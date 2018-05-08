This Undervalued MLP Yields 11%-Plus And Just Smashed Earnings

Alliance is one of the most well-run companies I've seen. Despite coal headwinds, Alliance is likely to perform well over the coming years.

Alliance Resource Partners Earnings Analysis

ARLP data by YCharts

Unit price: $17.65 (Time of original article publication)

Market cap: $2.31 billion

52-week range: $15.55 - $23.45

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) is one of the highest yielding stocks out of any master limited partnership, as the stock currently yields over 11%.

For those unfamiliar with Alliance, a good starting point might be my initial coverage in 2015. Also note that Alliance is a master limited partnership, dividends are referred to as distributions, and shares as units. They don't pay tax at the corporate level, but MLP's distribute most of their cash to unitholders. And also note that if you own Enterprise or any other MLP, you'll need a file schedule K-1 (speak with your accountant or tax professional for further information/guidance if needed).

SUMMARY: Despite coal headwinds and the possibility of lower coal prices in the future, Alliance has its costs under control, benefits from existing coal sales pricing agreements, and has produced strong earnings.

It's simply the only coal stock worth owning. I think its yield is safe, and investors can expect the share price to recover back to $20-plus over the next few quarters as the company produces more positive results and also increases its investment in oil and gas interests to diversify its business. I think the stock remains a strong buy.

First quarter results: Alliance says net income for the first quarter of 2018 increased 48.6% to $155.9 million, or $1.16 per basic and diluted unit, compared to $104.9 million or $1.10 per unit last year. EBITDA also increased 28.7% in the 2018 quarter to $228.7 million compared to $177.7 million in the 2017 quarter. These results include an $80 million gain on the settlement of a coal sales contract dispute.

The company sold 9.39 million tons of coal (down 2.2%) at a price of $45.07 per ton (down 1.3%). Sales were negatively impacted by weather-related transportation disruptions, which resulted in a shipment loss of 1.4 million fewer tons than expected, according to the company. But it also expects to make up for these lost sales later this year as conditions return to normal.

Revenue was $423.6 million, down from $438.7 million. However, as previously noted, net income was very strong at $155.9 million, and EBITDA came in strong. Cash flow from operations was $224.178 million, up from $177 million.

Raised guidance: Based on its results to date and the expectation that sales will pick up later this year, ARLP has raised its guidance to 40 - 41 million tons of coal production, 40.3 - 41.3 million tons of coal sales, revenue between $1.87 - $1.91 billion, net income of $405 - 425 million, and EBITDA of $710 - $730 million.

This is a substantial positive increase in guidance, as previous guidance called for between 39 - 40 million tons and sales volumes of 39.5 - 40.5 million tons, revenue between $1.78 - $1.82 billion, net income in a range of $290 - $310 million, and EBITDA between $610 - $630 million.

Increased distribution: As a result of its strong financial performance, Alliance has raised its distribution 1% from last quarter and 17.7% from last year to $.51 per unit. The stock currently yields 11.62%, with shares up by 7% following the strong earnings report.

The distribution is not in danger of being cut in my view and should actually continue to rise. Earnings per unit of $1.16 were recorded this quarter, and a distribution of $.51 is well covered by earnings.

Valuation: Alliance's stock remains dirt cheap. Shares carry a P/E ratio of under 6 and an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 4.55. If Alliance can continue earning approximately $1 per share in net income per quarter, shares would carry a forward P/E of 4.39 based on the current stock price.

I believe fair value of Alliance is easily over $25 per unit. My long-term price target is $30 per unit, which I think will be reached if Alliance can continue growing its distribution.

Strong balance sheet: Alliance has maintained a pretty conservative balance sheet as it doesn't have nearly as much debt as peers. The company ended this quarter with just $386 million in long-term debt, which is down from $415.9 million last year.

Final thoughts: Alliance is a strong buy-and-hold investment in my opinion. Even if the stock doesn't move much, investors are getting a 11%+ yield here. Meanwhile, its distribution is easily covered by its earnings, and was increased by 1% over last quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.