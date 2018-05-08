Sysco: Not Messing Around

Source: Google Images

Amidst my research into the consumer defensive sector, I identified Sysco (SYY) as a compelling investment opportunity. SYY is the largest global food manufacturer providing fresh and frozen foods, dairy and beverage products, and non-food products ranging from tableware, cookware, restaurant and kitchen/cleaning supplies to over 500,000 customer locations. SYY has rewarded investors with 47 years of dividend increases and capital appreciation of around 16% a year. Furthermore, SYY continues to increase revenues, irrespective of the state of the economy. This article identifies the factors that substantiate a buy recommendation for SYY.

Why Buy Sysco?

Dividend: Sysco has exhibited a continued commitment to shareholder returns. SYY has consistently paid a dividend since the company's IPO in 1970 and has consecutively increased its dividend yield 48 times. SYY joins the list of dividend kings with an extensive track record of dividend payments and increases. SYY exhibits the markings of a venerable and stable company with both the desire and ability to reward shareholders.

SYY Dividend data by YCharts

Business Advantages/Defensiveness: SYY exhibits a number of advantages ranging from business defensiveness, scale advantages, revenue diversification, excellent management, and high margins. SYY is the largest global distributor of food products; the company serves over 500,000 customer locations, restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and foodservice customers. SYY has 300 distribution facilities and more than 65,000 employees, delivering $55 billion in annual sales, $10 billion in gross profit, and $1.6 billion in annual free cash flow. SYY controls 16% of the $280 billion U.S foodservice industry. In spite of the high number of competitors, SYY has grown market share as a result of the company's cost advantages. SYY's large volume material buying, vertical integration, and large number of distribution facilities allow SYY to be very price competitive and undercut smaller competitors. Even still, SYY has a very low number of competitors; the only company that parallels SYY's size is U.S foods, and SYY's sales are significantly higher than U.S Foods.

SYY's revenues are derived from the following operational segments: restaurants (61% of sales), healthcare (9% of sales), education/government (9% of sales), travel/leisure/retail (9% of sales), and other (12% of sales). Although SYY's revenues are diversified across a number of operating segments, it is worthwhile to note that the company derives a substantial amount of revenue from the restaurant business. However, SYY's revenues are diversified across 500,000 clients, resulting in a very low revenue weighting in any one individual customer. Furthermore, in spite of a heavy weighting in the restaurant sector, even during recessions, SYY revenues are only subject to slight fluctuations.

Examining SYY's revenues over the past couple decades reinforces the stock's defensiveness. SYY has experienced continually increasing revenues in spite of economic downturns.

Growth Opportunities: SYY's acquisition of Brakes affords promising growth opportunities. Brakes is one of the largest foodservice companies in Europe, serving fresh, refrigerated, and frozen foods to over 50,000 customers concentrated in the U.K, France, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. Last year Sysco nearly doubled international sales. The company has a significant amount of room for international expansion; in 2017 alone, the Brakes acquisition added 8.3% to full year revenue growth. I find it encouraging that SYY is looking to expand revenues and facilitate growth as opposed to being complacent with the company's North American market.

Source: FY2017 Presentation, page 11

Although SYY is experiencing difficulties in the North American market as a result of industry-wide same restaurant sales declines, SYY has implemented strict cost mitigation initiatives delivering gross margin expansion and an EPS increase of 14% in 2017. The slowdown in SYY's domestic market is not overly concerning; although decreased mall traffic and the low cost of groceries services present potential headwinds, these are only ephemeral difficulties. The rising popularity of restaurant delivery services confers greater customer convenience and ultimately elevates restaurant sales. More importantly, SYY can continue to drive growth in international markets, and increased cost optimization efforts will continue to facilitate earnings growth. Also from an overarching perspective, continued population growth will stimulate elevated food consumption needs and add to top line revenues.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet: SYY exhibits an adequate balance sheet. SYY has experienced decreasing liquidity and elevated long-term debt levels. Although SYY's liquidity has fluctuated, SYY is able to meet short-term obligations with current holdings of cash and short-term assets. Furthermore, SYY's debt levels have risen significantly close to 62% in the past five years; however, this came as a result of the Baker acquisition. SYY's debt is well-covered by operating cash flow (27.8%) and historically SYY has kept debt levels at around $2-3 billion. I foresee no problems with SYY's balance sheet

Income Statement: SYY demonstrates a good income statement. The company has witnessed year-over-year increases in total revenues, net income, and operating income; however, SYY has exhibited moderate increases in SGA expenses and revenue costs. SYY has exhibited slight increases in gross/profit margins, and greater cost optimization efforts promise further bottom line growth.

Valuation: Unfortunately, SYY's formidable business comes at a price. SYY is set at an expensive valuation across a number of metrics. SYY's price to book ratio of 14 is high (much greater than the defensive benchmark of 2 or less), the company's PEG ratio of 1.33 is high (exceeds one), and similarly, Syco's PE ratio is also up there at 28.25 (exceeding the moderate benchmark of 15 or less).

Conclusion

Although I prefer to buy stocks at more reasonable valuations, I anticipate SYY will experience continued upward stock mobility. International growth will be a large revenue driver, and even amidst the market cooldown, investors are now even more likely to transition their portfolios to more defensive holdings such as SYY because of the company's economic defensiveness. SYY appears to be a great business; the company boasts unparalleled scale and competitive advantages, large revenue diversification, economic versatility, a good dividend yield, and encouraging future growth prospects. As a result, I would characterize SYY as a buy and great long-term investment holding.

