Wynn: Massachusetts Gaming Commission Excludes Steve Wynn From License

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) received some good news this week when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reached at least a partial decision regarding the gaming license for Wynn's project in Boston. The Commission ruled that Steve Wynn himself is no longer "qualifier" for the license and that further he cannot vote his shares at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. That meeting already is steeped in drama with a battle between Elaine Wynn and current management.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has not yet fully finished its investigation. In my opinion the Commission was acting preemptively in order to wield some form of control over the process of the annual meeting and the make-up of the Wynn Board. In doing so, the Commission has essentially inserted itself directly into the corporate process, which may or may not be an overreach.

Wynn Resorts, through its attorney Brian Kelley stated, "We are pleased with the Gaming Commission's decision and look forward to having nothing further to do with this matter." That sentiment may be a bit pre-mature, but the point could well be moot if Steve Wynn does not vote his shares anyway.

Because various allegations arose while the Boston project was under construction, it allowed a review to transpire that put any ongoing construction at risk should the license be pulled from Wynn.

It has long been my stance that the license would ultimately pass, but that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission would use this to extract political points and demonstrate the breadth of its power.

The news this week should put to rest any worry over the status of the license. Indeed, the investigation remains in place, but this move makes it clear that as long as Wynn puts forth the stance of being a "good corporate citizen," things will be able to progress.

Steve Wynn had a stake of about 12% of the company. He sold those shares back in March, but because of the timing of being a shareholder of record, could have voted his interest at the annual meeting.

In my opinion getting past this annual meeting (no matter what the result on the Board of Directors) will be the best news that this company will see in Q2. The street already is seeing Wynn as a bullish play even with drama unfolding in Boston as well as the board room. At the end of the day, the business of Wynn is well run and makes profits. The bottom line is what investors really care about, and the sooner that can be the full corporate focus the better. Both sides of the morality debate have very valid and even noble points for investors to consider, but, at least in the near term, it is more of a sidebar discussion rather than a dollars and cents discussion.

Wynn Resorts clearly needs to clean up its overall corporate culture in many ways, but its business savvy in the casino business seems to be hitting on all cylinders. A final decision by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be a great day for Wynn Resorts for many reasons for Wynn investors. It is one thing to have an internal fight, it is another when a government commission gets to weigh in on that matter.

In closing, the status of Wynn as an investment has not changed. Wynn is on target to complete its Boston project by next summer, is progressing on all of its other business matters, and is profitable. Some may speculate that Wynn gets bought out, and that only helps the stock price with stability. Despite a tough 2017 thus far, investors can still win with Wynn. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.