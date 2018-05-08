Tesla's 10-Q Reveals Truth About Potential Capital Raise

Everybody remembers when Elon Musk made the bold statement that his company would not need to raise capital throughout the rest of 2018. It was this statement, in addition to the statement that he expected Tesla (TSLA) to be cash flow positive in Q3 and Q4 of this year, that helped prevent a slide in Tesla's stock price dating back about a month ago, when the stock looked ready to break through under $300 per share with some velocity.

TSLA data by YCharts

The prospect of Tesla not needing to raise capital was not taken especially seriously by those who are skeptics and critics of the company. In the past, Musk has made allusions to the fact that he may not need to raise capital for Tesla yet he has gone ahead and raised capital regardless.



Ergo, when he made these most recent statements, I argued on a podcast of mine that Musk's feet should be held to the fire by regulators because if he was making these statements strictly to prevent the stock price from moving lower and they turned out to be material misstatements, I believe that Musk should have to pay the consequences. You can listen to my podcast arguing for the SEC to step in if Musk's targets aren't met this year here.

As a reminder, this was Musk's stance on raising capital, as recent as a couple of days ago:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no intention of raising more capital, even though some on Wall Street think he should. Asked on Wednesday if he might consider now a good time to raise more money, Musk simply said "no." "I specifically don't want to," he said on a conference call after Tesla posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

And so as Tesla's 10-Q was filed this morning, the lawyers must have finally gotten the better of Musk, because the 10-Q says exactly the opposite of what Elon Musk had said about raising capital. The 10-Q states in more than one section that the company may raise capital going forward. Those lines in the 10-Q, linked above, look like this (emphasis added by me):

"We may need or want to raise additional funds and these funds may not be available to us when we need them. If we cannot raise additional funds when we need or want them, our operations and prospects could be negatively affected."

Ultimately, our capital expenditures will develop in line with Model 3 production, our profitability and our operating cash generation. We continually evaluate our capital expenditure needs and may raise additional capital to fund the rapid growth of our business."

We expect that our current sources of liquidity together with our projection of cash flows from operating activities will provide us with adequate liquidity over at least the next 12 months. A large portion of our future expenditures is to fund our growth, and we can adjust our capital and operating expenditures by operating segment, including future expansion of our product offerings, stores, service centers, delivery centers and Supercharger network. We may need or want to raise additional funds in the future, and these funds may not be available to us when we need or want them, or at all.

It appears as though - despite Musk's claims - the lawyers have stepped in.

The major implications of this language in the 10-Q are best broken down into two key points:



The first point is that Elon Musk and his public statements on Twitter (that he might be making without running them through a securities lawyer) should not and cannot be trusted, in my opinion. The language in an SEC filed quarterly filing is, again, often reviewed and written by lawyers. The purpose of securities attorneys getting involved with writing quarterly filings and annual filings is to make sure that all liabilities and risks are fleshed out as properly as possible so as to absolve the company of potential liability going forward.

As I stated above, the standard that these attorneys hold their SEC filings to is obviously very different than the standard with which Elon Musk holds his tweets to. If nothing else, it shows the difference between what is probably a quick-thinking and fast-triggered CEO compared to a careful and meticulously-crafted statement by lawyers. Regardless, when the two statements are compared, the notes in the quarterly filing should easily take precedence. These are the statements that go on record with the Securities and Exchange Commission and these are the documents that lawyers would have to point back to in the future to absolve themselves of liability.

If it is in the quarterly filing, that means it is officially disclosed and is, until further notice, the company's official statement on the matter. While Elon Musk's tweets may prove to be liabilities in the future, they are in no way as official of company disclosures on their own as the 10-Q is - and they should not be taken as seriously as the quarterly filing.



This just tells us that the company still may very well need to raise cash this year, despite Elon Musk's previous comments.

What are the implications of that? The company already has a levered balance sheet, carrying with it $12.1 billion in debt versus just $3.3 billion in cash right now - much of which is customer deposits. The company's working capital situation has gotten uglier and the rising % of customer deposits as a share of cash should be noted.





(Chart sources: This fantastic article by Charley Grant at the Wall Street Journal, which you should read)

The company's enterprise value has now expanded to ~$58 billion, and taking on an additional couple billion or so in debt that they may need to handle funding operations would further leverage the balance sheet. This additional leverage means that credit would likely be drawn upon on worse terms than their last bond, which was already issued with a junk grading. That bond now trades for about 88 cents on the dollar, with a yield near 7.2%, indicating that the market sees its principal payback and coupon payments as a relatively risky proposition.

Future bonds may be issued on even more stringent terms that wind up costing the company more in interest expense going forward and that ultimately may put additional pressure on the company to figure out a way to generate cash. The company's interest expense continues to balloon.

TSLA Total Interest Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Of course, the other option would be an equity raise at this point, which seems to be the most obvious option. With the stock still trading at a nearly $50 billion market cap, issuing equity here would likely be the cleanest way for the company to raise cash. However, issuing another couple billion in equity would further dilute current stockholders and may put further near-term downside pressure on the stock.

Just as the lawyers have stepped in and covered the company's collective butt by making these disclosures in an SEC-filed document, we expect that there may be similar internal skepticism about Musk's cash flow positive targets for Q3 and Q4.

I believe the SEC needs to look at the statements that have been made by Musk very carefully. But, more importantly, the filing of today’s 10-Q and the contradictory language to what the company CEO has said should give investors significant cause for concern and remind everyone that owns Tesla stock that they should take what Elon Musk says with a grain of salt.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.