the operating these wells in a constrained environment to sort of shave dollars off the facility side. As you are probably aware, with the deal we did Caprock back in 2016, they are really responsible for the facilities investments to meet these growing volumes. And so we are sizing facilities to be able to fully produce these wells. Now we’ve got a sort of a normal course. We tend to play a more conservative rather that aggressive jump management schedule. We regard just the right thing to do from our geologic and the rocks perspective as opposed to sort of ripping the choke open to trying to get max IP at the potential risk of longer-term decline. So our modifications will continue to manage these nine packs consistent with how we’ve typically flowed back our wells and Caprock is doing a phenomenal job of staying ahead of us on the facility side and some of the things we’re looking at obviously as we, and when I say about this pad program is it’s a very a geographically concentrated. And so you get why you do see peaks and valleys in terms of bringing on these nine-pack seeing the peaks at nine pack come up because we're doing a lot of these nine packs are in very concentrated area. We can lever off prior facilities investments. We can use monitors facilities or batteries to be able to sort of shift capacity from one pad to the next. And so manage the relative build that way. But no, we don't anticipate that we're going to be facilities limited and be constraining these well going to more than we would normally do in our flowback regime.

John Nelson

That's really helpful. And I appreciate the incremental midstream detail you guys have provided in the presentation. I guess just on the water side, kind of similar-type question. Can you just remind us maybe what your disposal capacity is? Have you all seen how you're anticipate that being utilized as some of these wells start up here in the couple of quarters?

Rick Betz

Sure. Certainly a critical issue. As I’ve said in the remarks and we’ve talked about previously, all of our water is disposed of on location. So we've got an internal saltwater gathering system. Pretty much all of our production is disposed at the end -- well saltwater disposal, first that we drilled and saw in Caprock and the Caprock is followed on and continue to drill within our acreage block. So we're not trucking barrels. Everything is piped to disposal wells. As we sit here today, we've got something in the order of 100,000 to 110,000 barrels a day of disposal capacity. And that continues to grow in sort of a regular fashion cap rock is consistently permitting, developing and drilling incremental disposals well to stay ahead of us. A lot of this goes to communication with our partners. We sit down early in the process and then frequently as we move to the process to make sure everybody knows, and then this goes whether this is gas versus oil or this is saltwater. As lot as we communicate, we've got forward visibility on the volumes. Our partners have done a great job of staying ahead of us in terms of capacity. And at the end of the day, the contract the dedications that we have are kind of not volume-limited. It's everything we produce. The obligation is on the other side to be there and facilities to take it away at sort of no cost.

John Nelson

Perfect. And if I could maybe just sneak one more. You did have a small debt pack on in the quarter, should we take assume there is I know I mean a desire to now redeem that maturity or can you just kind a update us where guys’ heads are?

Rick Betz

Absolutely. I think there will be the path we took on the debt pack on is more reflective of sort of where we find ourselves in terms of show older communications in the activism front than it is of sort of our long-term view on our appropriate cap structure and the debt markets. It was our view that in the midst of -- again, a productive discussion with various shareholders without what the long-term future of this company should look like. Putting an incremental $500 million to $600 million of non-callable fixed rate paper on the balance sheet may not have been the right answer. At the same time, we were adamant that it made sense to take the funding risk for the 2016, 2018, excuse me, program completely off the table. Certainly we could have sort of road the bank, mark it a little bit harder worked on the assumption that the borrowing base would increase ahead of our development program. But we thought, ultimately it was more prudent to make sure we've locked in the funding program. But we want to some in a way that didn't exacerbate sort of friction around what the ultimate resolution of some of these activists discussions may be. So it's a short-term fix. We still think that the long-term answer is a refinance in these bonds. We certainly believe we'll get that done at a lower coupon than where we are today. But if the idea was give the discussions a little bit of time to breath. Don't add pressure to them. And we'll look as we get out the back side of these discussions, we'll look at sort of the more appropriate long-term cap structure for the company.

And we'll take our next question from Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

Hey, good morning, guys. Wanted to just ask on the Thunder Canyon well. It looks like that was, I don’t know, if it smaller completion, but less frac stages, maybe a little bit less problems than the previous Wolfcamp C well. Just wondering what you saw there or what the differences were?

Rick Betz

Let me have Bob Brady, our EVP of Operations, take that one maybe.

Bob Brady

Yes. It’s resistance over in Mustang, but a shorter lateral and what you’ll see over in Appaloosa. We’re still propping all of these with £1,800 per foot. So from a concentration standpoint, it’s the same design that we’ve had before. Maybe the only change that you’ll see in some of the wells that we’re completing these days are: if we get into a situation for pressures increased or we find a harder to get the fracs away, we will cut the stage off rather than continue to pump and get excess fluid volume in the well. But as far as Sam go, Sam concentrations remain with the same.

Jason Wangler

And I appreciate all the color on the oil and gas projects. Just as far as NGLs, I mean the first quarter run rate, should we used that kind of a number versus WTI or realized prices going forward or just kind of yours thoughts on the NGL side of it?

Rick Betz

Yes. I think as I look at sort of the broader NGL market and so where the units prices are, I think what we saw in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter was somewhat consistent with where market prices for NGL growth. But its propane to the butane, so I think we seen a strengthening as we move late first quarter and early second quarter. We’ve seen prices pick up a little bit. So at the same time, we’ve seen NYMEX strength. And so I don’t kind of take it so much on a percent basis but a dollars per barrel basis. And I do think second quarter will look stronger than the 50-50 barrel we saw in 1Q, but I’m not [indiscernible] trade ourselves – we’ll just sort of wait and see what that settles out.

Jeff Grampp

I wanted to talk a little bit more on some of these completion tweaks for making on some of these upcoming pads, and you mentioned a little bit data that you guys for gathering and implications to future’s element. And I was curious direct -- how much time do you guys think you need internally production history before you feel comfortable, maybe making any tweaks, whether you’re putting together the back half plan this year, the ‘19 plan, or just generally how much, I guess, production history if you guys feel you need to draw any conclusions?

Rick Betz

Yes. I’ll make a couple of comments, I’ll let Bob Brady to chime as well. Certainly, what’s -- this was a unique opportunity in that. It would three pads all bring brought on simultaneously with the ability to track with microseismic, the effectiveness of the frac and the geometry of the frac. The Ranger pad presented, and you’ll see us do this in Sandlot specifically as well. It gives us a lot of good technical data as to how whether we’re dealing with longer stages more frac stages, more product, more clusters for stage or the shorter stages your cluster for stage and we can compared directly the offset. So as I said before, I think approved ultimately is in the flow back. But we can combine that flowback with a lot of good hard technical data, geologic data, to try to draw some conclusions. So I think we’ll learn a lot early. With the Ranger flowback. We’ll do a lot, we’ll continue to some of these testing over the Sandlot area. But I think it will inform our long-term completion design reasonably rapidly. Bob, over to you. Would you add to that?

Bob Brady

If you recall, the reason why we’ve gone to these nine well pads and batch completion is that we encountered some interference and drilling single and doubles and completing with them as such. So clean them into a nine well pack should give us within a few percentage points of what we expect from an individual well out here from the whole group, and the idea is not to see that interference, not see the high declines caused by frac hits between the wells. So we’re anticipating that within 180 days to 270 days, we would see enough response from the nine pack itself to be able to predict how these wells are going to perform on an individual basis going forward. So again I would expect six to nine months of production to be able to predict forward and be able to use that as an analog for drilling the last nine packs or whether we go to four or five wells per pad.

Jeff Grampp

All right. That’s a great detail appreciate that. And before my follow-up, we’re just accurate and we’re thinking about production guidance for you guys and you look you again tucked that you guys have provided. I guess just kind of generally thinking about what kind of mainly contingencies are built into that if any it say for example everything played out exactly as you guys had in the gain chart. Is that kind of puts you at the midpoint of guidance or I guess kind of commentary right there would be helpful?

Rick Betz

I mean certainly we’ve all got really detailed spreadsheets that deliver four vessels that is at the precision at the end of the day where the wells re recognized and the think that exists within ranges is at the end of day. There is a lot of varying contingencies built into our plan from just sort of normal field downtime events that you see to anticipated drilling delays. And so we’ve tried to be thoughtful about incorporating that. And nd with a reasonable expected level of sort of disruption through the program, you still be able to hit probably inside the range or production for the year. We’ve also though not probably I guess purposely built as a plan a lot of the efficiencies that we think we can drive in this program over the course of the year.

Things like using the spudder rig and, things like more sort of efficiency within the completion more stages per day, shorter days over the haul on completion side. So I would say, yeah, I mean, again we’ve been we’ve learned lessons the hard way about you know making sure we think about all the negative effects that can happen. And again, this is the oil business at the end of the day. But we’ve also sort of learned to keep a few things in our back pocket, and we think there is a lot of things that whether its efficiencies for the drilling program we’re using spudder rig, just fine tuning the drilling rig performance over time through the efficiency coming out of using zipper frac and getting the completions done at fewer days. There are lots of places we think we can drag first production forward in time and therefore get more ultimate production out. And again, my hope over time is that we’re talking about continued strong performance by the drilling and the completions team. So we’re talking about things that trend, not just of the midpoint but the upper or above the upper side of the guidance but we’re going to be thoughtful as we go through the year, and we’re going to recognize that – gain, thinks guys jump up and back to you in this business.

Richard Tullis

Thanks. Good morning. Two quick ones for you, Rick. Going back to the Wolfcamp C test results, I believe the well had oil cut in the high 20s for the 24-hour rate. How it is oil cut holding up generally over a longer period of time and in this first couple of Wolfcamp sea wells?

Rick Betz

No, reasonably consistent. That’s a longer period of time sort of relative statement given that we’ve got relatively short production histories on certainly the two Mustang wells, Thunder Canyon and Uinta. We’ve got a longer history on the South Elephant. It’s well over [Indiscernible] that well performed a little for a definite gain with higher water cuts and sort of lower oil cuts. We think that might be for a collaboration. So again, it’s early days I want to not draw too many firm conclusions from limited data sets. But we are seeing strong oil productions rates, and it is only interesting when you get -- when you look at the world from oil cut perspective and start talking about 27% to 30% oil cuts, it sounds like a fairly classy, Well, when you talk about 3000 BOE per day wells and start thinking about third oil. Again, that’s still an 800,000 barrel a day oil well, which is in any time strive is a strong oil producing well just happens to come along with a lot of gas and the natural gas liquids. So we think it's the oil cuts that are really going to -- and again, however you want to think about it, we look at in perspective of 800 to 900 barrels a day of oil production with sort of declines that look a lot like our typical declines out here. They're going to produce strong economics, and there is that we get a little bit of recovery in the NGL markets which we're see in the second quarter. We think the economics sees well can be real stronger over time. And again they maybe 30% NOL, but there is 30% 3000 BOE a day not 1100.

Richard Tullis

Wonderful, Rick. And just lastly, currents AFPs versus your 2018 well cost expectations, how that shape it? Have you seeing any particular cost pressures in any areas?

Rick Betz

No. Again, it's a little early days on the Ranger nine pack. In that we are still completing the third pad were probably I don't know I haven't checked today. That’s page 22-23 – or Page 25 of that pad. So again we're zipper packing these wells we're doing stage 25 across all three wells simultaneously, more or less. And so we're getting nearly end. And as I look at cost estimates which rolled through our system, we're than a couple of percent budget. And our budget as we’ve talked earlier was for this year was relatively consistent with where we saw well cost in 2017. So we're not experiencing any sort of undue cost pressure. Part of that function of the efficiencies -- drive to the system. We were certainly seeing no issues in terms of availability of services availability of supply. As I said, we put 150 million pounds of sand into these wells and had no issues we seen from the stage efficiency before we put in the deck. We weren't sit around waiting on sand in any of those days. So it really off relatively smoothly and we're seeing very little way of copper cost pressure on the system.

Mike Kelly

Also appreciate the added quarterly guidance which you guys putting in for Slide 24 in the deck this last night. In that you're calling for really a pretty massive ramp in oil from second quarter fourth quarter. I think it's going to be double. And Rick, I kind of love to hear your thoughts on how this actually positioned for 2019? Do you have a bowl in the deck as well stage expect the free cash flow positive in 2019? And maybe if you can give us just some of the broad drilling assumptions that going that really kind of how you're thinking about 2019 at this point will be great. Thanks.

Rick Betz

Surely absolutely. Advantage for 2019 is a maintaining this three rig nine pack sort of approach to development. Certainly, to the extend we shift that into to go to larger pads to bring in the lower zones, I don't know that that shifts the relatively spend rate to just in make the program even more geographically concentrated than the existing nine well approach would be. So it would probably cause the production stream to be a little bit lumpier or even that lower say this packs. But again we're not there yet on making that decision and we'll sort of evaluate that in the context of its impact on the overall business that we do. As think about '19, again the premise and continuation of nine well approach. As think about geographically we're within the field, the decision to drill sandlot this year was really driven by the opportunity to go into a relatively virginate [ph] section of the rock to test some of the efficacy of the nine well approach. As we think about next year, it's more likely to see stay in Appaloosa, some of our earlier wells are longest laterals on. So certainly as you think about nine-well program concentrated on 2 different units, my expectations would be you're going to see one of those units and Appaloosa continuing to drive that strong oil growth and the economics around that. And more likely than not you are going to see start to get active in the Bronco area. Obviously, Bronco, as we said here today, only represents roughly 10% of our production. But we see tremendous opportunity up there. We discussed be ready when we make a commitment to go into Bronco start drilling to know that we can continue to drill, because, again, the worst thing you can do is start and than stop and then come back later to an area. So we’re still doing some analytics around exactly what the ’19 program will look like. But high likely that what you see is the base case being three-well program, nine well pads, focused on Appaloosa and Bronco, where we’re seeing some really strong results out of or what we’ve drill today.

Mike Kelly

[indiscernible] but in our model here if we just run that three-rig program for ’19 and given the strong in the second half of ’18, but we could see 50% plus oil growth and actually have it from a big cash flow. It’s pretty unique a big amongst your peer. Is that but what your models or counting something, anything similar any sense on that, you could give us? Great. Thanks.

Rick Betz

Yes. I think, as I said, we’re still working through the analytic on a number of different scenarios, but within the range of 6 months to 18 months for projections. I don’t sort of fundamentally [indiscernible]. We do think we continue to drive strong growth through the, system, oil growth as well as total volume growth. We can do it while maintaining a strong balance sheet staying within cash flow. And that it’s what we’ve been talking about for a while in terms of locking the potential of these assets. So it’s -- we’ve got work to do yet before we’re going to be out there talking about ’19. But again, I think, I don’t directionally disagree with the analysis.

Rick Betz

Okay, thank you. Again, I want to thank everybody for taking the time and sort of the continued support to Resolute. We always knew, 1Q is going to be a transition phase and even into 2Q. As we make this change to, there is new to one approach. Like I’d say -- I’ll repeat what I beginning that, a lot of the risk in this program was around our ability to execute, I think, through the first quarter and through a significant part of the second quarter. Our team has continued to prove that we’ve got one of the best operating teams in the field. We’re executing. We’re staying on budget. We’re staying generally within schedule. And again all bodes well for where this company will be as we get out into the second half of ’18 and on into the future. So again, we look forward to the continued discussions and your continued support of the company. And again, thank you for your time this morning.

