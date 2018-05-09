Skyworks Solutions: Good And Cheap

Now the shares look cheap, too.

The company has all the hallmarks of a good, fundamental investment. Quarterly earnings were solid.

Skyworks Solutions appears to be just such a bargain. From March through April, peak-to-trough shares fell 24 percent.

Recent market volatility uncovered some bargains. From time to time, Mr. Market "throws out the baby with the bathwater."

In late 2016, I advocated investors investigate mid-cap growth stock Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). Seeking Alpha editors published a follow-up article I wrote in March 30, 2017.

It's time to check-in again on this lightly-followed ticker.

What Does Skyworks Do?

It's surprising how often folks advocate a stock (especially certain tech stocks) without having a full understanding about what the company does and how the business makes money. We will avoid that pitfall.

Skyworks Solutions is a diversified semiconductor manufacturing company.

While the company produces many different kinds of semiconductors, the core business revolves around smartphone solutions. These include analog RF (radio frequency) amplifiers, detectors, and filters. Smartphone chip sales account for about three-quarters of total revenues.

For years, the business has been typecast as a one trick pony: Skyworks is tethered to Apple phones (via supplier Foxconn). Indeed, FY 2017 saw Foxxconn generate 39% of total sales. Roughly, another 10% to 12%, respectively, went to Samsung and Huawai Technologies.

The heavy reliance upon just a few customers is trending down. Skyworks is hard at work seeking a leadership position in other chip markets: namely IoT, automotive, and infrastructure. In coming years, these TAMs (Total Addressable Markets) are projected to grow 10% to 12% annually. The nascent 5G technology market is on the cusp of an explosion.

When it comes to smartphone components, RF (Radio Frequency) filters remain Skyworks' bread-and-butter. Here is a short-take on its primary solutions and competitive landscape:

SAW filters (Surface Acoustic Wave): these devices manage and convert lower radio frequencies and are cheaper to manufacture. The application lends itself well to most handsets. Within category, Skyworks is the best-of-breed. Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO ) is the major competitor.

TC-SAW filters (Temperature Compensated SAW): At higher frequencies, regular SAW filters tend to heat-up and consume more power. In response, the industry created TC-SAW devices. Skyworks is the king of TC-SAW filters. These solutions are technically more advanced than SAW filters, yet still relatively cheap to manufacture.

BAW filters (Bulk Acoustic Wave): BAW filters can handle higher frequency waves, but are more expensive to manufacture. In this category, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is best-in-class. Qorvo is a major competitor. Note: future handset applications are likely to require greater broadband capabilities.

Importantly, Skyworks competes to a lesser extent with Broadcom directly; its key competitor is Qorvo. Qorvo seeks to run a wide RF filter product spectrum, while SWKS and AVGO do not. Within class, it can be argued the Qorvo plays second-fiddle to Skyworks and Broadcom, respectively.

Summing up, Skyworks is the best-in-class manufacturer of SAW and TC-SAW RF filter chips and associated semiconductor solutions. Currently, the business remained highly concentrated within a few key customers; the top 3 customers comprise more than half the business. Four-fifths of total sales are tied to China, but it's important to note that most of these sales are associated with U.S.-based affiliates.

The company has been expanding its global customer base successfully. Client diversification is a tailwind. In addition, Skyworks Solutions' new chip technologies in IoT, automotive applications, infrastructure, and 5G technologies are all poised for significant growth.

In particular, 5G technologies present a massive growth opportunity for Skyworks. 5G data rates will approach ten to 100 times the fastest 4G speeds of today with near zero latency. To put this in perspective, downloading a full-length HD movie in 3G took one day; in 4G, the same file took minutes. On a 5G network, this content will be downloaded in mere seconds.

Current Investment Thesis

Skyworks Solutions is a best-in-class company. It operates in a growth industry; arguably semiconductors are in secular-growth mode. Consequently, revenues and earnings are rising by double-digits. The company generates more cash flow per share than EPS. Skyworks has no debt. Management is strong and shareholder-friendly. The stock is cheap.

SWKS exhibits all the characteristics of what I consider a good investment candidate: it's well-managed, has a sound balance sheet, owns a strong franchise, earns profits in cash, and is shareholder-friendly. I also believe the shares trade well below Fair Value.

The Financials

Balance Sheet

Skyworks' balance sheet contains no debt. No debt means no debt service payments. No debt service payments contribute to higher margins and returns.

Liquidity is excellent. The current ratio is 8.8x. The balance sheet contains $1.88 billion cash and equivalents, or $10.22 per share. Indeed, cash on hand has been growing fast. Between FY 2016 and 2017, it rose 34%. Through the first half of FY 2018, balance sheet cash grew another 16%.

Goodwill and net intangible assets comprise 20% of total assets. This marks my 20% "yellow flag" threshold. However, when viewed in light of the overall balance sheet, I harbor no concerns about it.

Total shareholder equity, or book value, is also been rising. Management demonstrates an ability to create shareholder value consistently.

Revenue Growth

Top-line growth has been strong. Over the past 5 years, Skyworks registered 19.5% annualized sales growth. Nonetheless, after a flat FY 2016, traders fretted. The company rebounded by growing 11% in FY 2017. The trend has continued through the first half of FY 2018. YoY revenues increased 11% again.

A F.A.S.T. Graph highlights revenues over the past 5 fiscal years.

Margins

Skyworks enjoys outstanding margins. The following chart tells the story.

Courtesy of fidelity.com

Generally, margins are top decile. It should be pointed out the above chart reflects GAAP figures. Adjusted margins run a few percent higher or lower. Management targets adjusted gross margin at 53%, and adjusted operating margin at 40%.

Remarkably, in 1H2018 Skyworks recorded a 34% Free Cash Flow margin. The stated FCF / Revenue goal is greater than 30%.

Cash Flow

Skyworks earns its profits in cash. Another F.A.S.T. graph illustrates the point. Operating cash flow per share (blue bars) runs equal to or greater than EPS (orange bars).

For the current fiscal year, Operating Cash Flow continues to run demonstrably higher than earnings. 1H 2018 OCF per share was $4.25 while operating EPS was $3.64. This is a hallmark of a good investment: high profit margins and earnings eclipsed by cash flows.

Skyworks' business model is not capital-intensive. Management targets "high single digits" revenue to capex.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

CEO Liam Griffin began his Skyworks tenure in 2001. He came from the operating ranks, which I consider a positive. I find his earnings/investor commentary to be measured and thoughtful.

Skyworks management has a history of meeting earnings estimates. As evidenced by the chart below, senior leadership sets reasonable expectations, then keeps its promises. Through the last 14 quarters, management hasn't missed a single Street estimate. A few cents' "beat" is routine.

courtesy of ameritrade.com

In another shareholder-friendly signal, management upped their capital return to shareholders target to 60% - 75% of Free Cash Flow.

CFO Kris Sennesael offered the following remarks during the most recent earnings conference call:

We've also indicated that it's our target to return 60% to 75% of the free cash flow back to the shareholder. We will continue to use our share buyback program, as well as our dividend program to drive the cash return to the shareholders toward that target. Definitely at the current stock price level of somewhat in the low $90s, it's a great buying opportunity and we definitely will continue to step up our share buyback program in this quarter.

(Since the call, SWKS share price has risen to ~$95.)

Currently, return of capital comes primarily in the form of share repurchases. Over the past several years, the company has reduced the total number of diluted shares outstanding by about one percent a year.

Meanwhile, Skyworks pays a modest dividend; in 2014, the board of directors declared the first cash dividend. The payout rose from $0.22 in 2014 to the current $1.28 annualized rate. The recent dividend yield is a little over 1.3%. Given continued, robust free cash flow generation and an increased return-of-capital target, investors should anticipate significant future dividend increases; perhaps another coming this year.

Valuation

Last November and again this March, SWKS traded as high as $115. Based upon valuation, I believe this signaled it was time to take a little off the table.

(As a side note, I have a general investment rule whereby I sell 25% of my investment if it appreciates 25%; reader comments on this view are welcome).

However, recent fears drove traders to backtrack shares to the high $80s. Worries included U.S.-China trade war / intellectual property rights concerns, and (altogether unnecessary) fretting over Apple iPhone sales.

A recent bid is ~$95.

As usual, management answered with another excellent earnings release. They highlighted expectations for a strong 5G future, greater shareholder returns, and sequential accelerated revenue growth.

courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

At $95, the charts indicate an uncertain upside move; shares continue to trade below the 200-MA. However, the MACD and MFI are turning up. The most recent price pop came on rising volume, too.

Nevertheless, since I'm primarily a fundamental investor, the shares appear cheap. I contend prices follows earnings and cash flow. Several F.A.S.T. graphs illustrate this point.

First, a post-Great Recession price-and-operating earnings chart suggests the shares trade somewhat below Fair Value.

Combining a FY 2018 $7.09 operating earnings estimate and a trimmed average 14.3x multiple; we have a $101 stock. Looking forward to 2019 EPS forecasts, the Fair Value Estimate is $112.

The price-and-operating cash flow picture looks even stronger.

For the current fiscal year, a 13x multiple on $8.53 OCF per share yields a $114 Fair Value Estimate. The same multiple on 2019 OCF estimates suggest a $128 stock.

Switching to price-and-free cash flow, the price-and-multiple situation strengthens further.

A case can be made for a $115 FVE on this fiscal years' forecast, and $132 using next years' estimates.

My take: for a solid, midcap growth stock like Skyworks, I like to peg Fair Value by looking out more than just one year; I prefer to look out about 2 years. Calculating a simple average of FY 2019 forward price-and-earnings, price-and-cash flow, and price-and-free cash flow Fair Value estimates, we obtain a $120 FVE. However, the high growth rates experienced previously are slowing; so knocking back the FVE to $115 adds a factor of safety.

If accepted, a pullback to ~$90 looks like a good up-down risk profile. Even a starter position beginning at $95 appears reasonable.

Based upon these multiples at their respective post-Recession low-water marks, I am hard-pressed to see a downside share price much less than $85. That outlines a +20% to -10% upside-downside risk/reward; which I consider a reasonable spread. The growing dividend doesn't hurt matters.

I like Skyworks Solutions on the fundamentals and secular industry dynamics. The company is well-managed, owns a sound balance sheet, has a strong franchise, earns profits in cash, and is shareholder-friendly.

Tailwinds include renewed top-line growth, continued client diversification, increasing global smartphone demand, a burgeoning IoT market, and being especially well-positioned to capitalize on 5G technologies. Indeed, a resilient Apple up-cycle won't hurt forward prospects, either.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.