John And Jane - April Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account

This article includes all payout updates for April as well as a brief overview of what we are expecting in May.

The taxable account has very few changes left to be made, but this doesn't mean we set it on auto-pilot and forget it.

This is the 6th month I have officially tracked dividend income, and it was slightly below expectations with a total of $619.98 of dividends received.

Investment Thesis

April marks the sixth month that John and Jane have had a well-established concentration of stocks in their taxable portfolio. A total of five stocks in the taxable portfolio delivered increased dividend payments during the month of April.

As I continue to document John and Jane's success my long-term goal is to create a database that allows for year-over-year (YoY) comparisons that demonstrate the power and simplicity of dividend investing. In addition to documenting the past, I also like to forecast the upcoming month of dividends because I believe it helps keep expectations in check.

As always, I would like to include a disclaimer that states this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients of mine. The goal is to build a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, bonds, etc. that will continue to produce a long-lasting income stream with a minimal emphasis on capital appreciation.

Previous Comments & Suggestions

I appreciate comments and feedback left on my previous article, John And Jane - March Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account because there were quite a few funds suggested that I had never considered. Needless to say, I had quite a bit of homework in reviewing all of the funds mentioned.

Before I could truly begin to understand Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) and Oxford Lane Credit (OXLC) as investments I needed to improve my understanding of the collateralized loan obligations (CLO) market as this is primarily what both of these companies invest in. The attraction to these funds is that they provide high-yield monthly distributions (13% and 14.8%, respectively). According to Investopedia, a CLO "is a security backed by a pool of debt, often low-rated corporate loans." A CLO is based on the same concept as a collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO) except that it is backed by corporate debt instead of mortgage debt.

Basically, CLOs are broken down into two tranches: debt and equity.

Debt is similar in many ways to a bond in that it is first in line to receive payments. Within the category of debt, there is a specific payment/priority order, which means that there is likely to be different interest rates associated with different debt issuances. Equity-only receives payments after all debt payments have been satisfied. The attractiveness of owning an equity stake in a CLO is that the owner would benefit in the event of a sale.

Although I do not have the time to break down ECC and OXLC in depth, I wanted to mention that both funds operate with high leverage and so investors should consider whether or not they are able to handle the increased volatility that comes with owning one of these two funds.

I will admit that the funds have slightly too much volatility for my taste (especially for John and Jane's portfolio), but I am interested in some of the preferred stock issuances since they come before equity ownership in terms of being repaid. The senior securities options that might be appealing are:

(NYSE:ECCA) - Monthly Payments

(NYSE:ECCB) - Monthly Payments

(OXLCO)- Monthly Payments

(OXLCM) Monthly Payments

While I love the idea of monthly distributions I do not consider either item to be attractive at this point in time. ECCA and OXLCO have call dates coming up soon while ECCB and OXLCM are both selling at too high of a premium for my taste. In the future, I would be interested in purchasing shares for John and Jane's portfolio but only closer to the issue in state and at the par value of $25/share.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) was another recommendation that came up in the comment section. This is a closed-end fund (CEF) that focuses on providing high current income first and capital growth second. In total, approximately 65% of the fund's assets are focused on preferred stock. Currently, PDT is not selling at an attractive price as the premium/discount is 4.27% on a one-month average and 5.93% on a one-year average.

Alternatively, this led me to discover a very similar fund, John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) with the same objectives but that is currently selling at a premium/discount -8.05% on a one-month average and -4.04% on a one-year average. Of the two funds, HTD offers the lower net expense ratio of 1.19% versus PDT's 1.45%. Here is a side-by-side snapshot to give you an idea of how similar these funds are:

Source: Charles Schwab

With the number of similarities between these funds, it all boils down to the premium/discount and expense fees which tilts the scale in favor of HTD. Based on my research of HTD I have added this fund to my list of potential investments for John and Jane's portfolio.

Dividend and Distribution Increases

The number of stocks that paid increased dividends jumped from two in the month of March to five in the month of April. The remainder of the section is used to give a brief overview of the companies and document the total dividend increase.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) - Although CINF's stock price appears to be stuck in a range of roughly $70-$80 a share over the course of the last year, its dividend sure hasn't. First, we have to give a nod to management for the special dividend of $.50/share issued in December 2017. To follow this up, management decided to raise the dividend by 6% which exceeds the five-year average of 4.2%. Some might argue that these increases are lackluster but I would rather see the company maintain a conservative payout ratio (approximately 71%). CINF's conservative approach to its dividend policy has allowed the company to maintain 57 consecutive years of dividend increases.

CINF data by YCharts

CINF's dividend was increased from $.50/share per quarter to $.53/share per quarter. This represents a 6% increase with a new full-year payout of $2.12/share compared with the previous $2.00/share. This results in a current yield of 3.03% based on a share price of $69.80.

Altria (MO) - MO and its counterpart Philip Morris (PM) have seen their share prices drop significantly as declining volumes and revenues continue to disappoint. Nonetheless, I personally believe short-term concerns are overblown. I definitely like the prospect that we can lock down shares at close to a 5% yield (something that hasn't been available since 2014).

MO data by YCharts

MO's dividend was increased from $.66/share per quarter to $.70/share per quarter. This represents an annualized increase of 6.1% and makes it the second dividend increase in the last three quarters. This results in a current yield just over 5% based on a current share price of $55.71.

Realty Income (O) - It's hard not to love a company like Realty Income because who doesn't love consistent monthly paychecks that get continually increased every quarter? Although the increases are small, management has established a precedent of being one of the most consistent companies on the market today. Fortunately, we were able to pick up more shares below $50/share for John and Jane's portfolio (additional shares were added to their Traditional and Roth IRA's). Purchasing shares below $50 worked out quite well as we have watched share prices recover over the course of the last three months.

O data by YCharts

O's dividend was increased from $.2190/share per month to $.2195/share per month or an increase of .2%. This results in a current yield just north of 5% based on a current share price of $52.67. Since the beginning of the year O has grown its dividend from $.2125/month to $.2195/month and if the dividend were frozen at these levels it would represent $2.55/share and $2.63/share respectively.

Washington Trust Bank (WASH) - Like many banks, WASH has used the recently enacted tax breaks to reward shareholders by raising the dividend after posting an exceptional quarter of earnings. Another reason to own WASH is that it will help us hedge against the threat of rising interest rates since a significant amount of its portfolio is a variable rate or commercial loans (commercial loans are usually fixed for a short period of time and reset every three to five years). I currently believe we will see shares north of $60 by the end of 2018, and if the company can grow earnings at a rate similar to analyst projections I would consider a medium/long-term fair value to be approximately $75.60/share. (For an in-depth look at WASH check out my recent article: Washington Trust Bancorp - A Great Way To Benefit From Rising Interest Rates).

WASH data by YCharts

WASH's dividend was increased from $.39/share per quarter to $.43/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.3% annually and follows up the increase of 2.6% that took place in October. This results in a current yield just over 3% based on a current share price of $56.55.

W.P. Carey (WPC) - WPC is quickly becoming one of my favorite REITs as they continue to post strong earnings beats (in regard to FFO or Funds From Operations) and operate a real estate portfolio that is diversified across industries as well as internationally. WPC's share price has trended up significantly since the middle of April.

WPC data by YCharts

WPC's dividend was increased from $1.01/share per quarter to $1.015/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .5% since the last quarter and continues the streak of subsequent quarterly increases. This results in a current yield just over 6.3% based on a current share price of $65.52.

April Income Chart and May Income Estimates

I have created the following chart to assist with keeping track of John and Jane's taxable portfolio, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis. Green is used to show when dividends were actually received while yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet.

Here is a chart that shows the total dividends received in the taxable account for the first four months of the year.

Here are a few things to remember about this portfolio:

Dividends are not reinvested. John and Jane are at the point where they don't need the money, but we also want to build a cushion that allows us to purchase additional stocks in case the market drops and equities become more attractive.

Since dividends are not reinvested the only time payments increase is when the dividend is raised or when additional shares are purchased with excess cash.

Don't Let The Lull In Volatility Catch You Off Guard

Currently, we are looking at a volatility index that is sitting at one of its lowest points in the last three months.

^VIX data by YCharts

Honestly, the calmness makes me more concerned than anything especially because there are a number of events coming up that could trigger increased marketplace volatility. As long-term investors (I am assuming you are one as well), the most important thing we can do during times like these is to remind ourselves that the market can go up, down, and all around but that we should not be concerned with these temporary changes because we have focused our portfolios on strong companies that provide products and services that consumers demand or society needs.

Some of my favorite stocks that have been beaten down during this time include the following:

Conclusion

John and Jane's portfolio has performed well even as we continue to experience high-volatility that began in February. Even as volatility appears to have settled down, there are still many micro/macro economic/political events that could add a healthy dose of uncertainty to the marketplace. For those who think about these risks a lot, my recommendation is to stop trying to predict when these events are going to happen and the level of severity associated with them. By focusing on the quality of your portfolio we are choosing to influence something that we actually have control over.

April's income represents a low point for John and Jane's Taxable Account when compared with the three previous quarters of the year. The biggest reason for April's dividend income decline when compared to January is that John and Jane received a one-time special dividend bonus from Old Republic (ORI) of $400. In addition to this, the dividend increases weren't enough to compensate for Interdigital (IDCC) moving the payment date into May. Based on the chart above, I believe that John and Jane should be receiving approximately $1485.87 of dividend income into the taxable account during the month of May.

For those who are interested, I plan to release the retirement articles (Traditional and Roth) for John and Jane's in the next ten days.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the available investments out there so I would love to hear some feedback in the comment section about any investments you think would be beneficial for John Jane's portfolio. I want to thank all of you who provided ample suggestions for stocks/funds worth additional consideration.

