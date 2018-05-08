Kite Realty Group: Cheap But Not As Attractive As Alternatives

Like other shopping center REITs, Kite Realty Group (KRG) looks very attractively priced. Trading at around 7.5x expected 2018 FFO and boasting an 8.5% dividend yield, it looks like an excellent place to park cash for income-seeking value investors. Despite its higher dividend yield and attractive price, I personally prefer investing in shopping center landlord peers Brixmor Property Group (BRX) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

KRG's Q1 earnings were solid: meeting expectations across the board. They met their disposition goal of $63 million properties at 8% cap rates and used the funds to pay down debt. Properties also performed well: enjoying 1.5% NOI growth, and overall lease spreads were strong as well (other than two non-core properties that experienced negative spreads). Investments in organic property growth yielded 8-9% incremental yields and net debt to EBITDA was reduced from 6.92x to 6.76x during the quarter. With only $48.7 million of debt maturing through 2020 and greater than $420 million in liquidity, the balance sheet is in great shape at present. Finally, management reaffirmed guidance for 2018, giving investors confidence that the business model is holding up well under e-commerce pressures.

While all of these metrics point to a sound investment (and I believe KRG is), they do not measure up to rivals BRX and KIM. While BRX and KIM offer dividend yields ~100 basis points lower than KRG's, their FFO yields are virtually identical. While many REIT investors (myself included) generally favor a higher dividend to management retaining extra cash for "redevelopment CapEx" purposes (there is typically less visibility on what genuine returns this CapEx gives and is often used to patch holes in the business model rather than actually grow distributable funds for shareholders in future years), BRX and KIM are using some of their retained funds to buy back shares, increasing their FFO/share levels and their dividend growth runways in a tax-advantaged manner while shares are extremely cheap. This also helps strengthen their balance sheets by reducing their quarterly dividend outflows.

Furthermore, BRX and KIM are posting better operating numbers. While KRG sold their properties at 8% cap rates, KIM and BRX not only sold a far higher quantity of properties but sold theirs at cap rates in the low to mid 7%s. This implies that either BRX's and KIM's properties are better quality/located or their management teams have better connections and/or know-how to drive a harder bargain. Furthermore, both KIM and BRX management pointed with a high degree of certainty to continued impressive asset dispositions throughout the remainder of the year, whereas KRG simply stated that they are exploring further sales to drive down leverage but gave little detail or certainty that it would happen. Leasing spreads were another differentiator: both KIM's and BRX's leasing spreads were convincingly higher than KRG's. Portfolio reinvestment projects yielded 9-10% incremental yields for KIM and BRX and just 8-9% for KRG.

Finally, KIM enjoys a higher credit rating than KRG, and BRX's more aggressive leasing, disposition, and repositioning activity lend me to believe that they are both far better prepared for a downturn than KRG is.

Investor Takeaway

KRG's dividend yield looks nice and it is posting solid numbers. However, BRX and KIM are both allocating capital better than KRG and can be purchased at a very similar valuation. I recommend investors prioritize BRX and KIM over KRG in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.