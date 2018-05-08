Signs Of Progress (And Value) As MTN Group's Turnaround Progresses

Data and mobile money are still valid long-term drivers, but the real opportunity is in reinvesting in the network, improving service quality, and rebuilding the company's image (especially in SA).

Many emerging market telcos have done alright over the past year, though MTN Group's (OTCPK:MTNOY) performance in local currency terms has remained lackluster as management works to set right the many mistakes of past management. The ADRs have performed better, though, and there is still some worthwhile upside here as the company looks to reinvest in its network to drive customer satisfaction and, eventually, revenue and earnings growth.

On Balance, A Decent First Quarter

MTN Group's first quarter trading update, which provides fairly detailed revenue data and a little bit of profit information, wasn't perfect but was a little better than expected on balance.

Overall, service revenue rose 9% in constant currency (down 5% in ZAR and up 4% in USD), which was a little better than expected. On the good, subs were up 2% qoq, data revenue grew 27% from last year, Nigeria saw 14% revenue growth (a little better than expected), and Ghana saw 29% revenue growth (much better than expected).

On the bad, South Africa revenue growth was less than 3%, missing expectations on weak voice and data growth and suggesting more share loss to Vodacom (OTCPK:VDMCY) (owned by Vodafone (VOD)). Management did note that actual mobile data revenue was up 16%, with the declines in the fixed line business, and there was 1% qoq sub growth (and over 2% qoq sub growth in post-paid customers). Revenue growth in Cameroon (down 7%) and Ivory Coast (down 3%) was also relatively disappointing.

"Clean Up In Aisle … Everywhere?"

As I have written in the past, the board of MTN Group allowed prior management to mis-run this company into a bad position in many of its key operating regions. The company had to pay a large fine in Nigeria and renegotiate some license terms in Cameroon due to failures to comply with local laws. In addition, under-investment in the network created/perpetuated service quality issues in South Africa that have hurt customer satisfaction, the value of MTN's brand, and its market share relative to Vodacom.

MTN is a big ship (over 200 million subscribers), and it is not going to be turned around overnight. All the same, management has already made notable progress in stabilizing the business and communicating sound plans to investors regarding near-term and medium-term priorities.

Nigeria

Getting Nigeria right is critical for the future of the business, even after the IPO process is complete (MTN Group is listing part of its stake in MTN Nigeria). While subs were down 10% year over year, they've been recovering sequentially, and management has largely solved system-based network reliability issues like power shortages (outages tied to vandalism and theft remain a work in progress).

Helping matters in Nigeria is the fact that many of its rivals have realized that they've been operating with unsustainable models; MTN Group's main rival Airtel has been meaningfully underspending on capex and Glo has cash flow issues of its own (and it is the low-price competitor). Nigeria is also getting a boost from higher oil prices, but Nigeria's economy is still in a tricky spot.

Unlike telecom providers like SK Telecom (SKM) and Turkcell (TKC), MTN Group isn't yet in a position to really benefit from data revenue in Nigeria. Sure, data revenue was up strongly in the first quarter (up more than 70%), but off a very small base. While MTN now has about 69% 3G coverage across Nigeria, only 27% of the handsets on its network are smartphones (similar to the rest of the market), and only 5% are 4G-capable. While the company does have about 13% 4G coverage (concentrated in 10 large cities), management has stated that it is "an absolute waste of money" to invest in meaningful 4G expansion at this time. The simple truth is that 4G-capable phones remain too expensive for most of the population; raising the question of whether MTN might pursue ways to subsidize them. While 4G capex isn't a priority, adding more fiber support is; about 11% of MTN Group's Nigeria sites are backed by fiber, and management is looking to triple that in the near future (a relatively expensive proposition).

South Africa

There are many moving parts to MTN's South Africa business. While MTN has harmed itself in the past by under-investing in its network, the economy and political situation in South Africa don't help matters, including a proposal that has been floated to establish a state-backed wireless OAN. For its part, I expect MTN management to continue focusing on network quality improvements, as well as more market segmentation (creating more competitively-priced packages for various demographics), but it is going to take time to fix this business.

Elsewhere

Ghana continues to be one of the shining stars for MTN Group, and the company is looking to IPO a partial stake of this business as well (anywhere from 3% to 35% depending upon the market's appetite). Data revenue is growing nicely here (up 52%), and this remains one of MTN's best businesses.

In contrast, there's still work to do in Iran. While revenue in Iran has continued to grow at an above-average rate, the hoped-for margin leverage still hasn't materialized. I expect management to start addressing this shortfall more directly, but I would also note the risk that sanctions could once again be imposed on Iran by the U.S.

Mobile Money And Data - Someday, But Not Today (And Not Tomorrow, Or Next Week)

Data revenue has been a big driver for many telcos, but this is still largely a work in progress for MTN Group, as many of its subscribers simply don't have the disposable income to buy smartphones. This is improving, and I expect ongoing growth over time, but MTN may be tempted to do more on the phone subsidy side as a means of stimulating data revenue growth. MTN's mobile money operations are in a similar situation - MTN has built a decent mobile money business with over 5 million subscribers, making it among the largest operators in the region (alongside Safaricom and Airtel Africa). Usage is still very low in some regions, Nigeria perhaps being the strongest case in point, though, due to various legal and regulatory roadblocks.

The Opportunity

Improving network quality is going to cost money; while management is driving harder bargains with equipment providers, these investments are still going to depress free cash flow in the short term. I believe this will be money well spent, though, as it should help the company rebuild its reputation (and market share) in South Africa, perpetuate strong growth in markets like Ghana, and build for future growth (and stay on the good side of regulators) in markets like Nigeria.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth of around 5% - more or less consistent with what I expected last time I wrote on the company. I also expect double-digit long-term FCF growth, though the next three years will likely see lower FCF than I'd previously expected as management invests in those network upgrades. In my model, I have MTN Group achieving double-digit FCF margin in 2021, mid-teens margins in 2023, high-teens margins around 2026/2027.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe MTN Group ADRs are still a little undervalued, with a fair value closer to $11 (on a double-digit discount rate). This remains a risky idea, though, with significant exposures to foreign currency risk, political/regulatory risk, macroeconomic risk, and execution risk. It also remains an idea with high long-term potential, though, as MTN Group is a leading player in multiple large, growing economies that are likely to someday become significant consumers of higher-margin data and service revenues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTNOY, TKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.