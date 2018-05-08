Perceptron's (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today’s update. We appreciate you taking the time to learn about our exciting business on which we continue to make improvements. We had another strong quarter, and I’m eager to update you on our new products, our employees, our customers and our financial results.

This quarter, we took another step toward improving Perceptron through our long-term strategic growth and diversification objectives as well as continued cost reductions. The results contained in this press release issued after market close yesterday are clear indicators of the ongoing changes we are making to the business and their positive impact in our results. While I’m pleased with the progress we have made this fiscal year, I am even more excited about the evolution of our vision. Before I talk about our future, I’d like to review a few of the highlights included in our third quarter press release.

This quarter represented another meaningful step in the journey of improving our operations and margins at Perceptron. Our customer metrics, bookings, revenue and backlog were all robust and included several records. Bookings for the third quarter were $24.1 million, a new all-time best for us. Also of note, we have exceeded $20 million in bookings in each fiscal quarter of this year as well as 7 out of last 8 quarters, a result that we are proud of and we clearly want to build on this momentum. Revenue for the third quarter was $21.4 million, which is a record for our third quarter. In addition, this is the first time we have had two consecutive quarters with over $20 million of revenue.

Backlog ended the quarter at $51.2 million, our highest backlog ever, another metric that we are very proud of and we want to keep building on the momentum. In addition to these solid results, let me provide you with a few more details on our bookings numbers.

Bookings were led in the third quarter by growth in customer demand in our Europe region as we recorded $9.4 million or 34.3% above the same quarter in the prior year. We are seeing continued strength in our bookings this fiscal year as this region has collected $26.8 million in bookings for the nine-month period, an increase of 22.9% over the same period in the prior year.

In the Americas, bookings ended the quarter at $10.3 million, a strong quarter for our Americas region. Year-to-date order intake in this region is strong at $26.8 million. Both the quarter and the year-to-date, we’re behind last year’s bookings as 2017 was extremely strong for this region.

In Asia, our bookings totaled $4.4 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year. Overall, bookings for all regions in the quarter totaled $24.1 million. Currency had a favorable impact of $2.6 million in bookings when compared to the prior’s third quarter, primarily due to the changes in the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Both Europe and Asia experienced year-over-year growth in backlog levels while the Americas was down slightly, resulting in total company backlog of $51.2 million, which is our highest quarter-end level ever.

Revenue for the three-month period of $21.4 million increased versus last year’s third quarter by $5.1 million or up 31.3%. This is slightly higher than our previously discussed range of $18 million to $21 million.

Michelle will go into more detail on revenues shortly, but I continue to emphasize with our team the importance of focusing on profitable top line growth. These metrics are all clear indicators of the demand for our products and services as well as the loyalty of our customers. I’m very proud of our team’s efforts in delivering these results this past year and the significant improvements we continue to see. Without their best efforts, these advances would not be possible. While we feel good about the progress of the past quarter and so far this year, we have a team that is always looking for ways to improve upon these results.

In our press release, we offered revenue guidance for our fourth quarter of $20 million to $23 million. For our full fiscal year 2018, we still anticipate mid-single-digit top line growth. Our longer term aspirations are for sustained high-single-digit revenue growth, gross profit that grows faster than revenue and exceeds 40% of revenues, and operating income over 10% of revenues. The results in our third quarter represent another significant step toward these aspirations.

Next, I would like to talk about our progress toward executing our strategic plan. As I have mentioned previously, there are four main elements to our strategic plan. First, continuous investment in our engineering capabilities to further expand our competitive advantages in hardware and software technologies. Second, broadening our product offering to automotive customers, which is intended to expand our addressable opportunities and enable us to achieve our growth aspirations. Third, tenaciously pursuing greater cost efficiencies as we continue lean practices throughout the organization. This enables us to fund the growth areas of our business including engineering, product development, sales and marketing. And fourth, prudent management of working capital, such that we can maximize free cash flows and reinvest in the growth of the business. Now, I will elaborate on the progress we are making on each of these strategic objectives.

In our last conference call, I spoke about our new products, Helix evo and AccuSite, our absolute accuracy product. We shipped several systems with our Helix evo product in our second and third quarters, and we have shipments of our AccuSite product scheduled for the next few weeks. We believe that both of these products will help us improve our financial metrics.

As a reminder, our AccuSite product significantly improves our ability to provide our customers with high accuracy measurements. In the past, our customers offset our production floor system measurements to their CMMs. We now have multiple solutions that allow our customers to do away with costly and time-consuming correlations, making our accurate data available earlier in their launch process, and as a result, more valuable for rapidly improving quality and containment from the first part produced. We are very pleased with the development of these two new products, and we will work to continuously improve them.

In addition, we have line of sight on more developments in the coming calendar year, including the plans for the addition of new technologies and new products to our existing product portfolio. As I mentioned before, we will continuously invest in our engineering and research and development efforts, which will enable us to broaden the products and solutions we offer to our customers. You will see that our engineering and research and development spending increased this quarter by about $400,000. This was purposeful. And as you can see, the investment in this area is yielding results. We are confident that it will expand our ability to compete in the marketplace and help us achieve our ambition of revenue growth.

As it relates to the third element of our strategic plan, tenaciously pursuing cost savings, this is clearly evident when you look at our margin increase in the current nine months period as compared to the prior year’s nine months period. The margin improvement of 310 basis points experienced through nine months of fiscal year adds momentum to the margin improvement that we saw in our most recent fiscal year-end results.

Positive changes are clearly impacting our results as we look to implement additional lean practices throughout the organization. As I tell our team members, "Change is coming. Be ready."

The last element of our strategic plan, prudent working capital management to maximize cash flows and allow us to reinvest in growth areas of the business. Our cash flows from operations year-to-date was a source of $2.6 million compared to a use of $3.3 million in the prior year-to-date period. The strong cash flows allow us to invest for growth, especially in our engineering and research and development, which we believe will drive long-term returns to our shareholders.

Now, I have a few comments on our talented and committed team. One of my favorite quotes, which is attributed to late Steve Jobs is, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.” I think this quote is very applicable to our team. We have approximately a 340 employees around the world and a large percentage of them are highly educated. Many of them have been with the Company for many years and are highly experienced than our core competencies. So, in the past, when I said this team created the product road map, developed the new products and has overcome several challenges we have faced over the past few years, it is the Steve Jobs’ quote that reminds me of them as well as the people we are going to hire in the future.

And as I have said before, we continue to make the changes that are needed for this Company. It will be this team that makes it happen. I firmly believe that we have the right team to execute the next steps in our strategic plan.

Our team across the globe continues to identify new opportunities to add value to our existing customers and potential new customers, reduce costs and increase our internal efficiencies.

Before I turn the call back to Michelle, I want to remind you from a macro view that we are a very small supplier in the huge and technologically advancing industries. We have an excellent brand name along with leading technology and the strong reputation in the automotive industry. We also have an employee base that knows the automotive industry as well, if not better, than anyone in our space. We are confident that the development path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road, sectors beyond automotive. I firmly believe that as we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years, it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders.

Michelle, now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks, Dave. For the last several quarters, our focus as a company has been on strong quarterly profitability, and we are actively seeking improvements and efficiencies everyday to deliver on that goal. We had strong financial results in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. So, let me get into the details and share them with you.

As Dave previously mentioned, sales in the quarter were $21.4 million compared to sales of $16.3 million in the third quarter of last year. Our top line is dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition rules that we are subject to. Specifically, the revenue recognition rules that we are currently required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnects between sales and cost of goods sold. Improving those items we can control is an ongoing target. And as we continue to analyze the rules, we will be following under ASU 606 starting July 1, 2018, we believe that some of the timing mismatches will cease.

In the third quarter, FX had a $1.6 million favorable impact on sales when compared to prior year’s third quarter, primarily due to the dollar-euro exchange rate fluctuations. Our Europe region had sales of $10.1 million, which was up from $6.5 million from the same quarter of last year. This is the second highest quarter of all-time for this region and for third quarter results, it’s ties the previous record set back in March 2003. Sales in our Americas region were up $2.1 million and 35% to $8.1 million for the quarter. This increase was primarily due to our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions.

Sales in Asia decline by $0.6 million to $3.2 million, primarily due to reduced sales of 3D Scanning Solutions and In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, partially offset by an increase in Off-Line Measurement Solutions.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, our sales were $61.1 million, an increase of 9.9% over the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Sales in the Americas and our Europe region were up on a year-over-year basis while sales in our Asia region decreased slightly.

Gross profit as a percent of sales for the quarter was 36.9%, which increased from 31.9% during the same period of our fiscal 2017. As we have disclosed in the past, our aspirations for consistent gross profit levels is 40%. We believe we made progress towards that goal this quarter as our gross profit margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 totaled 37.6%, representing a 310 basis-point increase from the same period last fiscal year and just a 9.9% increase in sales.

The increase in gross profit for the quarter was primarily due to higher sales volume, the revenue mix for this quarter and the timing of certain expenses in cost of goods sold. While we’re proud of the significant progress we have made in our margins in the past several quarters, we are cognizant of the need to continue to expand our margins so that we are able to fund our development efforts. And we recognize there will continue to be some choppiness in these quarterly results.

Next, let’s turn to the operating expense line items. Engineering expenses, which includes our R&D, increased about $400,000 to $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. As Dave previously discussed, this investment is deliberate as we are highly focused on developing new products. And I echo Dave’s sentiments, as we absolutely have confidence that these investments are creating exciting new products, which we expect to generate higher revenue and better margins in the future as well as deliver long-term returns to our shareholders.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.1 million for the quarter, up $200,000 compared to last year’s third quarter. We’ve been focused on investment a bit here as well, especially as it relates to the new products we’ve introduced in the past several months.

G&A expenses were $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of approximately $500,000 when compared to prior year’s third quarter.

As a reminder, we’re a small public company with the footprint that covers 13 countries, which means that we have costs that are largely fixed in this area. The increase is primarily due to increases in employee-related costs, including our incentive compensation and utilizing outside contractors as well as an increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in finance and bank fees.

Reported and recurring operating income for the quarter was $1.1 million. This compares to a reported and recurring operating loss of $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal ‘17. For the first nine months of 2018, our reported operating income was $3.1 million, an increase of 288% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Recurring operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $3.7 million compared to $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2017, which is an increase of a 147%.

As you may remember, last quarter, we disclosed that we were substantially completed with our original financial improvement plan and therefore we do not have any material amounts in the severance, impairments and other charges line during this quarter.

We had tax expense for the quarter of $0.1 million. As we have previously discussed, we have established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets in several of our tax jurisdictions. This impacts our effective tax rate each period, especially when we have pretax income in some locations as we do not have to recognize any tax expense against that income.

As an update on the impact to Perceptron from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we’re still in the process of evaluating the effect of the transition tax. And at this time, we’re not able to make reasonable estimate of the liability. Our goal remains to complete our analysis by the end of our fiscal year.

Before I open the call for questions, I want to touch on a couple of last items. First, cash and short-term investments were $7.8 million at March 31, 2018, down from $9 million at December 31, 2017 and up from $5.1 million at March 31, 2017.

Second, we had $1.5 million outstanding on our current line of credit with Chemical Bank at the end of March compared to $1.6 million outstanding at December 31st. Under our previous line of credit with Comerica, we had $0.8 million outstanding at March 31, 2017.

Finally, cash flow from operations was a use of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to a use of $0.3 million in prior year's third quarter. The use in Q3 2018 was primarily paying our suppliers for the inventory build that started earlier this year. As we discussed last quarter, we needed to make several end of life purchases and therefore that inventory is going to be in our system for longer than a typical cycle. This is the main reason why our inventory levels remained higher than at this time last year. Furthermore, we expect strong cash collection in the fourth quarter, based on our current accounts receivable levels. Cash generation continues to be a primary focus of ours. We continue to believe that we are on the right path in 2018, as shown by our financial metrics, including bookings, revenue, backlog and profitability. I invite you to join us at the end of August when we discuss our fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2018.

So with that, I will turn the call back to the operator who will open the call for your questions. Jasmine?

Greg Palm

Good morning. Thanks. Maybe just starting with the quarter itself. Revenue was nicely above the guided range that you provided last quarter. I think, Michelle, maybe you alluded some of that was based on timing, maybe some was FX in there. But other than that, maybe what areas outperformed or surprised to the upside in the quarter?

David Watza

Yes. I would say, the Off-Line was pretty strong and our In-Line continues to be pretty strong as well.

Greg Palm

Assuming that’s sort of same customer base, any new ones in there, maybe just specifically to Off-Line or is that sort of the same areas that you've historically seen?

David Watza

Yes. I would say, in the main, the Off-Line is similar customers. And I would say, in Asia, we're doing pretty well there.

Greg Palm

Okay. Why don’t you maybe spend a few minutes on some of the new product introductions, some of the newer focus areas? So, I guess, starting with robotic guidance, a few nice additional wins in the quarter. I guess, first, how do you size up the market opportunity there? And what's the competitive landscape? And just in terms of the demand improvement that you are specifically seeing, is that just like a market adoption thing or is this just becoming a bigger focus for the Company and maybe just demand is a result of better execution?

David Watza

Greg, there's a lot in there. As you know, we’ve done robot guidance for just over 30 years and we have a renewed focus in that market because we see it being a very strong market for us to get into. Historically we’ve done some of the more challenging things in the area. And we have a path to go after more of the market that we don’t really address. And I will tell you that it’s being received really well by our customers in certain regions. And we’re getting a lot of good comments and a lot of good feedback on our demos. So, I’m very encouraged by that path.

Greg Palm

Could you maybe give us couple of sort of either current examples or potential examples of maybe what you’re doing in that area? I’m more specifically curious about sort of how your focus has changed from maybe what you’ve done historically in the market.

David Watza

So, I’m just talking about new products in general. We know that we’re very strong in in-line -- what we call in-line gauging, and we’re using that as a launch point for near-adjacent products within automotive that, frankly, we have customers asking us about. And our investment -- and showing our customers what we’re doing now like the AccuSite product that you’ve seen, we’re getting comments from our customers, essentially you’re back as an innovator. They’re seeing the products demoed in the field and giving us very strong feedback. And all the products that we’ve launched recently have been launched in conjunction with certain of our customers that we believe are very strategic and they are helping us develop what our products should look like. When you think about robot guidance, it’s an established market that’s been there for a while. And we just haven’t gone after some of these certain sectors of that market, and now we’re going after it. And the great thing is, we’ve got customers asking us to.

Greg Palm

It sounds like it’s a good sign when your customers are coming to you and asking you for new solutions. I guess, just last one on the Helix evo. I mean, it’s been a few more months now since the last call. Any kind of feedback that you’re getting from the customer base?

David Watza

Yes. What I would tell you is, it’s a lot -- our last product, what we call it Helix 1.5 was very strong in the market. And as you know, we can measure things that other people can’t. This product is giving the customers better results, more consistent results and it’s designed for the plants for a little bit better than the old one was. So, we’re very excited about it. And we’re getting good feedback from the customers.

