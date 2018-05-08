Sanchez Energy Corporation's (SN) CEO Antonio Sanchez on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Kevin Smith - Vice President of Investor Relations

Antonio Sanchez - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Heinson - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Howard Thill - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Sean Sneeden - Guggenheim Securities

Owen Douglas - Robert W. Baird

Vivek Pal - Seaport Global

Jay Spencer - Stifel

Good day and welcome to the Sanchez Energy Corporation's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Smith, please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Also, on the call today are Tony Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer; Howard Thill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Heinson, SVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Please note, that we may make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the earnings press release. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our documents on file with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone on the call, and thank you for joining us.

2018 began with a series of growing pains involving the integration of Comanche asset and an associated negative production impact from recent cash that were large a carryover from the third and fourth quarter of 2017. That said, the remainder of 2018 will be about making up for lost ground in re-establishing a track record of solid execution one quarter at a time. We're taking active steps to address the operational impacts which we described in the most recent quarterly operational update, amongst the most significant of which were the test of variety of choke completion designs, choke management strategies, and well spacing changes.

One of the largest changes we enacted was to convert from hybrid completion designs toward utilizing strictly slickwater completions on the Comanche acreage and have already experienced an uplift in well performance. This design change has been particularly impactful with regards to some of the ducts that were spaced too closely together and which underperformed immediate offset wells and had more spacing between the laterals. And we expect the focusing on near well bore stimulations in the development area at Comanche will enhance individual production results and lead to an overall more stable production base.

As an example of some of the positive well results that reflect these design and spacing changes at Comanche, there are six Lower Eagle Ford wells on the Briscoe Metcalf lease swap for 30-day peak production rates averaged over 1,300 barrels of oil equivalent today. But even more importantly, approximately 60% of the production from these wells consisted of crude oil making the returns from these wells especially strong. The Briscoe Metcalf wells represent the latest examples of completion designs coupled with more appropriate and wider well spacing, and we expect that these methodologies will be carried forward on our future development plans for the asset.

Moving onto Catarina; during the first quarter this asset was a bright spot for the Company with strong production that matched and at times exceeded our internal estimates. Catarina also delivered a number of significant well results during the quarter including four South Central wells that have reached average 30-day production rates of approximately 1,785 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and more recently, six North Central wells that achieved 30-day average production rates of 1,300 barrels of oil per day. And on these wells 40% of that production was oil. The North Central production wells provide further confirmation of the expansion and the extent of the Central fairway, and in so doing will increase the overall number of economic drilling locations, proved reserves and production coming from the asset.

Given the strong production results from this area we have decided to add approximately 12 wells to the Catarina drilling capital plan in the second half of the year. Given that we have 100% working interest at Catarina and that the asset has been delivering some of the best production results over the last several quarters, we expect the continuing to the drilling plates -- of the drilling case on this asset to be positively impactful in terms of adding production towards the end of year and into 2019. Largely reflection this increase in activity we're revising our estimated capital budget for 2018 to range of $475 million to $525 million. As commodity prices have risen, the Company's unhedged operating margin increased for the fourth quarter in a row to over $18 per Boe in the first quarter.

And we anticipate further improvement throughout 2018 as production regains its footing. I will now turn the call over to Chris Heinson for an update on operations

Thanks, Tony. The Company's first quarter 2018 production averaged 80,572 barrels of oil equivalent per day, approximately 2% below the Company's midpoint, 4% below the high-end of quarterly guidance of 82,000 to 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

First quarter operations were focused on full field development in both, Catarina and Comanche. During the quarter we operated between six and eight rigs and three and five frac spreads. Before moving onto execution, I would like to address the production under-performance that occurred during the quarter. As referenced in the Company's first quarter operations update, much of this under performance was associated with drilled but uncompleted wells or DUCs that were acquired at the time of the acquisition.

We believe several factors contributed to the poor performance. First, well spacing associated with the drill but uncompleted wells was approximately 450 feet in zone which is approximately 25% tighter in zone than our current development profile. Although we've seen negative effects from tight spacing previously, these impacts are more severe. The results of tighter spacing were worse in the higher gas to oil ratio portions of various [ph] were much of our late 2017 completion activity occurred. It should be noted that our current development spacing is at a minimum of 600 feet, both in the lower and the upper Eagle Ford benches and biases the more oily parts of the asset.

Going forward, we plan to continue evaluating wider spacing in conjunction with larger completion designs to ensure optimal development efficiency in the higher gas to oil ratio areas. Second factor contributing to underperformance during the quarter was a disappointing result at both, the upper Eagle Ford A and the upper Eagle Ford C in the appraisal pads. While results have been promising in the Central and Eastern parts of Comanche area 3, results today indicate degradation as you move further West. Our pilot well has confirm the core of area three has a quality petrophysical characteristics and both, the upper A and upper C. But these characteristics degrade as you move into NAV recounting [ph]. The original acquired DUCs were widely distributed across the asset. Early 2017 focused on completing the longest DUCs located towards the core; as a result, the second half of 2017 had a disproportionate number of step out and appraisal pads.

Going forward development of the upper A and lower A on the western side has stopped with designs ranged between hybrid and silk water designs with a number of variant proper and solute. We've now moved to full slick water flow design and are maintaining property concentration that approximately 17 to 2,000 pounds per foot. In our view this was a completion design that will resulted in much larger stimulated lock volume and improved well results.

As Tony mentioned in his comments, we're seeing strong results off the Briscoe Metcalf. The Briscoe Metcalf pads were completed with full slick quarter designs and had been confirmatory to on our completion designs so for. Production from the older producing wells remains a strong point operationally, based production on both our legacy assets and Comanche remains on-target, that Comanche well declines on the base have remained stable and we've been successful at mitigating in offsetting frac heads with an active workover program. The workover in frac mitigation activity did encourage marginally the LOE this quarter but overall LOE is expected to trend down on a BOE basis throughout the year as the pace of completion stabilizes now that the initial guts had been turned on the line.

During the quarter we did see a number of weather related disruption in Comanche, similar to the fourth quarter 2017, January was unseasonably cool for South Texas and we had several freezing events. Additionally, thunder storms once again impacted the area causing a shutdown of one of the major gathering facilities in Comanche. The shutdown created bottlenecks in our natural gas takeaway capacity during the month of March, the outages been resolved and production is fully restored but facilities issues accounted for approximate 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter but will not have an impact going forward.

Touching on execution; the first quarter operations were focused on bringing online all 132 gross drilled but uncompleted DUCs acquired with the asset. The companies drilling and completions activity is progressing ahead of schedule this year. We're currently averaging 9 days drilling horizontal wells with 9,800 foot laterals at Comanche with an improvement of 18% compared to last year. More importantly, this performance is proving repeatable as we now has achieved similar result in the last couple of quarters. With this improvement we drilled 49 gross wells during the first quarter of 2018, we also completed 73 gross wells, finished completion activity on all 132 DUCs and brought 68 wells online.

We currently have a total of 2,165 gross producing wells online with 78 wells currently in the process off or waiting on completion. Since the acquisition, the company has brought 191 wells online in Comanche including all of the 132 original drilled but uncompleted DUCs.

At Catarina we drilled 15 gross and 15 net wells and brought online six wells in the first quarter. Of note, we brought online four additional wells in December of 2017 that were originally scheduled for the first quarter. Well results in Central Catarina continue to outperform; the 4 E32 wells in South Central Catarina showed average 30-day peak production rates of 1,785 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 37% of which is oil. North Central Catarina, we recently brought online wells that are also outperforming expectations. The wells averaged approximately 10,000 lateral length and achieved average 30-day production rates of approximately 1,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 40% of which was oil. This exceeds our lateral length adjusted type curves for the this area of Catarina.

As Tony mentioned, due to recent or due to results seen today we are planning to drill and complete an additional 12 wells in Catarina in the back half of 2018. We expect this development to be focused in the north and south central areas of Catarina as all development will be multi-well pads development, we do not expect to see material production impacting 2018 from this activity. At Comanche, during the first quarter, we drilled 33 gross, 10 net wells, we brought online 62 gross, 16 net wells; we currently have 42 gross, 13 net wells waiting on or currently completing. As previously mentioned, all 132 DUCs were brought online within our original estimate of one year post closing the transaction.

While production results associated with these wells underperformed our expectations, we are confident in our development approach going forward. Our current development focus across Comanche entails a minimum well spacing of 600 feet in zone and is predominantly focused in the Lower Eagle Ford. Furthermore, we are now completing all wells with a full slickwater design and flowing back wells on a more conservative approach to pressure drawdown. These changes have been supported by early results thus far. During the first quarter, for example, we've got online 10 wells in the Briscoe Metcalf lease of Comanche area 3. These wells were drilled in an area in a quad stacked pattern that targeted both the lower and upper Eagle Ford Shale.

The wells were completed with full slickwater designs and crop and concentrations of approximately 2,000 pounds per foot. We also collected surface and downhole microseismic during the completion, and after the results are processed we expect to have additional insight into frac length and vertical isolation associated with each of the zones. 30 year rates from the six lower Eagle Ford Metcalf wells averaged approximately 1,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 60% of which was oil before upper Eagle Ford net cash flow also had encouraging 30-day rates. With the upper Eagle Ford C wells averaging approximately 800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 70% was off [ph].

At Maverick, we did not have any development activity during the quarter. We are currently drawing a three well pad at Holdsworth Ranch area. We plan to bring these wells online over the summer and will provide additional updated results from the third quarter.

And with those updates, I'll now turn the call over to Howard.

Thanks, Chris and good morning everyone. For the first quarter we generated approximately $251 million in revenues, an 88% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Our adjusted revenues which include a head segment loss or approximately $232 million for the quarter. First quarter revenues were comprised of approximately $155 million from oil sales, $49 million from the sale of NGLs, and $42 million from natural gas sales. And then there is $4.8 million from sales and marketing revenue, a new line item which I will discuss in a moment.

During the quarter our realized prices including head sediment losses of $19.7 million, amounted to $53.32 per barrel of oil and $3.09 per MCF of natural gas. And for NGLs which we don't hedge, we realized $20.50 per barrel. Our pre-hedged oil price for the quarter was $61.64 per barrel, up 30% over the first quarter 2017. With the recent strong pricing on crude oil we anticipate the Company's price realizations will be even higher next quarter.

As I mentioned earlier, we have a new revenue line item, sales and marketing revenue. Additionally, we have an offsetting sales and marketing expense line item. This sales and marketing activity is related to the utilization of excess firm transportation capacity. We are able to monetize this capacity by entering purchased contracts for hydrocarbons to fill the capacity and then to sell the process strains. While this provides a very low risk opportunity to monetize takeaway capacity, the activity is likely to be lumpy and therefore, we are not providing future guidance. For the first quarter we had approximately $600,000 in operating income from this activity.

For the next three quarters of 2018 we currently have approximately 22,000 barrels per day and 191,000 MMBtu's per day, hedged. The average of these hedges is around $52.50 per barrel of oil, and $3 per MMBtu for natural gas. And as always, you can find the specifics on our hedged program and volumes in the 10-Q. Our cash costs for LOE and add [indiscernible] taxes exclusive of certain non-cash items were relatively inline with the fourth quarter. Total cash cost for oil and natural gas production expense excluding certain non-cash items amounted to $10.73 per BOE during the quarter, slightly above our guidance, largely due to higher than budgeted water flowback.

First quarter G&A expanse excluding non-cash and non-recurring items was approximately $22.4 million. Going forward, we continue to guide to cash G&A expense averaging around $22.5 million a quarter. Reaction of the quarter with liquidity of $734 million which includes approximately $550 million in cash. In February 2018, we closed a $500 million senior secured first-lien note offering after repayment of RBL balance and net of fees, this offering netted us approximately $390 million in proceeds. While we continue to believe fundamentals are indicative of higher prices. particularly for oil, we will continue to manage our business with price volatility in mind and we'll continue to be opportunistic hedgers.

Based on current market prices and our production and cost assumptions, we believe our cash flows and cash-on-hand at March 31 will fund our anticipated operating needs, net debt service obligations, and capital expenditures over a multi-year planning horizon.

Starting with the second quarter 2018 and going forward; our earnings release will include all the data formally included in the operations release and we will no longer pre-release an ops update.

Now with that, I'll turn the call back to Tony for some closing remarks.

I want to thank everybody for joining us on this call. We're going to open the call up for questions. Thank you. Operator, please open the call.

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Could you just talk about the spacing or target of five a little bit for Comanche? Thank you.

Antonio Sanchez

Neal, you know area five has been a consistent performer, we've talked about that in the past. We don't have the upper Eagle Ford across much as an area five, what we had is two benches that's thus far have been working well with co-development, the lower Eagle Ford A and the Lower Eagle Ford B; and then we -- this -- coming up, we're going to get some tests on some upper Eagle Ford results on the far western side of area 5 where the rock looks very similar to where we see good results coming out of the eastern part of area 3. So we think that that feature in the upper will continue over there. But by and large, area 5 is going to be a lower only development program except for maybe the far western side where we have some results coming around mid-year.

The next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Campbell

I just wanted to first, clarify, it was mentioned earlier in the call that the legacy DUCs had underperformed expectations, was it true for the DUCs taken as a whole or was this more specific to the second half '17 tests while since you've provided a lot of detail on in the recent I'm supporting today?

Antonio Sanchez

It was a combination. You kind of cut out on your question there but I understood it to be was this true for the DUCs as a whole versus certain DUCs and those DUCs being in second half of the year. We -- the impact in the first quarter was largely -- a large part of the impact in the first quarter was driven by DUCs that we completed in the third and fourth quarters, and some of these DUCs either were too closely spaced together in and of themselves or we drilled some new wells in between them that then resulted in the section itself being too closely either laterally spaced or apparent spacing in a stacked and staggered configuration.

So it was that underperformance that carried through into the first quarter and it was pretty clear that spacing was an issue here early on; but as you know, the well underperformance doesn't just stop at the quarter end, it kind of carries on through, so we had some catchup to do in that regard. Now the economics around the DUCs is tremendous, even underperforming type curves on a DUC since we're only spending capital on the completion piece, the IRRS were very strong, I don't have it specific at the top of my head but they were all north of 50%, some of them well north of that.

So inspite of the underperformance, we're still a very good place to put some capital.

Jeffrey Campbell

That's good color, I appreciate that. You mentioned that aggressive choke management produced negative effects in all areas. Are there particular areas that will disproportionately benefit from the conservative choking that you're going to implement going forward?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, I'll start the answer and then turn it over to Chris for a little bit more specificity. The choke management, it's -- we have such a large position, about 0.5 million acres we're operating and we are seeing significant changes, even in close vicinity. So I wouldn't apply -- even the spacing comments, I wouldn't apply for the whole thing. In some places, tighter spaces it's going to work better than other space areas. In terms of shared management, we have seen some variation; there are some areas, largely the oil areas that benefit from a more aggressive choke strategy plan.

And in the gas areas, or the higher condensate areas; what we've found was that we had some spikes in gas-oil ratios, and so the underperformance came from largely a drop in yields at the wellbore and a non-flattening of the production curve coming from these wells. So prior to really the second half of last year, our policy had been largely conservative choke strategy which let us achieve steady quarter-over-quarter gains in production. What we try to implement really was a drive towards shrinking working capital uses and bringing production forward and MPV forward without much of an effect on IRR. In some places that worked and other places it didn't work, and I had the negative effect of actually probably hurting the well. And so that carryover into the first quarter had an effect as well, looking at the data it's pretty clear that overall, a more conservative choke strategy is warranted but in some places we could still be a little more aggressive and those tend to be the oil areas.

Christopher Heinson

The only thing I'll add to Tony's comments because I think he addressed where the benefit would be and that's the higher GOR areas. The only thing I would comment is, we didn't see that dramatic of delta -- you know, due to choke management, the first quarter was about a 1,000. The choke management changed from -- sort of this mix of aggressive and intermediate down to a conservative, actually slightly more conservative than we'd historically run over the last 3 to 5 years; that Delta carries through on the next following quarters on the program, so you a transition where we've gone from aggressive to conservative program which has a timing effect on when the ledge production comes online for 2018, that effect had a fairly significant change in the overall 18 production profile. We do expect those changes to have benefits to the '19 and '20 production programs as those shallow declines will shallow the base going into '19 and '20, that should add -- as Tony commented, a stable platform for us to continue to grow in the out years but it did have an impact on our annual guidance for '18.

Jeffrey Campbell

And if I could just follow-up real quick on what you said just a minute ago. And the condensate there is, there was a problems that you were kind of getting to DuPoint [ph] or something -- they are too hard; and so by pulling back you're maintaining higher condensate yield, it was that sort of problem.

Christopher Heinson

Yes, that's exactly. We were ended up hit the double point pretty quickly over and the gas here areas; and you started having condensate fallout on us a little bit earlier than we would have otherwise expected. And with the change to a conservative choke, we can push that point where we start saying gas breakout, you know, we've seen it go as far as a year and that really enhances your early time oil recoveries.

Operator

The next question comes from Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim.

Sean Sneeden

Tony, maybe just to start off but how are you guys thinking about the operational impact -- the impacts you're thinking around for cash [ph]. You guys have kind of indicated perhaps as at some point in '19 you might see an inflection point; is that thought changed at all with some of the issues that Comanche in Q1?

Antonio Sanchez

I mean it depends on two until inputs; it depends on one that we have control over which is our production volumes, and number two is one's way don't have control over, petty significant is the commodity prices. So, I would say we're still targeting cash flow neutrality, whether it's achievable in '19 or '20 is the question largely dependent on oil prices. It's important to know we do have significant cash liquidity here to get us to that point. We've seen -- as we talked some about in our financials, we've seen a pretty good expansion in our EBITDA per BOE number – margin; and in the first quarter I think that was based on a realized oil price of about $60, so commodity prices have been helping out, so what we're in the process of doing is trying to figure out where the crossover is here given the reduction in the 2018 production rate.

So we do expect to see an increase in production, we've already started to seeing some of it -- in some of the wells that we singled out in our remarks. And series that carries through in the 2018 and 2019; I think that we're getting closer and closer to cash flow neutrality. An important part of the forecast is what Chris mentioned in how it pertains to choke management strategy and that's the impact of the transition from previously a plan that was a bit more aggressive to a more conservative one, and that has about -- call it one to two quarter effect as we transition over. So the more aggressive choke plans by and large bring you some early production that's higher but a steeper decline.

So shifting into a more stable decline has the short-term negative impact of slower growth but once we kind of get past that initial slump, we expect because we've done a more conservative plan in the past, we expect there to be more stability in it, to be easier to grow off of that base going forward. So I think going into 2019, particularly 2020, we absolutely are targeting cash flow neutrality. And I can't be more specific because I can't really tell what the oil price market's going to look like during that timeframe but it is north of -- certainly, materially north of when we originally made the comments and set the multi-year plan at about $55.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, I think that's helpful, at least trying to kind of put some goalposts around it. I guess, maybe just on that point around -- the decline curve, how should we think about the kind of current PDP decline I guess at Comanche now with some of the steeper declines from the more aggressive choke management? And how do you think that trends into next year or so we kind of have some rough parameters to think about?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, there's going to be -- it all depends on how you model it. The older wells I think are largely unimpacted, no change from them, in fact if anything we're slightly seeing a little bit shallower declines than we're originally expecting when we acquired the asset. The impact of that more recent wells is, if they are forecasted sort of separately, they're going to be steeper than we would have otherwise expected and that's where you're seeing it on a blended basis, probably sort of the base running into '18 will be maybe a couple of points higher as a result of sort of those wells from late '17 kind of balancing out with the better '17 sort of stable production.

But going into '18 or '19 and beyond, I would expect from the changes in the chokes a little bit of a shallowing relative to the sort of the trend that you would have otherwise expected from some of the more conservative choke chains that were making going forward.

Sean Sneeden

And just for clarification, I guess if you can give us a sense of what -- maybe that the client profile look like at the end of '17?

Antonio Sanchez

I don't have that at the top of my head.

Sean Sneeden

Maybe just one last follow-up. Tony, I guess you talked -- I think in the past about potentially looking or the ability to do another onset [ph] type of deal; is that something that you'd still be open to thinking about or do you think you need to get the balance sheet to a certain point before that's back on the table?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, I would say the latter. Right now we're focused on operations and we're focused on -- and I think you've made great strides over the last several months to identify what the issues are and do so with real data. Keep in mind -- let me address on sub [ph]; I doubt we're going to do anything anytime soon and on substructure. That said, I really -- I would do it again, I like the structure that enabled us to buy a big piece of a very strategic asset. So, actually I think it's appropriate, we're going to be focused on consolidating the UnSub on the original timeframe which was -- it was set out to be about three or four year horizon whereby we paydown the revolver in parallel with paying down the press add-on sub which is continuing to go; and then ultimately consolidating the entity.

So that it's on-track. Would we do another one in the next few months or quarters, I doubt it as our focus is on production. Let me just be clear on Comanche; so when we bought the asset -- when we closed the asset, it was doing about 26,000 BOE a day; we're consistently now inside of a year doing over 36,000 to 37,000 BOE a day. So the initial ramp of 10,000 really came on the back of the quality of the asset. The next 10,000 is our focal point and I would say by and large, we're 4,000 or 5,000 BOE behind on that asset. So the asset -- when you kind of pass-through these issues of spacing completion design, it's been really performing quite well and the question is, one more of timing I would say and how that asset has been performing.

I will say it's an analog this time last year with many of you all remember -- we had very similar type of issues -- different culprits but similar types of operation issues at Catarina. And that asset -- definitely turned around, it's performing really well which is why we decided to add some capital to it. So this is an operational challenge that we faced in the near-term in the past and we've solved at our Catarina offset. So I'm highly confident that we're going to be able to tackle these problems, in fact we're willing to tackling this and are already starting to see some of the results.

The next question comes from Owen Douglas with Baird. Please go ahead.

Owen Douglas

I just wanted to make sure I'm clear on this; so as far as the spacing comments you've made on Comanche, just wanted to make sure I got this right here. So should we expect there to be any changes to that location counts that you had previously indicated -- up and around the time of doing the Comanche acquisition?

Antonio Sanchez

No, we've always split the location counts into the ones that we have in the bag at the lower Eagle Ford, and in some sections the lower Eagle Ford is divided into two distinct reservoirs and in others, it's just one. So I guess it's a very large position, I said prior and so it comes and goes. That hasn't really changed, if anything -- I think we've got as many or more quality lower Eagle Ford because we've been able to drill some step-out wells in areas that we really didn't give much credit to during the acquisition and those have worked out quite well. So when you're looking at the lower, no change.

And then we had drilling locations that we said, okay, if the upper Eagle Ford works, we would have X amount of upper Eagle Ford locations; well, like all things it's not black and white, it's worked in some areas and it isn't working out so well in other areas. So we are going to add some locations at the uppers and the jury is still out in some other areas with regards to the upper. So by and large when I would -- we tend to look at 5 to 10 years out and really define our quality inventory that we're going to drill in that timeframe, and that really hasn't changed. We're really talking about inventory that we would book for years 12, 15 and beyond that really don't have much of a NAV impact when you're looking at the asset today.

So it's evolving like any asset, it's evolving our thinking and our understanding of the asset evolves, and we tend to stop doing the things that don't work and continue doing the things that do work. And so I would expect us to by and large add quality drilling and inventory in the coming years and not reducing. Now overall, when you look at sort of 3P blue sky drilling locations and how many steps we were to put on in any given -- in all of the levels here, some has worked and some hasn't but the main reservoir really hasn't been impacted at all with anything it's been added to.

Owen Douglas

Sorry, I was just trying to piece it together. So the upper Eagle Ford you said that some areas you think there weren't -- as I'm looking at -- I think was indicated about 1,700 future development locations in upper Eagle Ford, another 800 in the lower Eagle Ford, understand the lower Eagle Ford 800 locations are fine but the upper Eagle Ford 1,700 locations; some of those were not able to be developed economically. Is that…

Antonio Sanchez

As of today, yes, but out of those 1,700 we have very few data points. Now of those data points if we had to extrapolate which of the 1,700 -- how many of the 1,700 will ultimately work when all is said and done and we look back on this asset 20 years from now, you know, probably half would be my best guess but I've got to emphasize it's a guess on the upper Eagle Ford. On the lowers, they're going to be -- they're working just fine. And you're talking about the differences here between wells that come in at 800 barrels a day, some wells oil, some wells come in at 1,000, some wells at 600 -- they're all largely economic and some are on the lower end of economics, this is at the lower again. You know, 40% IRRs at -- call it $55 to $60 price tags; and many more that are well north of that.

So I want to reemphasize here; I mean, we keep talking about what's changed -- it's short-term production impacts that are off; have caused the quarter to be off by 7% or 8%. Long-term from the NAV perspective, nothing at all has changed. If we look at this asset and revalued it today from an acquisition standpoint, the value has gone up, no doubt. I mean, there is -- everything that we expected to be here at the lower is it there and more, and some of the upper is working, we're just starting to understand how it's working and where it doesn't work, just like any other asset.

Owen Douglas

Okay. And then one final one here. IN terms of understanding your thought process with regards to sort of, I guess improving free cash flow or the cash flow numbers in a 2018-2019 time frame versus investing in Catarina or Comanche, is it safe then to assume that you view the Catarina asset as being I guess more profitable or economic than some of these Comanche intervals? And therefore putting the money in 2018 should yield greater dividends than 2019? Or am I reading [indiscernible].

Antonio Sanchez

I wouldn’t necessarily position it as one being more profitable than the other. They're both profitable. Some are more profitable than the other -- Catarina then Comanche, and Comanche then Catarina, depending on where you are. This is not a question of choosing one over the other for profitability for two reasons: first, at Comanche we have a quarter working interest and we have other working interest partners. So with those partners, we have set out the drilling plan for the year. So meaningfully increasing or meaningfully decreasing it today is in part left to us, but also we try to work very constructively with our partners and hear their insight and we position the drilling plans as necessary. The more impactful decision and the reason why we've chosen to put capital back into Catarina is number one, yes it is it is a very good rate of return, but more importantly it's a 100% working interest so every well that we put on a Catarina has a more immediate impact on our current production. So when I made a comment in my prepared remarks about playing catch up there, that’s what it is. We're going to put some capital into Catarina. Originally were expecting to drop a rig in the second half of the year and we’ve said, ‘Well this asset is doing so well. Why don't we just instead of dropping rig, just keep it largely going through the second half of the year?’ Because as we get into 2019, we really want to enter into 2019 largely caught up with where we otherwise would have been for 2018. For two main reasons: really all kind of focused around cash flow, 2019 is largely unhedged right now. So when oil was in the $40s during 2017, we layered in 2018 hedges and largely topped them off at about $52 to $53 per barrel. So we're not really seeing the impact in 2018 of the higher oil pricing market. That said, 2019 is largely impacted largely unhedged, so you should see the impact of pricing if it holds through 2019 of the commodity price uplift and we want to make sure that we're going into that year with higher production volumes and the most impactful part where that's going to come from is out of Catarina. That what was justifying the move of putting more capital into Catarina.

Now, you're talking about roughly about a $50 million at the midpoint CapEx increase. It's not all coming from adding wells at Catarina. Some of it is from having taken added working interest at Comanche early on in the year and some of these [indiscernible] for test some of our working interest partners were non-consent and us and other working interest partners took that interest. So about $25 million of our capital increase for this year is coming from added working interests that we took. And then you know, I said we were adding about $50 million of overall of which largely $50 million is Catarina added working interest but then we were able to reduce in other places. So it's a mix. Don't look at it is all coming from one or two areas. It's a mix of us adding capital in some areas, taking out capital and others, and really what we're trying to do right now because all the drilling, we have thousands of locations that would generate very good rates of return, irrespective whether it's Comanche or Catarina. But what we're really trying to do here is reposition the capital program to have a more meaningful impact on the near-term production rates of the company.

Owen Douglas

Okay. I will give somebody else a chance. But, thanks.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you.

The next question is Vivek Pal with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Vivek Pal

Thank you for taking my call. Tony, you guys increased CapEx in '18 by $50 million and lowered full year guidance for second time in two weeks. I know you mentioned all these problems and we'll see how it goes, but why did you not mention anything about asset trails in your prepared remarks? I'm a little concerned about that because any debt reduction is going to come from that. Right? What is the...

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, largely. I didn't mention it in my prepared remarks because I knew somebody was going to ask it. So thank you. Absolutely we have continued and we're sitting on over $500 million in cash right now. That give us the luxury or the ability to be opportunistic in asset sales. So we don't like to sell assets when we have to sell them and right now we don't have to sell them but we are looking at selling assets. As we have stated in the past, that has not changed. We've bid on certain assets and chosen not to accept those bids because we feel that we can get more out of it ourselves. But we have ongoing processes to certain parts of other assets and if we're successful in selling those assets, you can bet that the proceeds are going to go towards -- they would likely go towards a reduction in our debt levels. So you know, without being too definitive, we're always entertaining -- sometimes more actively than others -- asset sales. At this particular point in time, we are being active in exploring these conversations and when we find the right buyer who is willing to pay what we think is at least a rally for an asset if not better, then we'll sell. We've done so in the past and it's probably no different. The one main difference, Vivek, is that this time around, we're highly likely to apply those proceeds to reduction in debt.

Vivek Pal

That was ninety insightful. Thank you. Just a question. Do you need to spend any money in Maverick to hold on to your leases? Or that is not an issue?

Antonio Sanchez

No, it's not really an issue. We put about $100 million in the Maverick last year and we had a minimal amount of capital this year. So at this point, we're going to stick to the minimal amount of capital this year and I think it was more like $15 million or $20 million, something like that in the Maverick and that some of that is lease fold wells and others are just drilling additional wells on those pads because we're already there. But overall, it's going to be a minimal amount. That asset, I got to say, these are via our internal projections. It's doing pretty good and it's all oil, so it's doing about 4,500, 5,000 barrels a day, kind of bounces in there. All oil steady, those wells have already come off their steep decline and they're on their steady, more a long-term hyperbolic decline and we're holding the asset together.

So we don't have to spend much capital and it's about 100,000 acres. It's doing roughly 5,000 BOE a day, most of which is oil. So we're going to focus right now on the two big assets or Catarina and Comanche. But I'm glad you asked that question. I don't want to lose sight of the quality of the Maverick asset.

Vivek Pal

That was very helpful. One last. On your on-sub, what was the EBITDA this quarter? Are you still running about $150 million for the year on average? Is that a fair assumption?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes. About that, $150 million level is correct at on-sub. On-sub is as I mentioned earlier in some of the prior question is doing what it's supposed to do. You take those excess cash flows, we pay down the revolver and we amortize the press. Yes.

Vivek Pal

That's all. And -- hedged up for the next two years. Right?

Antonio Sanchez

Largely. Yes.

Vivek Pal

Okay. All right. Thank you. That's all for me.

Antonio Sanchez

Yes. Thanks.

The next question comes from [indiscernible] with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Following up the last couple of questions. If you could just talk a little bit about the production in cadence through the course of '18? I know there's a lot of puts and takes, but sort of any sense of what the exit rate looks like, given the $80 million to $84 million guidance?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes. I would expect it to exit on the high end of that. We brought it down for stability reasons and we think that as we bring in, we've got a steady series of well pads that are coming online throughout the year and I would expect that production rate to climb through the 84 level into 2019, particularly as we pivot the portion of that capital into Catarina.

Now some if it may hit in terms of coming in the final months of 2018, it's not going to move the average that much but it could be quite impactful from an exit rate standpoint. So I think you asked the right question in terms of what '20 -- what we look like coming out of this year and into 2019. From an average production standpoint to 2018, it's not going to move the needle much because the first quarter is already in, so you've got to sort of make up for it if you want to materially move the average up but the actual rates could be at the high-end or comfortably above it.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, that's helpful. On UnSub, can you maybe just talk a little bit about kind of what are your amortization of debt expectations are for the rest of the year? And that's been a little bit slower than initially anticipated but kind of how do you think about that balance as a revolver at year end?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, the revolver is about $160 million right now -- $168 million, and that's out of borrowing capacity -- revolver capacity of 330.

Howard Thill

We paid down $4 million after the close of the quarter, and we'll continue to pay down as we can. To your point, we've this year have made several payments to bring down the time point to $168 million and we'll continue to do that through the year.

Antonio Sanchez

And in parallel that we are amortizing the press at a clip of about $50 million a year which is on plan.

Unidentified Analyst

And then sort of just -- these are my last question. Kind of just given sort of the puts and takes with Comanche; sort of any changes to the initial kind of plan and thought process around the consolidation takeout of the press, sort of any conversation [indiscernible] maybe accelerating the timeline?

Antonio Sanchez

The potential accelerator is there, yes. We -- there is no definitive plans though and so for the purposes of business planning and you're always modeling; you should assume it stays in place for the original plan, they would be open and we would be open under the right conditions to consolidate early. That entity is one time levered to it's cash flow and so the act of consolidating yet makes a lot of sense from an overall consolidated leverage standpoint and could put us into a pretty close to an OCC compliance standpoint of roughly 3.5x leverage or even better towards the end of this year.

So from a consolidated standpoint it makes a lot of sense, we'll do it, if it makes sense for GSO and for us to go ahead and [indiscernible] that transaction. What we don't want to do is use cash that wouldn't otherwise go out the door to effectuate that transaction. So we continue to have that conversation with them and it's a very good working relationship, there's no urgency but we both understand that consolidating is the ultimate objective and we both also understand that sooner rather than later would be a benefit.

The next question comes from Jacob [ph] with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Just circling back on the strategic divestitures to reduce debt; can you provide any additional color in terms of which assets are targets and given you've termed out the revolver now; how do you envision the reduction of debt logistically speaking?

Antonio Sanchez

Well, we have a variety of assets that could be targets I don't want to get to specific with that because we're having these ongoing conversations but it could be maverick in whole or in parts or it could be part of Catarina where we own 100% that's unencumbered, we love that asset, it's been continuously improving the prospect of us selling old Catarina. I don't think it's likely but we would consider selling a portion of it. Logistically, for the application of the proceeds towards the reduction of debt -- I would -- all else equal today would target the 21 bonds, we have the capacity under our secured indentures [ph] to apply upwards of $500 million at our discretion. So it would likely go to the 21 first but we could we could look at the overall cap structure and decide to apply that capital differently.

Unidentified Analyst

And then can you just remind us given if -- you mention it indentures [ph] the remaining secured capacity and what if any baskets you have for bond repurchases at this point?

Antonio Sanchez

So the indentures in what's secured capacity -- what's the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Just what the remaining secured capacity is, whether that's yet the second lien level and what if any basket you have for bond repurchase?

Antonio Sanchez

We don't know, that's why we took out the first lien, we don't have additional baskets. If I'm understanding your question correctly. We've got the market for $400 million, we upsized it to $500 million, we probably could've gone to $600 million or more, we opted not to go that higher, we stopped at $500 million. We talked about -- we have a $330 million capacity at UnSub of which $168 million is drawn but then we've reduced the revolver at the parent -- at the Restricted Group down to $25 million revolver; so I mean that is the capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

I thought you still had some second lien capacity left.

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, it's minimal. I mean, it could be $100 million or so but we -- it could be $100 million or so combined with excess capacity of UnSub of about $160 million, $170 million; on a consolidated basis in terms of secured capacity you're looking at today's numbers of upwards of $0.25 billion, $250 million or so; but we've never really positioned it as such and we've never really highlighted those numbers. So we don't think about it in those terms, we've positioned the balance sheet here to maintain sufficient liquidity and excess liquidity which is to how it's comment, why we upsized the secured bond deal to bring in another $100 million of cash to act as a cushion.

So to your question; yes, it's there but we don't -- we've never really -- we've never done second lien and we're not likely to.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just finally, last on the operations side. You mentioned some of the working interest partners but non-consent; I just wanted to make sure I hear it right, which asset was that owned?

Antonio Sanchez

That was Comanche and principally some of the upper Eagle Ford step out task. And again, some of the testing that we've been doing is kind of in the fringe areas -- we didn't have much development data on and were riskier. So it wasn't a huge number but when they -- there were some non-consenting interests, and some of the other working interest partners just went ahead and took the interests up.

The next question comes from Jay Spencer with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jay Spencer

Most of my questions have been answered just had a couple of clarification question. First, the $550 million of cash that you have on-hand, is all of that at the Restricted Group?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes.

Jay Spencer

Of course, any of that is UnSub? Okay, so it's all at the restricted group?

Antonio Sanchez

That's mostly at the restricted group.

Jay Spencer

From the previous questioners are understating is that you guys have been paying down the revolver at UnSub with cash flows from UnSub. Do you guys expect to continue to do that throughout the course of this year? In other words, is the drilling plan at UnSub entirely supported by the cash flows at UnSub?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, that's what we've been doing and I was another way to answer your questions; we're not injecting cash from the parent into UnSub to support the drilling program.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tony Sanchez for any closing remarks.

Antonio Sanchez

I appreciate everybody taking the time to make it through this call. I appreciate all of the questions and people's attention, you could rest assured that we're going to be focused on ramping production here through the remainder of 2018 and keeping the company on solid financial footing. Thank you.

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

