Versum Materials' (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone joining us on today's call. I would like to begin with a brief overview of our second quarter, followed by an update of our strategic priorities, and then some operational and end-market highlights. I will then turn over the call to George for a closer look at the numbers.

We are pleased to report an exceptionally strong second quarter result, which is clearly a record in our short time as a public company, but also marked record volume and profitability historically for our business.

These results were highlighted by mid-teen volume gains in both Advanced Materials and Process Materials, and the continuation of the strong demand for capital equipment that we discussed in the first quarter. In total, both our sales and adjusted EBITDA grew 26% year-over-year.

Equally important, we went live on our new ERP system, which substantially completes our separation activities. We're now able to focus 100% of our attention on creating value for our customers and driving profitable growth opportunities we've identified and are investing in.

Driven by the results of the first half of the year, continued momentum of our Materials business and the outlook for capital equipment through the end of the year, we have increased our full year outlook, the details of which George will walk you through in a few moments.

Turning to the quarter and beginning with materials, sales were up 10% as we continue to enjoy the benefits of higher industry volumes and growth from our innovation products - product portfolio. In our Advanced Materials business, higher volumes converted to sales growth as favorable currency and modestly unfavorable mix mostly offset each other.

Both our Deposition and our Planarization businesses are well positioned in both logic and memory and continue to deliver new PORs and share gains. In Process Materials, as expected, unfavorable price mix offset some of the volume growth. As our investments begin to come on screen in the latter part of the fiscal year, we expect to increase capacity and improve costs of several key products.

In our Delivery Systems segments, growth remained very strong at 69% year-over-year and was up sequentially despite a record set in the first quarter. This strong growth is driven by wafer fab equipment demand in Korea and China.

We have a strong order book and good visibility into projected volumes into fiscal 2019, so quarterly volatility should be limited to changes in delivery schedules and project timing. Beyond the window of visibility of our current projects, we expect strength in Delivery Systems to remain for the next 6 to 12 months and we anticipate substantially outgrowing the underlying industry.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 26%, in line with our top-line growth and margins were stable despite increasing investment in standalone activities and higher R&D.

Turning to Slide 7, I wanted to spend a few moments providing updates on our 2018 priorities and how we're positioning the company for long-term growth. As we discussed for some time, we have been diligently working to build a framework and infrastructure as an independent company following the spin from our former parent.

A sizeable piece of this effort was the launch of an independent ERP system, which is now operational. This was a meaningful moment in our young history, as it marks the substantial completion of our process to stand up Versum as an independent company. We believe the completion of our separation and stand up activities within our expected timeline and cost underscores our culture of accountability.

We want to thank and congratulate the entire Versum team for this important achievement. We can fully focus our attention on our customers, on delivering results and on maximizing the value we create from all our investments. And we will continue to do this, while maintaining our commitment to environmental, health and safety initiatives.

Our safety performance continues to improve and with a year-to-date employee recordable rate of 0.67 and our entire team is committed to our goal of zero injuries.

Turning to Slide 8, I will cover our industry dynamics and outlook. We have seen firming in our key indicators and expect growth rates to remain strong, this especially been the case with regards to WFE, which the industry initially anticipated to be slightly down from the record 2017.

Given the strength of the investments in memory and the outlook has firmed substantially in the first six months of the fiscal year, and current forecasts now call for 2018 growth in the range of 9% to 11%. Given our strong geographic position, as well as our position in systems linked to etch and deposition, demand for our capital equipment tends to be higher than the underlying WFE growth rate. We will look into the - as we look into the future, these significant investments by our customers are strong leading indicator of the future materials demand.

Turning to Materials. The MSI outlook has also from throughout the year with current forecast now at 5% to 7%, which is consistent with our discussion last quarter. We remain very optimistic in the demand for our Process Materials, which is driven by underlying MSI growth and the growth of 3D structures like VNAND.

Advanced Materials is impacted by the same drivers, plus several other factors linked increased innovation requirements to enable new node RAMs for 7 to 10 nanometers, AI, virtual reality and other advanced logic applications.

In memory, demand continues to be strong for DRAM, while VNAND benefits from both strong volume, but also higher bill of materials for wafer for the materials. Longer-term, new applications are expected to accelerate like IoT, automotive and industrial applications.

As we look at this collection of growth drivers that generate our excitement about the future. It is important to remind stakeholders of what makes the material space attractive, is its lower cyclicality of demand. The high performance bar set by our customers and the need for innovation.

Underlying Materials volumes have strong correlation to MSI without the exposure to semiconductor CapEx and pricing cycles, which adds greater complexity to the broader semiconductor space. Although, our products represent a small part of the overall cost of wafer, they're critical to the productivity and innovation. Our team is excited about all the organic growth opportunities we've identified and are currently investing it.

As we look at - as we look to the balance of the year and into 2019. Our end markets are strong growing at healthy rates, and we're well positioned to grow in excess of the end markets we serve. In our Materials business, we're continuously investing in innovation and R&D and are diligently working to gain incremental PORs, which are the underlying growth driver in our Advanced Materials business. In Process Materials, we are investing to strengthen our competitive position and capacity to drive productivity, quality and reliability of supply.

Finally, with final stages of our independent company initiatives come to close, we are well positioned to assess inorganic opportunities to enhance our product offering and capabilities.

Now, I'd like to turn over the call to George for closer look at the numbers. George?

George Bitto

Thanks, Guillermo. And good morning to everyone on today's call. Beginning on Slide 11, we delivered strong growth in both sales and adjusted EBITDA year-to-date in 2018, and particularly in the current quarter. This performance combined with an improving industry backdrop has led us to increase our outlook for 2018.

Second quarter sales were $341 million, an increase of 26% compared to the prior year. This improvement was driven by 15% volume growth in our Materials segment, and another record setting quarter in our Delivery Systems & Services segment. Compared to the prior year, gross margins remained constant at a consolidated level. The strong performance in Advanced Materials and higher sales in our DSS segment more than offset on favorable segment mix due to the higher DSS sales and unfavorable price mix in certain of our Process Materials products.

Selling and administrative and research and development costs, which we refer to as SARD are $48 million or 14% on sales, compared to $40 million or 14.9% of sales in the prior year. We continue to invest in commercial and R&D resources to enable future growth in Asia, and we have completed our transition services agreements as of the end of March.

Adjusted EBITDA growth was strong at 26% versus prior year. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $110 million or 32.3% of sales, compared to $87 million or 32.1% of sales in 2017. We're pleased that our adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales remains firmly in the middle of our target range of 30% to 35%, particularly as we continue to build out our resources to drive future growth and in advance of efficiency products - projects in our Process Materials business, which should improve margin run rate in that business. Sequentially adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 140 basis points versus the first quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $62 million, as compared to the prior year of $45 million. Adjustments in the current period included $6.8 million related to business separation costs, partially offset by $3.7 million benefit related to an update of our prior period accrual for tax legislation versus second quarter of 2017, which included adjustments of $3 million related to business separation.

Excluding one-time costs, adjusted net income increased 35% to $65 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $48 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Turning to our results by segment and beginning with our Materials segment on Slide 12. Total sales increased 10% to $219 million, compared to $198 million in the prior year. Higher sales resulted from mid-teen volume growth in both Advanced Materials and Process Materials, which was partly offset by price carryover and mix impacts in certain Process Materials product lines.

The strong sales growth was delivered across the breadth of our product portfolio. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $83 million compared to $75 million in 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA margins remained consistent at 38%. Again, we're pleased with this level of performance, particularly given the unfavorable temporary margin comp associated with Process Materials carryover pricing and our increased level of SARD investment related to expanding our Advanced Materials resources in Asia.

In our Delivery Systems & Services segment performance continues to be very strong. The second quarter sales were up 69% to $121 million, which is a record for this business both pre and post our spin to an independent company. Higher sales stemmed from broad-based growth in all regions and products that we're particularly strong in China and Korea.

As Guillermo noted in his prepared remarks, we generally have good visibility into customer activity for the next six to 12 months. And we estimate our DSS segment performance remain strong beyond fiscal 2018, although, quarterly activity level maybe lumpy depending on project timing and delivery schedules.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $33 million compared to $18 million in the second quarter of 2017. EBITDA margin expanded 230 basis points, 27.5% as margins benefited from leverage on higher sales.

Please turn to Slide 14, where I'll cover our cash flow performance through six months. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $57 million compared to $93 million through six months in 2017. As expected cash flows in the first half of the year were impacted by frontend loaded restructuring outflows, seasonable payables timing, and vendor prepayments in advance of the April go-live of our ERP system.

Total CapEx through six months was $65 million, and included $38 million in support of our operations and $27 million related to restructuring. Recall, CapEx related to restructuring is associated with relocation of our R&D facilities and the ERP implementation. Our cash balance as of March 31 was $254 million, with over a third in the U.S. are able to be easily repatriated with little additional cost. We expect to repatriate additional cash back to the U.S. throughout the remainder of the year.

Please turn to Slide 15 for discussion on guidance. Given our year-to-date financial results and improving outlook for industry capital spending and our favorable new business positions, we're raising our guidance for fiscal 2018. For sales, we're increasing our outlook to a range of $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion, which represents 17% to 21% year-on-year from fiscal 2017.

We're raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year to a range of $425 million to $445 million, which represents year-on-year growth of 14% to 20% from fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $372 million.

And our outlook assumes currency rate to be consistent with the end of April's levels. For a reminder, that the adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes the previously discussed $15 million to $20 million of restructuring costs complete both our IT, R&D and administrative transitions.

We estimate capital spending for the year to be approximately $120 million, consistent with our prior quarter estimate. We continue to see a broad spectrum of organic capital investment opportunities that we estimate will drive future growth and improve cost positions.

This CapEx outlook includes approximately $25 million to $30 million of spending for completing the stand-up of our IT infrastructure, and the relocation of our R&D assets. Restructuring capital has increased slightly as the expense versus capital splits have changed.

For the total fiscal year, we still estimate depreciation and amortization to be in the $50 million to $55 million range, our adjusted effective tax rate to be in the 23% to 25% range, including approximately 1% ongoing benefit from the U.S. tax act and net income attributable to non-controlling interest to be approximately $7 million for the year.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Guillermo for closing remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks, George. Half way through the year, we're pleased with the way the year is progressing. And we're optimistic about all the opportunities in front of us. We have ample resources available to us to drive our growth plans, and we're committed to bring innovative products to our customers, and firmly believe we are on the best path to maximizing shareholder value.

I want to thank all our global employees for their dedication and delivering on our collective commitments. Operator, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Kieran de Brun of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Kieran de Brun

Good morning and congratulations on another good quarter.

George Bitto

Thanks, Kieran. How are you?

Kieran de Brun

Good. How are you? I was just wondering if you can touch a little bit more on the price mix within PM. Do you see those headwinds kind of moderating into the back-half of 2018? And maybe is there any opportunity to get price in 2019, and if so, what areas would you focus on getting pricing? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

So we look at the NF3 pricing. As we indicated, nothing has really changed from the last call. There is no new capacity that's come on stream this year. Demand is continuing to grow and absorb a lot of that capacity, so we do see pressures towards the back end of the year for pricing improvement. But they have stabilized.

So for us, we're focusing on things that we can control. So cost, productivity, our positioning with our customers. Any improvement in pricing is an upside at this time in our outlook. But I would estimate that towards the backend of the year, given the supply/demand balances and the pressures on raw materials that we'll see some pricing improvement.

I will say one comment is on the mix, the majority of the impact right now is more mix. And although it impacts our top-line, it doesn't necessarily impact our margins. If you remember, we have different plants that are supplying these products. Pricing in Asia is lower, but our margins in Asia are actually higher. So although it impacts the top line, it's not necessarily impacting the bottom line directly.

Kieran de Brun

Great. And then, just - I guess, following up on Process Materials, you saw a pretty good pickup in demand it seems in the quarter. Can you just discuss where you saw particular strength? Was it demand for dopants or fluorinated gases? Any color there would be appreciated. Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

I mean, I think the point you're making is an important one. We have a pretty big portfolio of products and all of them are doing very well. Memory demand continues to drive the growth. Etching gases is an area that we see a lot of growth. So it's been pretty broad-based in terms of HCL, nitrous, lot of etching gases and dopants. So it's broad-based across the board. And I think it shows the general strength of the industry.

Kieran de Brun

Great. Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Neel Kumar of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Neel Kumar

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Neel.

George Bitto

Good morning, Neel.

Neel Kumar

In addition to the strong volume growth in DS&S, you've been able to make some improvements in DS&S margins in the first half of the year. Can you talk about the drivers of that, and whether you think the high 20s if the margins are sustainable?

Guillermo Novo

So if we look at the overall margins in DS&S, there are two dynamics or, let's say, three. One is as we load our plants; our gross profit margins have improved. And that's just productivity on our - under our loading of our plants. As you've seen, we're also getting leverage. We're very diligent on our cost structure. So with growth we do get leverage into our EBITDA margins.

The thing that you need to look at is mix. And not - we have projects, we have different geographies, different product lines that are growing. So that's where some of variability comes. But I don't know if you have anything else, George, that you would add.

George Bitto

Yeah, I think that's a good point. I mean, given that business is pretty specific from individual customers and different project locations, everything is different. So as we look at volume, we look at it on the average margin. But individually it can vary and so we can see mixed movements by a couple of percent in a given quarter very easily.

Neel Kumar

Okay, that's helpful.

George Bitto

But again, I think to Guillermo's point, the majority of growth was - is both from a productivity perspective, as well as from absorption of our cost deck.

Neel Kumar

Got it, that's helpful. And then, I was wondering maybe you just touch upon some of the drivers of margin headwinds in materials. You mentioned higher SARD costs and if you circle back you get straight to Process Materials as well. Could you just talk about how you expect these headwinds to ease as we progress through the year and what impact it will have on materials margin?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. Yeah, so if you look at the underlying business, our core business today, where we're positioned and where we've traditionally been selling, it's been pretty strong. Memory is doing very well; logic, foundry is also doing very well. So we are getting growth and leverage in that part of the business.

What we are excited about is that we see a lot of organic growth opportunities that are unique to us. So it is not just about the market. So where we are adding cost is not to drive our current business growth. It's really future business growth.

And I would highlight a lot of the investments, for example, that we're making in Korea are very important for us. We actually have low market share in some of our key products in Korea and our customers, one of the requirements is you have to be local. So we're investing in labs, in technology capabilities, in commercial capabilities to reinforce our ability to grow and also on the CapEx we're also investing in our ability to supply.

So a lot of these growth, that these incremental SARD costs that we have, it's about future growth. And as you can see, we're - although we're getting leveraged to our core business, it's partially offset by that investment that we're making into the future. And that's very exciting for us.

Operator

Our next question will come from Toshiya Hari with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Toshiya Hari

Good morning, guys. My first question is on DS&S business. You guys talked a little bit about strength in WFE in Korea and China specifically. I was hoping you could provide a little bit more detail on a product-by-product basis, what's driving the strength in DS&S? And when you think about sustainability into fiscal 2019, well, I guess, what kind of gives you the confidence to guide towards strength for the next 6 to 12 months as you did in your prepared remarks?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So if you look at our visibility in DS&S, I would say Q - if you look at orders in hand, we probably have a little bit over a quarter that we have good visibility on where we are. We also now - these new projects are much larger than they were in the past, so they cover more than one or two quarters, in terms of being able to deliver on the equipment or on the project side. So these bigger projects give us a little bit more visibility moving forward. And then we know that the projects that are being bid on for 12 months out and beyond.

So if you look at the product lines right now, obviously memory is a big driver, especially driven by some of - in Korea and some of the major Korean players, both in Korea and in China. And that's for both DRAM and VNAND, and we're well positioned there.

And then in China, you get not just that, but the broader expansion in both the multinationals, foundries and other memory players going in to the market, as well as the local players. So we do have good visibility and we're fairly confident that we'll be able to deliver well. In those product lines etching and deposition are very critical, especially we look at VNAND etching is a big driver, so lot of our equipment in those applications are growing very well.

Toshiya Hari

Great. Thanks for the color, Guillermo. The second one is probably more for George, a question on your full year guide. I think, you're raising your revenue range by $65 million at the midpoint. Your adjusted EBITDA, I think, is going up by $10 million. So I guess, the leverage that sort of embedded in that new guide is a little bit lower than what we typically see from the company? Is that purely a function of mix with DSS stronger than, I guess, Materials business or is there something else going on? Thank you.

George Bitto

No. I think, you hit the nail on the head, I mean, it is primarily a mix issue, if you look at our outside metrics, we've kept - I mean, MSI has really unchanged from last quarter, but obviously WFE, and as Guillermo said, our multiplier on top of that, is obviously increased greatly. So as you look at our guidance range there is a fairly substantial mix component to that and that's driven by DSS activity.

Toshiya Hari

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mike Harrison with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Michael Harrison

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Mike, good morning.

Michael Harrison

Maybe if I can go with the guidance question. What I was wondering about it, if you just delivered $110 million of EBITDA, and what should be a seasonally weaker quarter. It was $10 million ahead of consensus. You raised guidance by $10 million. But if we annualize that number, we're at the upper half of your guidance range, even though we have potentially better seasonality coming.

We have the TSA rolling off and probably better corporate costs in the second half as well as potentially some improvement in Process Materials in the margin profile there? So what are we missing, if we do the math that way? What else is kind of an offset in the outlook here?

Guillermo Novo

So let me make a quick comment, and then George, if you want a comment on any specifics. But remember, your comment on seasonality, the material side of the business is has a bit of seasonality, so the back half of our fiscal year tends to be stronger than the first half, although, I will say that hasn't been the normal - not a consistent pattern over the last few years given some of the market changes in the industry. But in general that is fair statement. But it's on the Materials side, and we're seeing that strength.

So on the Materials side, we are confident on the volume growth, a lot of new PORs, especially in the new nodes are expected to be ramping in the backend of the year. As you know, a lot the majors are already moving towards 64 layers in VNAND, so lot of the new things and material should be strong. I think the part that is not seasonal is the DS&S side.

You do see, it's a more lumpy business, it's about the projects and then projects aren't seasonal they are whenever our customers are building. We've had two very strong quarters, it's going to be a strong demand. But these are mega projects now, so depending on timing of delivering or project execution we could get some variability in quarter-to-quarter. And that's really what's driving some of - why the math doesn't work that well.

George Bitto

Yeah, I'd just add, Mike, I mean, I don't think there is anything missing I think our guidance view is really around, because a lot of the DS&S projects are 100% complete, and because they're very dependent on when we ship and when they get accepted there can be variations within the given time period as when they actually will book. And that's basically what the consideration is.

Michael Harrison

All right. And then switching over to the NF3 business. I was wondering if you can maybe give us a little bit more color on the process change that's going to be happening at the Hometown plant. When that going to plan to begin that project? How long is the plant going to be offline, and we build inventory to compensate for that and maybe talk about any risks that you see associated with that project?

Guillermo Novo

So the project both the NF3 and we also have the WF6 projects in Hometown are in full swing, so they - we already in the process of changing the technology. Our expectations are going to be for the backend of the summer that will have mechanical completion, and then we'll start the commissioning and approval by - final approval by a lot of our customers they have to do some of the testing towards the backend of this year.

So the impact should come quickly after that. What we're working is to see how quickly we can accelerate being able to supplier customers, given it is fundamentally instead of making chlorine - today, we're making chlorine and then we make NF3 in Hometown, we're going to go directly to make NF3 in one step and that's what we're getting a lot of productivity.

And the new process is much more efficient, it's not just a conversion cost, but raw material efficiency there is a lot of other benefits that we're going to get that will improve our cost. If you look at the headwinds for us, the bigger headwinds actually have not been in Asia, has been more U.S., because we felt some of the price pressures, but we haven't had the cost position yet. And I think this is would be a big impact to our bottom line.

Michael Harrison

So it sounds like that mean, we may not see the more [bigger impact] [ph] of that until maybe the first half of fiscal 2019 then?

Guillermo Novo

I mean, yeah, the bigger impact will be into 2019, the question is how much of an impact will see in the back end of the year depending on how quickly we can ramp and get all the approvals with our customers.

Michael Harrison

All right. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Edwin Mok of Needham. Please go ahead.

Edwin Mok

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First on Advanced Material business, just want to kind of get the more color, I think, historically it's now growing the industry and outgrowing your overall Materials segment. Is that - how is that trending in the fiscal second quarter and through rest of the year? And I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Guillermo Novo

Okay. We're - I mean, we're extremely excited of the portfolio we have and let me comment both on the technology development side in approval and also on our investment side. If I look at our portfolio, the number - even long, long term we're getting a number of new BKM, best known materials especially in our deposition area as we work with OEMs for those future nodes that are coming. So we're working diligently not just in medium term growth and short term growth, but in long-term, a lot of new exciting materials that are coming in the pipeline.

In the near-term, we're getting a PORs in organosilane for both VNAND and logic. In organometallic same thing, a lot of new materials around cobalt, other new metals that are going both into logic and memory. So we're getting those PORs, our planarization has actually been growing much faster than the overall averages for Advanced Materials, and that's really driven by STI and Barrier that we've been getting a lot of new PORs and share gains there in both logic and in VNAND and in memory.

In general, we've also - the work we're doing as we frontloaded R&D and capabilities in Korea with the work we're doing with our customers in Korea, and in tungsten a lot of very good progress there, exciting feedback from our customers. Cleans, we have a lot of work and PORs that we are working on in advanced packaging, we're working actually PORs that we've won in legacy nodes with more environmentally friendly formulations for some of the legacy applications for our own and for begin able to replay some other legacy products in the industry.

ION-X, we're already in the qualification process for our new dopant in controlled release form. So that should be coming in, the facilities are already started up. And we have a lot of POR extensions, so we don't tend to talk about the extensions, but we've been able to get a lot of our older PORs to be extended into some of the new nodes. So it's been a very busy season in terms of technology.

On the investment side, we are also very excited - if you look at this year, and I would say more of you look into 2019, we're going to focus more of our CapEx on the growth this year. We've had a lot of restructuring and the productivity projects that some of the questions we're getting on NF3. But next part of this year, and into next year it's really going to be about new deposition materials, new plants in Korea and probably in Taiwan.

Expanding our formulation capabilities in Korea, the labs that we're bringing on stream. So I am really proud of our team to have been able to do, the stand-up, the ERP implementation and in parallel, all these growth initiatives. It really both well for the team we have and I think the future expectations we have for organic growth.

Edwin Mok

Great. That's very helpful color. And then just kind of on the investment side, not on the CapEx, but more on R&D. It sounds like you guys working on lot of projects, should we assume that would be increase in R&D spend. We should expect you to increase your R&D spending going forward over next two quarters.

Guillermo Novo

Well, we're already increasing, and I would say it's two things that you need to look at - three things. One, we've just finalized just on - as we close down some of our labs, as we move them out of the Air Products facilities and relocated them. We did have some noise of cost coming down and then coming back up as we just rehired and we build the labs mostly in Asia. So that's already done. I think, we are increasing R&D spend in core innovation, if you look at new molecules that we are developing in deposition, really the BKMs working long-term with the OEMs and our customers on the molecules of the future.

New additives, new particles in our planarization and in our cleans business. So lot of co-work and we have slightly increased. The bigger increase has been more on the technology delivery with our customers. Obviously, there has been - this year with some of the investments in Korea both our deposition and in the progress that we're making right now for our CMP in cleans lab in Korea.

So we will continue to do that and you'll see some increase there. Probably in a year or two, we'll probably do the same thing in China as that market in the local customers required more of intense collaboration with them.

George Bitto

And just one point to remember, I mean, our technology people, as Guillermo said, we relocated last year, we went down in technology costs and then come back up. But that shows up in both our R&D line as well as our SG&A line for tax services.

Edwin Mok

Okay, great. That's all I have. Thank you.

George Bitto

Thanks.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question will come from Chris Kapsch of Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

Yeah, good morning. So just a quick follow-up, circling back to the EBITDA discussion. So you effectively beat Street expectations by $10 million in this fiscal second quarter and raise your full year guidance by that same amount. So in mean time, as you pointed out that the industry WFE expectation is higher, so it sounds like 100% or more of the guidance revised is attributable to DS&S. Is there something in the Process Materials or Advanced Materials business they got incrementally worse in terms of the outlook for the second half of the year?

Guillermo Novo

So no, I think, if you look at the second half of the year, our Materials were very, very excited and bullish about the future, it's actually improving as we move forward. I think, the issue is more, the project and lumpiness nature of our DS&S business. That is - the part that creates a little bit more of the noise. So I'd say Materials are coming into the stronger part of the year and we are very well positioned so that should continue to do well.

Chris Kapsch

Okay. And then…

Guillermo Novo

And I think I would add - no, go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

No. I was going to follow-up on the discussion around the Advanced Materials business, so sounds like a lot of excitement with new PORs and advanced technology nodes. But if you look at the March quarter, the mid to upper teens growth in that segment. Can you characterize the strength there is it mostly add - also add advanced nodes in the volumes - the high volume manufacturing ramping there? Or is it truly across the board in terms of both legacy, technology nodes as well as advanced nodes?

And any characterization also by logic, foundry versus memory would be help to in terms of the Advanced Materials demand strength?

Guillermo Novo

Yeah. If you look at - I mean, to answer your question sort of underlying industry is impacting everybody and then us - and what's impacting us. I think, we're seeing the same thing that many others have said in the industry overall demand continues to be strong both new nodes and legacy nodes are doing well. We're actually seeing 200 millimeter fabs are fully loaded, there is a lot of demand in automotive, sensors and all those things.

So our aluminum, cleans and other areas are doing very well. So it's pretty broad-based. I think, if you look at what are the segments that are going faster than MSI, obviously the advanced logic nodes are much growing, much faster. I think, there has been some noise on just ramp rates, and the newer technology is getting complicated. So that could impact favorably, if some of those ramps have happened faster especially in foundry and in logic.

And I think, memory continues to be very strong. And a lot of focus obviously on VNAND, a lot of these investments they're starting to load up to move to higher layers is in progress, most of the majors are already transitioning probably by the end of 2018. The older layer nodes, 38 and below layers are going to start coming off, and the 64 and above ramping up, so a lot of activities there. And DRAM, we're also seeing very strong for our products.

I think the issues that we have right now is, we've had a very strong pipeline. If you look at our ADM business for a long time these are things that we work with our OEMs and our customers for many years, so the pipeline is deep and we're getting a lot of traction there.

And I think, probably, we're seeing a big change is our refocus on our cleans and in our planarization business. And that's about share gains getting into markets, we're expanding our positions in planarization for example into memory, into new segments and that's been driving growth. Planarization has been growing significantly higher than the average for AM, driven by those new products. And we expect the cleans, we're excited with the Dynaloy, the number of new PORs that we're getting access in advanced packaging especially should bode well for the future.

Chris Kapsch

Thank you for that extra color.

Guillermo Novo

Welcome.

Operator

Our next question will come from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Laurence Alexander

Good morning. Two quick ones, first, on the inorganic growth angle, well, characterize the pipeline in terms of sort of how full is it, likelihood of something over, say, the next two to three years. But also are you looking for end-market facing platforms or are you looking for foundational chemistries?

And I guess, just separately on the ERP benefits, where do you think we should see those show up first?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So on the - let me start with the ERP side of things. I think the biggest benefit that we're going to get in the ERP side is going to be better visibility. This is not just about standing up, our company, I think we got that. We got a very solid system. But we went with best practice. The implementation best practice materials. And the system we were using before, we were already on SAP was an industrial gas set up.

So we're going to see much better visibility into our manufacturing cost, our distribution cost, at a much more detailed product level. And I think that's going to drive to - our business team will be able to make better decisions and drive greater productivity and cost improvement that's going to be very good.

Your first question was on the…

George Bitto

Inorganic.

Guillermo Novo

The organic growth.

George Bitto

Inorganic.

Guillermo Novo

Inorganic growth - I mean, if you look at the - the biggest focus is really bolt-ons. And what we look at bolt-ons, it could be anything from technology, geographic positions, assets. Those are things that are unique to us that would benefit our business. I think that's the bigger area. These aren't going to be huge acquisitions. They're going to be things that really fit into our portfolio and probably add value to us more than to anybody else.

Bigger things, obviously I won't speculate. I think those will - as they happen, we'll comment on them.

Laurence Alexander

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. This is Brian Jin [ph] on for Patrick. Thanks for letting us ask a few questions. So my first question - thanks for all the color in the Q&A thus far. Just I was curious, you talked about how some - in NF3 you don't see a lot of new capacity coming on per se in 2018. Some of the capacity additions in 2017 were kind of second-half weighted.

So I'm curious from a supply growth standpoint, given the bias towards the second-half perhaps or some of the capacity additions in Asia, how much supply growth are you embedding in your assumption for NF3 this year and how does that compare to supply growth that occurred last year, which ultimately kind of weighed pricing down a little bit and now you're seeing stabilization?

Guillermo Novo

Yeah, if you look - I think if we look at the overall market, most of the capacity was added in 2017. We don't talk too much about our numbers. But I would say, if you look at the overall market, probably in 2017 it's in the 7,000 ton range. I think the adds this year are much lower, the fraction of that.

And more importantly, I think what we've seen in the market, a lot of the players haven't gotten returns for some of the investments the way they expected and most projects that had been talked about have been delayed. And so if anybody wants to do something it's going to take a year, year-and-a-half to build. So we're talking really more into backend of 2019, into 2020, if something goes.

So really the only new capacity and ours is more process change, it is the one that we're bringing on. We'll get a little bit incremental capacity. But it's mostly going to be productivity with our Hometown change.

And by the way, we see the same thing with WF6. In that case, all of the new capacity came in last year. We're the only ones bringing on new capacity this year. And that should be getting pretty tight by the end of this year, so on both products. The supply/demand balance is probably going to be the biggest driver for upward pressure in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. That's very helpful. Maybe one last question relative to that and I have one more. But just in terms of the way your pricing is broadly contracted, as you see stabilization in some of these, specialty gases, is there any lag in terms of that, when you benefit from the stable firming pricing based on those contracts?

And then, also as you do bring up some of that, in Hometown, change the process and improve the productivity, to the extent you have incremental supply, is it fair to assume that's already contracted and allocated?

George Bitto

Yeah, so if you look at traditionally in the PM business, it's not necessarily long-term contracts, take or pays, or anything of that nature. I mean, it did happen in 2014 and 2015, just because of the tightness has been and took off. They caught people off guard and they were worried about supply given the tightness.

But in general, the industry has moved back to its normal trend line. It's mostly - you can have supply contracts, just so that there is reliability of supply. But in general, it's more short-term pricing. So pricing will start moving as things tighten up in those products. But in general, most of the rest of the portfolio in PM has been pretty stable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Right. And just switching over to the - maybe more the demand side here of the equation. Just relative to your improved forecast for the year, just curious what sort of incremental softening in wafer start expansion from advanced logic and foundry and maybe even OLED expansion in Korea, what's maybe dialed into your forecast or contemplated?

Guillermo Novo

I think we shared some of the overall numbers. When we get into specific areas, we tend to be more careful. Given the concentration of the industry, we don't want to make comments that lead into what our customers are doing. But I would say in general, in VNAND, the wafer starts will continue to grow. But more importantly, I think the move to 64 and 72 layers is going to be a bigger drive in terms of the bill of materials - of material demand for wafer increasing. So that will pick up.

And I think that's a lot of the investment. The capacity that we've been having last year and this year from DS&S, as they start loading that, will start pulling some of the materials demand. Same thing with DRAM, I think we're still in - a lot of the projects are ongoing. So as our customers finish and start loading those, that will also be pretty bullish more towards the back-end of the year and into next year.

And logic, the advanced logic, it's really now an issue of timing, of different players are at different points in time in their ramp. And we're working with them to make sure that we're there to support their needs. In display, the OLED as you mentioned, there was a little bit of the softness in the first half, but that is projected to start increase in the back-end. That doesn't impact too many of our products, but it does have an impact on NF3 demand. And that's going to come at a time when VNAND is starting to pick up. So it should bode well for the supply/demand balance.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from David Silver of Morningstar. Please go ahead.

David Silver

Yeah, hi, thanks. So I'll apologize upfront. I've had to kind of jump around this morning. But don't know if you talked about this. But I wanted to ask if internally you've kind of done your work on the issues regarding, I guess, the trade and tariff disputes between the U.S. and China. And just from a more - maybe from a more broader perspective, are - has that changed? Well, first of all, what might your estimate be of the impact of the current clutch of trade and tariff proposals that have been bandied about?

But then, maybe longer term, does this change your thinking about how you want to position yourself or how your global infrastructure might be positioned? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

So we look at our business really around customers. I mean, although we're global, we sell around the world, that's really where our customers are and where we are positioned to service them and create value for them.

So that means that geographically we have a pretty broad presence and we'll follow our customers, existing and new ones, as they go. If you look at the semiconductor industry, although there is a lot of push in questions on what's going to happen with trade, the is reality a lot of the capacity is in place and these fabs are major investments that people are doing. So you can't source materials from places that you don't have fabs.

And I think that from that perspective the industry will continue to operate based on where our customers are producing in the near-term. I think longer-term, could you see changes in investments around the world? We'll wait and see right now. Obviously, China is an area that is investing heavily and we are well positioned.

The first wave is in delivery systems, where we just - we're finalizing our new plant there, so we can support our customers locally. And as they grow we will have - we'll increment it with supply of products and technology.

So we're pretty well balanced. I think over the last few years, we've distributed our supply much better than maybe what it was a decade ago or five years ago. So I think we're well positioned to manage through that.

David Silver

Okay. And then, just I guess a couple of - well, one more question, I'll just do that. But with the ERP system up and I guess with your transition services agreement ending, could you just walk us through, I mean, what that transition - what we should expect for that transition as it affects, I guess, your selling and administrative expenses or however you look at it, but exiting the TSA and adding the ERP kind of on a run rate basis, what might be the net change there or how should we think about that? Thank you.

George Bitto

Okay. So, yeah, we - I mean, as we looked at this, we've been doing TSAs, it was apparent. For the last year, we're at the lower-end of those. As we said before, we're down to really the IT ones and a few finance ones that basically came off at the end of March. We will see some benefit to that as those costs will go away. The project ends and so we'll bring people that are working on the project back into the organization.

Net on net, the SG&A should be beneficial as we go into the third quarter. I think as Guillermo said, the big change in this is we're actually changing how we look at and run the business. And that's where I think we'll get the biggest bang for the buck. It's not as easily quantifiable in the specific number, but hopefully in performance it should start to play out as we get through to the end of the year.

David Silver

Okay. Apologies, if I made you repeat yourself, but very interesting Q&A. Thanks very much.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Guillermo Novo for any closing remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Well, wanted to thank everyone for joining our call and for your interest in Versum. We're looking forward to connect with many of you in the near future. And also wanted to thank everybody in the Versum team for these important accomplishments that we've had and now becoming a standalone company. So thank you to everyone. And we look forward to seeing you.

