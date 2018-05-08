What To Look For In Take-Two Interactive's Earnings

The company currently has an aging game portfolio, but we should see some fresh game releases in 2018 that will push revenues to $2.5 billion.

GTA V's cash flows will eventually run out. TTWO needs to look further to achieve further growth.

In this article, I will point out the pros and cons of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). It is a good business exposed to much cyclicality due to its sporadic game schedule. Although, for now, they receive steady cash flows from GTA V, this revenue will not be the catalyst for growth going forward.

Nevertheless, I believe that TTWO’s focus on quality over quantity will reward investors in the long run. Also, their strong balance sheet will allow them to repurchase shares if they ever go on discount. These two factors combined should provide investors in TTWO with an attractive risk-reward profile.

TTWO’s games and sources of revenue

Source: Grand Theft Auto: Criminal Enterprise.

Take-Two Interactive is known for taking its time to create quality products. Their games are fantastic and among the best in the gaming industry. As a gamer myself, I have played most of TTWO's games and, regardless of genre, I have always been able to enjoy the game for what it was.

Unlike TTWO's main competitors (EA and ATVI), this company cares about delivering a gaming experience that's worth the money you pay. But as an investment, it is impossible to talk about TTWO without mentioning their main hit: Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V.

I think this game has been a cash cow for TTWO for the past five years, and TTWO will likely keep milking it further. However, it is evident that time produces diminishing returns from the same game. I understand they keep updating the game (GTA’s criminal enterprise starter pack looks like a fun way for new players to jump into GTA online), but it is time for a new IP or a sequel.

Source: TTWO’s 2017 annual report.

The best hits for TTWO are arguably Red Dead Redemption and GTA V, both of them from 5 to 8 years ago. Luckily, TTWO has a very diversified portfolio of games from which it brings different streams of revenue (GTA, NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18, CIV VI, Mafia III, L.A. Noire, et al., keep producing money for TTWO). Nevertheless, GTA V represents over 35% of total revenues, which exposes the company to the considerable risks. It is possible that TTWO could lose GTA V players (it is an old game by now) to newer games by competitors or their own.

Although right now it is refreshing to know that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming up this later this year. This release should provide a much-needed boost to help maintain the company's healthy cash flow. Since TTWO is excellent at extracting profits for long periods of time from its games, it should sustain TTWO for the next 3-5 years. At least until they release GTA 6, which rumors put it at 2021 or 2022.

Also, the company is branching off into other segments of the gaming market with initiatives like private division. This label has many exciting projects that might surprise investors to the upside. All it takes is one home run.

Source: TTWO’s Last Quarterly report.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Social Point in 2017 will allow the company to enter the free to play the mobile market. As I pointed out in another article, the mobile segment of the gaming market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR from now until 2020.

All in all, TTWO is making the right moves for the future.

Last Quarter’s Insights

Since it reported on February 7, 2018, TTWO ER has missed much of the dip that came shortly after. Nevertheless, they mentioned that they "took advantage of favorable market conditions" and repurchased $110 million in TTWO's stock.

Source: TTWO’s Last Quarterly report.

That tells me that they probably repurchased shares at or below $115. At the time of this writing, shares sit at $110.

Source: TTWO’s 2017 annual report.

Furthermore, from their last annual report, we know that TTWO still has much dry powder for more share repurchases. The table above shows that their authorized amount is roughly 9 million shares. Deduct from that the million purchased last quarter (at $110 million) and you are left with still 8 million shares for possible buybacks.

At the current price, that would represent approximately an $800 million investment and would take off 7% of the shares outstanding. This potential buying pressure is bound to provide support for the stock.

Source: TTWO’s Last Quarterly report.

Moreover, as you can see, TTWO currently has more than enough cash and short-term investments to pull the trigger. Together, those figures amount to roughly $1.3 billion in cash.

Naturally, it is unreasonable to expect that TTWO will repurchase all of those shares right away (or at all). However, it makes sense to assume some buying pressure around the $100 level since they have most likely already made some share repurchases at those prices.

Upcoming Earnings

Last Quarter Management left a rather intriguing comment about its outlook for 2018. The main thing about it was the release of Red Dead Redemption later this year, which is a big deal. However, also, there was talk about "a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises."

Source: TTWO’s Last Quarterly report.

At any rate, between this mysterious upcoming announcement and Red Dead Redemption, TTWO expects to bring in $2.5+ billion in revenue for 2018. Furthermore, it hopes to generate $700 million in operating profits.

With some back of the envelope math, I can calculate its approximate fair value given these suppositions. Since the company is expected to grow the next five years at roughly 30% year over year, I can calculate that, at a PEG of 1, TTWO should be valued at $21 billion. Currently, the number of shares outstanding sits at 113.71 million, which would result in approximately $185 per share. This valuation would represent a potential upside of 68% when compared to its current price of $110.

Conclusion

I like Take-Two Interactive, and I think they will do well in the future. I expect this stock to enjoy outstanding growth and it should reward investors greatly. But it will not come easy, because for now the stock is volatile, and holding through the substantial ups and downs will not be comfortable for most investors. Naturally, one good way of guarding against these psychological effects is diversification.

It is essential for investors to realize that TTWO is highly dependent on a couple of titles. If they were to execute poorly or fail to capitalize on them adequately, then results could be impacted adversely. Moreover, since the stock is lightly traded (compared to AAA blue chip stocks), then investors are exposed to potential volatile swings.

Also, as an investor, you will not have much steady cash flow from games like in ATVI and EA (these guys have been milking COD and BF for many years now). Instead, you should expect to see hits being released between years and then TTWO extending their shelf life through microtransactions and DLC (i.e., GTA V). Because of this, investors in TTWO are exposed to much cyclicality.

Currently, their microtransactions make up for little of their revenues, but in the future, this could provide an additional boost to earnings. Management has already signaled their interest in increasing microtransactions and DLC as sources of revenue.

Overall, I would pick ATVI and TTWO in a gaming portfolio. I would ignore EA entirely and have some cash for the inevitable dips. For now, I will be waiting to see what the next ER holds in store for TTWO before I perform a more rigorous valuation.

Personally, I think an earnings pop is very likely for TTWO. Many potential announcements can propel this stock higher. Also, their results should be solid in my opinion.

Thanks for reading and I wish you good luck in your investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.