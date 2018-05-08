Mutual Fund Performance Data Means Less Than You Think

The best way to steer clear of the bias is to invest in index funds.

Survivorship bias in mutual fund reporting overstates the performance of the industry as a whole.

The mutual fund landscape is ever changing. It is far from the static landscape that invites easy measurement of management skill. Funds open, close, and merge with others at a surprisingly rapid pace. Survivorship bias plagues the compilation of accurate mutual fund performance data. This article will sift through this data in an attempt to identify management skill. Spoiler alert: It's hard to find.

Mutual fund complexes invite us to evaluate the performance of their current suite of offerings. We have all heard some version of the slogan "8 of our 10 funds have beaten their Lipper averages over the past 10 years". Sounds pretty compelling, right?

The evaluation of any current sample of mutual funds overstates historical investment performance. Funds with poorer results get shut down or are merged with affiliated products. Their performance is thus excised from the current roster of surviving funds.

Vanguard reviewed the performance of mutual funds that terminated over the past 15 years (through year end 2017). Discontinued investment vehicles in ALL 18 equity and fixed income asset classes studied had underperformed their benchmarks prior to closure or merger. As an example, large cap US funds lagged by about 2% annually.

And there are a lot of closed funds. Dimensional Fund Advisors tracked the history of the 2800+ equity mutual funds available to the American investing public 15 years ago. As of year end 2017, only 51% of them survived. Only one in seven beat their benchmark index when the records of discontinued funds are considered as well.

Standard & Poors also conducted a study of mutual fund survivorship bias that took the analysis a step further. They tracked not only survivors but style consistency. The latter is a measure of funds that not only continued to operate but retained the same investment objectives at the end of the 15 year sample period. Only 39% of US equity funds and 35% of foreign equity funds met this standard!

A 15 year time horizon isn't that long. It dovetails roughly with the college saving horizon of many middle class and mass affluent families. There is nearly 2/3 chance that investment products invested in today either disappear or morph into something else due to merger or explicit policy change.

The problem is likely to get worse for two reasons. Industry consolidation holds the potential for accelerated mutual fund mergers. And active fund management is hemorrhaging assets to passive investment strategies.

The evidence of consolidation is replete with anecdotes. The past 2 years have witnessed massive combination activity. Janus Capital merged with the Henderson group. Standard Life and Aberdeen Management consolidated operations. Amundi took over Pioneer Investment.

Charles Morrison, Head of Fidelity's 2.1 trillion asset management division told the Financial Times last year:

The trend is pretty clear. Margins will continue to come under pressure," The industry is going to look very different in five years. There will be fewer and larger managers.

Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, told Barrons in 2016.

The mutual fund industry needs to consolidate. There are big benefits from scale.

The industry is facing regulatory pressures like the fiduciary rule that make it tougher to justify high expense mutual funds. The SEC has increased disclosure requirements that impose additional costs on mutual fund administration. Scaling is one way to reduce overhead.

Fewer and larger fund complexes create larger gladiatorial arenas where individual mutual funds will compete with one another for resources from the parent. Poor performers will be euthanized. Only those with hot performance or celebrity managers will survive. A snapshot of any complex's mutual fund entries at any given point in time will be skewed towards managers with good recent results. Buyer beware!

Another factor contributing to greater turnover in the mutual fund industry is the seismic shift towards passively managed products (e.g. index funds). The trend has been ongoing since 2006. Over $400 billion in assets has effectively shifted from active US equity mutual funds to indexed products in just the past 2 years. As money exits active management, expect more funds to close. Mutual fund companies housing active managers can no longer afford to be patient amidst dwindling revenues.

Is there a way to safely buy and hold? Yes, and it's fairly simple. Stick with index funds. Historically, they are less likely to close or merge. Their investment objective, by definition, remains consistent. Money is pouring into them at an accelerating rate - allowing them to maintain or increase their cost advantage. It's a pretty safe way to get 2nd quartile or even 1st quartile performance.

There will be diehards who insist that they can adjust for survivorship bias and identify those fund managers that have truly outperformed their industry peers. Well ... that is statistically feasible. DFA and S&P do it routinely.

The problem is that good past performance DOESN'T portend future success. The data is robust across asset classes and time periods but I'll include one graph from DFA's recent report on the mutual fund landscape. The likelihood that a top quartile equity fund manager for the past three years continues to be a top quartile performer in the next 3 years is about 26% - indistinguishable from random chance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, VEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.