NetEase Has A Banzai Equalizer To Tencent's 'Honor Of Kings' And 'League Of Legends'

NetEase proved it can compete against the Battle Royale games of Tencent/Epic Games. I want to see if it can also compete against the MOBA titles of Tencent.

The MOBA or multiplayer battle online arena is still lucrative. Tencent's PC MOBA title League of Legends grossed $2.1 billion last year.

NetEase has compelling reason to compete against Tencent's Honor of Kings. The estimated revenue of Honor of Kings last year was $1.9 billion.

The iOS and Android versions of NetEase's mobile MOBA title Onmyoji Arena are now available in China, Japan, South East Asia, Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Sensor Tower has released its Q1 2018 app report. Tencent's Honor of Kings mobile MOBA game is again the world's top-grossing app.

NetEase (NTES) proved it can make serious money by making Battle Royale games inspired by Bluehole's PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds and Fortnite: Battle Royale. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is part-owner of Bluehole and Epic Games - the developer of PlayerUnKnown's Battlegrounds. NetEase now wants to disrupt Tencent's multi-billion-dollar-earning MOBA [Multiplayer Online Battle Arena] games, Honor of Kings and League of Legends.

NetEase has released its Japanese mythology-themed MOBA game, Onmyoji Arena. Going forward, this game could help boost NetEase's annual revenue of 36.282 billion RMB ($5.7 billion) from online games.

(Source: NetEase)

NetEase took inspiration from its Chinese hit turn-based action/role-playing-game Onmyoji to create its equalizer to Honor of Kings and League of Legends. Onmyoji Arena could also become a top-grossing game in China, Japan, and Asia. By competing in MOBA and Battle Royale games, NetEase gets more momentum behind its pursuit of Tencent.

Catering To Honor of Kings Players Who Were Restricted With Limited Daily Playing Time

The Chinese version of Onmyoji is still the no.11 top-grossing iPhone game in China. The Onmyoji brand, therefore, has an existing base of loyal Chinese fans who could become future big-spenders in Onmyoji Arena. Due to the Chinese government's criticism, Tencent was compelled last July to put limits on the daily playing time of 18 years old and below players of Honor of Kings.

Onmyoji Arena can, therefore, become the other option for addicted Chinese players who can only play Honor of Kings for 1 or 2 hours every day. The switch to Onmyoji Arena has an easy learning curve. Veteran Honor of Kings players will have an easy time transitioning. Onmyoji Arena looks very different from Honor of Kings, but it was easy for me to dominate in NetEase's MOBA game.

My account name is Gabbie1988. I used the archer Shikigami Hakuro to get 19 kills and quickly end a match against Chinese/foreign players. Shikigami is Onmyoji's term for its MOBA heroes that players choose to fight with. Some Shikigamis are free but others can be bought only through real dollars/yuan.

(Source: Motek Moyen)

Why NetEase Is Banzai Bullish On MOBA Games

As per the estimates of SuperData Research, the China-only Honor of Kings grossed $1.9 billion last year. It was the world's top-grossing mobile app. The PC MOBA game of Tencent, League of Legends, grossed $2.1 billion last year. These massive revenue numbers explain why NetEase wants a piece of the MOBA game industry.

Honor of Kings is internationally known as Arena of Valor. The chart below estimated the global (includes China) revenue of top-grossing mobile games last year. NetEase needs another hit game to augment the revenue it gets from its Fantasy Westward Journey and Ghost Story mobile games.

(Source: SuperData Research)

As per the Q1 2018 report of Sensor Tower, Honor of Kings remains the world's top-grossing mobile game. It confirmed that the MOBA genre is not going to get displaced by the Battle Royale genre soon. Tencent is the world's top mobile games publisher partly because of Honor of Kings.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

Can NetEase Succeed In MOBA Games?

Yes, NetEase can compete against the MOBA games of Tencent. NetEase already proved it can compete against the Battle Royale games of Tencent/Epic Games. The mobile version of Fortnite: Battle Royale grossed $25 million (the 30% cut of app store owners was not yet deducted) in its first month of availability.

However, the international versions of NetEase's Knives Out also raked in net sales of $24 million (30% cut of app store owners was deducted) last March. If we add the March revenue of the China versions of Knives Out, the monthly net sales could be around $30 million to $40 million.

The international iOS version of Knives Out had March net sales of $19 million. Japanese players contributed 96% of that $19 million. This is a remarkable development. Japan's top grossing games are usually of the genre of the role-playing game. I never expected Japanese gamers to embrace Battle Royale games.

We, therefore, cannot discount the possibility that Onmyoji Arena can also make Japanese players fall in love with MOBA games. NetEase used Japanese mythology/history in its Onmyoji games. It also styled them using the famous Japanese anime graphics aesthetics. Onmyoji Arena is hyper-localized for Japan's gaming community. I see Japan as a future big contributor to this game's monthly net sales.

NetEase Is Bringing Mobile Games To The PC Platform

The total addressable market of this game is not limited to the Android/iOS audience. Going forward, I expect NetEase to release Onmyoji Arena to the PC platform. Making this MOBA a cross-platform game will disrupt Tencent's PC MOBA game, League of Legends.

NetEase has released the Steam versions of the original Onmyoji. The mobile MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) of NetEase, Crusaders of Light was also released on the Steam platform. The Battle Royale games of NetEase, Rules of Survival and Knives Out now also have PC versions. These two mobile games can now start hurting the future revenue of the PC versions of Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnKnown's Battlegrounds.

NetEase is battling Tencent not only mobile but also on the PC platform. It is logical for NetEase to eventually release a PC version of Onmyoji Arena because it can destabilize Tencent's League of Legends PC MOBA game.

Onmyoji Arena can attract many big spenders if it is promoted as a viable professional e-sports game like League of Legends and Honor of Kings. Free-to-play video games like Onmyoji Arena, League of Legends, and Honor of Kings need robust in-app purchases.

Boosting in-app purchases requires a game to have global leader boards and guild features. These features create a climate of ultra-competitiveness among players. Putting up country-wide and international e-sports tournaments is also a good incentive for players to spend real dollars.

Like in other freemium games, using their credit card power can help competitive players level faster and get better at Onmyoji Arena.

Conclusion

I rate NTES as a buy. Based on my hands-on experience, Onmyoji Arena is as good as Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor and League of Legends. Onmyoji Arena's long-term potential will greatly depend on how much NetEase is willing to spend to quickly promote it. A $50 million global blitz marketing budget could lead to 100 million downloads for Onmyoji Arena.

NetEase has more than $7.5 billion in cash reserves. It can afford a hefty budget to promote/market Onmyoji Arena. The persistent success of King Digital and Supercell (majority owned by Tencent) was due to their massive (almost half-billion dollars) annual marketing budgets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.