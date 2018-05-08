Sleep Country Canada Holdings' (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

David Friesema - Director, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Masson - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Martin Landry - GMP securities

Meaghen Annett - TD Securities

Kenric Tyghe - Raymond James

Matt Bank - CIBC

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Ryan Li - National Bank Financial

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

David Friesema

Thank you Virgil. Good morning everyone and thank you for being with us on our first quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me on today's call is Robert Masson, our CFO.

This quarter represents a strong three months for Sleep Country. As most of you know, the first quarter is typically our slowest in terms of sales. In Q1 2018, the conditions driving this trend were amplified. Anecdotally, we have come to understand from suppliers that sales were slow across the industry during the quarter, possibly due to weather. Our results during this time demonstrates that we have built a resilient business that does not only withstand poor conditions but succeeds through them.

In the quarter, we saw growth across all key financial metrics. Sales grew by 8.9% to $135.3 million from $124.2 million. This was supported by our 19th consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth at 5.1% on top of 11.9% in the same period last year. Growth came from both the major categories we report with mattresses growing 8.2% and accessory increasing 11.8%.

We are also pleased to report an increase in gross profit of 10.7% year-over-year. This is a meaningful achievement as it demonstrates the significant impacts we are seeing from our strategically designed product portfolio. In addition to accessory products, new mattresses, including Bloom, are achieving better profit margins and driving this positive growth. We are extremely confident in our current product mix and pleased with this performance.

Our strong financial results for the quarter were supported by the strategic investments we made in our business in 2017 and continue to make in 2018. Advertising expenditure for the quarter increased by approximately $1.5 million, roughly half of which went towards digital marketing and the onboarding of our new advertising agency. The remainder of this increased advertising spend was dedicated to driving our existing business and refreshing our accessory advertisements. This investment allowed for us to increase the frequency of our infomercials relative to last year. These advertising efforts have helped to fuel growth in our accessory category.

Since May of last year, our increased investments in digital marketing have been fundamental to the successful ramp-up of our omni-channel business. In 2018, we are continuing to experience strong outcomes from these ongoing investments. Over this quarter, we saw increased traffic to our e-commerce platform. We carefully monitor online trends and at this point in time are still seeing a large majority of purchases taking place in stores.

Looking at investments in our physical infrastructure, we are tracking well for 2018. In this quarter, we opened three new stores and completed 10 store renovations. Once again, in Q1, we saw that our renovated store locations continued to drive same-store sales growth outperforming our unrenovated locations by 360 basis points. The measurable success from enhancements to our existing stores and our expanded presence across Canada are what continue to solidify our position as the leading mattress retailer in the country. Since last year, we have opened 13 new store locations, renovated 27 of our stores and relocated four of our large distribution centers. These investments already adding to our growth and will aid our ability to grow for years to come.

Based on our meaningful growth and results, our Board of Directors made a decision to increase our quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.185 per share, effective with our May distribution. This marks our third dividend increase since going public in 2015.

I will now turn the call over to Rob who will review our financial results more closely.

Rob Masson

Thanks Dave and good morning everyone. To begin, revenue grew by 8.9% for the first quarter and as a result gross profit was up by 10.7% or $3.5 million to $36.2 million from $32.7 million in Q1 2017. Gross margin for Q1 2017 improved to 26.8% from 26.3% in the comparable quarter, primarily as a result of improvements in operating effectiveness. As a percentage of sales, this was reflected in a 40 basis point reduction in inventory and other directly related expenses, net of volume rebates. a 20 point basis point reduction in sales and distribution expenses and a steady year-over-year store occupancy costs remaining at 9.9%.

For the first quarter of 2018, total general and admin expenses increased by 17.8% or $2.6 million to $17.6 million. As a percentage of sales, G&A expenses increased from 12% in Q1 2017 to 13% in Q1 2018. Higher G&A expenses in Q1 were primarily attributed to a planned increase in our advertising expense of $1.5 million to support growth in digital marketing, onboarding our new advertising agency and to drive accessory sales through traditional advertising.

Credit card and finance charges, which are variable cost, increased in accordance with sales. Salaries, wages and benefits also contributed to higher G&A expenses in Q1 2018. Other G&A expenses increased by $600,000 mainly due to the reversal of a one-time accrual in Q1 2017 related to a legal dispute and other miscellaneous provisions in Q1 2018.

Operating EBITDA increased by 5.9% to $19.3 million in Q1 2018. Operating EBITDA margins decreased to 14.3% of sales from 14.7% of sales in Q1 2017. This increase to operating EBITDA was primarily due to strong sales growth and improved gross profit margins and was partially offset by a planned increase in advertising and other G&A expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased from $2.8 million in Q1 2017 to $3.5 million in Q1 2018. This $800,000 increase is primarily attributed to the higher capital expenditure incurred since March 31, 2017 mainly resulting from the four distribution center relocations, 27 renovations and the addition of 13 new stores.

In Q1 2018, finance related expenses increased from $0.9 million to $1.1 million as a result of a higher effective interest rate of 3.4% in Q1 2018, compared to 2.7% in Q1 2017, partially offset by a lower average balance outstanding on the senior secured credit facility. During the first quarter of 2018, adjusted net income increased by 2.3% to $11 million or $0.30 per share compared to $10.8 million or $0.29 per share in Q1 2017. This year-over-year growth was a result of higher operating EBITDA partially offset by an increase in our depreciation and amortization expense and finance related expenses.

Net income before income taxes remained unchanged year-over-year at $14.1 million, resulting in no change to income tax expense, but an expense of $3.8 million in Q1 2018 and Q1 2017. Net cash flows used in operating activities amounted to $3 million in Q1 2018, compared with net cash flows generated in operating activities of $8.5 million in Q1 2017. This was a result of $19.3 million cash used resulted from an increase in working capital, mainly driven by the following factors. Trade and other payables were lower due to the timing of payments at the end of Q1 2018 versus Q4 2017 and customer deposits were lower due to the seasonality the business. The increase in working capital was offset by $16.2 million in cash generated by normal operating activities.

As at March 1, 2018, the balance on our revolving credit facility was $110 million compared to $105 million as at December 31, 2017. As Dave noted at the start of our discussion today, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend distribution to $0.0185 cents on May 7. The increase marks our third dividend hike in three years since becoming a public company in 2015. With the latest increase of 12%, our dividend has grown by 42% since our IPO.

That concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call back to Dave.

David Friesema

Thanks Rob. As demonstrated, we have made a great progress in the first three months of 2018. I now look forward to telling you about some of the promising growth opportunities ahead of us. On our first quarter call of 2017, we announced the launch of our e-commerce business and along with it introduced our mattress-in-a-box brand, Bloom.

In only a year, this platform and product have experienced the growth necessary to warrant additional investments and expansion as announced at the end of 2017. We see the demand for additional online offerings and have decided to introduce three new Bloom mattresses. These products will expand our mattress-in-a-box line across more price points and strengthen our omni-channel position in Canada. We expect to release the three additional Bloom SKUs in the latter half of the second quarter and look forward to offering our customers this enhanced selection.

Our omni-channel approach continues to be led by our physical presence across Canada. With three store openings in the quarter and strong prospects identified for the remainder of the year, we will exceed our guidance for 2018, opening a minimum of 15 stores. We are confident that we will deliver accelerated growth in 2018 and continue to be well positioned to open eight to 12 stores per year for the foreseeable future.

We expect four the store openings planned for 2018 to be mall locations. We began to test the mall store concept at the beginning of 2017 and have seen promising performance over the last year. These stores encourage impulse purchase and offer a unique opportunity to expose our brand to new customer. As of Q1 2018, we had three mall store locations in our network. Our intention is to end the year with seven mall locations, more than double our current presence. We see this as a promising avenue for future growth.

To support the continued growth of our business, our double-digit increase to advertising expenditure will continue through the end of 2018, with the highest growth concentrated in the first half of 2018. Increased mattress and accessory revenues and growth to online traffic and in-store sales, all speak to the success of this investment. We are pleased with the early progress we have made in 2018 and look forward to executing on our objectives for the remainder of the year.

This concludes our remarks. We would now like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Martin Landry from GMP securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning Martin.

Martin Landry

Hi. Good morning. My first question is with regard to weather. You alluded that there was a bit of unfavorable weather during Q1 and I think we would all agree with that statement. Wondering, do you have an idea of what industry sales would have looked like in Q1?

David Friesema

No. I am afraid we don’t. As you all know from talking to us for the last few years, understanding what's going on to any great detail in the industry is frustratingly vague. We were pleased with the Q1, as I think you understand from our comments. But even more importantly on that, as you know, we have several different ways to try and grow our business. For instance, one is AUSP and the other one would be mattress units. And we would like to also highlight that while both being positive in Q1, we actually saw more growth in the first quarter of 2018 coming from unit increases than we did in 2017. And that actually makes us happy because it indicates market share.

Martin Landry

Okay. And you are accelerating the pace of new store openings in 2018. I am wondering what's triggered that change? Because you gave us a guidance just a couple of months ago on that pace. So what's happened in the quarter that got you to change your strategy and accelerate your penetration?

David Friesema

So first of all, there has been no change in strategy. We are still commit to eight to 12 stores per year, which is what we said we would do since 2015. But even with that, we have always said, that in a year where more opportunities became available, we would be happy to open more than 12. And what I can tell you the big difference that happened this year than other years is normally we are not so sure how many will be prepared already to open by the end of year due to construction schedules and so on. This really is just more, we had a better window into what is actually going to be able to open this year than we normally do. And that's why we were able to expand it.

Martin Landry

Okay. And then my last question. Rob, you give us a bit of a breakdown on margin expansion and I think 40 bips come from higher product margin. Wondering, is this a function of your new lineup and your new pricing for 2018? And wondering if this is margin expansion could be sustainable for the remainder of the year?

Rob Masson

So Martin, we have had a very consistent increase in our gross margin for the last number of years and every quarter there is a different mix of products. Both mattresses and accessories showed solid performance. We did see a slightly higher growth on accessories which have a 10 percentage point higher margin profile compared to mattresses. So we are very comfortable with our position and our lineup of products. Every year, we refresh our mattress lineup. And so that brings with it new sort of margin profiles. And so I can't really comment on the future, but right now we are showing great performance in the results of those mattresses we have selected for this year.

Martin Landry

Okay. That’s it. Thank you.

David Friesema

Thanks Martin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Meaghen Annett from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning Meaghen.

Meaghen Annett

Good morning. Just looking at the same store sales growth in the quarter, were there any headwinds apart from the weather that you believe impacted the topline performance there?

David Friesema

No. We were very happy with the performance we had. And again, as I say, one of the things that made us even happier was that we saw a bigger percentage of our growth coming from unit increases this year than we did from AUSP in 2017. And so we really look at that as real positive growth because we know that when anybody buys any units from Sleep Country due to our market research that they are much more likely to buy from us again in the future. And so not only do we see a nice increase in our mattress units, but we saw increases in our accessory units as well. So we felt that we performed very well in the quarter on all categories.

Meaghen Annett

Just going back to the gross margin. So we have seen leverage on occupancy costs fairly consistently. So can you just talk of the drivers of that line item remaining flat as a percentage of sales this quarter? And if you could just clarify what the offset was to the leverage on the inventory costs and the sales and distribution compensation expenses?

David Friesema

So I will answer your question on the store occupancy leverage first. So when we open up new stores, from an accounting straight-line perspective, we typically take about two months from when we get occupation to when the store opens. And so we need to book a straight line accounting rent from that point. So typically there is a drag on the leverage when we open up new stores. And so that affects us on this quarter a little more than previous quarters. And so that's offsetting some of the natural leverage we would get on our stores.

On the rest of the other cost of sales items. Can you just clarify your question as to what offset you are talking about?

Meaghen Annett

So from the MD&A, it seems that the margin was positively impacted by 60 basis points from the inventory related costs in sales and distribution compensation? So there is a negative offset there to the 40 basis point improvement. So what would that have been?

Rob Masson

There is a number of different items that go into that. On the sales and distribution compensation expenses, that’s us just becoming more efficient on those line items. On the on the inventory and other expenses, that’s made up of not only the raw product cost, but also the volume rebates that we get from suppliers. And so that's driving the two categories there.

Meaghen Annett

And just a question in light of the dividend increase this quarter. Just curious if you have a targeted payout ratio in mind at this point? And can you just remind us of your priorities for uses of excess cash?

Rob Masson

So our first priority is always to use growth CapEx to drive the business and we are obviously making more use of that with our higher store openings and our continued renovation of 25 to 30 stores. Beyond that, we are at a comfortable level with our outstanding debt at being $105 million to $110 million at the moment. The dividend increase is consistent with what we have seen in the past. Our payout ratio is still very modest at mid-50s on go forward basis. And so that leaves share buybacks as an opportunity for us to use up the excess cash that is not used up with the dividend. So wee really balance those different possibilities on a quarterly basis. So we will use up the excess cash and return it to shareholders.

Meaghen Annett

And just one last question, if I might. A clarification on the potential Notice of Reassessment from the CRA. Can you just tell us what your comfort level is not having a reserve for that event? And will there be any change to tax rate that you anticipate going forward?

Rob Masson

So that particular matter relates to our pre-IPO structure and we feel comfortable that that event, should it come, we will be covered by our indemnity that’s in place as a result of the purchase/sale agreement that happened at the time of the IPO. At this point, we haven’t received a formal Notice of Reassessment from the CRA. And if that does come, we feel confident in our position of how those matter is to be treated from a tax perspective.

Does that answer your question, Meaghen?

Meaghen Annett

That’s great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kenric Tyghe from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi Kenric.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you. Good morning Dave. Dave, a question for you. Thanks for the color on the e-commerce strategy. Well, I would like to ask you a two-part question. So the first one would be, you have highlighted the quantum of growth in terms of online mattress sales. Could you speak to whether you believe Bloom is tracking or leading the market in terms of its growth, given the type of growth that we have heard [indiscernible] some of your competitors in the space? And the second part of the question would be, as it relates to new SKU introductions, is that about a little bit of a mark-to-market in terms of what you have established is working? Is it about better aligning with the way the market sets or where your competitors are relative to new SKUs? How should we think about the new SKUs? Thank you.

David Friesema

Sure. In regards to your first question, we are still relatively early in our e-commerce omni-channel approach. So it’s a bit early to say that we are leading the market at this point in time. We are happy with our growth. The other side of that coin is that we are getting a lot of the people to see our product and other products online, coming into our store and trying them and buying them in the new store. So we feel that that is working very well together.

Lastly, there is really two reasons to why we are adding those beds. First and foremost, we have always had beds in those price points in our store, but we think that by putting them under the Bloom brand, it will just be able to call more attention to them and also have just a much more logical approach to that part of the store. And as we have talk about in the past, we really are looking to help drive more traffic into our stores and part of that additional traffic is in the $750 and below category. So this is an online approach that’s mirrored very well in an in-store approach because we know that while being strong in that category, it's not our strongest area and we think we have a lot of opportunity to continue to drive that business.

And just referring back to what I said about Q1, even though we did see an increase in average unit selling price, we had much more contribution from unit growth and we think that is because this initiative. So it's very exciting.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thank you. And then just switching gears to the market share discussion and the discussion around sales. Was there any noticeable increase in terms of market activity after, let's call it the share of mattress grab? Or you think both yourselves and competitors are keeping powder dry for the busier quarters of the year? And how do we think about the evolution of spend around that, should promotional intensity increase as that share grab progresses through the year?

David Friesema

Well, we always do gauge our spend on marketing not gauged on [indiscernible].Our spend is somewhat correlated with cyclical times of the year and that is the case. But we spent quite a bit in Q1 and we are really trying to get our share of that business. And I think other people are as well. So we certainly are feeling like people are holding back in Q1.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thank you. And just a quick final one for me. Dave, just all these mall stores, is it fair to assume that would not only as different size footprint, but a materially different mix in terms of SKUs, perhaps more accessory and/or bed-in-a-box Bloom product mix versus your prototype store? How should we think about that store footprint and actually an evolution of that store footprint based on your first couple of stores?

David Friesema

Generally speaking to your point, the stores are going to be a little bit smaller. And so that does change the footprint a bit. And it also means generally fewer mattresses in the store. But having said that, we still have a large enough selection of mattresses that we would consider it a mattress store. And we do carry all the same accessories that we carry in all of our other stores as well. So really it is a fully functioning location, albeit a little bit smaller.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. That’s it for me. Thanks very much.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Bank from CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi Matt.

Matt Bank

Thank you guys. Have the softer industry volumes and the weather impacts you saw in Q1 normalized in Q2?

David Friesema

I am sorry. I didn’t hear you. Could you please repeat that question? Part of it was garbled?

Matt Bank

Sorry about that. I was just asking, so the softer industry volumes you are hearing from suppliers and the weather impacts on same-store sales, has that normalized as you progress through Q2?

David Friesema

Well, I can't answer for the industry, just I really couldn’t answer other than anecdotally for Q1. And for our own business, we don’t give out any statements until the quarter is over.

Matt Bank

Okay. Fair enough. And then just a follow-up on the Sears. Was there a noticeable amount of increased traffic that you could attribute to Sears closing in Q1? And as the yes progresses, has your view this as a multiyear opportunity changed at all?

David Friesema

No. We still look at this as a very big opportunity for us. And to your point, it is a multiyear opportunity. It's not all going to happen immediately. We would and again, this is some speculation, but we would think that some of our growth in accessories was from our marketing but we were marketing to people that would have maybe possibly shopped at Sears. So not only do we look at it as a multiyear opportunity for us and a good one at that, but we also look at it as an opportunity for mattresses, but equally for accessories.

Matt Bank

Okay. Thanks. And I just want to follow-up on the gross margin discussion. So was there any incremental drag from the DCs open last year in Q1? And then also should the increased store openings drag on occupancy through the rest of the year?

Rob Masson

So the warehouse occupancy sits in our G&A section and we did see an increase in warehouse costs. We had the one-time cost for last year because of the overlapping rent. But we do have a higher, if you take that out of the discussion, we still have higher year-over-year increases to warehouses because our spaces are larger and so the cost of those spaces has gone up. But we will leverage that cost, which is now open relatively fixed over the years to come as the volume expands in those facilities.

And just repeat your other question.

Matt Bank

The other one was, you have brought up earlier call that when you have higher store openings, that can drag on gross margins. So I was just wondering, on an annual basis, since you are looking at more than 15 this year, that's something that we should see through the year?

Rob Masson

Yes. I think it's partly timing. The drag is highest in the immediate quarter when a store opens, but it tends to normalize over time as the volume of those new stores grow and then in subsequent years become, what we call, wrap stores and then they eventually fall into same-store sales. So our new store openings are still very strong. And so that is really just a temporary occurrence in a particular quarter.

Matt Bank

Great. Thanks very much guys.

Rob Masson

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi Dave. How are you?

David Friesema

Good.

Stephen MacLeod

Good. So I just want to follow-up on Bloom and what you see now and what you see, where expect to see with the three new SKUs that you are offering? Are you seeing margins continuing to hold in on that product? So you don’t see any margin dilution from the e-commerce then that concerns you?

David Friesema

No. We are very comfortable with the margins that we started with and we are continuing with it.

Stephen MacLeod

Yes. And lowering that, thinking on lower price point, you are able to do that with still keeping product margins flat?

David Friesema

Yes. We are not concerned about the product margins. And as a matter of fact, we are really looking at this as an opportunity to drive additional traffic from a consumer that may not be always thinking of us first for that particular purchase. And so to take your questions specifically, yes, margin percentage should not be affected and we are really just looking at ways to get more growth in that area.

Stephen MacLeod

Yes. Okay .Great. And when you think about the new store activity for 2018, how do you see the timing of that SKUs evolve through the year? Is it typically weighted to Q2 and Q4? Or is it more evenly spread?

David Friesema

No. Frankly, a lot of these decisions are really made from a point of view of when the particular building is either built and ready for us to take it over or whether it's vacated by the somebody else. So there is no, which is one of the reasons why we are able to say 15 for this year, just because we have a better view of when they are going to be opening. But it is certainly not weighted to any particular quarter.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. So we should expect a reasonably even distribution?

David Friesema

Yes.

Rob Masson

Yes.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And then I just wanted to talk a little bit about the housing market. I know you have had some exogenous shocks over the last few quarters and I just wanted to get a sense as to whether you saw any notable areas of strength or weakness as you think about the housing market impacts across the country in Q1?

David Friesema

It's difficult for us to put a specific on that because as you know, our traffic is positive to different degrees across the whole country. When we look at that, there is possibly weather affecting Q1 but nothing as specifically towards a region just in a real estate. So I would say that we are not seeing that as a huge red flag.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. That's great. And then just finally, you cited an increase in third-party logistics delivery expenses in the quarter that weighed a little bit on the margins. Can you just explain a little about what that was related to? And whether it's an ongoing, whether that is a Q1 specific phenomenon?

Rob Masson

So that’s really just a trade-off distribution compensation which sits in the other category and that's been happening over the last number of years. And we will scale up and down on 3PL usage, depending on part of the country is being affected by higher volumes. So you really should see that as a trade-off from distribution compensation to the other category, which has the 3PL expenses.

Stephen MacLeod

I see. Okay. That’s helpful. Great. Thank you guys.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Hi. Good morning. So I just want to return briefly to the discussion about your store openings for the year in terms of the outlook for 50 new openings this year. Are those additional openings that you see coming through, is there a particular region where you have had higher opportunity for these openings? Really across Canada that you see overall these openings contributing?

David Friesema

Yes. We always are looking for new locations across the country. And so we are much less focused on geography rather than good locations. So we know where we want stores to be and when locations come up that meet all the criteria, we will take it. And so we had a national search and it just depends on when the right location becomes available.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And in terms of the mall stores, looking out longer-term, say 2019 or even farther and maybe it's too early to say but do you view the mall store out of proportion of your total store count to increase materially? Or how do you view that?

David Friesema

Well, based upon the fact that we have only three right now, they will increase as long as they continue to perform, they have an opportunity to grow. But we are not really looking at the mall stores to ever be a huge, huge amount of locations. And even though we are very pleased with the early results we are seeing, every time we open a new mall store, we are going to test to make sure that it's meeting the requirements that we have. So we would still consider it as a test. But it's so far a successful test.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And just turning over to the media and marketing spending again. Yes, there is definitely increase in spending year-over-year. But I am just wondering going forward, what do you think is the best way and this one going for how you what he think the best way for us to be looking at this Is it really in absolute dollar terms? Or is it something that you think should be best viewed as a percentage of revenue?

Rob Masson

I think that you can look at it in a couple of different ways. But we have been trying to let people understand is that our marketing spend is lumpy to begin with. And that's why, for instance, in Q2 and Q3 last year it was higher and in Q4 it was lower. And we have already learned, we know that the first half of this year is going to be higher. And we continue to tests in trying new initiatives to see what drives traffic into our stores and what will move the needle on our business to grow it. But the long run, our anticipation is that we are not really looking to leverage our marketing expense as a percentage of sales but we are not looking to deleverage it either over the long run. And so we think we are at a fairly decent level right now and we are going to continue to make the investments while we hope to continue to grow the business and keep it fairly stable. Again, just a last reminder, you can't look it on a quarterly basis though, because it's lumpy.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And do you have, in this particular quarter, do you feel like there was any marketing expense that got either delayed into Q2 or pulled back into Q4 or anything like that, as much as you can comment on it, I guess?

Rob Masson

No. We spent what we thought we were going to spend and so it was pretty much what we expected.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And just a final one from me, in terms of renovation activity. Is there a scenario where you would want to accelerate the pace of renovations? And also in regards to that, is there anything in particular that holds you back, be it lease term or something else in terms of renovation that will keep you from renovating a store as quickly as you would like?

Rob Masson

We are mostly constrained by the lease terms. And so our team is always looking at what the portfolio is, when the renewal terms are coming up and planning accordingly. But we completed the 10 renovations in Q1 and we completed four since the end of Q1 and we are now hitting, we just hit 50% of our network that is now on our new store format. And so we are very comfortable with the pace that we have set and we are going as fast as we can, because we are very happy with the results that we are seeing on the renovated portfolio stores that are outpacing the legacy stores by 360 basis points.

David Friesema

And sorry, Elizabeth, just one little point to add to that. We also would prefer not to do any renovations in the second and third quarter or late second quarter or third quarter, because that's our busiest time of the years. So to Rob's point, 99% of what's holding us back is the lease term, but part of it also is just we can't do it 12 months a year or we don’t want to do it 12 months a year.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay .Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. Good morning guys.

David Friesema

Good morning Patricia.

Rob Masson

Good morning Patricia.

Patricia Baker

I wanted to come back to the mall stores and you called it a test and I think that tests are particularly interesting. And what have you been experiencing? I know it's only three stores, but have you experienced that the customer will come in? I think, in the early opening remarks, you referenced impulse purchases. Are they coming in, maybe browsing, picking up accessories? And do you have any data on an accessories customer that discovers the store in the mall, are they coming back for mattresses?

David Friesema

So first of all, Patricia, just so you know we had three stores in Q1. We now have four. So the test is actually expanding and we are gaining more data every single day. We really look at these as a regular store and we were selling mattresses out of the store. We are selling accessories out of the store. It's slightly higher percentage of accessories, yes. But we are selling mattresses as well. And it's just a great venue to have more people experience what we are doing, get to know our sales associates better, learn a bit about sleep and so far we are just seeing a great amount of revenue on both categories. And so we are not looking at these are accessory stores. We are looking at them as a regular Sleep Country store with some different characteristics.

Patricia Baker

No. I understand that. I was just curious about what the customer experience was like and if it was kind of a bit of a reversal that they want accessories first and then they come back for the mattress?

David Friesema

Yes. Maybe I wasn’t as clear enough on that. Accessories do play a little bit bigger role, but I would say the customer experience is really seeming to be the same. Generally speaking, people come in, go through the full process. Some people are just coming in to buy accessories, but the experience is very similar.

Rob Masson

Look, Patricia, we have also adapted our sales process in our mall stores to have more of a team-sell approach, because we are seeing more browsers coming in, which is natural to understand that from a mall perspective and that's just making sure that our customers that do come in, in the malls experience, have a really great experience and a team-sell approach will bring that to the table.

Patricia Baker

Okay. And two other questions on the mall based stores. Are the economics similar, in that you are still getting the payback, the typical payback that you get with a new store on the mall stores?

David Friesema

Yes. We are very happy with the payback we are getting. Typically the mall stores have higher volume than our non new mall stores that we have opened. Again, it depends region by region, but we are very happy. We are paying close attention to the unit economics on the mall stores. But so far, we are very happy with the performance there.

Patricia Baker

Okay. And then lastly again, sorry, on the mall stores. Are you finding that the mall landlords are more inclined to want to have Sleep Country stores in their malls now given everything that's happening with malls and with other retailers? Are you becoming a more attractive tenant?

David Friesema

I would say, 100%, we are becoming a more attractive tenant and not only in the malls. I think we have been noticing over the last couple of years that we are becoming a more sought-after tenant in power centers and getting the locations that we want more often than we used to. So when I say power centers, I say all different types of situations.

Patricia Baker

Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Ryan Li

Hi. This is Ryan Li for Vishal. I just had a quick question about tapering consumer confidence over the last couple of months. Was that an issue during the quarter? And if so, compared to weather which one was a bigger impact?

David Friesema

Again, just to go back and say, understanding what motivates the mattress customer in Canada is frustratingly difficult to put your finger on completely. And we have talked about that since we have went public and it's something we continue to do a lot of discussion with a lot of different people to get cross data to get some information. But for us to come forward and have a answer on that it would be acceptable is very difficult.

Ryan Li

Okay. And then my last question actually goes back to the malls. With the four stores that you have open and the remaining three planned for the rest of the year, are those in malls that had a Sears location? Or is that unrelated?

David Friesema

It's not unrelated, but it is also not a requirement. So some have and some haven’t. One or two of the malls we are opening in had a Sears location, but it closed down not four months ago, it closed down a couple of years ago. So it's not a requirement. We are looking at the mall all kind of individually in deciding what the customer base is as well as and also very importantly where we can get a location within that mall.

Ryan Li

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning.

Sabahat Khan

Good morning. Thanks. Thank you. So I guess just talking about same-store sales growth kind of on a broader scale, how do you, as a company, manage quarter-to-quarter variability in that comp metrics? In some of your weaker quarters, seasonally you tend to have relatively large gaunts? And even over the course of the year, it kind of varies. So I guess how you approach it as a company? Do you some kind of visibility going into quarters where it is going to be above your guidance range, within your guidance range? Just how do you manage marketing around that and as well as staffing and so forth?

David Friesema

So we have very little visibility in what to expect in a quarter ahead of us because generally speaking, every week we have the sales that happen in that week. We have a very good amount of history behind us that gives us an idea of what's the stronger time of the year. So we advertise more during stronger times of year. We know our staffing levels very well. But it is difficult for us to have a point of view as to what same-store sales will happen in the future. What I can say is that we are very confident in the initiatives that we have been using which have produced 19 quarters in a row of good same-store sales growth and will continue to focus on those and others going forward. So we want to drive traffic, we want to get our more than fair share of traffic in the industry. We have a very high conversion of shoppers to buyers and we continue to see that increase. As I mentioned, Q1 we are particularly pleased with our unit growth in mattresses when you compare it to 2017. And we also saw an additional increase in AUSP in mattresses again, which has been a long string of quarters of same store sales. So what we are very happy about is, we continue to see all the metrics that we measure and try and pull the levers to grow our business continue to grow. But to give much of a point of view of what's going to happen in the future, we think that with our initiatives, we are going to get as much as we possibly can. But to say, what that might be is very challenging.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And then you previously guided to some increased marketing spend in the first half of the year. If we use Q1 as sort of a proxy, how do you think the marketing spend increase on a directional basing would be relative to Q1?

Rob Masson

Well, Q2 will continue to be a little bit higher, as we had said and then that will begin to mitigate again, partially because we get to a stronger period of time as well as far as revenue growing. I mean not growing, stronger time of the year, excuse me.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And then on last one for me. On the margins on Bloom, you indicated that they sort of favorable and in line with the company. How do you think about as you develop volume for that platform, gaining some economies of scale? And then also, as you invest adding some new SKUs there, how do you see the margin profile of the online business evolving? And when do you think you get to a point where some of the economies of scale can begin to benefit that path forward?

David Friesema

So we were already leveraging our economies of scale because the e-com business gets delivered through our existing logistics machine, whether it be using, we have new partners with [indiscernible] in Canada, but in terms of our distribution center network and our flow-through of product through our infrastructure, this is just adding onto that. There is no additional infrastructural cost as a result of the e-commerce platform other than just the cost of building the site itself. So we really view this as a pure omni-channel approach to it and whether a customer buys it online or comes into the store and orders it through the store, the variable cost involved in getting it to the customer is very similar. And so we are seeing that happening and so we think we are well positioned for the future.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. If I could just get in one more there. I guess in terms of how you are selling other Bloom mattress or other Bloom products, in terms of the sales happening through your website or through in-store, how does mix versus how you thought it might shake out when you launched the platform?

David Friesema

When we launched the platform, we believed fundamentally that at least for the mattress, generally speaking, all things being equal, people would rather lay down on it and try it, generally speaking and nothing at this point in time has changed that belief. We still find that the online as well as our stores are working well together.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

You have no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to presenters.

David Friesema

Well, thank you all for being on the call. And Rob and I would just like to end by thanking our talented teams across the country who have gotten us off to a strong start in 2018. And we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today's call and you may now disconnect.

