Starbucks: Buy Or Hold?

Starbucks (SBUX) released its Q2 2018 earnings report with modest growth in its comparable sales. Despite a decelerating comparable sales growth rate, Starbucks has several growth engines - including digital initiatives, store expansion in China, and its deployment 2.0 plan. The company also has a good track record of dividend growth and is committed to return cash to its shareholders through share buybacks. Its current valuation is attractive with a potential return over 20%. Hence, I believe the company remains a good long-term investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Investors With a Long-Term Horizon Will Be Rewarded

Starbucks' digital initiatives will help to grow its business

Starbucks has done an excellent job in engaging its active rewards customers. It has done an excellent job in improving its throughput during peak hours through its deployment of Digital Order Manager.

Looking forward, Starbucks' digital initiatives should be able to help the company to increase its comparable sales growth. Several examples of its strategy include opening up Mobile Order and Pay to all customers, leveraging Wi-Fi sign-up in the stores, and reinventing Happy Hour through the use of single-use digital coupon. Each of these initiatives are not only encouraging customers to visit the store and buy food and beverages, but also aimed to promote customer loyalty. The company in the recent conference call mentioned that they expect to generate a few million additional rewards members by the end of the year and is currently ahead of their expectations.

Converting occasional customers to rewards members is advantageous because this allows the company to engage with these new members through customized promotions and product offerings. This will encourage its new members to come back to its stores more frequently and increase comparable store sales and tickets.

Starbucks' labor deployment 2.0 plan will improve customer satisfaction and operating efficiency

Starbucks also introduced its labor deployment 2.0 plan. The difference between its 2.0 and its previous plan is that the new plan moves away from a one-size fits all deployment plan to a dynamic store specific deployment solution. The goal is to better balance the work to optimize customer connections. Management indicated in the conference call that they are already seeing benefits and improvements in the critical morning day-parts. While I like Starbucks' Deployment 2.0, I think this might take several quarters to fully see the benefits as the company has not yet implemented it in the afternoon and evening time.

China will provide a long runway of growth

China is Starbucks' second largest market by country. The company delivered 4% comparable sales growth in China. Below are three reasons why I am bullish on Starbucks' growth in China.

First, China's economy is in the midst of transitioning from an export-driven economy to a services-driven economy. The country's middle-class population is expected to double from roughly 300 million people in 2018 to 600 million people in the next four years (see chart below). With a middle class that favors foreign "high-class" cultures where coffee culture is among one of them, Starbucks is well positioned to attract this group of citizens in China. This is evident in the newly opened Shanghai Roastery, where the store, on average, accumulates twice the revenue of an average store in the U.S.

Second, coffee consumption in China is on the rise. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Chinese coffee consumption has nearly tripled in the past four years. As the chart above shows, Chinese people on average still only drank 0.4 cups of coffee annually in 2016. On the other hand, U.S. citizens on average consumed 300 cups annually. As Chinese middle-class citizens continue to shift their appetites toward coffee, Starbucks is in a good position to capture this growth and has a plan to expand its stores from 3,200 stores presently to 5,000 stores in 2021.

Third, there are about 6.2 million active My Starbucks Reward members. This number is quite low compare to its members in the U.S. There will be tremendous potential for Starbucks to grow its members in China because of the country's large population base and a growing middle-class. As we know, Starbucks members tend to spend more and have much higher loyalty. This should help the company to accelerate its revenue growth in China.

Consistent dividend growth and continual share buybacks

Starbucks currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 2.1%. The company has consistently raised its dividend annually since 2010. In addition, the increase each year has been in the double-digits. The company's dividend is secure with a payout ratio of 36.1% in the past 12 months (based on its total EPS in the past four quarters). Looking forward, the company should be able to at least grow its dividend by high single-digits (most likely low double-digits) based on its EPS guidance this year.

Starbucks continue to generate excessive free cash flow to support its dividend growth and share buybacks. In the past quarter, the company repurchased $1.6 billion in stock, and is expected to return $15 billion to shareholders over the next three years. This will help support its share price and improve its EPS growth outlook.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that there is a major shift in strategy in the fast-food restaurants in the U.S. Companies such as McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM) have introduced its dollar deals. The results have been positive so far. In the first three months of 2018, value menu traffic in McDonald's increased by 10%. Similarly, its value menu sales also went up by 13%. The reason behind the shift appears to be related to the cool down in consumer spending in the U.S.

The shift toward dollar menu in the fast-food restaurants creates a challenging operating environment. This inevitably adds pressure to Starbucks, as the company saw no traffic growth in the past quarter. This challenging environment is also the reason behind Starbucks' strategy to offer specials in order to woo customers who visit one to five times per month. The challenging operating environment may continue to weigh on Starbucks' margin.

Valuation: Trading at a Slight Discount to Its Historical Average

Starbucks' shares have been trading in the range between $55 and $60 per share in the past six months. During this time, its revenue and earnings continue to grow, but the comparable sales growth rate has decelerated considerably. As a result of slower growth, its forward P/E ratio of 23.3x is now below its five-year average of 26.0x. Similarly, its price to sales ratio of 3.7x is also below its five-year average of 4.0x. Starbucks appears to be trading at a slightly discount. Will Starbucks' share price return to its historical valuation?In my opinion, if the company cannot re-accelerate its comparable sales growth, it will be difficult for the market to give them a valuation at or above the five-year historical average.

Forward PE 5-Year PE Ratio Price to Sales 5-Year Price to Sales Starbucks 23.3x 26.0x 3.7x 4.0x

Looking forward to Starbucks' EPS in 2019, the consensus is that Starbucks will earn about $2.80 per share. This represents a growth rate of about 12.5% year over year. To apply some margin of safety, we will use a P/E ratio of 24.5x instead of the five-year average (we assume Starbucks' comparable sales growth rate will gradually accelerate). This will give us a target price of $68.6 per share. This is equivalent to a target return of about 21.7% (including dividend).

Investor Takeaway

Despite slower comparable sales growth rate in the past year, Starbucks is still an attractive investment choice. Its digital initiatives, expansion initiatives in China, and its deployment 2.0 plan will help the company to continue to grow its business. The company also has a good track record of growing its dividend and buying back its shares. Its current valuation is also attractive with a potential return over 20%. Hence, I believe the company remains a good long-term investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

