William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Larry Clark - IR

William Lyon - Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman

Matthew Zaist - President and CEO

Colin Severn - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Will Randow - Citigroup

Sid Dandekar - UBS

Larry Clark

Thank you, James. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes' financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. By now, you should have received a copy of today's press release. If not, it's available on the company's website at lyonhomes.com.

The earnings press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the company's notice regarding forward-looking statements, which is shown on Slide 1 in the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the company's SEC filings.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry.

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. We are very pleased with our accomplishments in the first quarter delivering significant improvement across our operational and financial metrics and executing on a strategic transaction that we feel will be meaningful to our near-term results and help maintain our growth trajectory in the years to come.

On March 9, 2018, we successfully closed the RSI Communities acquisition enhancing our presence in Southern California and marking our entry into Texas. This transaction increases our exposure to the attractive entry-level buyer segment and is aligned with the strategic direction we have highlighted on our conference calls over the past 24 months.

In addition as a component of the financing for the RSI acquisition, we successfully executed a high-yield-bond offering during the back half of the first quarter raising $350 million of senior unsecured notes. We used the balance of the proceeds to pay off in full our nearest term senior notes maturity of $150 million due 2019 thereby further extending our debt maturities and moving our nearest senior note maturity out to 2022.

While we increased our leverage in connection with the RSI acquisition, we continue to believe that the strong underlying fundamentals in the economy and housing market support a multiyear runway in the current cycle. We remain focused on overall debt reduction with the goal of returning to the same levels on our key leverage metrics that we had achieved as of the end of 2017 by the end of this year driven by cash flow generation, retained earnings, and strong operational performance.

During the first quarter, we delivered 740 homes, which is up 48% year-over-year. We generated $372 million of home sales revenue, up 44% from the first quarter of 2017. This represents the seventh time in the last nine quarters that we have posted 30% or greater year-over-year growth in this key metric.

We delivered a 190-basis-point year-over-year improvement in our gross profit margin and a 30-basis-point improvement in our SG&A margin. This led to a 169% increase in our adjusted pretax income to $18.5 million and a 167% increase in our after-tax adjusted net income to $10.9 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.27 per diluted share, up 145% over the first quarter of 2017.

Consistent with the trends we've seen for a number of quarters, we continue to experience very strong buyer demand dynamics in our core western markets, driven by the strength of the underlying economy, a robust job market with low unemployment, and high consumer confidence. Against the strong buyer demand lies a generally tight supply of new and existing homes in our markets.

The spring selling season is off to a great start and as we achieved an average monthly absorption rate of 4.4 sales per community during the first quarter, resulting in net new home orders of 1,106, up 28% year-over-year. Our strong sales pace for the quarter led to a 33% increase in units in backlog with an associated dollar value of $752 million, up 19% from the first quarter 2017.

We remain focused on attracting entry-level and first-time move-up buyer segments with well-located communities and affordable price product that our customers value. During the first quarter, 89% of our deliveries and 91% of our homes in backlog serve these two key product segments.

We’re very encouraged by the start of our year and we believe that we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on favorable market conditions to deliver meaningful growth and attractive returns to our shareholders in 2018 and beyond.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt for additional commentary on our first quarter operations. Matt?

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Bill.

As Bill mentioned, we’ve seen a very strong start to our spring selling season. As compared to last year, this year’s selling season really came out of the gate strong with a solid orders number for January, up 38% year-over-year.

We are particularly pleased with the acceleration of our monthly absorption pace as the quarter progress with a rate increasing sequentially each month starting at 4 in January, 4.3 in February, and an absorption pace of 4.7 in March, averaging 4.7% sales per month for the quarter.

The strong sales base continued into April where our sales base was 4.5 homes per community and net new home orders of 481, up 11% over what was by far the most difficult comparable from last year. As Bill touched on, our focus on the entry-level buyer is really driving this orders growth as we continue to see the most favorable demand dynamics and pricing power at our lowest price point projects in our various markets.

In nearly all of our markets, we experienced significant year-over-year improvement and absorption pace for our entry-level product. In three of our divisions, including Northern California, Arizona, and Washington, achieved an absorption pace of over seven homes per community per month for entry-level product.

On a company-wide basis, our entry-level product produced a sales pace of five sales per community per month, well above the company average for the quarter, and an increase over 4.4 for the same period last year.

Our first time move-up product offerings have also performed extremely well for us this year, outperforming last year's first quarter sales pace by a full 1 sale per community per month. Across the board, each of our product segments from luxury and second-time move-up to the lower price products demonstrated improvements and absorption pace during this year's first quarter as compared to last year.

We continue to balance the strong pace with opportunistic price increases. During the first quarter, we increased prices at approximately 80% of our active selling communities. In all, our dollar value of orders for Q1 was $603 million, up 33% over the prior year. On a trailing 12-months basis, the dollar value of orders was $1.9 billion, up 28% over the previous 12-month period and up 55% over a two-year period.

While I’m pleased with the performance of each of our divisions during the first quarter, I think there are several in particular worth highlighting. First, our Colorado division recorded 144 net new home orders, a 136% improvement over last year. Denver continues to be a dynamic market with strong employment and lower levels of new home inventory.

In addition, our strategy to move to product with a price point well below the median new home price has been well received, particularly at our Avion at Denver Connection master plan community where pricing starts below $300,000.

We continue to see robust sales activity in our Washington division with net absorption of 6.6 sales per community and net new home orders of 179, an 18% increase over last year. We’re also seeing significant pricing power with double-digit same-store home price appreciation year-over-year.

Our Washington division continues to maintain their focus on creative product solutions including townhomes and small lot detached offerings to maintain affordable new home solutions in this very dynamic and tight supply market.

Our Nevada division has demonstrated significant signs of improvement over last year. Net new home orders for the quarter were up 42% to 109 units with each product segment absorbing at a pace above three sales per community per month for the quarter including our fastest-absorbing luxury product in the company.

Holdings in Nevada were also up 54% year-over-year during Q1. In Texas, we currently have 20 active selling communities and offer a range of new detached homes targeting the entry-level and first time move-up buyer.

Central Texas’ vibrant local economies driven by a large and diversified employer base across tech and other professional sectors continues to exhibit strong demand for housing. Our entry-level focus on new homes price below $300,000 continues to outperform the overall new home market on an absorption basis. Our monthly absorption rate in Texas is down approximately four sales per community since the date of acquisition.

The Inland Empire market, which includes legacy line communities as well as communities acquired through the RCI acquisition on March 9 have performed exceptionally well year-to-date. We've seen absorption rates in the Inland Empire that are almost double that of the coastal markets at approximately six sales per community per month since the start of the year.

Overall, our backlog conversion rate for stand-alone Lyon was 80% for the quarter which reflects a significant improvement from the 68% conversion rate we experienced in the first quarter of 2017.

With respect to our strategy, we're able to meet the demand of need space buyers that want to move in quickly and have shorter escrows and better manage our cycle times direct construction costs and deliveries on a more consistent basis.

In addition, having move-in ready inventory for buyers creates an opportunity for us to capitalize on the sense of urgency that buyers may have in an environment of rising-interest rates. For the first quarter, we sold and closed 25% more specs than last year's first quarter and they represented 33% of all homes closed during the quarter.

Our average sales price of homes closed during the first quarter was approximately $503,000 down 15% sequentially driven by geographic mix, as well as the addition of lower-price communities associated with closings and RSI projects for the three weeks at the end of the quarter.

ASPs for William Lyon Homes stand-alone business was approximately $530,000. We continue to experience very healthy year-over-year same-store price appreciation which averaged 8% for homes closed during the quarter. Our average community count for the first quarter was 84, up slightly from the 82 average communities during the first quarter of 2017.

The high-level demand in our attractive Western markets can - maybe difficult to replace communities fast enough to keep up with the timing of closeouts. But we continue to bring new communities online in each of our markets, and this is of course bolstered by our acquisition of RSI.

As of March 31, we were selling out of 105 active sales locations. We expect to open approximately 45 communities during the remainder of 2018 and continue to expect to be selling out of approximately 125 new home communities by the end of 2018.

For a discussion on our financial results, I'll turn the call over to Colin before wrapping up with some commentary on our outlook for the remainder of 2018 and strategic initiatives going forward.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt.

Total homebuilding revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $372 million, up 44% year-over-year from $259 million in the year ago period. The increase in home sales revenue was driven by a 48% increase in the number of homes delivered and partially offset by a 3% decrease in ASP to approximately 503,000 per home as Matt mentioned.

During the first quarter, our homebuilding gross profit increased to $65 million, up 61% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and the adjusted homebuilding gross profit grew 63% to $85 million.

GAAP gross margins for the first quarter were 17.5%, a 190 basis point improvement from the year ago quarter. Excluding closings associated with the RSI acquisition homebuilding gross margin for stand-alone Lyon was 17.8% an increase of 220 basis points year-over-year.

Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.7% during the first quarter as compared to 20.1% in the first quarter of 2017. Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 6.1% of homebuilding revenue as compared to 5.7% in a year ago quarter the increase is primarily driven by the impact of the adoption of accounting rule ASC 606 adopted on January 1, 2018 requiring the company to record certain selling costs that were previously recorded as cost of sales to sales marketing expense.

General and administrative expenses were 6.6% of homebuilding revenue compared to 7.3% in the first quarter of 2017. The dollar amount of our general and administrative expense increased during the quarter of the prior year period due in part to increase head count from the RSI acquisition. These combined for a total SG&A expense of 12.7% for the quarter and improvement from 13% in the year ago period excluding onetime transaction expenses.

Income from our financial services group was $0.9 million, up from $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. As discussed on previous calls, financial services remains an area of focus for us and we are excited about bringing in Brian Hale to run the group, which Matt will touch on in greater detail.

Adjusted pretax income for the quarter was $18.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was $41.7 million, up 169% and a 108% respectively over last year's first quarter. During the quarter, we spent $3.1 million in pretax dollars on transaction expenses related to the RSI acquisition. We anticipate approximately $1 million of additional transaction-related expenses to be recorded in the coming quarter.

Our provision for income taxes was $2.8 million during the first quarter for an effective tax rate of approximately 18% for the quarter. The lower-than-expected tax rate was driven by certain onetime tax benefits that were recorded during the quarter. We are still expecting a tax rate for the remainder of 2018 of approximately 24%.

Income attributable to non-controlling interest was $4.3 million during the quarter as we had a higher number of deliveries from certain joint venture communities in the quarter than in the prior year.

Net income available to common stockholders during the first quarter was $8.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share based on $39.9 million fully diluted shares. Excluding the impact of the RSI transaction costs, adjusted net income to common stockholders was $10.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share.

For the first quarter, our land acquisition spending excluding the acquisition of RSI Communities was approximately $130 million and horizontal spend was $50 million for a total land spend of $180 million.

As of the end of the quarter, our total lot count of owned and controlled lots was 28,800, which is comprised of 56% entry-level product, 27% first time move up product, and 12% ovation active adult product, which is representative of how we see our product mix evolving over the coming years.

Now, turning to our balance sheet. As Bill mentioned, during the quarter, we successfully completed a high-yield bond offering, issuing $350 million of 6% senior notes due in 2023, which were used in part to finance a portion of the RSI acquisition and also to repay all of our $150 million of 5.75% senior notes that were due in 2019. With this financing, our next senior note maturity is in August of 2022.

As of March 31, 2018, our total debt-to-book capitalization was 60.4%, which is in line with Q1 of 2017 and up from 54.5% at the end of 2017, but primarily driven by the RSI acquisition. Our net debt-to-net book capitalization was 59.5% at quarter end, up from the 49.6% at December 31. As Bill mentioned earlier, we expect to end 2018 with key leverage statistics in line with 2017.

And now I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Colin.

Before we open the call up to your questions, I'd like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the coming quarter, remainder of the year, as well as some long-term strategic goals.

The strong start to 2018 positions us well to achieve our goals for the year and our expectations for the full year on a combined basis, including new home deliveries of approximately 4,400 to 4,750 units, home sales revenue of approximately $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion, and pretax income before non-controlling interests of approximately $175 million to $185 million inclusive of RSI transaction expenses and purchased accounting.

For the second quarter of 2018, we expect our backlog conversion rate to be between 70% and 75%. Our average sales price is expected to be approximately $480,000 based primarily on geographic and product mix. We anticipate GAAP gross margins of 17.4% to 17.6%. Also during the second quarter, we expect income attributable to non-controlling interest to be approximately $4 million.

For Q2, we anticipate our SG&A percentage to be approximately 11% to 11.2%. This is a bit higher than a year ago based on ASC 606 from a sales-and-marketing perspective as well as increased head count on the G&A side due to the growth ramp in both RSI divisions, as well as cost associated with the financial services side of the business which we'll talk about shortly. As it’s typical, we’d expect to see the SG&A percentage to improve throughout the back half of the year.

With next week marking the five-year anniversary of our IPO, I think it's important to reflect on how far we've come as a company but more importantly where we want to go. Five years ago, we were selling at 22 communities in 4 states and coming off the year of 950 closings with an average sales price of $275,000.

Today our footprint and product mix have substantially changed into a significantly more diverse and operationally efficient company operating in 9 divisions across 7 states and over 100 active selling communities.

While we can all take an enormous amount of pride in what we've accomplished, we must continue to focus on how we see ourselves evolving and maturing over the next several years. Based on the current economic and demographic fundamentals we are experiencing in our markets, we feel the next few years should be positive for our industry and for us specifically as a company.

We remain focused on the integration of our recent acquisition of RSI, as well as the organic growth of our other existing divisions. Additionally, we remain steadfast on how we can continue to improve shareholder value and returns over the coming years while continuing to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

On the heels of completing the RSI acquisition, our next strategic goal is to improve and build out our financial services business. As we announced earlier this year, we have hired Brian Hale to lead this business segment. Brian is a 35-year veteran of the mortgage business and one of the most recognized and well-respected executives in the industry.

Our initial objective will be to continue to enhance the mortgage side of the business while expanding into title, escrow, and other settlement services as a means to deliver a better customer experience while simultaneously improving earnings and return on equity. Our long-term goal for this group and its related businesses is to account for approximately 10% of the company's pretax income by 2020.

We also anticipate continuing to invest in systems and technology to achieve a better customer home-buying experience. This will ultimately lower our sales and marketing expenses through highly efficient targeted advertising and reduce our outside broker commission expenses by appealing to a consumer base which is willing to purchase directly if given access and transparency to data when, where, and how they want it.

You'll see our desktop and mobile websites morph over the balance of this year and into next with increased functionality which will help remove hurdles to the consumer quickly, finding the home that best suits their needs.

It will provide us with integration into our new CRM platform, enabling us to capture more information about a prospective home buyer and create a more personalized connection with them throughout the home buying process. Geographically and from a land pipeline perspective, we feel that we are well-positioned to see growth out of our newly expanded footprint. Our increased allocation of both entry level innovation active adult lots will enable us to continue our growth and deliveries over the coming years.

When we look at our footprint, we feel that with reasonable expectations, we can grow to approximately 5,500 to 6,000 deliveries by 2020. As Bill touched on earlier, we continue to be focused on our balance sheet goals following our acquisition. While we anticipate our year-end 2018 leverage ratios to be consistent with year-end 2017, we know we must continue to take strides to show improvement as we move through the balance of this cycle.

Our goal by 2020 is for debt-to-book capitalization to be at or below 40% with net debt to be below that target. Those goals includes significant growth in shareholders’ equity through accretion of earnings, as well as paying down our most expensive debt, our $350 million 7% notes, well in advance of their maturity date in 2022 as it becomes callable at par starting next year.

It's been an extremely busy start in 2018. And I'd like to thank all the William Lyon Homes team members including a number of new faces that have joined us through the RSI acquisition, for all their hard work and dedication towards the achievement of our goals. We’re extremely excited about the future of William Lyon Homes and we look forward to an exciting 2018 and the coming years.

I'd now like to open the call to your questions. Operator, we’re ready for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Rehaut with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Rehaut

First question, I just wanted and I apologize if I missed this during the opening remarks, just thoughts around gross margins for the remaining of the year. I believe you gave the guidance for 2Q, but I believe last quarter and talking about RSI, you expected the gross margins on a stand-alone basis to then if you fold in RSI that it would be roughly unchanged despite the purchase accounting and that's on a full-year basis.

I just wanted to circle back to that and see if that's still the case or if now that you know RSI has been - is on the books and you're deeper into the numbers if there's any change there?

Matthew Zaist

I think as we said, we kind of gave you a kind of a rolled-up guide for Q2, which obviously includes on a GAAP basis RSI and the purchase accounting effect. We still see the full year inclusive of purchase accounting to be slightly up year-over-year on a consolidated basis. I think as we've kind of laid-out for you guys, it would have given you kind of where we see kind of revenue in pretax and units.

Obviously, quarter by quarter, we'll give you short-term guidance, but I think we’re encouraged obviously by the start of the year from a sales perspective as well as the ability to raise pricing at 80% of our communities, as well kind of the same-store guide that we've given. So, nothing's changed from that perspective.

Michael Rehaut

And then, just also in terms of the pretax income of the $175 million to $185 million, so that's inclusive of the RSI transaction cost and the purchase accounting. Do you have a sense of what each of those numbers are so we can kind of get the closer to a kind of a run rate, let's say, for 2019 or better?

Matthew Zaist

Well, on pretax basis, Mike, transaction expenses in Q1 were $3.1 million, and Colin indicated about another $1 million here in Q2. Relative to the purchase accounting, I don't think we've got anything that we're going to guide you. I think we're going to keep it keep it focus on the GAAP side.

Michael Rehaut

And then, just appreciate also the talk around 2020 goals which are helpful given that the big acquisition and also the financial services push. In terms of financial services, how do you expect the ramp there? That can be a nice area of incremental accretion. Would you expect 2019 to kind of be half way between zeros, the starting point today, and the ultimate goal?

And also, from a leverage standpoint on the SG&A side given the type of volume that you're talking about, can we assume further SG&A leverage from here given it’s already relatively low, around 10%?

Matthew Zaist

Well, Mike, I think relative to your first part of that question relative to the financial services, it is going to be a ramp. And I think we've got kind of what - we've been doing which is fairly minimal over the last couple of years, bringing Brian on, and Brian’s got a two-point strategy as to how we go about executing and implementing those.

I think 2018 will be a year that we’ll want to implement as much as we can. We're starting to realize some of the benefits in 2019 with 2020 really being where we expect to see the full flow-through.

So, I think it’s reasonable to expect 2019 to be incrementally positive over 2018 from a financial services perspective. But, obviously, we wouldn't expect to leap all the way to kind of that 10% of pretax goal quite by 2019.

I think relative to SG&A guide, I don't think that's something that we're going to be giving specific long-term guidance at this point in time. I think, obviously, as we've talked to investors post the acquisition, I think we want to understand what the increased footprint means for us.

Obviously, we were very up-front about the fact that we were willing to take leverage up a bit to do the transaction, but intent on bringing it back down. And so, I think the areas that we focus on are the areas we're comfortable giving some longer-term guide at this point.

Our next question comes from Alan Ratner with Zelman & Associates. Your line is now open.

Alan Ratner

First question, the same-store pricing increased 8%, really impressive, especially in the context of the absorption growth that you guys posted. Matt, have you looked at any of the mortgage data from your backlog or your buyers just to kind of figure out if you’re hitting that upper threshold of affordability constraints?

At this point, maybe it’s looking at debt-to-income ratios or any use of ARM products that could give a little bit of an insight into some pressure down the road, on your ability to push price further?

Matthew Zaist

Look, Alan, I think it’s a good question. It’s something that we certainly take a look at. I think –as we kind of looking at our backlog, as well as the homes we've closed recently, right now, our buyers are spending about 27% of their income on housing.

Well, we’ve gone back and looked historically and even excluding prior cycle peaks, we wouldn't expect to see those numbers a bit higher than that at this point in time in the cycle.

So, I think the reality is, is when we look at people who are currently renting and coming in to buy a home from us, they're typically spending north of 30% of their adjusted gross income on housing at that entry level price point.

So, that 27% is pretty consistent across our divisions. We're a little bit lower than that in Arizona and Nevada, maybe a bit higher than that in Coastal California. But we typically are seeing in some of our higher-price point markets like the Bay Area, people coming in with higher down payments to kind of keep that debt to income lower than we've historically seen.

So, I think the credit statistics are telling us that our buyers from a FICO liquid assets, as well as debt-to-income ratios, they can afford more housing.

I think people are being prudent, but I think also, we've got the ability to – between interest-rate increases, as well as elasticity in pricing, absorb some of that on the consumer side. You touched on a point that I know you and I have talked about in the past. We're really seeing 0% of our buyers use ARM products.

And I think as we continue to see rates move, that would be something that we would historically look at as a little bit of a release valve for people who are focused on that front-end payment, and going back to, call it, 2002 to 2004, which were more normalized periods of last cycle before we saw kind of the meteoric rise in 2005 and 2006. We were seeing people - about 30% of our homebuyers put some form of own product in place especially at that entry-level price point.

So, we still think there are tools in the toolkit as rates continue to rise to make sure that we can put affordable payments in front of our buyers.

Alan Ratner

So, second question kind of on a similar topic, at least as far as affordability is concerned. Looks like California is set to vote tomorrow on potentially requiring all new homes built starting in 2020 to have solar panels, and I know the cost estimates on what that could mean for builders vary as based on the size of the house, but I've seen numbers in the $15,000 range.

So, curious if you looked at that if you have any thoughts on the likelihood that passes. I know there’s been some other regulations and requirements that the energy commission has passed as well as guidelines going forward. But is that a concern of yours as far as added cost to the home and your ability to either pass that along to the consumer or offset that through the lower land prices presumably?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I would say try to guess what is going to be the outcome of anything going on and Sacramento is not something that I want to play. But I think the reality of the situation is California’s Energy Codes are some of the most stringent in the nation, and even to me existing energy code - a high percentage of our existing product is already utilizing solar to meet those energy codes. RSI was doing a pretty significant amount of their product as well, the Inland Empire with solar.

So, look, it’s not like we’re going from potentially 0 to 100. We’re going to somewhere in between that, and potentially something greater than that. I think across the source, continue to come down a bit as well.

And I think that there is some ability to push some of that forward, obviously, to the extent we can't push it forward to our homebuyers and we don't believe that there's the ability to raise prices.

If costs go up, land residuals theoretically should go down. But the land market is not necessarily 100% linear either. So look, I think it’s one of those things that as a company, we've been focused on the fact that California has had a net zero initiative in place for a number of years that we've all been working towards. So, I don't think we're talking about a situation if that passes it’s automatically a net deduct to the builders’ short-term margins.

Our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Jay McCanless

The first one I had, could you repeat all of the 2020 guidance that you provided? I couldn't write it down fast enough.

Colin Severn

I think from a deliveries perspective, looking ahead, we are targeting 5,500 to 6,000 deliveries by 2020, bringing debt to cap down to 40% and really having our financial services and related businesses account for approximately 10% of total company pretax income by that time.

Jay McCanless

The next question I had, Arizona, looks like the community out there was down pretty meaningfully as were the orders. Can you remind us what the plan is there, and are there other opportunities worth to - showed some great success in Colorado with moving the price point down? Are there some other areas of the country that you might have those same opportunities?

Matthew Zaist

Well, look, I think Arizona is a little bit of just being gapped out right now. We’ve got a pretty significant Ovation active adult community that's going to be opening up in the second half of the year in Arizona, which will provide us kind of a ramp back up community count that will be pretty similar to where we were at for most of last year.

We've also mentioned on previous calls, we had a previously held large asset that was, for tax purposes, held a Rancho Mercado master plan community, which is 500 acres and 1,900 lots up in the Northwest. We've activated that community.

We would anticipate getting to model lots next year. And so we do see Arizona really - we’re a little bit saddled there right now in terms of community count based on some really impressive absorption rates over the last couple of years. And again, they’ve been focused on a lower-price-point product that's been extremely successful.

I think Colorado, Jay, you kind of hit the nail on the head is figuring out a way to introduce product at a lower-price point is really significantly improved our absorption rates in that division. That's something that I think our Pacific Northwest team has continued to do extremely well.

I would say, that’s also been contributing to Nevada’s year-over-year improvements as well. We opened a pretty significant mini-master plan in Summerlin that was targeted specifically at the entry-level buyer, and that's performed well. So, I think that we're going to continue to look.

And I think, as Colin mentioned, we've tried to provide you guys a little bit more detailed look into the designation of kind of our lots held or lots owned to control relative to the breakdown of entry level and as well as move up and active adult. So, we would expect to see our average square footage continue to trend down on a plan-by-plan basis over the coming years.

Jay McCanless

And then, I've just got a couple more and these had to do with RSI. Do you think about where the ASP - I know you gave the guidance for $480 million for 2Q, but is it going to be something in that mid-$400 million as we go out of maybe even into 2019, is that what you guys are planning now? And then, also, if you if you could give us what the base run rate should be for G&A now with the ASC 606 change plus the additional head count from our side that both those items would be helpful.

Colin Severn

On the ASP conversation, the run rate relative to Q2 is probably what we're going to see rolling out to the rest of the year. And then, relative to your SG&A conversation, we'll see - we had 40 basis points of increase in Q1. Part of that was just kind of the way the mix shift goals out relative to California deliveries. I think we'll see that number be more like of a 20 basis points change for the rest of the quarter to this year’s. So, if factor that into your modeling, I think that will be helpful.

Our next question comes from Will Randow with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Will Randow

In terms of the RSI acquisition, I know all builders, including yourselves, have been kind of challenging opportunities with external brokerage commissions. Can you talk about that at RSI? And now with the larger platform, is there any more leverage you have to kind of - for a lack of a better term, bring down external brokerage commissions on a per home basis?

Matthew Zaist

I think relative to RSI, I don't know that they were radically different than we were on a company average basis. I think where we’ve been seeing success is, as I mentioned, we’ve got to do a better job utilizing technology and platforms, in particular as we see kind of the adulting millennials really embrace some of the app platforms that are out there who are starting their home- buying search.

If you can give people enough information and transparency, I think, to shop online and really understand what you’re offering is, and get people into our sales offices before they pick up the phone or call a broker, we have our best possible opportunities to continue to bring that down.

I think the other side of it is, we’re in extremely tight supply market such as the Pacific Northwest, as well as the Bay Area. We’ve been continuing to push for either reduced broker co-op percentages or even a flat fee to try to bring that down.

I think a big challenge has been the fear of trying something new for some of our divisions, but I think year-to-date we’ve had a lot better success implementing some of those changes. But I think a big onus is on the builder to make sure that we’re putting as much information out there so that the public can make a home-buying decision potentially even before they come into our sales offices.

So, look, well I think it's something that over the course of the next couple of years, you're going to continue to see trend down from a viability of the external broker community.

Will Randow

And then just as a follow up, in terms of the cash flow cycle on our RSI, business if you will, I assume would be a lot shorter, a window relative to both legacy line business and obviously excluding master-planned communities. Can you talk about - you talked about numbers more than a year out. Would you expect to see working capital tighten up and see a larger portion of free cash flow generation as a percentage of net as you hit like 2019 and 2020? Can you kind of walk us through that process?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think, obviously, one of the things that we did with the RSI transaction which is cash flow efficient was we banked some of the longer-dated, more capital-intensive aspects of their business, the land banking transaction that will - actively allow us to fund the horizontal improvements and get those to finished lots.

So, with the higher percentage of option lots moving forward as we continue to grow, we expect to be a little bit more efficient on cash flow. I would say obviously, for us, that cash flow needs to be used for really two primary purposes. One, that fund kind of the business as we’ve laid out from a growth perspective, but also to chip away on leverage over the course of 2019 and 2020 as we've outlined.

So, on a percentage basis, yes, you’d expect to see free cash flow continue to improve as operating margins continue to improve on a larger revenue base as well. But I don't think we want to give specific year-by-year kind of cash flow generation metrics just yet.

And our next question comes from Dan Oppenheim with UBS. Your line is now open.

Sid Dandekar

This is actually Sid Dandekar on for Dan. Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask about the backlog conversion here. You spoke about the backlog conversion rate for 2Q at the 70% to 75% range. So, I just wanted to understand if the higher-spec closing strategy in the first quarter is expected to continue for the rest of the year, which will result in a conversion rate at the higher end of that range? I’m just trying to understand how you're thinking about that going forward.

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think one of the things that we've done is we kind of provide you, guys, in our earnings deck kind of quarter-by-quarter historical backlog conversion rates. I think that we would anticipate some variation quarter-by-quarter. I think that RSI build model is fairly similar to ours.

So, while we're going expect some variability quarter-to-quarter, it’s really difficult for us right now to kind of give you a quarter-by-quarter estimated conversion rate. But, historically for the full year, going back the last couple of years, we've averaged somewhere in the mid 70s for each quarter on a full-year basis. So, we wouldn't anticipate a significant change to that this year over last year.

Sid Dandekar

And then you touched upon the strong April absorption number. So, I was wondering if you can provide that absorption number on a pro forma basis, or if you can provide the stand-alone number for April ex-RSI?

Matthew Zaist

I think we're going just - we’re going to give kind of the numbers as we presented them on a combined basis going forward.

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in queue. So, I'd like to turn back the conference to Mr. Zaist for closing remarks.

Matthew Zaist

All right. Thank you so much. I'd like to thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Have a great one.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

