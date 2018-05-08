Nemaska Lithium: Bullish Outlook After Site Visit

The company is gradually building out its expertise and industry relationships through Phase One and is nearing completion of its capital raise to fund Phase Two.

I recently visited Nemaska's facility in Shawinigan to understand the current processing facility, the scope of work ahead of the company under Phase Two and to discuss market conditions.

Quebec-based Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) is shaping up to be the poster child for the next wave of hard-rock lithium explorers. Not only has the company done well at defining its resource but its long-term strategy is what I find most compelling. The company is moving to become one of the few vertically integrated lithium chemical suppliers by including the production of lithium sulfur, hydroxide, and carbonate. In April 2018, I visited the company's production facility in Shawinigan, Quebec and met with the management team to further understand the company's competitive advantage in, and vision for, the lithium chemicals business.

Based on what I have learned through my site visit, time spent with the management team, and my own due diligence, it is in my opinion that Nemaska Lithium is likely one of the early-stage lithium production companies best positioned to benefit from the rising tide in lithium demand. Although there is still a great level of risk associated with investing in Nemaska, I believe that shareholders should be thrilled about the prospects of the company. For investors who are looking to gain exposure to the growth in the new energy vehicle and technology markets, share ownership in Nemaska Lithium presents an opportunity for a healthy balance of risk vs. reward. The current share price pull-back, coupled with the recent financing announcements, may well provide an excellent opportunity to enter a position in the company.

Current Situation In Shawinigan

In late April 2018, I flew from Toronto to Montreal to visit Nemaska's lithium processing facility located in Shawinigan, Quebec. The drive from Montreal's city center to the location is approximately 2 hours of highway travel. The Town of Shawinigan is rather small and consists primarily of residential properties. The Nemaska lithium facility is tucked below an escarpment that is hard to identify through the surrounding tree line. The Nemaska building historically housed a local newspaper, while the surrounding buildings are in the midst of being torn down, although some heritage structures, including the property's main gates, will remain in place. Parallel to the Nemaska building is a 300MW Hydro Quebec hydroelectric generation facility powered by the river, which was then used to feed the previous paper facility, which commanded a significant amount of electricity. It is highly unlikely that the Nemaska facility will ever require 300MW of generating demand, as that is an amount of power sufficient to supply approximately 300,000 homes.

With Quebec's abundant amount of low-cost, clean, and renewable energy sources, in addition to its quality lithium deposits and its buildup of technical expertise, the province may offer an ideal mix to generate a strong electric vehicle and battery materials market.

Phase One of the lithium processing facility at the Shawinigan plant is operational. Today, the company is processing lithium sulfate materials for a nearby cathode producer, Johnson Matthey Battery Materials. Although the company will ultimately deliver lithium carbonate and hydroxide as its primary deliverable, this was a great opportunity for the company to build its status with a strong battery materials company, grow its expertise, and become a commercial operator within the lithium battery supply chain.

At present, the building which will house Phase Two of the processing facility is a shell. Part of the company's $800 million financial capital raise will allow for the procurement and installation of the necessary machinery and technology to convert spodumene concentrate to chemicals.

A converted paper mill is now home to Nemaska Lithium (Author supplied)

The strategy is to bring in spodumene concentrate from the company's mine and concentrator located in the James Bay region by rail and train. The facility will manage the calcination and roasting processes with the output entering Nemaska's patented process. The key to the process is the membrane electrolysis which the company believes is one of its most important competitive advantages. It is important to note that the electrolysis technology is being pulled from another industry, so it is not entirely new in concept but rather modified for a new application, being lithium chemical processing. Some within the investment community have created clouds of doubt around the process, but the company confirms that the technology is operational and scalable, with very little doubt attached to the process.

Vertical Integration Ensures Long-Term Sustainability

Australian lithium hard-rock miners have proven to the world that they are capable of identifying, extracting, and crushing ore containing lithium. Australia has done an excellent job at positioning itself as China's energy metal sandbox and has until now failed to deliver any meaningful value to the lithium supply chain. The reasons that spodumene concentrate and ore is still being shipped to China are because lithium prices remain exceptionally strong, Australia's close proximity to China, and China's ability to process rock into chemicals.

Extracting ore and shipping it across the waterway is child's play and has no long-term merit for multiple reasons, and as the market matures, this will prove to be an unsustainable business model. The model of shipping raw materials for processing inside of China assumes that lithium chemical prices will remain exceptionally strong, which illustrates the fundamental flaw in the strategy. Further, Chinese processors need to pay a margin to the mining company, which will ensure that hard-rock miners are the first to be hit if lithium prices correct. Lithium chemicals prepared for final shipment to a cathode manufacturer (author supplied).

This is partially why I believe that Nemaska will be one of the few new Greenfield lithium projects that will successfully enter the market over the next several years. It is in my opinion that, in the next month, the company will complete its capital raise to support the construction of its facilities and even announce additional offtake partnerships for lithium chemicals produced at its facilities. The $800 million capital investment will allow the company to deliver up to 16,000 tonne LCE on an annual basis. The updated drilling activity defined a total of 7 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, which converts into approximately 770,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and 361,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate. As market demands shift between hydroxide and carbonate, the company will be able to modify its product offerings to reflect current market conditions.

Over 20 Years Of Resource Life At Whabouchi Mine

The 2018 Feasibility Study reflects 24 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves at 1.53% Li2O. Taking into account lower grades of 1.16% Li2O, the amount of proven and probable reserves increases significantly to 37 million, including combined open-pit and underground estimates. This resource estimate allows the company to derive material from the open-pit development for the first 24 years of production. The 2018 Feasibility Study replaces the 2016 Updated Feasibility Study with the key developments, including:

Expansion in mine life from 26 years to 33 years

Increase in life of mine revenue from $9.2 billion to $19.2 billion

Pre-Tax NPV 8% discount base case of $3.3 billion up from $1.9 billion

After-tax internal rate of return nearly unchanged from 30.3% to 30.5%

Increase in total initial capital costs, including contingency from $546 million to $801 million

In the study, the company uses an average lithium carbonate price of US$9,500/T for the first 5 years and U$12,000/T thereafter, which is either a conservative approach by the company or reflective of the off-take agreements that the company has entered with its customers.

Phase One - The Company has built a wealth of experience and industry relationships (Author supplied).

However, I would highly doubt that the company would transition from an open-pit development to an underground mine after 24 years. There is a strong possibility that the lithium chemical market remains tight until 2022, at which point electric vehicles start to gain significant traction in the global market. This could place Nemaska in an ideal position over the next wave of Greenfield projects as it is usually more cost-effective to expand an existing facility than to build new facilities. The point being drawn is that the company will likely increase capacity once it successfully brings lithium carbonate and hydroxide to market in the next years which will ensure that it aggressively draws down on its lithium deposit. The cost to transition to an underground mine would increase the capex of the project and the overall cost structure.

This is something that the management team at Nemaska understands which is why the company continues to offer exposure to Greenfield lithium exploration efforts through its spin-off, Vision Lithium (OTCQB:ABEPF) (Ticker "VLI" on the TSX-V).

Upside Exposure To Exploration

In Q1 2018, Nemaska confirmed the sale of its Sirmac lithium property to Vision Lithium who was created to acquire the asset and continue the exploration efforts. The Sirmac property is located just south of the Whabouchi Lithium Mine, consisting of 24 map-designated mining claims covering over 1,000 hectares. As part of the consideration payable by Vision for the Sirmac lithium property to Nemaska, the company issued an aggregate of 15 million common shares at a price of $.40/ share, representing an approximate value of $6 million. At the close of the sale, Nemaska held a total of approximately 20% of the outstanding shares in Vision Lithium.

Historical work completed by Nemaska Lithium shows a small estimate of around 500,000 T at an average grade between 1.1 and 1.4 Li2O%. Although the size of the historical estimate is small, Vision has been quick to get drills back into the ground at the Sirmac lithium property. Nemaska's historical efforts reported mineralization of lithium ore up to 2.98% Li2O, which is comparable to the grades of Australia's famous Greenbush deposit.

In April 2018, Vision hit the ground running with the announcement of its maiden drill efforts at the 100% owned Sirmac Property. The company's intentions are to undertake a 1,500 metre drilling program to the main #5 Dyke outcrop zone. Based on Sedar reports, as of Feb. 28th, the company had a total of approximately $2 million in cash and cash equivalents available. Further, the company has around 40 million warrants available, expiring by May 2019 which could generate an ongoing channel for the company to continue financing its exploration efforts at Sirmac.

Nemaska spinning off the Sirmac property to Vision Lithium allows the company to focus on the gigantic task of building out Canada's first lithium chemicals processing facility while still offering shareholders direct exposure to exploration efforts through share ownership in recently formed Vision Lithium.

Financing Is Nearing Completion

Attracting $800 million of capital for a junior exploration company looking to become a vertically-integrated lithium chemicals company could prove to be a challenging task. For Nemaska, it has been difficult to balance various components of its capital raise, but it is becoming increasingly firm that the company will secure the necessary financing to move the project forward. Based on the successes achieved so far, it is in my opinion that there is no risk that the financing will not close. The vast majority of capital required has been identified and will be available to company as required.

The three components of the capital raise are as follows:

$150 million streaming agreement with Orion Mining Finance which will see the company deliver 14.5% of all lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate produced at the Shawinigan plant

$99 million private placement with SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF); maximum threshold of 9.9% ownership position in the company once project financing is completed

Engaged with Clarksons Platou Securities and Pareto Securities in connection with a $300-350 million Bond Offering.

As noted above, the company has engaged with strong Nordic European investment firms to secure the final component of the financial arrangements. As noted below, the sales agreement with Sweden-based battery technology start-up, Northvolt was well timed to support interest in the bond offering. It based on the financial success thus far, I am encouraged that the company will be able to close on the balance of the financing required to trigger a closure of the multi-pronged capital raise effort. It will be interesting to see at what rate the bonds will be issued at and how quickly the investment community will absorb the offering as it will allow onlookers to determine the overall demand for bonds supporting lithium assets.

Off-Take Arrangements Are In Place

Off-take arrangements are a critical component to commercial lenders and investors as they want to ensure that there is demand for chemicals that are expected to be produced in the next years. In some cases, when tight market conditions prevail, purchasers of the chemicals will also position themselves as investors in high-quality projects, which is presently the situation in the lithium chemicals market.

Although a large portion of the new global growth in the new energy markets is coming out of China, Nemaska Lithium has yet to enter the market, and based on feedback from the management team, they believe that there is a large enough market outside of China that they will address.

So far, this is exactly what they have done. The company is currently operating Phase One of its lithium chemical facility based on a relationship that it has structured with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials; the company produces lithium sulfur for Johnson who is a near-by cathode manufacturer for lithium iron phosphate or LFP batteries. Ironically, Chinese battery manufacturers such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), CATL, and Guoxuan High-Tech are the largest producers of LFP batteries, Murata (formerly Sony (SNE)) is also a large Japanese player in the LFP battery market.

FMC (FMC) is also listed as an off-take partner. More excitingly, over the past few weeks, Nemaska announced a relationship with a Swedish-based battery start-up, Northvolt. Although Northvolt is an early-stage battery technology which presents a significant amount of risk, it illustrates the opportunity for Nemaska to capitalize on opportunities outside of China. Northvolt has plans to build out a battery manufacturing facility through various stages. Initially, the company will build out 125MWh/year of manufacturing capabilities by 2020 which will be enough lithium batteries to supply around 100,000 electric passenger vehicles rated at 80KWh each. The second stage envisions the company to produce up to 32GWh/ year by 2023, enough to supply 400,000 vehicles.

As part of the finance agreement with Japan's SoftBank, Nemaska entered an arrangement that will provide SoftBank with 20% of lithium product output over the long term as long as SoftBank holds a 5% stake in the Nemaska. As noted above, Orion Mining Finance is also entitled to 14.5% of the lithium carbonate and hydroxide output for a period of time. Phase Two will be housed behind me (Authored supplied).

Positive Outlook

Guy Bourassa is quick to defend an under-supply scenario in lithium demand. He points to the graphs in a printed power point presentation that is on the table in front of us and snaps,

"How can there be an oversupply? Look at the numbers, it is not possible".

As noted above, the Australian's are shipping raw materials to Chinese processors which puts the bottleneck of production at the capacity of Chinese chemical plants. Even if the Chinese have mobilized their financial capital, it will still take 5 years to bring new capacity online. Chinese brine production is nearly non-exist as it has been struggling for years to increase production output to support BYD's production increases. Chile has increased the cap on the amount of lithium that can be extracted per year, but once again, this will take several years before meaningful volumes hit the end market. Argentina's populist government has only fallen in the past few years, which has allowed a significant number of exploration companies to enter the space, but exploration and lithium chemicals production are two widely different events. Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) has done a good job at ramping up its asset at Olaroz, but still remains well below nameplate capacity.

Ultimately, the supply needs to hit the market because the demand side of the equation is on the cusp of a paradigm shift supported by a societal change regarding the production, storage and use of energy. It is more of a matter of how much lithium chemicals will be required to meet the demand from the new energy and technologies market and how quickly? In Guy's view, the supply side is not doing enough.

Looking forward, Guy provides some additional insight into what the underlying opportunities are for the Province of Quebec. He takes the stance that Nemaska's success will be able to attract other players of the lithium supply chain into the region including battery material manufacturers. He believes that Nemaska will be successful due to their technology ownership in the membrane electrolysis process and their ownership of a large, high quality resource deposit. He goes on to say,

"We will be cheaper than the Chinese, we will give them a good run because we control the mine and technology".

As noted earlier, controlling the lithium deposit is critical to avoid margin-layering through the movement of the material, partially why Asian companies are spending billions to own the resources. He's seen significant opportunity outside of China to supply lithium chemicals as he states,

"There is a big enough opportunity outside of China, our business plan does not require us to go into the Chinese market, not a single tonne needs to be delivered to China."

This is something that I can certainly confirm, a buildup of battery activity inside Japan, Korean, America and, Europe will all require a secure lithium chemicals supplier.

Financials And Risks

The recent sell-off in shares of the company shows that there are still many risks associated with investing in Nemaska. The same reasons that I like the company could also be viewed as serious risks to the business. Bringing any new mine or chemical facility to market will experience hiccups along the way. This is one of the advantages that Phase One presents to the company, as it allows the build-up of operational experience. However, based on my observations with other companies in the lithium chemicals business, Nemaska will encounter many challenges along the path forward. Here are a few of the more serious risks that I have identified:

Current and ongoing capital requirements - As with nearly all lithium projects that have gone into construction and production over the past few years, they have experienced time delays and cost over. This is associated to the lack of experience in the business because historical production has been concentrated to an oligopoly. It should be expected that Nemaska requires additional capital in the years ahead which always presents the risk that current shareholders experience dilution.

Technology implementation - Although the company is confident in its electrolysis technology conversion platform, there could be additional risks and challenges to scale up the technology to meet the commercial requirements of Phase Two.

Production of lithium carbonate and hydroxide - As noted earlier, the company is producing a liquid solution lithium sulfate. However, the large portion of its future production will be lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The company has no historically experience in producing either chemicals, which presents room for error and time delay in hitting nameplate capacity.

Increase in lithium ore and spodumene output - The company has little experience in operating a high-volume production mine which presents additional risk to shareholders. Quebec has a very long history in mining, so it should be de-risked. However, risk associated to the mining component of the business should also be considered.

On March 8th, 2018, the company filed its financial statements the period ending December 31, 2017. The company reported short-term assets at over $40 million, which does not take into account the $500 million plus that is presently being secured through the financing efforts outlined above. At this point, the company is still at a pre-commercial stage of operation as it does not sell its ore or spodumene concentrate into the open market. However, this could certainly change as it would allow the company to increase mine and concentrator production ahead of the chemical plant construction.

Conclusion

Developing a mine, processing technology, and chemical plant is going to come with its set of challenges, but the financial community is stepping behind the company to show their deep level of confidence in the company. These same sets of challenges are the same factors that will allow the company to become successful in the long term.

It is in my opinion that the pullback in the share price is a direct reflection of a) the overall down cycle in the lithium markets b) concerns around Nemaska's ability to raise the necessary capital which exceeds $500 million. Now, that the company has successfully raised the capital, the risk concern will shift to execution around the ramp-up of the mine, implementation of the conversion technology, along with engineering, procurement, and construction of the chemical plants. Essentially, there will always be risks attached to this great effort, but the management team has a track record of delivering and once the financial raise is complete, it will significantly de-risk the entire project.

Nemaska's timing to market, high-quality lithium deposit, technology development and ownership, buildup of local expertise, exposure to new lithium exploration; coupled with a fundamental shift in lithium demand ensures that the company is ideally positioned to capture a buildup of momentum within the energy metals market. Of course, Guy and his team in Quebec have a lot of risk ahead of them to convert that empty building into a lithium chemicals facility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OROCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.