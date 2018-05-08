ANSYS Completes Acquisition Of OPTIS For Autonomous Vehicle Tech

ANSS has been aggressively acquiring the technologies it seeks and the OPTIS deal could be a significant step-change in its future prospects.

OPTIS has developed a variety of virtual simulation technologies, most notably its VRX for autonomous vehicle simulation.

ANSYS has announced the completion of its deal to acquire OPTIS for $300 million.

Quick Take

ANSYS (ANSS) has announced the completion of its deal to acquire OPTIS for approximately $300 million.

OPTIS has developed software for the scientific simulation of light, physics-based visualization and human vision.

With the deal, ANSS seeks to bolster the capabilities for its portfolio to provide a more comprehensive sensor solution set for its autonomous vehicle simulation environment.

Target Company

France-based OPTIS was founded in 1989 to develop solutions to help product designers prototype and develop products more efficiently and accurately.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jacques Delacour, who founded the firm immediately after receiving his Master of Engineering from the Institut d’Optique.

Below is an overview video of OPTIS’ virtual prototyping system:

(Source: OPTISWORLD)

OPTIS’ offerings consist of nine specialized modules:

SPEOS - Bright light and appearance simulation

OPTIS HPC - High-performance computing for faster results

computing for faster results Theia-RT - Real-time color and material evaluation

HIM - Human ergonomics evaluation

VRX - Dynamic driving experience

Aesthetics - Quality perception evaluation

OMS2 - Fast material scanner

GENESIS - Product sound quality analysis

Library - Thousands of measured samples for benchmarking

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 Research and Markets market research report, the global virtual prototype market is expected to reach $623 million by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 20.32% from 2017’s baseline of $205 million.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need to reduce product development costs while maximizing quality.

Notably, the firm says the ‘inadequacy of trained professionals restrains the growth of the virtual prototyping market over the forecast period.’

North America and Europe currently represent the largest markets by region, but the APC region will account for ‘significant growth in automobile and aerospace sectors.’

Major competitive vendors that provide virtual prototyping software and solutions include:

ASTC (ASTC)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Magillem

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Autodesk (ADSK)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ANSS disclosed the acquisition price of $300 million on May 2 as part of its quarterly reports.

The deal will have a ($0.12) - ($0.06) negative GAAP diluted earnings per share effect and a $3.7 million positive GAAP revenue effect for Q2 2018, and a pro-rata effect on the full year 2018 financial guidance.

ANSS is acquiring OPTIS for its autonomous vehicle simulation technologies.

As ANSS stated in the deal announcement,

The financial impact of autonomous vehicles is enormous, with analysts predicting this emerging technology will boost the global economy by $7 trillion. But the impact on human life is even more significant: autonomous vehicles have the potential to drastically reduce traffic accidents, saving more than 600,000 lives annually. Before they drive the highways in large numbers though, autonomous vehicles must first be proven safe through rigorous testing in complex driving environments, including boundless road conditions and weather scenarios. This would require billions of miles of physical road tests. The acquisition of OPTIS enables ANSYS to provide a faster, safer and more economical solution than physical testing of autonomous vehicles.

Although OPTIS has a number of other virtual simulation products, it’s likely that the autonomous vehicle piece - VRX - is what ANSS is valuing the deal at $300 million for.

In the past 12 months, ANSS stock has risen by approximately 46%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

ANSS has been acquisitive in recent quarters, also acquiring 3DSIM and Computational Engineering International in the last year.

Management appears to be in a hurry to take advantage of what it believes are extremely large markets with strong growth potential.

At least for the virtual prototype in general and the autonomous vehicle market in particular, I strongly agree.

I’m fully behind management’s bold move to acquire OPTIS and look forward to seeing it bring those capabilities to its customer base and beyond in the quarters and years ahead.

