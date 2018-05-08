Trends For REITs Remain Bearish

Rising interest rates and input costs have been a headwind for REITs in 2018. As the chart below shows, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lagged the SPY by over 600 basis points YTD.

VNQ data by YCharts

At Trendrating, US REITs are also viewed unfavorable, with a Trend Capture Ratio ((TCR0)) of 'C'. The one bright spot is the more recent performance. Over the last 20 working days, there have many more upgrades (35) to downgrades (10). Much of these upgrades, however, have been the smaller cap REIT companies. We will look at the subsectors to discover where opportunities could be emerging for those REITs included only in the S&P 500.

Industrial and Office REITs

Seven companies fall under this category within the S&P 500, with four of them rated 'A' or 'B' by Trendrating. The top spot belongs to Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), which has a Smart Momentum Score of 2.30. The company is ranked 69th by Trendrating out of all 500 S&P names, and the share price is up 9% over the last 3 months. ARE focuses on renting property to science and technology companies. Despite slow to flat price increases for office buildings in recent months, Industrial and Office REITs are showing the strongest bull trends for an otherwise weak sector.

Residential REITs

Rising interest rates and a change in the tax law have not been kind to this subsector. Most of the residential REITs were downgraded by Trendrating in late 2017. As of today, all six of the residential REITs included in the S&P 500 are rated 'D'. One example is Avalonbay Communities (AVB), which is down 17% since being rated 'D' by Trendrating in January of this year. None of these companies rank higher than 366 out of the entire S&P 500 list of constituents.

Retail REITs

Retail hasn't fared much better than the residential subsector in recent months. Six of the seven names are currently rated 'D', and one of them is among the worst ranked names in all of the S&P 500. Kimco Realty (KIM) is down 25% over the last 12 months, and down 42% since being downgraded by Trendrating in October of 2016.

Specialty REITs

Eleven companies make up the specialty REITs subsector, ranging in specialty from storage to healthcare. In the storage arena, Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA) are two names worth watching. EXR has a Smart Momentum Score of 2.23 and is up nearly 36% since being rated 'A' by Trendrating back in April of 2017. PSA, on the other hand, is a more recent upgrade. PSA was upgraded to 'B' on Monday, and is a name that should be watched closely. A confirmation of this bull trend will push the rating up to an 'A'. The worst ranked name in the specialty REITs subsector is Welltower (WELL), which is down 28% since being rated 'D' in January of this year.

Summary

Overall, REITs remain an unfavorable sector. While recent days have been positive and some of the smaller cap names are entering bull trends, it is too early to say any sustainable bull trends are forming. With its focus on science and technology focused tenants, Alexandria Real Estate is the highest ranked REIT by Trendrating in the S&P 500 universe (#69).

REITs.xlsx

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.